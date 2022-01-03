Heart attacks, sudden deaths in football must force authorities to raise safety bar

You are here

Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen, center, is evacuated after collapsing on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland on June 12, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 03 January 2022
Liliane Tannoury

  • Four players and a coach died of heart-related incidents in December 2021 alone
On June 12, 2021, millions of football fans around the world collectively held their breath.

The match between Denmark and Finland being played on the second day of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament came to a halt in the final minutes of the first half when 29-year-old Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed with no other player nearby.

Eriksen’s devastated Danish teammates formed a circle around their talisman while medical staff used a defibrillator to restart his heart and, ultimately, save his life.

The match resumed after Eriksen was taken to hospital, but Denmark’s 1-0 loss in front of their own fans was the last thing on anyone’s mind.

Fortunately, the Eriksen incident had a happy ending, with the star making a full recovery, but it is not always like that.

Footballers suffering heart problems, collapsing, or even dying suddenly, is causing increasing concern and confusion among both players and fans.

Many major stadiums around the world, let alone sports grounds where millions take part in amateur games, are not even equipped with defibrillators.

In December alone, four footballers and one coach died as a result of cardiac issues or football-related injuries. Sofiane Lokar, a 30-year-old Algerian defender with second division Mouloudia Saida, was the most recent death.

Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaili star and coach of Egyptian second-tier club Al-Majd Al-Sakandari, died from a heart attack after celebrating a goal. Indonesian third division player Tawfiq Ramzi, 20, died from injuries sustained in a collision with an opposing player, while Makhlid Al-Raqqadi, 29, of Omani club Muscat FC, suffered a fatal heart attack while warming up.

Croatian footballer Marin Cacic, 23, died three days after being placed in a coma after he collapsed during training with his club NK NeHajj Sinj.

In the wake of the player deaths, the world governing body FIFA has asked member countries to step up heart examinations of players to ensure their safety and ability to exercise normally.

It is also considering a proposal to expand medical examination programs to cover all international tournaments.

Studies into player deaths have intensified. A recent UK study at St. George’s, University of London, warned that the risk of football players dying from cardiac arrest are far greater than many doctors believe.

At least 108 players and coaches in England faced health problems between February and November, 2021, the study showed.

Fortunately, some cases are discovered in time, as was recently the case with Barcelona and former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 33, who was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat.

Prevention is key when it comes to protecting players’ health.

Experts in sports medicine and cardiovascular disease agree that deaths during games or training, and in sports in general, can be traced to the stress that athletes face, or to common causes of heart attacks, such as coronary artery disease.

Cardiac control in football and other sports differs from country to country. There is no UEFA or FIFA regulation that requires, for example, that all members follow a cardiac prevention model, as in the case of doping or brain trauma.

Many countries require players to have a sports medical certificate in order to compete, but they do not specify what tests have to be completed.

So what tests should be done? This is yet another issue without a worldwide consensus. While some experts say that it is important to have a complete examination that includes an electrocardiogram, exercise stress test and echocardiogram, others argue that a computer tomography and an MRI are sufficient.

One thing is clear: FIFA needs to quickly establish consistent rules regarding health examinations and not merely limit its response to ensuring that stadiums have defibrillators.

Protection of athletes’ health is the paramount concern.

Ali Khaled

  • National title holder Arjun Singh stars at recent Dubai fight night but finding success has not come easy
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: On Oct. 16, Arjun Singh was on the bill of Amir Khan’s Crypto Fight Night at La Perle in Dubai.

It was easily the biggest bout of the young British-Asian boxer’s career, and he came up trumps, defeating UAE national team fighter Mohammed Alattas.

Singh is only 14. One of the rare rising stars in the UAE’s fledgling grassroots boxing scene, he took up the sport as an eight-year-old after moving to Dubai from Birmingham, in England where he was born and raised.

He said: “It was mainly to grow my confidence. Boxing was on the rise, and it was a popular sport to do. I just wanted to join in and now look where it has taken me, winning a national championship.”

Singh had won a UAE under-13 national title in early 2020, just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus outbreak could have disrupted his progress at such a vital stage in his development, but he has managed to maintain a strict training regime, balanced with his schoolwork.

“I was training five to six days a week, and even on my off days I still go for a run. I always try to finish my schoolwork in school so that I’ve got the rest of the day for boxing.

“I do stretches first. Do my footwork for around 10 minutes and start skipping to get warmed up. And then we’ll just do some pad work or go into the bags and then after that, if there’s 20 minutes left, we’ll just go upstairs and do some cardio or fitness-related work, then abs at the end,” the NAS Dubai school student added.

He noted that his family, particularly his father, had given him “amazing” support, and along with many friends had been ringside as he walked out for his fight at La Perle.

