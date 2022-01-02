You are here

  • Home
  • Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action with Lorient's Laurent Abergel (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywysb

Updated 02 January 2022
AP

Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

PARIS: Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.
PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team’s medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.
PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.
Last year’s runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.
Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

Topics: PSG Coronavirus Lionel Messi

Related

Mbappe and Messi double up in PSG victory
Sport
Mbappe and Messi double up in PSG victory
Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco
Sport
Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special
  • “It feels steady. We’ll do our best, but today was a good stage for us. This is no time to race conservatively,” said Toyota’s Al-Attiyah
  • Record 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel lost a lot of time after losing a wheel of his Audi
Updated 02 January 2022
AFP

HAIL: Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah won the first special of the Dakar Rally on Sunday to extend his race lead after victory in the prologue.
The 51-year-old, looking to win the race for the fourth time, finished the stage 12 minutes and seven seconds quicker than nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb in second place.
“It feels steady. We’ll do our best, but today was a good stage for us. This is no time to race conservatively,” said Toyota’s Al-Attiyah, a former Olympic shooting medallist.
The 333-kilometer loop around northern Saudi Arabia saw several competitors suffer navigational difficulties, resulting in large time gaps.
Record 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel, nicknamed “Monsieur Dakar,” lost a lot of time after losing a wheel of his Audi.
The Frenchman could now decide to withdraw from the race after having to wait for six hours for assistance.
Loeb is now 12mins and 44secs behind Al-Attiyah in the early standings after battling back from a difficult start which saw his car suffer two punctures.
“It really wasn’t simple, we messed up and started with two punctures before the neutralization,” he said. “There was no room for error in the second part.”
“The first part of the day dented our confidence, but everything turned out fine,” he added.
Australian Daniel Sanders extended his early advantage in the bikes category, beating Chilean Pablo Quintanilla by 3mins and 7secs on Sunday.
“In the end, a lot of guys got lost and, luckily, we got onto the right track,” said Sanders.
“It was a good, strong finish. I just didn’t push too much at the start, just gave it a nice rhythm, and at the end I tried to open as much as I could.”

Topics: Dakar 2022 Motorsport Nasser Al-Attiyah

Related

resident of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed ben Sulayem (R) greets Toyota's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the end of the Stage 1A of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
Sport
Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah wins Saturday’s Dakar Rally prologue
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia

The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way

The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way
Updated 02 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way

The ins and outs that Newcastle United fans can expect as January transfer window gets under way
  • Club must be wary of overspending on new players and their wages in overhaul of current squad
Updated 02 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: While some Newcastle United supporters have taken to social media to express their tongue in cheek disappointment at a lack of transfer activity on Tyneside so far this January, work behind the scenes at the club they love goes on at a considerable pace.

This feels like more than a window for Newcastle United — the club’s medium-term future is at stake.

As fireworks illuminated the winter gloom and 2021 became but a memory, much more than the dawning of a new year was being celebrated in the northeast of England.

Saturday, Jan. 1 was not only a time for “new year, new me”, for resolutions and reflection, it is also one of the most eagerly anticipated moments in the black and white calendar for a generation.

Not since the days of Kevin Keegan’s Entertainers, or the swaggering Champions League record-makers of Sir Bobby Robson has Newcastle looked forward to a period so intensely.

This weekend, for the first time in 15 years, marked the opening of a transfer window without Mike Ashley in charge of NUFC. A date worth celebrating for that fact alone. However, it also comes with the added bonus that United are now owned by shareholders with access to more riches than any other football club on the planet.

But what does the next month hold for the Magpies under the guidance of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, flanked by RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners?

Here we look at the likely transfers at St James’ Park, in and out, as well as the potential easy wins and possible pitfalls that the window, which closes in England at 11 p.m. (GMT) on Jan. 31, could bring.

Transfer window dos and don’ts

This window feels like the first true test of the new ownership’s expertise, ambitions and intent.

Get recruitment right in January and the club has every chance of staying up, unlocking the door to future top-flight success. Get it wrong and things look less certain for key figures in the consortium.

The Magpies have won just one game since the club was taken over in early October, and if United are to remain in the Premier League beyond the end of this season, they need to make sure that changes. Signing new players is key to that — the feeling that every ounce has been squeezed out of the current squad is further underlined in each game they play.

While victories have been hard to come by, the goodwill shown toward the new ownership has not wavered. In fact, it has probably grown.

Fans are willing to give time and space to the ownership to reshape the club in their image, sweeping out the tired, broken model of Ashley. However, January needs to bring not only on the pitch success, but also some transfer wins.

