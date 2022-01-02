You are here

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the ‘Airbnb’ of car sharing in Saudi Arabia

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the 'Airbnb' of car sharing in Saudi Arabia
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Syaratech to be the ‘Airbnb’ of car sharing in Saudi Arabia
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Syaratech is a new peer-to-peer car sharing platform in Saudi Arabia that allows car owners, for the first time, to lease their vehicles directly to others.

In similar fashion to what Airbnb does for homes, Syaratech allows people in the Kingdom to boost their income by safely renting their cars via the platform.

It was established by founder and CEO Mohrah Al-Ahmari in 2020 and began operations in November of 2021.

As the idea is very new to the country, the process of getting a license to operate was not straightforward. The businesswoman held several meetings with the Public Transport Authority to finally get the license.

“We were invited by the Public Transport Authority to a big business event to tell them our ideas,” she said. “We were honored to meet the minister of transport and the traffic manager and talk to them.”

With tourism becoming a vital sector for the economy, Al-Ahmari expects to see her project supporting the sector as it will reduce the cost of getting a car for a large segment of society.

Al-Ahmari told Arab News: “We provide various car options anytime and anywhere at competitive prices.”

She said owners who list their cars on the platform can earn more than SR3,000 ($799) per month, with no sign-up charge or monthly fees.

Al-Ahmari said low-cost rental cars are in high demand in the Kingdom. She added the typical problems consumers face are high rental costs, especially at airports, as well as a limited range of rental vehicles.

She added: “There is also a lack of car rental services in villages and remote areas, as tourism and new forms of entertainment expand in the Kingdom.”

The app for the service is available at Apple’s App Store, Google Play, or on the firm’s website.

Syaratech was one of the top five winners in last year’s SPARK, a program in partnership with youth foundation Misk, giga-project NEOM and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Monsha’at. The six-week course aims to help young Saudi professionals start their own firms.

The platform was awarded free office space provided by Monsha’at, a grant from NEOM, and SPARK gold certificates from Misk.

Topics: Startup of the Week

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review
ONE CARLO DIAZ

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review

PIF — driving force behind economic diversification: Year in Review
  • Several non-oil sectors have been identified as priority sectors in the fund’s diversification plan
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: This was a crunch year for Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth body, the Public Investment Fund, as it announced a five-year strategy to push the Kingdom’s diversification drive.

It picks up from the body’s first five-year plan launched in 2017, when the Saudi government chose the PIF to “lead the charge in building a national economic transformation.”

The fund posted around SR1.5 trillion ($400 billion) in assets under management, at the end of 2020 — growing nearly threefold from SR570 billion from 2015.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund aims to more than double this growth — targeting around SR4 trillion in assets under management by 2025, with a focus on contributing billions of dollars to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.

Several non-oil sectors have been identified as priority sectors in its diversification plan, such as housing, healthcare and financial services.

But it was tourism that saw the first major announcement from the PIF in 2021.

In January, the fund launched Cruise Saudi, which bids to establish a leisure liner industry in the Kingdom.

Another major project in tourism, the Soudah Development Co. in the Asir region, was announced the following month with an investment of SR11 billion.

Other notable PIF announcements in tourism include The Rig — a 150,000 square meter offshore oil-themed tourism destination, the fund partnered with E1 Series to create the world’s first electric powerboat championship and two PIF-owned companies — The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala — merged to create a Red Sea tourism powerhouse.

In January, the fund launched Cruise Saudi, which bids to establish a leisure liner industry in the Kingdom, in line with the government’s Vision 2030 aspirations of opening Saudi Arabia up to the world.

Another major project in tourism, the Soudah Development Co. in the Asir region, was announced the following month with an investment of SR11 billion.

Other notable PIF announcements in tourism include The Rig — a 150,000 square meter offshore oil-themed tourism destination, the fund partnered with E1 Series to create the world’s first electric powerboat championship and two PIF-owned companies — The Red Sea Development Co. and Amaala — merged to create a Red Sea tourism powerhouse.

The next few months saw the PIF make internal moves to expand its team to capture more domestic and international investment opportunities.

Two deputy governors joined the fund in June — Turqi Al-Nowaiser and Yazeed Alhumeid. Three other senior executives also came into the business — Eyas Al-Dossari, Omar Al-Madhi, and Abdulla Shaker.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the fund invested around SR84 billion this year as it bids to boost the Saudi economy, which has run a deficit for several years and last year was hit by record-low oil prices.

In December, the crown prince announced that around SR75 billion will be invested in the project, led by the PIF’s Central Jeddah Development. The new destination will feature thousands of hotel rooms and residential units, surrounded by major lifestyle and tourism projects over 5.7 million square meters.  

This project aims to add SR47 billion to the Kingdom’s economy by 2030. 

