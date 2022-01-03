Victims turned activists: Iraqi women battle abuse

BAGHDAD: After a day’s work in an Iraq public sector job, Azhar offers legal support to women who are victims of domestic abuse, something she knows well given her experience with a brutal husband.
After she was forced into marriage by family pressure, Azhar, 56, battled in court for almost a decade to divorce the man who would beat her up.
“I believed I was going to die,” she said, recalling one attack and showing pictures of purple bruises on her arms and legs.
“That was the moment when I decided to break my chains.”
She eventually won her freedom, and the ordeal prompted her to study law.
“I felt I was weak in the face of the justice system,” recalled Azhar, who heads a non-government organization that offers legal support to victims of violence and is part of the Iraqi Women’s Network coalition.
“I help any woman who is a victim of violence or in need of legal aid, so that these women become aware of their rights and can defend themselves,” she said.
From marriage of minors to economic coercion, feminists and lawyers struggle to defend the rights of women in the overwhelmingly patriarchal country.
They cite regressive laws and the indifference of authorities as key obstacles.
In a country of 40 million, about 17,000 complaints of domestic violence were registered in 2021 by the interior ministry’s family protection unit, said media official General Saad Maan.
The marriage of minors is on the rise in Iraq, according to a government survey.
For females under 18 it jumped to 25.5 percent last year, up from 21.7 percent in 2011.
Azhar, who did not wish her surname to be published for security reasons, was around 20 when she first got married.
But she was soon widowed and forced again into marriage seven years later.
She eventually left her abusive second husband with her eight children and filed for divorce.
The first judge knew the man and rejected the request, despite three medical certificates proving her injuries, she said.
“’I will not break up families on the basis of certificates’,” she recalled the judge telling her.
“’So what if a man beats his wife?’,” she quoted him as saying.
In cases of domestic abuse, judges often push for “reconciliation,” said the head of the family protection unit, Brig. Ali Mohamed.
But “it is the victim who pays the price,” said Hanaa Edwar who heads the Al-Amal organization and has worked for 50 years as a rights defender.
“The justice system’s considerations for affairs involving women is much weaker than the machismo that dominates the minds of judges.”
Iraq has no specific law dealing with violence against women, and the 1969 penal code contains an article that allows rapists to escape punishment if they agree to marry their victims.
Rights groups are seeking parliament’s endorsement of a draft law on domestic abuse, but it has been blocked by Islamist parties since 2010.
A key provision of the bill is the creation of shelters for victims of domestic violence, said lawyer Marwa Eleoui.
\Mobilizing public opinion is often the only way to make headway and score the smallest of victories in Iraq, as in the case of Mariam, 16.
The teenager was disfigured by a man who broke into her home and sprayed her with acid, after her family spurned his offer of marriage, media quoted her parents as saying.
Mariam’s story drew sympathy nationwide when it was reported by Iraqi media in December, seven months after the acid attack.
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested over the assault.
“If it weren’t for media pressure, Mariam’s case would have taken two years before it went to court,” said Eleoui.
In the northern province of Kirkuk, Lina was among the young women for whom the Al-Amal organization became a critical lifeline.
At just 13 years of age, she was married off against her will to a man she said was violent.
“I was 25 when I told myself I’d had enough,” she said. “He would beat me up in a way I cannot describe.”
When she complained, her husband — and her father — tried to obtain a certificate from a doctor saying she was mentally unstable, eager to avoid a social scandal.
“The doctor saw the bruises and put me in contact with the association,” said Lina, who uses a pseudonym, fearing for her safety.
Now she works with Al-Amal and makes house calls to tell women about their rights.
“Leaving the courtroom after I got my divorce was like leaving a prison,” she said.
DUBA: Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 were injured in a rocket attack by Daesh militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday.
Daesh, the hardline Islamist group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.
However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries.
Ill-treatment and denial of primary health care needs led to the disability and death of hundreds of hostages held captive by the Houthis
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemen has revealed that 200 hostages and kidnapped people were killed under systematic torture by Houthi militia in prisons over the past seven years, state news agency SABA reported.
The ill-treatment and denial of primary health care needs led to the disability and death of hundreds of hostages held captive by the Houthis, the report added, quoting Jamal Al-Maamari, head of the Erada Organization to Combat Torture and Enforced Disappearance.
He also said that the militia has been known to use its more than 13,000 kidnapped victims as human shields by detaining them in Houthi training camps, headquarters and warehouses, which are the most targeted locations by the Arab coalition forces.
2022 Look Ahead: The cultural renaissance sweeping the Gulf region
After decades of cultural aloofness, Saudi Arabia hosted scores of art, sport and entertainment events in 2021
Despite COVID-19 concerns, the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region are undergoing a cultural revolution
Updated 03 January 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: A century ago, as humanity emerged from the privations of the First World War and the Spanish flu, a wave of creative energy suddenly swept the globe. From London to New York and from Sydney to Tokyo, the decade known as the Roaring Twenties heralded an age of unprecedented cultural exuberance, prosperity and industrial advances.
New technologies, from automobiles to wireless radios, hit the consumer market, and a new zest for life, evident in such fields as music, art and interior design, replaced the drabness and conservatism of the pre-war age.