No game until Jan. 15 is a welcome break for the club’s COVID- hit squad, but it is also an ample opportunity for United’s transfer team to deliver new recruits.

Arab News has been told by well-placed Magpies sources that the club is working hard to ensure transfer progress arrives in the opening stanza of the window. Hopes are high that at least two or three new faces will be available by the time fellow strugglers Watford head to St James’ Park in less than two weeks.

Kieran Trippier is the most likely deal to be signed off by then, with moves for the likes of Sven Botman, of Lille and the Netherlands, also at an advanced stage.

Getting deals done, and getting them done fast, would be easy wins for the management and would prevent any doubt creeping into Geordie thinking.

One thing is certain: United have a strong hand when it comes to the resources available to them. While budgets have been mentioned, there seems to be a resolve that whatever it takes, and whatever the cost, the club will deliver what is needed to ensure the Magpies stay up. Failure, it seems, is not an option.

One big lesson to be learned from other clubs is that United must not be profligate with their budget. Paying over the odds for players, handing out inflated wages and contracts and being taken in by agents with their exorbitant fixer fees can not only damage immediate ambitions but also limit future spending potential.

While it is accepted United will pay a premium for players in terms of fee and wages, it would be unwise to allow the bar to be set too high. Paying mega money for mediocre, short-term fix signings raises the question: What happens when United look to sign more high-profile players? The numbers can soon run away with a club — see Robinho and Manchester City for the perfect example from across the Gulf.

 

 

 

Players likely to be shown the door

Newcastle United have a host of players whose futures remain uncertain — and which players arrive is going to affect who gets nudged out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad.

With central defenders high on head coach Eddie Howe’s 2022 shopping list, doubts over the future of Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark have been raised. Fabian Schar’s contract situation — his deal ends in the summer — further complicates that.

Emil Krafth and injured Paul Dummett, as well as Matt Ritchie and Javier Manquillo, all full-backs, could also find themselves edged out if moves for Trippier and Everton’s Lucas Digne go through.

Further forward, Sean Longstaff continues to interest Everton but has broken into the side recently.

Brother Matty Longstaff could well be sent back out on loan after a failed spell up in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick, liked by Sheffield United, has been a peripheral figure this campaign and is definitely at risk, while Dwight Gayle will depart, probably on loan with his wages subsidised by United.

And finally, at least one goalkeeper will leave the club this month — United took the unprecedented step of naming four in their ranks in the summer, due to both injury and Ashley’s penny-pinching.

Players on the Magpies’ shopping list

Now, this is where things get particularly interesting.

Howe is keen to add at least four new players to the Magpies’ ranks during this window. As a bare minimum United want a full-back, central defender, central midfielder and forward. That number could easily rise to six or seven with a further full-back and centre half on the radar, if possible.

As mentioned, Trippier and Digne are targets in the wider areas while Chelsea’s Ross Barkley is a name that seems to carry some favour as a centre of midfield improvement. Moussa Dembele, of Lyon, and Luka Jovic, of Real Madrid, are potential frontline recruits who could be captured on loan and Botman, with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, are central defenders of note.

Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara is being looked at, but with his deal being up in the summer could easily hold out for a more success-ready offer. The midfielder also rejected a move to United in 2020.

Former United and Liverpool man Gini Wijnaldum is one to watch this month as he looks for a PSG escape route.

Other links, with some degree of legitimacy, include Sander Berge, Sardar Azmoun, Niklas Sule, Joe Rodon, Arthur Cabral, Ousmane Dembele, Jesse Lingard, James Tarkowski, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Idrissa Gueye and Aaron Ramsey.

Topics: Newcastle Newcastle United football

Related

Amanda Staveley of Newcastle United has shared a message of hope and positivity for fans of the club as 2022 dawns. (Reuters/File Photos)
Sport
Amanda Staveley shares message of hope with Newcastle fans as Southampton match called off
Analysis From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
Sport
From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans

Al-Hilal turning point, Al-Ittihad title charge: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League round of matches

Al-Hilal turning point, Al-Ittihad title charge: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League round of matches
Updated 02 January 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal turning point, Al-Ittihad title charge: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League round of matches

Al-Hilal turning point, Al-Ittihad title charge: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League round of matches
  • Vincent Aboubaker and Anderson Talisca starting to click as Al-Nassr improvement puts them in third place at the halfway stage of the season
Updated 02 January 2022
John Duerden

The latest round of action in the Saudi Professional League started in 2021 and ended in 2022. Here are five things we learned as the season hits the halfway stage.