This year also saw major movements in the PIF’s stakes in major companies — including acquiring a 25 percent share in Emaar The Economic City, and publicly offering some of its stake in stc, the Kingdom’s largest telecoms operator.

An eye-catching move saw the PIF, alongside other investors, finally seal a $410 million deal to buy English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

After the high-profile transaction, the Saudi fund assumed a dominant position in the North East club’s new ownership structure, owning 80 percent of shares.

The fund invests outside the Kingdom as a way of bringing value to the Saudi economy, and in 2021, it almost tripled its holdings of US-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter – buying shares in retail giant Walmart and social media firm Pinterest among others.

The next four years will be key for the PIF as the Kingdom draws ever nearer to 2030.

Topics: 2021 Year in Review Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF)

PIF’s Lucid deal a VC success even as fund isn’t among top 10 investors in 2021

PIF’s Lucid deal a VC success even as fund isn’t among top 10 investors in 2021
Arab News

PIF's Lucid deal a VC success even as fund isn't among top 10 investors in 2021

PIF’s Lucid deal a VC success even as fund isn’t among top 10 investors in 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, known as PIF, wasn't among the top 10 global sovereign wealth funds in terms of cash deployment in 2021; however, its investment in Lucid Motors was considered one of the most successful venture capital deals of the year, according to a new industry report. 

The PIF "was not as active in VC as in previous years, but it scored one of the best goals of the season when Lucid Motors went public in July," Global SWF said on Saturday in its annual report on the performance of global sovereign wealth funds.

With a return on investment that was almost 40 times, "every SOI [state-owned investors] should aspire to replicate the success of PIF with Lucid Motors...even if 90 percent of startups are doomed to fail," Global SWF said.

PIF invested $1.3 billion for 63 percent of Lucid in 2018, when the startup was running short of money. "Three years later, the stake is worth $41 billion, and the transaction showcases the competitive advantage of sovereign wealth funds when it comes to venture capital investing, thanks to liquidity and long-term horizon," it added in the report.

Top 10 SWFs

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which plans to be among the largest globally in terms of assets under management by 2030, was among the top 10 SOIs in 2020 when it invested $7.9 billion, according to Global SWF. It assesses funds based on investment deals that are private market transactions with some public deals that are sizable and long-term in nature. Global SWF didn't include investment in domestic development such as NEOM in Saudi Arabia, or any transfer of assets from governments to these funds.  

Global SWF report showed that the PIF was ranked the top fund globally for two years in a row when it invested $61.2 billion in 2016 and $31.4 billion in 2017, as those were the years when it invested in big schemes such as Softbank Vision Fund I and the Blackstone Infra Fund. 

The Fund’s presence on the world stage has grown as it invests in various global markets, which contributes to diversifying sources of income and bringing international expertise to the Kingdom.

Firms to see investment include Lucid Motors, with about $2.9 billion, bringing global investors at its initial public offering listing in July 2021, making it one of the most significant companies in the electric vehicle sector. The company's value has risen from $3 billion to $65 billion.

PIF also ploughed $2.8 billion into Indian companies, such as the mobile network operator Jio Platforms and the conglomerate Reliance.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is on track to surpass its objective for the second quarter of 2022, and reach SR1.8 trillion ($480 billion) in assets under management, the fund’s Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said last month.

The Riyadh-based PIF, is considered a key player in the Kingdom’s diversification strategy, particularly in achieving the Vision 2030 goals. 

Global outlook

Assets held by the world's sovereign wealth and public pension funds rose to a record $31.9 trillion in 2021 thanks to rising U.S. stock and oil prices, and investments rose to their highest for several years, Global SWF report showed.

The report on state-owned investment found that the assets managed by sovereign wealth funds rose 6 percent over the year to $10.5 trillion, while those of public pension funds jumped 9 percent to $21.4 trillion.

The report also found that state-owned investors had deployed more money, both in number of deals and by volume, than in any of the previous six years. Some $215.6 billion was spent, almost half of it by sovereign wealth funds.

Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund topped the league, increasing its dealmaking by 75 percent to $31.1 billion, spread across 109 deals. Over a third of that capital was invested in real estate, especially logistics.

Overall, emerging markets fell behind, attracting only 23 percent of the capital this year, one of the lowest figures in the last six years, Diego Lopez at Global SWF wrote in the report.

Venture capital investments make up only a small slice of funds deployed by state-owned vehicles overall, but grew by more than 80% this year to $18.2 billion, with Singapore's Temasek accounting for more than a quarter.

The annual report by Global SWF analyzed data from 161 sovereign wealth funds and 275 public pension funds.

