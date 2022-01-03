You are here

  • Home
  • General Directorate of Traffic launches electronic booking service for driving lessons on ‘Absher’ platform

General Directorate of Traffic launches electronic booking service for driving lessons on ‘Absher’ platform

General Directorate of Traffic launches electronic booking service for driving lessons on ‘Absher’ platform
The service will become available starting Jan. 4. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/resdz

Updated 03 January 2022
SPA

General Directorate of Traffic launches electronic booking service for driving lessons on ‘Absher’ platform

General Directorate of Traffic launches electronic booking service for driving lessons on ‘Absher’ platform
  • This service is dedicated to men and women in all driving schools across the Kingdom’s regions and provinces
Updated 03 January 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Traffic announced the launch of an electronic booking service for driving lessons through the Interior Ministry’s “Absher” platform.

This service is dedicated to men and women in all driving schools across the Kingdom’s regions and provinces. It will become available starting Jan. 4.

The directorate explained that this service aims to facilitate the booking procedure. All those wishing to book a driving lesson have to do is go to the “Absher” platform website, select the “Appointments” service, choose “Traffic” then “Book an Appointment” and end by selecting the “Training in Driving Schools” option.

Topics: Saudi driving license Absher Saudi Arabia

Related

Digital driving license service launched in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Digital driving license service launched in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior has received more than 120,000 applications for driving licenses so far
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior has received more than 120,000 applications for driving licenses so far

Ticket to ride as Saudi women prepare to drive high-speed Haramain train

Ticket to ride as Saudi women prepare to drive high-speed Haramain train
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Ticket to ride as Saudi women prepare to drive high-speed Haramain train

Ticket to ride as Saudi women prepare to drive high-speed Haramain train
  • Female drivers will help raise efficiency, quality of Kingdom’s express service, says polytechnic chief
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi women could soon be driving the Kingdom’s Haramain express train, the high-speed service that links the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, and is expected to carry up to 60 million passengers a year.

The Saudi Railway Polytechnic announced on Sunday that it has opened registration for Saudi women to train in the Haramain Express Train Leaders program.

Female graduates will work together with male counterparts who have graduated from previous programs.

Registration for the program, which lasts for a year and ensures a position with Renfe KSA — one of the companies operating the high-speed train project — is open until Jan. 13 through the polytechnic’s website.

Abdul Aziz Al-Sugair, SRP general manager, said the training program will begin on Feb. 15 in Jeddah, and includes practical training at work sites linked to the rail project.

Saudi women are now being trained to drive the Haramain Express trains. (Photo credit: Saudi Railway Polytechnic via @SRP_KSA) 

Saudi women will help meet the need for more qualified drivers following high demand for the Haramain service, he added.

Trainees will receives a monthly SR4,000 ($1,065) bonus during the training period, and will be registered in the social insurance scheme as an employee under training. After graduating, women will receive a monthly salary of up to SR8,000.

“The daughters of the homeland constitute an important component of the fabric of young national talents worthy of localization, as they will contribute to the advancement of the railway industry and its sustainability. Their excellence will also contribute to raising efficiency and quality of services, and achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by transforming Saudi Arabia into a global logistical center,” Al-Sugair said.

Topics: Saudi women Vision 2030 Renfe KSA Haramain Express Train Saudi Railway Polytechnic

Related

New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 
Business & Economy
New Riyadh ‘innovation lab’ to focus on developing Saudi women’s ICT skills 
Special Saudi women seize startup culture with both hands
Business & Economy
Saudi women seize startup culture with both hands

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected

Asir Magpie: A rare endangered bird in Saudi Arabia to go extinct if not protected
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture prohibits hunting and targeting the rare bird, warns that poaching attempts will face fines
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Thousands of animal species around the world are at risk of extinction due to different factors, including global warming, urbanization, and deforestation.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently revealed that the Asiri magpie, which is listed among the world’s rarest birds and can only be found in the Kingdom, is also endangered.
The ministry has prohibited any hunting activity targeting this bird and warned that any poaching attempts will cost people a fine of SR100.000 ($26,624).
The Asiri magpie is one of the most endangered birds in the country due to its specific behavioral preferences, such as isolation as they do not like to be noticed. There are also some genetic breeding issues, as well as environmental factors.
What distinguishes this magpie from other types of the bird are its large beak and the small white mark on the shoulders. It weighs 240 grams and measures 48 cm in length, including an estimated tail length of 20 cm.
The bird stands out for its distinctive features and also for the beautiful sound it makes. It is considered to be creative and quite intelligent when it comes to building and engineering its nest.