1 Super Cup dress rehearsal could be a turning point for Al-Hilal.

The record books will show that the champions defeated Al-Faisaly 3-2 to stop a winless streak of four games, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

At the beginning of the second half, Al-Hilal were 2-0 down against a struggling team that had lost their previous three games and coach Leonardo Jardim was in danger of losing his job. Then came a penalty decision that angered Al-Faisaly, a team already upset as they felt that Mohammed Al-Breik should have been dismissed in the first half for a very cynical foul that stopped a dangerous counter-attack. Al-Breik was then adjudged to have been brought down in the area. Jardim won’t care as that decision could have saved his job.

Bafetimbi Gomis tucked away the spot kick and when Salem Al-Dawsari capped off a great year with another lovely strike shortly after to make it 2-2, it was game on. It was not then a great surprise when Gomis popped up with a late winner.

It just about keeps Al-Hilal in the title race but while the two teams meet again in the Super Cup on Friday, the champions need to stay focused on the return to league duty in the following week as performances have to improve.

2 Al-Ittihad show championship mettle

The victory at Al-Batin was the third 3-2 win in a row for Al-Ittihad, and each time they have come from behind to take all three points. Conceding two goals a game is not the way to the title but the Tigers have the firepower and mentality to win. Star defender Ahmed Hegazi was at pains to point out that coming from behind three times is not luck but a sign that the team has the belief and the desire.

With the winning goal coming in the 93rd minute on Friday, it may be tempting to suggest that there was an element of luck but Al-Ittihad deserved the victory. If the leaders can cut down on individual mistakes they will be hard to stop. After a slight wobble in September and October, Al-Ittihad have managed five wins out of five and are looking very dangerous indeed. While coach Cosmin Contra will be without Hegazi for the African Nations Cup, the arrival of Abderrazak Hamdallah should guarantee goals and that spells bad news for the rest of the league.

3 Ighalo leaves Al-Ahli coach on the brink

The headlines shouldn’t really be about the former Manchester United striker scoring the decisive goal in a thrilling 4-3 win over Al-Ahli, but Odion Ighalo did it again to maintain his place as the top scorer in the league. Al-Shabab, who have won eight of their last nine games, raced to a two-goal lead against a team that had lost their last three league matches. Al-Ahli fought back to lead 3-2, but two goals in three minutes in the second half kept Al-Shabab in second place and left Al-Ahli in relegation trouble.

The Jeddah club have shown some patience in sticking by coach Besnik Hasi despite a poor season. With the season at the halfway point, Al-Ahli are 12th, just a point above the relegation zone. Their next two games against teams below them in the table, so if there is going to be a change it needs to come soon.

4 Talisca and Aboubakar starting to click

Al-Nassr have had a real up and down few months, so it is amazing that they are now suddenly in third place and have won four of their last five games. The latest, a 1-0 victory at Al-Fateh, was hard work. The hosts were missing players due to COVID-19 and then were reduced to 10 men early in the second half. Al-Nassr kept knocking on the door and finally broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining.

Vincent Aboubaker and Anderson Talisca, who played together in Turkey with Besiktas, have been working well together and they combined for the winner. The Cameroonian has gone from strength to strength, especially with the departure of the troubled Abderrazak Hamdallah.

He just managed to get in front of his defender to set up Talisca, who just edged in front of his marker to steer the ball home. It was a simple but classic attack. There are three winnable games in January and nine points would really put Al-Nassr in sight of the summit.

5 Damac’s title challenge fading but that’s OK

The 3-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Taawoun, who are fighting relegation, does not signify that Damac are out of the title race but with two points from the last three games and a 5-0 thrashing in the King’s Cup, confidence and league position are slipping.

They are six points off the pace, having played a game more than the leaders. It was always going to be difficult for a team that has had only two seasons in the top tier — which were both centred on survival — to mount a genuine challenge for the championship. In short, it was not just difficult but unrealistic. There is just not the strength in depth to compete with the big boys.

And that’s fine. This year is not about trying to finish first. Any top half finish would be the best in the club’s history. A top six placing would be major progress and would put Damac in good stead to do even better next year. Making the top three and a potential place in the AFC Champions League would be dreamland.