 

Topics: Finance economy Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Global stocks end 2021 with losses after a strong year

Global stocks end 2021 with losses after a strong year
AFP

Global stocks end 2021 with losses after a strong year

Global stocks end 2021 with losses after a strong year
AFP

NEW YORK: Global stock markets closed lower on Friday, the final trading session of 2021. The year saw strong overall gains as economies recovered despite ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wall Street, the broad-based S&P 500 had its best December in over a decade, and scored a third straight year of double-digit gains with a 27.1 percent jump. The index notched records 70 times this year, "second only to 1954," said analyst Sam Stovall. "2021 was a very good year."

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average won 18.7 percent, while high-flying tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq up 21.4 percent.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent in a shortened trading session ahead of the New Year, posting an increase of 14 percent for the year. The Paris CAC 40 index rocketed almost 29 percent this year, its best showing for more than 20 years. Germany's DAX had ended its year Thursday, having surged nearly 16 percent in 2021.

While markets soared in 2021, they seesawed in recent months as investors worried about resurging inflation, the prospect of an end to central bank largesse and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Reserve has flagged its concerns about rising prices, and is expected to begin to raise interest rates off zero in the early months of next year after starting to draw down its stimulus bond buying program.

"As we look ahead into 2022, the questions around inflation, growth and the pandemic remain with us, while the monetary policy outlook is clouded by the potential for more rate hikes throughout the coming months," noted Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.

"Overall it still seems sensible to expect further gains for stocks, but with perhaps less of the exuberance we saw in 2021."

Oil prices dropped two percent Friday, having surged more than 50 percent this year on a strong rebound in crude demand after a dismal pandemic-hit 2020.

In Asia, Hong Kong's main stocks index finished with gains Friday, on surging Chinese tech shares. The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed up by more than one percent, on a day when many Asian bourses -- Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand -- were closed for public holidays.

The Hang Seng has been the world's poorest-performing major gauge in 2021, down about 14 percent. It follows a tough year for many Chinese tech giants, which have been battered by Beijing's drive to rein in their influence.

Global stocks struggled to make gains in the final week of the year as markets weighed government efforts to limit the health and economic effects of the latest fast-spreading Covid-19 wave.

The Omicron variant has led to record new infections worldwide, but markets have remained sanguine in light of research suggesting the health effects will be milder than with earlier variants.

But positive cases still mean employees must miss work, and that has reverberated, cancelling events and flights during a busy travel season.

"Worries about the Omicron variant have receded, but the speed of its spread is tempering sentiment," analysts at Charles Schwab wrote.

Topics: Finance

How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021: Year in Review

How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021: Year in Review
Ziad Sabbah

How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021: Year in Review

How Saudi economy came out of the pandemic in 2021: Year in Review
  • Vaccination campaigns rolled out in the Kingdom and across the world drove its key oil exports
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: The Saudi economy recovered in 2021 after a tough year of pandemic restrictions as vaccination campaigns rolled out in the Kingdom and across the world driving its key oil exports.

MENA’s largest economy bounced back from last year, when the Kingdom’s gross domestic product contracted by 4.1 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

But this year saw higher oil output, its first quarterly budget surplus in over two years and lower unemployment drove growth.

Some economic data in 2021 even bettered pre-pandemic levels, although the full effect of the latest omicron variant is yet to be played out. 

Here are the Kingdom’s economic key highlights this year:

First quarter: Oil exports lift

The value of oil exports continued its rebound in the first quarter of 2021, rising for the third consecutive quarter and hitting the highest level since the final quarter of 2019, according to official data. 

However, in all four quarters of 2021, the Kingdom’s oil exports were lower when compared to the corresponding periods in 2019.

 

Second quarter: Unemployment eases

Oil and non-oil exports grew by an annual rate of 123 percent and 61 percent in the second quarter by value, respectively, according to the General Authority for Statistics. These were the highest annual growth rates for both categories since at least 2018.

In June, the value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports increased by 123 percent to SR61.5 billion ($16.4 billion) from a year ago, said GASTAT. 

Oil exports accounted for 72 percent of total exports in June, up from 62 percent in the same month last year, it added. 

MENA’s largest economy bounced back from last year, when the Kingdom’s gross domestic product contracted by 4.1 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

This year saw higher oil output, its first quarterly budget surplus in over two years and lower unemployment drove growth.

Some economic data in 2021 even bettered pre-pandemic levels, although the full effect of the latest omicron variant is yet to be played out.

The unemployment rate among Saudi nationals fell to 11.3 percent in the second quarter, the lowest since at least the same period in 2016, said GASTAT, attributed to ongoing government efforts to boost local employment in the private sector.

By contrast, Saudi unemployment had hovered at a mean rate of 13.7 percent in 2020.

 

The third quarter: Budget surplus and falling inflation

The value of oil exports hit SR206.6 billion in the third quarter, the highest since the final quarter of 2018, as the sector enjoyed rising demand and higher prices.

