The best movies of 2021 from the Arab world

The best movies of 2021 from the Arab world
‘Souad’ by Ayten Amin. Supplied
Updated 03 January 2022
William Mullally

The best movies of 2021 from the Arab world

The best movies of 2021 from the Arab world
Updated 03 January 2022
William Mullally

Dubai: From award-winning magical realism to a hard-hitting refugee thriller, read on for the films from Arab directors that grabbed our attention last year.

“Feathers”

Director: Omar El-Zohairy

Starring: Samy Bassouny, Mohamed Abd El-Hady, Fady Mina Fawszy

A woman’s husband is turned into a chicken, forcing her to take care of his family. When he comes back, she kills him. The story of Omar El-Zohairy’s award-winning debut feature feels ripped from a classic fairy tale — the Grimm kind that would keep you awake long after reading. It is not the premise of El-Zohairy’s hotly-debated masterpiece that has caused a stir, but what that premise allows him to do; depicting the suffering of women in rural parts of Egypt in excruciating reality, all stunningly shot by a visionary stylist with talent to spare. 

“Casablanca Beats”

Director: Nabil Ayouch

Starring: Anas Basbousi, Ismail Adouab, Zineb Boujemaa, Meryem Nekkach

In a working-class neighborhood of Casablanca, Morocco, sits a cultural center called the Positive School of Hip Hop. Many young Moroccans struggling with poverty and the myriad oppressive realities of modern society go there each day to create music, find their voice, and forge a pathway to happiness. Ayouch’s fictional film goes inside that real-life refuge to tell the story of a teacher named Anas who gives his students the space to pursue their dreams and express themselves freely. While the film does explore the sad and violent world the students inhabit, this is ultimately a hopeful, often joyous, affirmation of the power of music. 

“Souad”

Director: Ayten Amin

Starring: Bassant Ahmed, Basmala Elghaiesh, Hussein Ghanem, Hagar Mahmoud

For many young women in small cities in the Arab world, the only way that they can truly express themselves, communicate with the outside world, and discover their passions is through social media. Amin’s film explores the dual lives that those girls lead: The face they show their parents to meet the expectations put upon them, and the face they choose for themselves in the anonymous world of the internet. Shot with non-actors, the film feels both deeply considered and absolutely at ease, with Amin’s soft touch leaving a strong imprint. 

“Europa”

Director: Haiden Rashid

Starring: Adam Ali, Erfan Rashid, Gassid Mohammed

On the border between Turkey and Bulgaria, a young Iraqi refugee named Kamal (Adam Ali) thinks he is approaching freedom. As he gets close, his guides turn on him, forcing him to escape into the Bulgarian forest, where he is pursued by ruthless mercenaries known as ‘Migrant Hunters.’ Shot like a classic pulse-pounding thriller, with tight camera work, break-neck editing and sound, and an above-and-beyond performance from Ali, Rashid’s film is simple but effective as a thriller, and all the more haunting because of the disturbing reality that it depicts, leading viewers to imagine how many stories like it the world ignores each day. 

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Starring: Yahya Mahayni, Dea Liane, Koen De Bouw, Monica Bellucci

The Tunisian director’s Oscar-nominated film enraptured audiences across the world, and it’s easy to see why. It follows Sam Ali (Yahya Mahayni), a Syrian man forced to flee his country to Lebanon, where he meets a contemporary artist who pays him to become his next art piece, tattooing a Schengen visa on his back and then exhibiting him a museum in Brussels. Mahyani is electric throughout, and while the film’s final act undoes some of Ben Hania’s good work, the commentary on the dehumanizing nature of modern art and the global refugee crisis will haunt you. 

“Gaza Mon Amour”

Director: Tarzan Nasser

Starring: Salim Daw, Hiam Abbas, Maisa Abd Elhadi

Powerhouse actors Hiam Abbas (“Succession,” “Ramy”) and Salim Daw (“Tyrant,” “The Crown”) play two lonely people who fall in love. Daw plays Issa, a 60-year-old fisherman who is secretly in love with a woman who works at the market named Siham, whom he eventually works up the courage to pursue. What makes Nasser’s love story so affecting, beyond the stirring performances, is its setting — Gaza is front and center, with all the dystopic struggles its inhabitants endure, making a love that rises up through the cracks all the more touching. 

