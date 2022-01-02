ThePlace: Jabal Al-Lith island, home to colorful reefs and maritime forests

Saudi engineers’ council launches contracts registry service

RIYADH: The Saudi Council of Engineers has launched a new service in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing.

The Standard Documentation of Contracts service enables both individuals and institutions to register their contracts electronically and free of charge with engineering service providers. This move is part of the council’s efforts to improve its services, with the aim of enhancing the environment of the engineering sector in the Kingdom.

Abdul Nasser Al-Abdullatif, secretary-general of the council, said that the new service will contribute greatly to raising the efficiency of engineering procedures. He added that it provides professional advantages with regards to reducing disputes through documenting the contracts, ensuring the commitment of all parties, raising reliability and transparency, protecting the rights of all contractors, facilitating the documentation of the contracts, and standardizing the form of the contracts to ensure their development and sustainability.

Al-Abdullatif said that individuals and institutions can benefit from the services of engineering offices and companies through simple and easy steps via the portal dedicated to documenting contracts.