FASTFACTS

• The bird stands out for its distinctive features and also for the beautiful sound it makes.

• It is considered to be creative and quite intelligent when it comes to building and engineering its nest.

The name of the bird is inspired by its only natural habitat in Saudi Arabia, in the southern region of Asir. It is found mainly around Tanomah city, between Balsamar and Al-Namas, and there is also a small cluster found near Abha city and the mountains of Al-Qahr.
This magpie is found at an altitude of 2,100 meters in forested areas. It can also be found in cultivated areas and open hillsides that have juniper and acacia trees.
It is different in form and behavior from other magpies, and it is also genetically different. It is considered to be one of the most isolated types of the magpie species as it inhabits a relatively small geographical area.
The director-general and CEO of the Wildlife Conservation Department at the National Center for Wildlife Ahmad Al-Booq said that latest estimates suggested there were between 50 to 135 breeding pairs in the wild, equivalent to only 270 birds, in the country. “This number is by far the lowest of any endemic bird in the Arabian Peninsula,” he told Arab News.
The Asiri magpie used to be found in Taif city in the north and also in Zahran in the south. Now it is only present in a few small patches of juniper forests in the southwestern highlands of Saudi Arabia, representing a shrinkage of more than 90 percent in less than 80 years.
Unfortunately, as the population of this bird dwindles over time, there is a clear path toward extinction. “Genetic studies indicate that the Asiri magpie lived in isolation for the past 1.4 million years,” said Al-Booq. “If the current rate of deforestation continues or accelerates, the Asiri magpie will be extinct within two decades.”
Several factors have caused this bird to decrease in number. Agricultural activities, road construction, and housing development have led to the removal of juniper and acacia trees, which are the preferred nesting and feeding sites for Asiri magpies. Other threats include indirect poisoning and the deterioration of environments suitable for breeding. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the Asiri magpie is classified as endangered.
There are 27 types of endangered, critically endangered, and vulnerable birds in the world and the Kingdom, including the greater spotted eagle, the sooty falcon, the rustic bunting, the Egyptian vulture, the Yemen thrush, the Arabian grosbeak, and the Arabian woodpecker.
The National Center for Wildlife is developing a program to help the Asiri magpie with rehabilitation and improved breeding, in addition to several projects to protect endangered birds in the Kingdom by reducing the risks they face.

Topics: National Center for Wildlife Asiri magpie

Related

Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online
Saudi Wildlife Authority: Vulture population threatened by human impact
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Wildlife Authority: Vulture population threatened by human impact

Mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk: Popular destination for those looking for snow fun

Mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk: Popular destination for those looking for snow fun
Updated 03 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk: Popular destination for those looking for snow fun

Mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk: Popular destination for those looking for snow fun
  • In winter, the mountains in the northwest of the country are a popular destination for those looking for snow fun
Updated 03 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Local residents have been heading for the northwest of the Kingdom to enjoy the sight of the latest snowfall.

People in the Tabuk region near the Jordanian border woke up on New Year’s Day to find the desert sands covered in a blanket of white snow.

The Jabal Al-Lawz mountain range usually witnesses snowfall as the temperature drops, and winter is considered the most beautiful time of year in the region.

Faris Al-Harbi, an engineer who used to live in Tabuk, told Arab News: “Every year we wait for the snow to fall so that we can go to enjoy our aunt’s delicious kabsa (a traditional Saudi dish) cooked on the snow. It is one of our rituals.”

Saudi Arabia is known for its dry desert climate. But temperatures vary from region to region due to its diverse landscape that includes mountains, islands, deserts, caves, and valleys.

HIGHLIGHT

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a forecast in the coming days of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Asir, Jazan, Al-Madinah, Hail, the northern borders and Al-Jawf, and the Tabuk region, where more snowfall is expected. Local residents have been heading for the northwest of the Kingdom to enjoy the snowfall.

