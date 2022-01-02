ThePlace: Jabal Al-Lith island, home to colorful reefs and maritime forests

The island of Jabal Al-Lith, in Al-Lith governorate, is a promising tourist destination in Saudi Arabia thanks to its coral reefs and climatic diversity. It is also a favorite with divers wishing to explore its picturesque underwater world.
The island extends over an area of more than 4.5 km in length and approximately 2.2 km in width. It is 40 km away from a boat berth and takes 35 minutes to reach by boat.
Visitors can enjoy a weekend getaway in a tropical atmosphere. The island is renowned for its beauty, pristine nature and clear waters, not to mention its white sandy beaches and magical sunsets.
Jabal Al-Lith is home to colorful reefs and maritime forests, filled with mangroves and Salvadora persica plants.