“Farha”

Director: Darin Sallam

Starring: Karam Taher, Ashraf Barhom, Ali Suliman

Sallam’s powerful debut feature is set in Palestine in 1948 — during the horrors of the Nakba. Fourteen-year-old Farha’s dreams of attending a school in the city and escaping her small village are dashed when bombs start to fall and the life her family had known for generations begins to fall apart before her eyes. An instantly essential film in the Palestinian canon, Sallam’s haunting, gorgeous, devastating calling card signals great things to come. 

“Ghodwa”

Director: Dhafer L’Abidine

Starring: Dhafer L’Abidine, Ahmed Berrhouma, Najla Ben Abdallah

The hugely popular Tunisian actor Dhafer L’Aibidine may have left his homeland decades ago, but his heart, and his mind, never strayed beyond its borders. With his directorial debut, L’Aibidine goes both in front of and behind the camera to tell the story of a man named Habib who is haunted by the unhealed wounds of Tunisia’s Jasmine Revolution 10 years on, demanding justice for the victims of the previous regime in a country that would prefer to move on and forget. In some ways, he’s barely holding onto his sanity. In others, he’s the only one still sane. Carried by a knockout performance by L’Abidine, the film comes alive most in the relationship between Habib and his son, whose enduring concern for his father’s mental health is deeply affecting. 

“Captains of Zaatari”

Director: Ali El-Arabi

Starring: Mahmoud Dagher, Fawzi Qatleesh

In the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, two best friends dream of becoming professional footballers. El-Arabi’s documentary follows them as they are offered a life-changing opportunity: Places at a top football academy in the Gulf. The film reverberates with the heart of Mahmoud and Fawzi — with both their highs and lows, whether on the pitch or in the camp. especially as it remains unclear if they will be able to leave Zaatari for good.

Topics: arab films

Concept art revealed for Sofia Boutella-led 'Rebel Moon'

Concept art revealed for Sofia Boutella-led ‘Rebel Moon’
The Algiers-born actress is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. File/Getty
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Concept art revealed for Sofia Boutella-led ‘Rebel Moon’

Concept art revealed for Sofia Boutella-led ‘Rebel Moon’
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US film director Zack Snyder has offered fans a first glimpse at his hotly-anticipated Netflix sci-fi project “Rebel Moon,” starring French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella.

The film, which is currently in its pre-production phase, will center on the Algiers-born actress, who is set to portray a young woman from a planet facing invasion by the armies of a tyrant named Belisarius. To save her home, Boutella sets off on a journey to neighboring planets in hopes of seeking out warriors that can help protect her colony.

With production set to kick off soon, the director shared the first-ever “Rebel Moon” concept art on social media platform Vero, offering fans a new look at his next project and a production update.

The concept art for ‘Rebel Moon.’ Vero

The image depicts an army of multiple faceless characters holding weapons and walking together toward the camera. Fans predict these are the dire force of belligerents threatening Boutella’s character’s home.

Snyder captioned the post: “Rebel Moon concept art... we are in full swing heading toward principal photography in a few months.”

“Rebel Moon” is Snyder’s first project for the streaming giant.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Boutella (@sofisia7)

According to Deadline, the “300” director had been meeting with female talent for months for the lead role. The report said that “Atomic Blonde” star Boutella wowed Snyder and he quickly decided to make her the lead.

The publication added that after Snyder met with Boutella he was “blown away.”

It will not be the first time Boutella has taken on the role of a sword-wielding extraterrestrial. The actress, who fled to Paris at the age of 10 with her family in 1992 during the Algerian civil war, is known for her breakout performance in the Oscar-nominated film “Star Trek: Beyond,” where she portrayed a fierce alien warrior named Jaylah.

The actress just wrapped up filming “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a six-part show from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, and is set to begin shooting horror flick “Cuckoo” and sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang,” which are both in the pre-production phase.