Snow usually falls in the northern mountainous regions of Turaif, Tabuk, Arar, and Rafha. Locals and visitors travel from different parts of the Kingdom to enjoy the crisp cold weather and snow activities such as snow sledding.

Badr Al-Gbl, who visits Tabuk during the winter, told Arab News: “Tabuk’s mountain peak witnesses snow every year, and it attracts the attention of all residents and visitors.”

The southwest of the Kingdom in the Asir region also sees some snow. Asir is home to the juniper-covered mountains of Soudah, the highest peak in Saudi Arabia, rising more than 3,000m above sea level.

The National Center for Meteorology has issued a forecast in the coming days of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds in Asir, Jazan, Al-Madinah, Hail, the northern borders and Al-Jawf, and the Tabuk region, where more snowfall is expected.

Topics: Saudi Arabia winter snow tabuk

Related

Saudi Arabia hoping to enter skiers, snowboarders at 2022 Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi Arabia hoping to enter skiers, snowboarders at 2022 Winter Olympics

Saudi authorities convict 6 accused of money laundering with 31 years imprisonment

Saudi authorities convict 6 accused of money laundering with 31 years imprisonment
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi authorities convict 6 accused of money laundering with 31 years imprisonment

Saudi authorities convict 6 accused of money laundering with 31 years imprisonment
  • A court ruling issued fines amounting to SR152 million, equivalent to the value of the illegal funds smuggled abroad
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia said six people have been convicted of money laundering charges and sentenced to 31 years in prison, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing the Public Prosecution.
A source said the court also confiscated the seized funds and issued fines amounting to SR152 million ($40.4 million), equivalent to the value of the illegal funds smuggled abroad.
The Public Prosecution source said that the investigations showed that a number of citizens who owned commercial entities, including a furniture upholstery and a flower shop, and a number of fake establishments, as well as some expatriates, were involved in money laundering transactions.
He added that the citizens allowed the expats to use their bank accounts in exchange for a monthly fee of SR10,000 as a cover-up in transferring the illegal funds out of the Kingdom, under the guise of practicing false commercial activity, which is a criminal act according to Article 2 of the Anti-Money Laundering Law.
The court ruling also issued a travel ban on the Saudi nationals for a period equivalent to their imprisonment, while the foreign nationals are to be deported to their home countries after completing their prison terms.
The source said the concerted efforts and coordination between the Public Prosecution and the control and inference bodies represented by the Ministry of Commerce, the General Authority for Zakat, Tax and Customs, and the Saudi Central Bank, were able to achieve the desired results.
He added that the Public Prosecution will not hesitate to demand severe penalties against those who try to harm the Kingdom’s financial and economic security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Prosecution money laundering

Related

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Bahrain on official visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Bahrain on official visit
The agreement will benefit 104,406 individuals at a total cost of $6 million. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid center, UNHCR sign agreement to help Yemeni people

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Bahrain on official visit

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Bahrain on official visit
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Bahrain on official visit

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Bahrain on official visit
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, arrived in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Sunday, heading a delegation as part of an official visit to the kingdom.
His visit comes in response to an official invitation he received from Speaker of the Bahraini House of Representatives Fawzia Zainal.
During the visit, Al-Asheikh will hold official talks on Monday with the Bahraini parliament speaker to discuss a number of issues of common interest between the two sides, the Shoura Council said in a statement.
They will also discuss “ways to enhance cooperation and permanent coordination at the parliamentary level between the two councils, exchange parliamentary expertise and activate the role of the joint parliamentary committees.”
Al-Asheikh will also meet with his Bahraini counterpart to discuss the links of joint parliamentary cooperation between the Saudi and Bahraini shoura councils.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Saudi Shoura Council Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Abdullah Al-Asheikh

Related

Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Pakistani Senate chair
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council speaker meets Pakistani Senate chair
Saudi culture ministry launches ‘1949’ podcast. (Twitter: @MOCSaudi)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Culture launches ‘1949’ podcast

Latest updates

Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
Omicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 infections continue to rise
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 infections continue to rise
OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say
OPEC+ expected to proceed with production increase in Feb, sources say
Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers
Jet maker Safran plans 12,000 hires in 2022 as air traffic recovers
Concept art revealed for Sofia Boutella-led ‘Rebel Moon’
Concept art revealed for Sofia Boutella-led ‘Rebel Moon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.