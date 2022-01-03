You are here

Egypt condemns continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Egypt condemns continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Egypt has condemned the Iran-backed Houthis for targeting southern parts of Saudi Arabia with three armed drones. (File/AFP)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Egypt condemns continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Cairo slams Iran-backed group’s “flagrant violation of international law”
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has condemned the Iran-backed Houthis for targeting southern parts of Saudi Arabia with three armed drones.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the latest launches represented a “flagrant violation of the rules of international law” and were a threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom.

“Egypt strongly condemns the Houthi militia’s continuation of its cowardly terrorist attacks toward the lands of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement added.

Cairo also pledged its full support for Saudi measures to combat the Houthi attacks, while the Arab Parliament joined in slamming the group for its actions.

On Saturday evening, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said in a statement that it had intercepted and destroyed three Houthi drones launched toward the southern region of Saudi Arabia and that intelligence monitoring and operational preparations for air strikes were underway.

Updated 03 January 2022
AP

Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport
  • No reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official
Updated 03 January 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a US-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 US killing of a top Iranian general.
There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official.
The official with the US-led international coalition fighting the Daesh group in said that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones.” The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.
“This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport,” the coalition official said.
The Iraqi security official who confirmed the incident said the drones were headed toward a US base at Baghdad airport housing US advisers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, although one of the wings of the drones had the words “Soleimani’s revenge” painted on it, while another had words reading, “revenge operations for our leaders,” according to the officials. Both spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The 2020 US drone strike at Baghdad’s airport killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Pro-Iran Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for the killing and have conditioned the end of attacks against the US presence in Iraq on the full exit of American troops from the country.
The US-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Daesh group last month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity as of Jan. 9

Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity as of Jan. 9
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity as of Jan. 9

Israel to admit some foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity as of Jan. 9
  • The move reverses a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to omicron variant surge
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel will admit foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity from medium-risk countries as of Jan 9, the Health Ministry said on Monday, moving to reverse a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to omicron variant surge.
Those slated to be allowed in would travel from countries Israel has designated “orange,” would have to prove in advance they are either vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 and would be subject to PCR testing before and after their arrival.

Arab coalition demands Houthi release of hijacked UAE-flagged ship

Arab coalition demands Houthi release of hijacked UAE-flagged ship
Updated 03 January 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Arab coalition demands Houthi release of hijacked UAE-flagged ship

Arab coalition demands Houthi release of hijacked UAE-flagged ship
  • Coalition: Ship had been transporting medical equipment from Socotra to Jazan Port when Houthis attacked it
  • Hijacking sparked condemnation in Yemen
Updated 03 January 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition has threatened to use force if the Houthis do not immediately release the UAE-flagged cargo ship they hijacked off the Yemeni western port city of Hodeidah on Sunday.

The coalition said the ship had been transporting medical equipment from the remote Yemeni island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea to the Saudi port of Jazan when armed Houthis attacked it.

“The terrorist Houthi militia will bear full responsibility as a result of its criminal act of piracy against the ship, which violates the customary International Humanitarian Law, the San Remo Manual on Armed Conflicts at Sea, and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” coalition spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency. “The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary.”

Houthi military spokesperson Yahiya Sarae on Monday admitted seizing the ship, claiming it was carrying weapons and military supplies for the Saudi-led coalition.

The hijacking has sparked condemnation in Yemen and revived demands for purging the militia from western coastal areas under its control.

Yemeni experts and officials said the latest incident confirmed their concerns about Houthi threats to international maritime routes through the Red Sea, renewing their demands that the Houthis be designated a terrorist organization.

Sadek Dawed, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, a military unit battling the Houthis on the country’s west coast, accused Iran of pushing the militia into attacking ships to undermine security in the Red Sea, saying that the country’s reputation had been greatly damaged by attacks from Somali pirates, Al-Qaeda, and the Houthis.

“We condemn Iran's attempts to sabotage Yemen’s land, people, reputation and its capabilities,” he tweeted. “We reiterate the duty to support our national efforts to restore Yemen, which has been kidnapped by Iran's wars and its tools in the region.”

Yemeni journalist Samer Rashad Al-Yosofi attributed the hijacking to the international community’s lenient reactions to the militia’s crimes and its insistence on convincing the Houthis to accept peace efforts through peaceful means.

“Iran’s agents are talking about seizing a military cargo ship belonging to the coalition in the Red Sea, even though it is a commercial ship operating in Jazan. This is due to relying on mediations and peace initiatives presented to them (Houthis),” he said.

Journalist and activist Kamel Al-Khodani said the Houthi attack on the ship showed that the militia did not just pose a threat to Yemen.

“This hypocritical world must understand that we are fighting gangs and bandits that not only threaten Yemen but the world. There is no safety and no peace for the international sea lanes and the region before eliminating them.”

The coalition has intensified air raids against Houthi targets across Yemen, killing dozens and destroying vehicles.

It said on Sunday night that it had killed more than 200 Houthis and destroyed 22 military vehicles in the province of Shabwa during the past 24 hours.

The airstrikes have helped Yemeni government troops to make military gains and seize control of the district of Ouselan.

Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Daesh

Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Daesh
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Daesh

Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Daesh
Updated 03 January 2022
Reuters

DUBA: Five Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 were injured in a rocket attack by Daesh militants on a military transport bus on Sunday in the east of the country at approximately 7 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), Syrian state media said on Monday. 

Daesh, the hardline Islamist group that declared a caliphate straddling parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has lost all territory that was under its control in 2019.
However, the group continues to wage a low-level insurgency in both countries. 

Houthi militia kills 200 hostages in prisons

Houthi militia kills 200 hostages in prisons
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia kills 200 hostages in prisons

Houthi militia kills 200 hostages in prisons
  • Ill-treatment and denial of primary health care needs led to the disability and death of hundreds of hostages held captive by the Houthis
Updated 03 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen has revealed that 200 hostages and kidnapped people were killed under systematic torture by Houthi militia in prisons over the past seven years, state news agency SABA reported. 
The ill-treatment and denial of primary health care needs led to the disability and death of hundreds of hostages held captive by the Houthis, the report added, quoting Jamal Al-Maamari, head of the Erada Organization to Combat Torture and Enforced Disappearance.
He also said that the militia has been known to use its more than 13,000 kidnapped victims as human shields by detaining them in Houthi training camps, headquarters and warehouses, which are the most targeted locations by the Arab coalition forces.