Topics: Sofia Boutella

Review: Despite flaws, 'Sharaf' serves as a telling look at prison corruption

Review: Despite flaws, ‘Sharaf’ serves as a telling look at prison corruption
The film is an adaptation of Egyptian novelist Sonallah Ibrahim’s fictional work. Supplied
Updated 03 January 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Despite flaws, ‘Sharaf’ serves as a telling look at prison corruption

Review: Despite flaws, ‘Sharaf’ serves as a telling look at prison corruption
Updated 03 January 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Sharaf,” directed by Egypt’s Samir Nasr, is set almost entirely inside a prison where the titular character essayed by Ahmed Al-Munirawi is doing time for murder.

The Red Sea International Film Festival title sees it lead character meet a motley group, some who have been incarcerated for their political beliefs which run contrary to the administration’s. The most fascinating among them is Dr. Ramzy (Fadi Abi Samra), who keeps meticulous notes on what is happening outside the prison’s walls.

The film is set almost entirely inside a prison where the titular character essayed by Ahmed Al-Munirawi is doing time for murder. Supplied

Nasr was supposed to have set his film in Egypt, but due to the political climate he shifted filming to Tunisia and broadened his story to talk generally about conditions in some Arab jails. The movie serves as a microcosm of the complexities in Arab societies struggling under dictatorships, poverty and class conflicts. Nasr conveys this by showing a divide between rich “royal prisoners,” with their facilities and perks, and poor “government inmates,” who are denied even the most basic needs and are treated no better than slaves. 

An adaptation of Egyptian novelist and short story writer Sonallah Ibrahim’s fictional work that emerged from years of research on life in some Egyptian jails, “Sharaf” treads on eggshells as it avoids mentioning any one country in particular. The director even ensured he had a pan-Arab cast in a bid to avoid backlash.

“Sharaf” exposes the corruption inside incarceration centers and the way truth is manipulated to serve prison officials and privileged prisoners. Supplied

“It’s a very challenging movie because it’s about Egyptian society and the prison system. For years we thought we could finance it with Egyptian producers and Egyptian funding but it didn’t happen. People were afraid about this film and they thought it couldn’t be successful,” he told filmfestivals.com ahead of the movie’s screening in Jeddah.

“Sharaf” may be lazily edited with a monotonous flow, but it does expose the corruption inside incarceration centers and the way truth is manipulated to serve prison officials and privileged prisoners. Drugs are freely sold and bought, food fit for royalty is served to those who pamper the egos of wardens and act as their eyes and ears. It is a very bold comment on an important issue and kudos must go to the director and the film festival for its creation and screening.

Topics: review

Fans gear up for actress Dina Shihabi's new Netflix show

Dina Shihabi stars in a mystery thriller titled 'Archive 81.' File/ AFP
Dina Shihabi stars in a mystery thriller titled 'Archive 81.' File/ AFP
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

Fans gear up for actress Dina Shihabi’s new Netflix show

Dina Shihabi stars in a mystery thriller titled 'Archive 81.' File/ AFP
Updated 02 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Fans of actress Dina Shihabi have taken to her Instagram account to show support for the rising star’s latest show, thriller mystery “Archive 81.”

Set to be released on Jan. 14, the show follows an archivist who takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving a missing director and a demonic cult.

The series stars Mamoudou Athie, Evan Jonigkeit and Shihabi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dina (@shihabidina)

Shihabi takes on the role of Melody Pendras, a documentary filmmaker who leads an investigation into a dangerous cult.

“Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago,” Netflix explained in its synopsis of the show.

Fans of Shihabi, including Saudi singer Tamtam, took to her comments section on Instagram to share their excitement, with the latter writing “can’t waittttt (sic).”

The actress, who spent her childhood between Riyadh, Beirut and Dubai, was born in Saudi Arabia to Saudi-Norwegian journalist Ali Shihabi and her mother Nadia, who is half-Palestinian and half German-Haitian.

Shihabi moved to the US in 2007 and was the first Middle Eastern-born woman to be accepted to The Juilliard School and the New York University Graduate Acting Program. She began appearing in short films in 2010, but her big break came in 2017 with the role of Hanin in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

She previously spoke to Arab News to share her advice for up-and-coming actors.

“Look around to the people that are around you right now and start making things. And focus, hard work, determination, passion (are important). Those are real things,” she said. “I’m still working really hard to make the things I want happen and I don't think it’s ever going to end. If you choose this life, you are choosing a life where you have to really work hard.”