“It was kind of surreal to be honest. When I was walking out, I didn’t even realize there were so many people watching. But then the adrenaline just rushed through me, and I was just focused on one thing and that was my opponent. Before the fight you get nervous but then during it you just focus on one thing and that’s winning,” he said.

Then came his big moment, the official announcement.

“When it went to points, I was kind of nervous that I wasn’t going to win, but then I heard it was a unanimous decision and I heard my name being called out. I looked over and could see all my friends and family just cheering for me which was kind of amazing,” he added.

One of Singh’s favorite boxers is the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko, who he admires for his movement in the ring, but the youngster has special affection for a fighter much closer to home.

“To look at and to idolize it is probably Hamzah Sheeraz, because he comes to the gym, and I would always see him in the ring, working with his team. And it’s always good to pick out the little stuff that he does.

“He always gives me advice on how to go about life, and how to find balance in boxing and your life. He tells me when to run, and how far to run. And also, his team has been giving me nutrition advice,” he said.

While Singh has all the facilities that he could ask for, he pointed out that maintaining a high standard of boxing was increasingly difficult due to there not being many other fighters in his age group.

“Hopefully, sparring wise, it gets better, but at this point it’s like a drought. There are no sparring partners. I have a couple of sparring partners that come from the UK. And whenever I go to the UK, I could be sparring every week or so. But in Dubai it’s like once a month, and that’s against kids older than me, not even in my weight category. So, we have to go a bit slower, which isn’t good for me.”

When he does get the opportunity to return home, he trains at Birmingham’s Eastside Boxing Gym, a hub for talented amateurs.

“It’s amazing to be honest, the sparring there is actually really, really good, and the amateurs they have brought up are amazing,” Singh added.

He has been mentored by Eastside’s Paul Soggy and David Coldwell and is now getting similar backing in Dubai.

His trainer, Waleed Din, said: “The plans for Arjun are to get him as many fights as possible and as much sparring as we can. There are not many people in this region who can compete with Arjun, so we will have to travel. Trips abroad are essential for his growth.”

Michelle Kuehn, founder of the Real Boxing Only gym, where Singh trains, is a keen supporter of grassroots boxing and of developing young careers such as his.

She said: “I think he needs what every amateur boxer needs in the UAE. They need a grassroots movement, and they need boxing growing from the bottom up. And that means more individuals who are active in the sparring and fighting scene. The bouts are not available for amateurs now. The UAE Boxing Federation is doing as much as it can, but it’s still a new sport here and that takes years to develop.

“There are a few key gyms in Sharjah as well that are really contributing to that. And my goal for the gym, and a few others that I would like to work with, is to give the boxers the opportunities they need,” Kuehn added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, RBO held Fight Club DXB nights every Saturday, with the focus being on giving participants the chance to spar. It is something she hopes to bring back in partnership with other gyms “at least two to three times a month.”

Currently, disruptions remain, and the national championships, which were supposed to be held in December, were cancelled.

She said: “So if Arjun isn’t fighting at the nationals, where is he fighting? There just isn’t enough competition. He should be fighting three times a month. That’s how it works in the rest of the well-established boxing countries. That’s how you get the experience you need, that’s how you get better. And it’s something that we’re really going to focus on in 2022.”

Though Kuehn’s gym has been a training base for many professional boxers in recent years, she believes that attracting big names for one-off fight nights is not a sustainable way to grow the sport in the UAE.

“You can come at the top all you want, but they just leave and go home. They don’t live here. There are a few pros that live here, but even they, how many times are they going to fight each other?

“It costs money to be a pro as well, and you have to get sponsors and you don’t get paid that much, especially if you’re not fighting anyone of significance. And the ones that are significant don’t live here. They live where the training is, which is in the UK or the US,” she added.

For now, she will continue to support Singh in every way she can at her gym.

Kuehn said: “I will push for him to fight a lot in the next two years. He’ll probably need to go to the UK and to fight, he’ll need to get into tournaments there. And I’ll be looking to build tournaments here for him. And then I would say he should go pro quite young and get into the really, really big fights.

“He’s got a skill set. He’s got the power. He’s got the family backing. He’s got the gym behind him.”

Delight for Saudi women’s team after finishing second at 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship in Iraq

Delight for Saudi women’s team after finishing second at 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship in Iraq
Arab News

  • Young Saudi female weightlifters finish third in junior and youth competition in Irbil, while men’s team wins 80 medals to finish first in senior division and second in younger category
The coach of the Saudi women’s national team Rania Bahloul has expressed her delight with the senior team’s second-place finish at the 2021 Arab Weightlifting Championship, which ended in Irbil, Iraq on Dec 31.

The Saudi girls' team also finished third in the junior and youth category.