This led the Kingdom’s GDP to jump by 7 percent in the period, the highest annual rate since 2012. Oil and non-oil output surged by 9.3 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

The Ministry of Finance added that the Kingdom recorded its first quarterly budget surplus since the first quarter of 2019. The surplus was valued at SR6.7 billion, reversing a SR4.6 billion deficit in the previous quarter. 

The upswing was driven by multiyear high crude prices and government social spending cuts, as the pandemic eased.

In August, the annual inflation rate in the Kingdom hit its lowest level in 20 months, reaching 0.3 percent. Rises in consumer prices in the second half of the year slowed as the effects of the VAT hike from 5 percent to 15 percent in July 2020 faded. 

The inflation rate in June 2021 had been 6.2 percent, which tumbled to 0.4 percent in July.

The Saudi private sector experienced its strongest growth in September since 2015, according to IHS Markit, driven by new orders and higher output. Shoppers received a boost following the easing of lockdown restrictions, driving growth.

Back in 2020, Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate averaged 3.4 percent, driven by the VAT rise. 

Also, the budget deficit hit SR293.9 billion in 2020, rising more than two-fold compared to 2019. Spending on social benefits, subsidies and grants were all raised, at the height of the pandemic.

 

The fourth quarter: More oil production

Saudi oil exports and production in October hit their highest levels since April 2020, according to data published by Jodi. Oil shipments lifted 5 percent on the previous month to 6.83 million barrels per day. Fuel production rose to 9.78 million bpd, only slightly higher than in September, but this was 9 percent up on a year ago.

 

Forecasts for 2022

The outlook for the Saudi economy next year is favorable, according to government and economic forecasters.

The Ministry of Finance expects a 2022 budget surplus of SR90 billion as revenues are set to grow by 12.4 percent compared with estimated revenues for this year. Spending is expected to narrow by 5.9 percent. This will give the Kingdom its first fiscal surplus since 2013, if achieved.

The ministry forecasts that the economy will grow by 7.4 percent next year.

Capital Economics has a similar forecast of 7.3 percent, saying that oil production will push up the Kingdom’s output in 2022.

The GCC Statistical Center, Jadwa Investment as well as Capital Economics expect Saudi Arabian inflation in 2022 to settle at between 1 and 2 percent as last year’s VAT rise continues to ease.

Topics: 2021 Year in Review Saudi economy Saudi Arabia

Oil set for biggest annual advance since 2016 on producer restraint

Oil set for biggest annual advance since 2016 on producer restraint
Arab News

Oil set for biggest annual advance since 2016 on producer restraint

Oil set for biggest annual advance since 2016 on producer restraint
  • WTI crude headed for biggest annual gain since 2009; Brent since 2016
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Friday, trimming their biggest annual gains since 2016, with producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia showing discipline on output as the global economy recovered from COVID-19.

Brent crude futures slid 1.3 percent to $78.52 a barrel as of about 3 p.m. Riyadh time, leaving it 52 percent higher in 2021, the most since 2016. WTI, the US benchmark, fell 1.5 percent to $75.87 a barrel, up 56.5 percent in the year, the biggest gain since 2009.

Brent reached $86.70 a barrel in October, the highest since 2018. WTO touched $85.41 in the same month, its highest price since 2014.

Price direction is unclear in 2022 as demand is expected to increase, while the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to continue adding 400,000 barrels a day of supply each month.

“We’ve had Delta and omicron and all manner of lockdowns and travel restrictions, but demand for oil has remained relatively firm,” Australian brokerage firm CommSec’s Chief Economist Craig James told Reuters. “You can attribute that to the effects of stimulus supporting demand and restrictions on supply.”

Prices declined on Friday amid soaring COVID-19 cases globally spurred by the more infectious omicron variant that has sent case numbers to records. The end of production outages in Nigeria and Ecuador also contributed to lower prices.

This year has capped a dramatic recovery for oil prices after they dipped into negative territory in April 2020 amid crashing demand for crude in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has been praised for its controlled approach to supply that helped prices rebound even as demand remained weak.

OPEC and the entire energy industry should thank Saudi Arabia for helping oil prices recover from negative territory last year, and the market would be best left to the Kingdom to manage, Robert Yawger, executive director of Energy Futures at Mizuho Securities said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in July.

“They’ve done a magnificent job of managing their production program in the COVID era,” he said.

Negative oil prices were an “unprecedented event” and “left a terrible scar on the industry,” said Yawger. “It rallied back under the management of the Saudis. The rest of OPEC has a lot to thank them for. Anyone that has anything to do with energy has a lot to thank them for, for that matter.”

Topics: #oil #crude