Topics: Netflix TV Dina Shihabi

Arise, Sir Tony — Former PM Blair, Daniel Craig join UK Honors List

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2022
AP

Arise, Sir Tony — Former PM Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (AFP)
  • Blair's selection separate from the main list because it was decided by the Queen and made without government advice.
  • British monarchs have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages
Updated 01 January 2022
AP

LONDON: Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu.
Queen Elizabeth II also made former Prime Minister Tony Blair a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British order of chivalry.
In another year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said almost one in five of the honors were for coronavirus-related service. Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s chief and deputy medical officers, were awarded knighthoods. Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, and June Raine, chief executive of Britain’s medicines regulatory body, were made dames.
In total, the Honors List recognized more than 1,200 people in the UK this year, including scientists, actors, politicians, Olympic athletes and people who worked to raise funds for charities.
Craig, who made his final outing as 007 in the blockbuster “No Time to Die,” was made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George — the same honor given to the fictional Bond — for his services to film and theater.
The title is often given to diplomats, and Bond was described as holding it in the film franchise and the books by Ian Fleming.
Elsewhere in entertainment, veteran actress Vanessa Redgrave is to be made a dame, while former Spice Girl Melanie Brown, known as Mel B, was recognized for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.
In sport, 19-year-old US Open champion Raducanu becomes an MBE, or a Member of the Order of the British Empire.
“This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special,” Raducanu said.
Other athletes who were awarded included Olympic champion cyclists Jason Kenny and his wife Laura, diver Tom Daley and swimmer Adam Peaty.
British monarchs have awarded honors as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages. In modern times, nominations are submitted to the government’s Cabinet Office and vetted by a committee before being passed on to the prime minister and the queen for approval.
The knighthood given to Blair, who served as prime minister from 1997 to 2007, was separate from the main list because it was decided by the queen and made without government advice.
The queen also appointed two others to the Order of the Garter: Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Baroness Valerie Amos, a Labour member of the House of Lords, who will become the first black person to be appointed to the order.

Topics: UK Queen Elizabeth II Daniel Craig UK Honors List

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri teases fans with new film
Updated 01 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Now a fashionable regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri has revealed the release date of her latest film on Instagram, teasing fans with a short clip of the new period drama.

Titled “La place d’une autre,” with the English-language title “Secret Name,” the film will hit theaters on Jan. 19, according to the actress’s post on Instagram Stories.

Directed by Aurélia Georges, Khoudri takes on the lead role of Nelie, who escapes a miserable existence by becoming a frontline nurse in 1914. One day, she takes the identity of Rose, a young woman from a well to do family, who dies in front of her. She meets the wealthy Madame de Lengwil while posing as Rose and begins working for the family, with the lie changing the course of her life forever.

Directed by Aurélia Georges, Khoudri takes on the lead role of Nelie.

The rising star first gained prominence for her role as Nedjma in Algerian film “Papicha,” in which she played a young design student who was determined to stage a fashion show in protest of the Algeria’s escalating conservatism in the midst of the Civil War.

Director Mounia Meddour’s debut feature premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

For her work in the film, Khoudri won the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ Most Promising Actress category.

Khoudri would go on to land a number of major roles, notably in Wes Anderson’s critically-lauded “The French Dispatch,” starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Willem Dafoe and more.

She played a student activist and Chalamet’s love interest in the live-action film that wowed critics at the 2021 Cannes festival.

The 29-year-old actress is also set to appear in a new two-part adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel “The Three Musketeers,” in which she will star opposite Francois Civil as his love interest, taking on the role of Constance D’Artagnan, formerly Bonacieux.

Additionally, the Algeria-born star is shooting “Novembre,” a Cedric Jimenez-directed thriller about the French anti-terrorism services during the hunt for suspects after the 2015 attacks in Paris. 

Most recently, Khoudri hit the silver screen in “Haute Couture,” a French film that tells the story of a petite mains named Esther (Nathalie Baye) who, after participating in her last Haute Couture collection for Dior, gets her bag stolen by 20-year-old Jade (Khoudri) at a metro station.