The phenomenon was viewed as a reflection of a pent-up desire to make up for lost time — a feeling perhaps best captured by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1922 novel, “The Great Gatsby.”
A century on, as the world takes its first tentative steps out of the gloom and turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are already drawing parallels between this romanticized period of cultural, economic and technological hyperactivity and the somewhat delayed promise of the 2020s.
The rollout of vaccines and falling rates of infection in mid-2021 allowed governments to ease lockdown measures and for world travel to resume. That is, until omicron emerged.
The emergence of yet another highly transmissible variant of the virus in November has shown that the pandemic is not yet over.
Far from roaring into 2022, many nations have once again opted to impose new restrictions, closures and postponements at museums, galleries, leisure facilities and performances venues.
How the latest wave of restrictions impacts the ambitions of the Gulf states remains to be seen.
Take Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has been experiencing nothing short of a cultural revolution. After decades of self-imposed isolation, it hosted scores of “first-time” events in the arts, culture, sports and entertainment industries in 2021.
The words “game-changing” and “historic” could be heard on many lips during the month of December as the Kingdom hosted the inaugural Diriyah International Art Biennale, the first Philosophy Conference, the Red Sea International Film Festival and the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
“The change has happened so fast. We are exhausted but so excited and inspired,” one Saudi artist taking part in the Misk Art Institute’s Masaha Residency told Arab News.
The cultural explosion has a lot to do with the Kingdom’s commitment to expanding new and exciting aspects of its economy under the Vision 2030 reform agenda.
The Saudi Ministry of Culture was established just three years ago. Since then, with the launch of the National Culture Strategy and 11 sector-specific commissions, the Kingdom has created a vibrant cultural ecosystem.
Since early December, the Kingdom has presented “a true cultural spectacle of more than 100 events, initiatives and engagements,” according to the Saudi Ministry of Culture.
The spectacle included the return of Desert X — an exhibition of monumental artworks displayed among the ancient ruins and desert landscape of AlUla.
More recently, the Saudi government announced a new $20 billion master plan to create “a world-class destination” called New Jeddah Downtown in the heart of the Kingdom’s historic Red Sea port city, which will include a museum and an opera house.
No plans to postpone major art events in KSA and UAE.
Saudi Arabia hosted a record number of cultural events in 2021.
Dubai aims to become a global creative economy by 2025.
“Change has always been a constant in social development,” Ashraf Fagih, head of programming at Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which opened in Dhahran in 2017, told Arab News.
“Vision 2030 propelled us ahead, opening the doors to the Kingdom’s cultural renaissance, and the pandemic ensured that we were dynamic, resourceful and creative enough to see this change through, together as a thriving society.
“As an economic enabler, cultural catalyst and global gateway, we at Ithra were at a crucial point in bringing Saudi’s cultural scene forward to the rest of the world prior to the pandemic, which was backed by the unwavering efforts and unlimited talent pool of creatives who made it come to life in the first place.
“To ensure it would not lose that momentum, we put our creativity to the test and pulled together to ensure we safely delivered this mission at a time of remote connectivity — united.”
Indeed, unity has been essential to the survival of the creative industries through the darkness of the pandemic, as the ban on exhibitions and performances undermined opportunities for artists and performers to work and grow.
“The horrors of COVID-19 have drawn together the cultural community,” Alia Al-Senussi, a noted art patron, consultant and scholar who has worked closely with cultural organizations in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“There has been this hope that we are getting through this dark period through all these wonderful shows in Europe, art fairs such as Art Basel and the recent Diriyah Biennale. But we can’t forget all the suffering that is still taking place. In 2022, there is a hope in embracing that sense of community through cultural enterprise.”
The same cultural vitality is on show in the UAE. In Dubai, open borders, high vaccination rates, widely available testing, and new visa schemes designed to encourage expatriate entrepreneurs have lured thousands of talented individuals and investors.
In spring 2021, the city staged Art Dubai, the world’s first major in-person fair since the easing of lockdown restrictions. Even as omicron takes hold, there are no plans to cancel forthcoming events in the cultural calendar.
“Yes, COVID-19 hit Dubai hard like everywhere else, but the way the government handled it, including leading the world in vaccinations, meant that the city was able to adapt and bounce back quickly,” Ben Floyd, CEO of Art Dubai, told Arab News.
Art Dubai was able to go ahead last year “because we could see that Dubai was attracting high-net-worth families and businesses from all over the world, and we had confidence that we could produce a successful event,” he said.
Will 2022 be any different? Floyd put it this way: “We have had more gallery applications than ever, and plan to further innovate our offer, continuing to lead in the sector through our programing.
“We will be launching a new digital sector in response to both the growing tech community here in Dubai and the increased interest in producing and collecting digital art and NFTs.”
November’s Dubai Festival for Youth Theatre, organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, saw unprecedented participation from 14 theater groups from across the nation.
Then, in early December, Dubai Culture and the Department of Economy and Tourism launched “Creatives Journey,” a new initiative targeting people in creative industries looking to launch their own businesses.