Topics: Al Hilal football sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Analysis Stellar 2021 ends on worrying note for Saudi and Asian Champions Al-Hilal
Sport
Stellar 2021 ends on worrying note for Saudi and Asian Champions Al-Hilal
5 things learned from Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Hilal in Riyadh derby
Sport
5 things learned from Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al-Hilal in Riyadh derby

Jeddah Eagles and Al-Yamamah cruise to the semi-finals of women’s National Football Championship

Jeddah Eagles and Al-Yamamah cruise to the semi-finals of women’s National Football Championship
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Jeddah Eagles and Al-Yamamah cruise to the semi-finals of women’s National Football Championship

Jeddah Eagles and Al-Yamamah cruise to the semi-finals of women’s National Football Championship
  • The two teams had won their divisional titles in the Western and Central regions to progress to the next round
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Jeddah Eagles and Al-Yamamah have booked their places in the semi-finals of the first Saudi women’s National Football Championship after defeating Sama and Miraas respectively at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Saturday.

Al-Yamamah, crowned champions of the Central division of the inaugural Regional Football League, had little difficulty in overcoming Miraas (third in the Western region) 8-0 in the opening match of the quarter-finals.

The Western region champions, Jeddah Eagles, trailed by a goal against Sama (third in Central division) before recovering to win 3-1.

Al-Yamamah will now face the winner of Sunday’s first quarter-final between Storm and Al-Mamlaka, while Jeddah Eagles will take on either Eastern Flames (champions of the Eastern region) or Challenge (Central region runners-up), who play in in the second match of the day.

The Women’s Football Department of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced that the winners of the championship, which will wrap on Jan. 8, will take home $80,000, with second place taking $67,000 and third $53,000. In addition, $2,700 each will be go to the best goalkeeper, best player and top scorer.

Topics: football

Related

Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
Sport
Players hail the success of first Saudi women’s Regional Football League
Jeddah Eagles beat White Lion to claim Saudi women’s Regional Football League western division
Sport
Jeddah Eagles beat White Lion to claim Saudi women’s Regional Football League western division

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup

Tsitsipas injury blow as Greece beaten by Poland at ATP Cup
  • World No. 4  Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz
Updated 02 January 2022
AP

SYDNEY: Greece badly missed elbow-injury victim Stefanos Tsitsipas in the singles when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament on Saturday.

World No. 4  Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Kamil Majchrzak had defeated Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 earlier.

Tsitsipas watched from the team bench, with ice wrapped around his right elbow, as the 1,076th-ranked Thanos was outclassed by Hurkacz.

Greece then gained some consolation when Tsitsipas combined with Pervolarakis in the doubles to overcome Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Tsitsipas had an operation in late November, with a flare-up a concern ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

“The recovery from my elbow surgery is on track and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said. “We will see day-by-day, match-by-match until then.”

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories earlier on Saturday.

Argentina beat Georgia 3-0, while Spain easily accounted for Chile by the same margin at the tournament being played across two Sydney stadiums. World No.  13 Schwartzman defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2, after compatriot Federico Delbonis won by the same score against Aleksandre Metreveli to give Argentina a 2-0 lead from the singles matches.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni then gave the Argentines a clean sweep defeating Georgian pair Saba Pertseladze and Zura Tkemaladze 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles tie to give Argentina a 3-0 win.

World No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain an early lead as he rallied from being a break down in both sets to defeat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Roberto Bautista Agut appeared in excellent form as he disposed of Chile’s world No.17 Cristian Garin 6-0, 6-3 to seal the tie for Spain.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez clinched a clean sweep for Spain with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7 win over Chile’s Tomas Barrios Vera and Tabilo.

Even without Rafael Nadal, whose preparation for the Australian Open has been disrupted by a positive test for coronavirus, Spain showed why they are among the favored teams at the tournament.

“Today was a good start for me, a very solid game, really happy. I like these conditions,” world No.19 Bautista Agut said.

The other eight teams begin play Sunday: Russia vs. France, Italy vs. Australia, Canada vs. the US and Germany vs. Britain.

Topics: Stefanos Tsitsipas ATP Cup

Related

Update Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers
Sport
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers
Medvedev, Rublev fire Russia to maiden ATP Cup victory
Sport
Medvedev, Rublev fire Russia to maiden ATP Cup victory

Latest updates

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia
Snowfall in Saudi Arabia
Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
Egypt’s garment exports rise by 38% in 11 months
COVID-19 booster necessary to confront ‘fast-spreading’ variant, Saudi health officials say
COVID-19 booster necessary to confront ‘fast-spreading’ variant, Saudi health officials say
Egypt provides $395m funding to SMEs
Egypt provides $395m funding to SMEs
Arab countries condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Arab countries condemn Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.