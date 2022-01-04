You are here

  • Home
  • US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
The omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace in the United States. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/63y65

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
  • Country is experiencing ‘almost a vertical increase’ in COVID-19 cases but peak may be only weeks away
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.
Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing “almost a vertical increase” in COVID-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away.

Topics: US Coronavirus

Related

A pharmacy in Grand Central Terminal advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (AFP)
World
US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as delta ravaged in 2021
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins
World
US surpasses 19 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

New Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

New Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread
Updated 57 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

New Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

New Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread
  • Most offices would have to make half their employees work from home
Updated 57 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus as cases have risen in the past few days, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news conference on Tuesday.
He also said most offices would have to make half their employees work from home.

Topics: India New delhi Coronavirus

Related

Special New Delhi placed under lockdown as hospitals reach ‘breaking point’
World
New Delhi placed under lockdown as hospitals reach ‘breaking point’
India steps ups COVID-19 testing for international flyers
World
India steps ups COVID-19 testing for international flyers

South Africa parliament fire contained – firefighters

South Africa parliament fire contained – firefighters
Updated 58 min 50 sec ago
AFP

South Africa parliament fire contained – firefighters

South Africa parliament fire contained – firefighters
  • Strong winds reignited the blaze late in Sunday afternoon
  • No casualties have been reported in the fire, but the damage to the nation’s parliament has shocked the country
Updated 58 min 50 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: A fire that ravaged South Africa’s parliament has been contained after strong winds had reignited the blaze, firefighters said on Tuesday.
The fire began in the early hours on Sunday and devastated much of the parliament complex before it was declared under control on Monday morning. But strong winds reignited the blaze late in the afternoon.
“Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that erupted late yesterday afternoon just before five,” firefighters spokesman Jermaine Carelse said.
“The fire was fanned by a strong south-easterly wind but firefighters managed to contain the fire just before 12:00 last night,” he said.
“This morning, just before five, there was a small flare but firefighters managed to extinguish that blaze,” he said, adding that some 20 firefighters remained on the scene to monitor the situation throughout the day.
A 49-year-old man who had been arrested on Sunday inside the parliament building was to appear in court on Tuesday charged with “housebreaking, arson” and damaging state property.
No casualties have been reported in the fire, but the damage to the nation’s parliament has shocked the country.
The fire started at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday in the wood-paneled older part of the complex — a section that once housed South Africa’s first parliament.
Completed in 1884, the historic section is where parliament keeps treasures including around 4,000 heritage and artworks, some dating back to the 17th century.
The older section’s roof was completely destroyed, but the priceless collection of books and artworks was believed to have been spared.
The fire then spread to the neighboring newer National Assembly and a third building housing the upper house National Council of Provinces.

Topics: South Africa

Related

Suspect due in court as huge fire destroys South Africa’s parliament
World
Suspect due in court as huge fire destroys South Africa’s parliament
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
World
South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung jailed for second Tiananmen ‘incitement’

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung jailed for second Tiananmen ‘incitement’
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung jailed for second Tiananmen ‘incitement’

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang-tung jailed for second Tiananmen ‘incitement’
  • Chow Hang-tung is already serving a 12 month sentence for her earlier Tiananmen-related conviction
  • In mainland China, censors have long scrubbed what happened at Tiananmen Square, both online and in the real world
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Jailed democracy activist Chow Hang-tung accused Hong Kong’s courts on Tuesday of criminalizing speech and helping authorities erase the Tiananmen crackdown as she was convicted a second time for inciting people to commemorate the deadly event.
Chow, a 36-year-old lawyer who has represented herself at multiple court hearings with often fiery denunciations from the dock, is a former leader of the Hong Kong Alliance.
The now-disbanded group used to organize the city’s huge annual candlelight vigils to mourn those killed in Beijing on June 4, 1989 when China sent troops to crush democracy protests.
Hong Kong police banned the last two vigils citing the coronavirus and security fears and the courts have already jailed multiple activists who defied that ban in 2020, including Chow.
Chow was also arrested on the morning of June 4 last year over two pieces she published calling on residents to light candles and mark the crackdown anniversary.
On Tuesday, a court sentenced her to 15 months in jail after ruling that her articles amounted to inciting others to defy the police ban.
“The message this verdict sends is that lighting a candle is guilty, that words are guilty,” Chan told the court.
“The only way to defend free speech is to continue to express,” she added.
“The real crime is to cover for murderers with laws and to delete victims in the name of state.”
Hong Kong was formerly the only place in China where mass commemoration of Tiananmen was tolerated but Beijing has been remolding the city in its authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests in 2019.
Chow has proved an outspoken defendant throughout her prosecutions.
She used her mitigation on Tuesday to read from the memoirs of families of people killed at Tiananmen.
That sparked a dressing down from magistrate Amy Chan, followed by applause among some in the public gallery. Chan then ordered police to take down the identity numbers of those who had applauded.
“The law never allows anyone to exercise their freedom by unlawful means,” Chan ruled.
“She (Chow) was determined to attract and publish attention for the purpose of calling on the public to gather,” she added.
During sentencing, magistrate Chan said Chow was “self-righteous,” showed no remorse and used the courtroom to air her political views.
Chow was already serving a 12 month sentence for her earlier Tiananmen-related conviction but she will now be jailed for 22 months in total under the court’s new calculation.
She has also been charged for national security crimes which carry up to life in prison.
Hong Kong Alliance leaders, including Chow, are among dozens of activists being prosecuted under the national security law which has criminalized much dissent.
A museum the group ran has been shuttered while multiple statues commemorating June 4 have been pulled down in recent weeks from university campuses.
An official campaign has also been launched to purge the city of “anti-China” elements and people deemed unpatriotic.
School and university courses are being rewritten to foster greater patriotism toward China while critical media outlets have raided by police and have shuttered.
In mainland China, censors have long scrubbed what happened at Tiananmen Square, both online and in the real world.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
World
20-year old activist becomes youngest convict under Hong Kong security law
Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison
World
Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records

Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records

Australia’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new records
  • The numbers do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the virus as they only include the number of recorded cases
Updated 04 January 2022
AP

SYDNEY: New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centers across the country.
In New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year’s Day. There were 1,344 people in hospitals, up 140 on the previous day and 78 more than the record previously set in late September. The new cases were detected from 83,376 tests, a positivity rate of 28 percent.
Victoria state reported 14,020 cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the record of 8,577 set on Monday. There were 516 people in hospitals, including 108 in intensive care.
The numbers do not necessarily reflect the true spread of the virus as they only include the number of recorded cases.
The new numbers, however, confirm that Australia has passed the milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases.
New South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant on Monday urged people not to seek hospital treatment unless absolutely necessary.
“It is important that we all play our part in not placing unnecessary burden on the health system,” she said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for the federal government to make rapid antigen tests free.
“We’re now in a stage of the pandemic where you can’t just make everything free,” Morrison said on Monday. “When someone tells you they want to make something free, someone’s always going to pay for it, and it’s going to be you.”
Testing centers were forced to close in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland again on Tuesday either because of staff shortages or because laboratories which process the results are at capacity despite working 24/7.
In Victoria, where one in four tests was positive, 54 testing sites run by private companies closed on Monday.
“They’re disappointed to have to do this but they’re doing a pragmatic thing to safeguard their own systems and to make sure the labs can get back on top of their workload,” Victoria COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar said.
Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy said in hospitals large numbers of health care workers have been furloughed after contracting the virus, making it difficult for remaining workers to provide adequate patient care.
“You have this double-whammy of lots of patients and also staff being furloughed at the same time,” Moy told ABC Radio.
South Australia, Queensland and the island state of Tasmania all reported record case numbers Tuesday.
Queensland reported 5,699 new cases, taking the number of active cases in the state past 25,000.
Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said with around 23 percent of tests being positive, those numbers will rise.
“The numbers of cases we are expected to see through January will be very high, certainly in the hundreds of thousands, if not more, in Queensland, very high,” Gerrard said.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus omicron variant omicron

Related

Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes
World
Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes
Australia COVID-19 numbers hit a peak as omicron outbreak strains domestic politics
World
Australia COVID-19 numbers hit a peak as omicron outbreak strains domestic politics

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three coronavirus cases

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three coronavirus cases
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three coronavirus cases

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three coronavirus cases
  • Yuzhou city in Henan province announced that  all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus
Updated 04 January 2022
AFP

BEIJING: More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country’s latest mass lockdown.
Beijing has pursued a “zero Covid” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged.
But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.
Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.17 million people in Henan province, announced that from Monday night all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.
The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the last couple of days.
People in the central area “must not go out,” according to a statement posted Monday, while all communities will set up “sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.”
The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.
China reported another 175 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including five in Henan province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.
Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new coronavirus infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.
There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xi’an Tuesday — a historic city of 13 million people in neighboring Shaanxi province — which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
Xi’an has reported more than 1,600 cases since December 9, although numbers in the last few days have started to slide compared to last week’s figures.
Local authorities deemed to have failed in preventing virus outbreaks in China are often fired or punished, prompting a series of ever-stricter responses from provincial governments as they try to stamp out any cases quickly.
In Xi’an, two senior Communist Party officials in the northern city were removed from their posts over their “insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak.”
And last month, China’s disciplinary body announced that dozens of officials were punished for failure to prevent the outbreak in the city.
The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

Topics: Coronavirus China Yuzhou Henan province

Related

UAE coronavirus infections surge
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus infections surge
Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes
World
Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes

Latest updates

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases
Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions
Venezuela boosts oil exports amid US sanctions
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia jump to 2,585
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia jump to 2,585
Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact
Jadwa expects a decline in Saudi activity due to omicron impact
Sudanese security forces deploy ahead of planned anti-coup protests
Sudanese security forces deploy ahead of planned anti-coup protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.