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi announced in June that it would invest $6 billion in cultural and creative industries on top of the $2.3 billion already pledged as part of its post-pandemic stimulus program.
On Dec. 29, Dubai Culture launched the first ever “Creative Dubai: Dubai’s Growing Cultural Industries” report, providing a comprehensive overview of the Emirati cultural sector and charting a roadmap for its growth.
According to the report, Dubai’s cultural and creative sector contributed about 4 percent to total economic output in 2019. The sector generated revenues of more than AED37 billion ($8.5 billion) that year and employed more than 108,000 people.
In fact, Dubai, which has more galleries than any other city in the Middle East and North Africa region and some of the fastest growing household spending on cultural activities, ranked among the 10 most influential cities in the world in the FutureBrand Country Index 2020.
That being said, the cultural renaissance sweeping the Gulf has been less evident elsewhere in the region, where the pandemic and resulting economic hardships have placed creative pursuits lower down the list of priorities.
Lebanon was once the region’s capital of art and culture. But with the onset of the 2019 financial crisis, the pandemic, political paralysis, energy shortages and the collective trauma of the Beirut port blast, day-to-day survival has taken precedence.
“The Beirut explosion was more powerful than COVID-19, and the country is collapsing at an incredible speed at all levels,” Saleh Barakat, a Lebanese gallerist, told Arab News. “Here you don’t have fuel, electricity or even water, because they can’t pump it. All we can do is go on.”
Even so, green shoots of cultural activity have somehow broken through the dense layers of despair.
“If you come to Beirut, you will be amazed at the quantity of exhibitions,” said Barakat. “It is not economic. It is the result of our desire to go on with life. This is how we fight.”
The decade may not be this century’s Roaring Twenties as imagined or perhaps hoped for, but the same impatient urge to move on from past upheavals, embrace new aesthetics and make up for lost time is plain to see.
Yemeni troops recapture district in Shabwa from Houthis
With control of Ouselan, government effectively cuts supply routes to militia in Hareb district, south of Marib
Updated 02 January 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government troops pushed deeper into the Houthi-controlled territory in the southern province of Shabwa on Saturday, a day after seizing control of the district of Ouselan, local military officials said.
Fighting broke out between government troops, comprised from the Giants Brigades and army personnel, and the Houthis in Al-Nagoum and Al-Salem between Ouselan and Bayan in Shabwa province, as loyalists push to expel the Houthis from Bayhan and Al-Ain, two remaining districts in Shabwa under Houthi control, an army official told Arab News on Sunday.
The governor of Shabwa, Awadh Mohammed Al-Wazer, announced the liberation of the district of Ouselan from the Houthis during the early hours of a new offensive aimed at expelling them from oil-rich Shabwa.
Army commanders and local officials appeared in videos, taking group photos and speaking to jubilant people outside the center of Ouselan.
Giants Brigades official media also reported that their forces liberated the strategic Bin Ageel Mountain in Ouselan and surrounding areas, and are currently marching towards new areas in Bayhan district.
Warplanes from the Arab coalition on Saturday and Sunday carried out raids in Shabwa, targeting Houthi military vehicles and locations, Yemeni officials said.
By seizing control of Ouselan, the government troops have effectively cut the Houthi supply routes to their fighters in Hareb district, south of Marib, distracting the attention of the Houthis and alleviating pressure on government troops defend the city.
“This is a very important development. We have one goal, one battle and one enemy,” a military official said, adding that the Houthis moved some of their forces in Marib province to defend their territory in Shabwa, relieving pressure on government forces and enabling them to score limited gains on Sunday.
“The Houthis are amassing huge forces to defend Bayhan and are inciting tribal leaders to mobilize and recruit people to fight government troops,” the official said.
If the Giants Brigades and army troops fully capture Bayhan and Al-Aid in the coming days, they would surround pockets of Houthis south of Marib, including in Juba, Al-Abedia and Hareb, significantly weakening Houthi attacks on Marib from the south, and would also pave the way for government troops to attack the Houthis in Abyan and Al-Bayda.
In September, the Houthis besieged the district of Al-Abedia and opened a new front in the war south of Marib, taking advantage of their control of Bayhan in Shabwa.
The deployment of several brigades from the Giants Brigades that have long been positioned along the country’s west coast, in Shabwa province, is part of a new military strategy prepared by the Arab coalition.
The strategy is based on moving forces from less fraught areas such as Hodeidah to reinforce government troops on more intense battlefields such as Marib and Shabwa.
The liberation of large amounts of land in Shabwa has sparked joy in Yemen and has given government troops on the battlefields a big morale boost.
Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi called the governor of Shabwa to congratulate him on the latest military gains in the province and ordered him to press ahead with the offensive until the Houthis are driven out of the province, the official news agency SABA said.
Hadi added that his forces would defeat the Iran-backed militia and return peace and stability to war-torn Yemen.
In a telephone conversation with the governor of Shabwa, Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, who is currently visiting the UAE, also praised the Yemeni troops and Giants Brigades forces for scoring military gains in Shabwa, pledging support to the governor and other commanders leading the fight against the Houthis.
The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, also reacted to the news of the military success in Shabwa, by tweeting that the liberation of Ouselan is the “beginning of good.”