“I am happy with what was achieved after we intensified the training in order to have a team that represents the Kingdom well, especially as we benefited from our experience in the international weightlifting championship that was held in Jeddah months ago,” Bahloul said.

The Saudi women’s success follows that of the men’s team from the Kingdom, who were crowned champions in the senior category and runner-up for the junior and youth category at the same championship.

Al-Mamlaka and Challenge complete line-up for women’s National Football Championship semifinals

Al-Mamlaka and Challenge complete line-up for women’s National Football Championship semifinals
Arab News

  • Sunday’s winners join previous day’s qualifiers Al-Yamamah and Jeddah Eagles in Wednesday’s last four clashes
Al-Mamlaka and Challenge completed the line-up for the semifinals of the Saudi women’s National Football Championship on Sunday, after defeating the Storm and Eastern Flames, respectively, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Both teams won their quarterfinal matches 2-1 to reach the final four, where Al-Mamlaka will face Al-Yamamah and Challenge take on Jeddah Eagles on Wednesday.

Samia Al-Awni of Al-Mamlaka — who had finished second in the Eastern division of the inaugural Regional Football League — proved to be the difference by scoring twice, with the Storm (Western division runner-up) responding with a lone strike from Mashael Al-Harbi that took the match into extra time.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, Challenge, the runner-up of the Central region, claimed victory thanks to a double-strike from Al-Bandari Mohammed, while Eastern Flames’ goal came from Ghadeer Salem.

Aramco sponsoring entry of Dakar Rally’s first hydrogen-fueled truck 

Aramco sponsoring entry of Dakar Rally’s first hydrogen-fueled truck 
Arab News

  • “This is a milestone in the development of hydrogen as a lower-carbon fuel,” said Ahmad A. Al-Saadi
  • Gaussin's CEO said his company shared Saudi Arabia’s desire to combat climate change
RIYADH: The first hydrogen-fueled racing truck to compete in the Dakar Rally is being sponsored by Saudi oil company Aramco.

The truck was developed by Gaussin, a French manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, and is equipped with tanks carrying up to 80 kg of hydrogen to fuel its 100 percent hydrogen-powered engine.

“This is a milestone in the development of hydrogen as a lower-carbon fuel and the first time a hydrogen truck has entered the Dakar Rally,” said Ahmad A. Al-Saadi, senior vice president of technical services, at Aramco. “Through our exclusive sponsorship of the Gaussin H2 Truck, we aim to showcase its potential in the most demanding conditions. Hydrogen has the potential to enable emissions reduction in the transport sector, particularly in segments that are difficult to decarbonize — such as heavy duty vehicles.

“Looking ahead, Aramco is working to localize the manufacturing of hydrogen vehicles in Saudi Arabia as well as develop hydrogen vehicles technologies through its Advanced Innovation Center (LAB7).”

Gaussin CEO Christophe Gaussin said his company shared Saudi Arabia’s desire to combat climate change.

“We share with the organizers of the competition - and with the Saudi Arabian authorities - the objective of decarbonized mobility and the desire to fight with determination against climate change.”

The Dakar Rally began on Saturday in the Kingdom.

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special

Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins first Dakar special
AFP

  • “It feels steady. We’ll do our best, but today was a good stage for us. This is no time to race conservatively,” said Toyota’s Al-Attiyah
  • Record 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel lost a lot of time after losing a wheel of his Audi
HAIL: Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah won the first special of the Dakar Rally on Sunday to extend his race lead after victory in the prologue.
The 51-year-old, looking to win the race for the fourth time, finished the stage 12 minutes and seven seconds quicker than nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb in second place.
“It feels steady. We’ll do our best, but today was a good stage for us. This is no time to race conservatively,” said Toyota’s Al-Attiyah, a former Olympic shooting medallist.
The 333-kilometer loop around northern Saudi Arabia saw several competitors suffer navigational difficulties, resulting in large time gaps.
Record 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel, nicknamed “Monsieur Dakar,” lost a lot of time after losing a wheel of his Audi.
The Frenchman could now decide to withdraw from the race after having to wait for six hours for assistance.
Loeb is now 12mins and 44secs behind Al-Attiyah in the early standings after battling back from a difficult start which saw his car suffer two punctures.
“It really wasn’t simple, we messed up and started with two punctures before the neutralization,” he said. “There was no room for error in the second part.”
“The first part of the day dented our confidence, but everything turned out fine,” he added.
Australian Daniel Sanders extended his early advantage in the bikes category, beating Chilean Pablo Quintanilla by 3mins and 7secs on Sunday.
“In the end, a lot of guys got lost and, luckily, we got onto the right track,” said Sanders.
“It was a good, strong finish. I just didn’t push too much at the start, just gave it a nice rhythm, and at the end I tried to open as much as I could.”

