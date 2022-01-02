You are here

MIS to build 6 data centers after $320m deal with Saudi Fransi Capital 

MIS to build 6 data centers after $320m deal with Saudi Fransi Capital 
Image: Shutterstock
  • Under the deal, MIS is responsible for designing, constructing, and managing the centers
RIYADH: Saudi information technology firm Al-Moammar Information Systems, or MIS, is to start building six data centers across the Kingdom at an initial value of SR1.2 billion ($320 million) as per a deal with Saudi Fransi Capital, or SFC.

A notice from SFC on Jan. 2 activated contracts signed between the two parties. It stated their intention to complete the first phase of the data centers initiative without delay, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Earlier in October 2021, MIS partnered with SFC to launch a fund – namely Saudi Data Center Fund 1. This aimed to establish the six data centers in two areas, with a combined initial capacity of 24 MW.

The first-of-its-kind fund in the Kingdom, as claimed by the related parties, set the target size at SR1.5 billion.

Under the deal, MIS is responsible for designing, constructing, and managing the centers.

It said in a bourse statement that the financial impact of the agreement is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Riyadh-based MIS was established in 1979. It is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company. 

 

DUBAI: UAE's Dubai ruler approves the emirate's budget for 2022 with at a total expenditure of 60 billion dirhams ($16.3 billion), according to a tweet.

 

 

Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit an all-time high in 2021 of $6.3 billion, versus $5.6 billion in 2020, canal spokesperson George Safwat said on Sunday.


Some 20,694 ships transited the canal in 2021, against 18,830 in 2020, a 10 percent increase, he added.

RIYADH: The new year is seeing countries such as Turkey and Indonesia apply strict measures to keep up with the energy sector, while those like Germany and Belgium continue to lead with green initiatives.

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

  • Brussels to recognize nuclear power and natural gas as green activity under the EU’s “taxonomy for sustainable finance” that distinguishes the projects that count as renewable investments, according to the Financial Times. The system is the first of its kind by a crucial global regulator, and will cover industries responsible for around 80 percent of greenhouse gas discharges in the EU.
  • Turkey elevates electricity and natural gas tariff costs to keep up with the worldwide surge in energy prices, Bloomberg reported. The increase in prices could potentially further hasten the Turkish inflation which is projected to reach 27.4 percent by the end of 2022.
  • Indonesia delays coal exports during the month of January to prevent the shutting down of 20 local power plants dispersed across the country, Bloomberg reported, citing the energy and mineral resources minister. This move is to avert a shortage in power supply that could put 10 million inhabitants and industry customers at stake.
  • Germany announced the closing of three out of six of its remaining nuclear power stations as it drifts away from nuclear power and shifts focus to renewables, Reuters reported.  The remaining three power plants are expected to be entirely turned off by the end of the year.

Through a microlens:

  • Indian multinational conglomerate corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd acquires $135 million (100 million pounds) worth of UK-based sodium-ion cell technology company, Faradion Ltd in green push. In addition, the retail-to-refining corporation has dedicated $10 billion to renewable initiatives in an attempt to achieve net zero by 2035.
  • Two Suffolk based wind farms face opposition from locals hindering the UK’s drive to net zero in the process, according to the Financial Times. Suffolk residents argue that the onshore elements of both wind farms threaten the country’s coastal areas.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Service Company, or TAQA, has appointed Mario Ruscev as its new chief technology officer as of Jan. 3, 2022.

Based in Houston, Ruscev will lead the company’s international business outside the Middle East and North Africa region, it said in a statement. 

“I am confident he will play a major role in accelerating TAOA's strategy realization and building strong progressive technology portfolio increasing our competitiveness and value to our global customers,” TAQA chief Khalid M. Nouh said.

Ruscev will lead the development of the Saudi firm’s technology portfolio and roadmap for all its subsidiaries, as well as the executive of TAQA’s energy transition strategy. 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, moved higher on Sunday, rising by 0.05 percent to $47,194, at 12:311 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,741, up 0.41 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

Binance, the largest crypto exchange, said it will not allow Ontario users of its cryptocurrency trading platform to trade or open new accounts after Friday's meeting with the Ontario Securities Commission, Bloomberg reported.

The commitments come a day after the Ontario Securities Commission publicly reprimanded Binance for an unacceptable letter telling its Ontario users that they can keep their accounts open, despite the lack of a platform trading registration with the securities regulator.

“Binance’s notice was intended to communicate that Binance had decided to actively pursue registration in Canada and that Ontario users would not be required to close or liquidate their accounts on December 31, 2021,” Binance said in a statement, adding that the letter “may not have been as clear as intended.”

Binance has also committed not to market its services to Ontarians.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents Massachusetts said cryptocurrencies are not a true path toward financial equality, criticizing the industry for the fact that Bitcoin is even more closely held by the wealthy than dollars.

“The crypto industry claims that crypto is the path to financial inclusion, but bitcoin ownership is even more concentrated within the top 1 percent than dollars. We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy,” Warren said in a tweet. 

Congress and federal regulators are stepping up their scrutiny of cryptocurrencies amid growing calls for tougher regulations for the booming industry.

