TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell

TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell

TASI ends positively, even as pandemic pressures intensify: Closing bell
  TASI recorded 0.26 percent in gains, up to 11,357 points
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock exchange’s main index, TASI, ended the trading day marginally higher, following a sluggish session on Monday, despite another spike in COVID-19 cases.

TASI recorded 0.26 percent in gains, up to 11,357 points. The parallel market Nomu gave up 1 percent to close at 25,778 points.

Gains were buoyed by an increase in the share prices of SABIC, Alinma Bank, and Saudi National Bank, which went up to SR117 ($31.2), SR24.9, and SR66.6 respectively.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, carried on its rally, up 6 percent to an all-time high of SR200.

The highest gainer of the session was Wafrah for Industry, which added nearly 10 percent, reaching SR150.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co.’s stock rose 2 percent to SR42.9, upon its signing of two contracts worth SR292 million ($77.8 million) to supply steel towers for electricity transmission lines.

Shares in Sadr Logistics rose after four days of losses to reach SR83.8 amid trading of over SR468 million worth of shares.

Bank Albilad recorded the highest decline, falling by more than 4 percent to reach SR47.9.

Next were Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, Banque Saudi Fransi, and SABIC Agri-Nutrients, all down in the range of 1 to 2 percent.

The energy market saw a fractional increase in oil prices. Brent crude oil added 0.2 cents to reach $79.18 a barrel while US WTI crude went up by 0.17 cents to $76.25 per barrel as of 3:34 p.m. Saudi time.

In the past 24 hours, the Saudi Health Ministry confirmed 2,585 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom.

Topics: Tadawul Stock Market Market Wrap Saudi stock exchange

Chemical industries top list of Egyptian exports in 2021

Chemical industries top list of Egyptian exports in 2021
Updated 04 January 2022

Chemical industries top list of Egyptian exports in 2021

Chemical industries top list of Egyptian exports in 2021
  The chemical industries and fertilizers sector occupied the first place in the volume of Egypt's exports
Updated 04 January 2022

The chemical industries and fertilizers sector occupied the first place in the volume of Egypt’s exports, achieving an annual growth of 43 percent during 2021.

The sector recorded $6.6 billion in 2021, compared to $4 billion in the year before, the head of the Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council, Khaled Abu Al Makarem, said.

The importance of the sector's exports stood out, reaching about 22 percent of the volume of Egyptian non-oil exports.

EU countries accounted for the lion’s share with 29 percent of the total chemical exports, followed by Asian countries and Arab countries with 21 percent each.

This increase is attributed to the ministry of trade and industry’s efforts to support the export sectors during the pandemic, Abu Al Makarem said.

The ministry avoided the closure of factories to preserve the markets, as a number of them relied on Egyptian products to replace the ones from factories that stopped working due to the pandemic, he explained.  

Additionally, the immediate payment initiative launched jointly by the ministries of trade and industry, and finance has allowed exporters to pay arrears to meet their commitments towards customers. 

Exports also benefited from the free trade agreements signed between Egypt and African countries, which achieved high growth rates in the import of Egyptian products.

Topics: Egypt

Close-door ministerial meeting to headline upcoming Riyadh mineral summit

Close-door ministerial meeting to headline upcoming Riyadh mineral summit
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Close-door ministerial meeting to headline upcoming Riyadh mineral summit

Close-door ministerial meeting to headline upcoming Riyadh mineral summit
  The special session will feature presentations and discussions "critical to the future of the mining industry"
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: An invitation-only ministerial roundtable will headline the Future Mineral Summit in Riyadh, when it opens on Jan. 11, its organizer the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced

The special session will feature presentations and discussions “critical to the future of the mining industry,” the ministry said, as it announced more details of the three-day Riyadh summit to take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

More than 2,000 decision-makers from over 100 countries will join in excess of 150 top global investors at the event, the organizer said, adding more than 100 international speakers will also be there.

Also on the first day, a “mining in a day” workshop will be held, alongside other sessions that will discuss topics including investments, the role of technology in mining, and environmental, social, governance issues.

The next day will feature another set of sessions which will be kicked off by a plenary speech by Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Banda bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef. There will be discussions on mining’s role in a low-carbon economy, country briefings, among others.

On the last day, the region — from Congo to Kyrgyzstan — will be highlighted as the “land of opportunity,” with the main session exploring global investments and accessing capital.

Topics: FMS2022

Chip shortages, China’s energy crisis could hamper Saudi retail sector: Al Rajhi Capital

Chip shortages, China’s energy crisis could hamper Saudi retail sector: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Chip shortages, China's energy crisis could hamper Saudi retail sector: Al Rajhi Capital

Chip shortages, China’s energy crisis could hamper Saudi retail sector: Al Rajhi Capital
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Supply chain disruptions in chip delivery, coupled with the energy crisis in key producer China mean the Kingdom’s retailers could face lower availability of products, a Saudi investment bank said in a report.

Al Rajhi Capital explained that chip shortages will hamper the production and distribution of electronic devices. 

The lead time for the delivery of chips – which is the amount of time between order placement and delivery – rose to 21.7 weeks in September 2021, significantly up from the previous year’s average of 12.6 weeks.

The firm expects this disruption to continue through 2022, hindering Saudi retailers’ revenues due to a lower availability of products.

Apple is set to reduce its production of iPhone 13 to 80 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from an earlier estimate of 90 million phones.

However, the Riyadh-based firm pointed out that, due to costlier mortgage-related payments, consumption patterns are changing in the Kingdom, with a noticeable shift towards entertainment and education, among others. 

This, in turn, could mean that consumers’ might assign a lower share of their purchases towards electronic devices.

The company projects that mortgage loan growth would outpace other consumer borrowing, resulting in a lower share of expenditures on non-essentials.

Three companies that Al Rajhi Capital says will be affected by these developments are: Al-Hokair, Jarir and Extra. 

Al-Hokair could face lower purchases of expensive clothing, as consumers shift their expenditure towards mortgages, while Jarir and Extra are expected to be impacted by lower revenues from electronics.

Topics: chip shortage China Apple iPhone

SADAFCO board proposes $0.8 dividend per share for first half of FY

SADAFCO board proposes $0.8 dividend per share for first half of FY
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

SADAFCO board proposes $0.8 dividend per share for first half of FY

SADAFCO board proposes $0.8 dividend per share for first half of FY
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Co.’s, or SADAFCO, board has recommended cash dividends at SR3 ($0.8) per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2022.

A total of SR96 million will go towards dividend payouts, with around 32 million eligible shares, the company announced in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

This would bring the trailing-twelve-months dividend yield to 3.65 percent, based on a share price of SR165.

Entitled shareholders are to receive the payment on Jan. 25, 2022.

SADAFCO’s payout hasn’t changed from the same period a year earlier. The annual dividend per share last year amounted to SR6 per share.

In 2021, the company’s share price saw very minor fluctuations, exiting the year around 6 percent lower. The stock remained flat today, closing at SR165.

Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. Its products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021

Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021

Saudi Hassana sees 14% annual returns in 2021
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Hassana Investment Co. — the investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance — has announced that it achieved annual returns of more than 14 percent on its investment portfolio during the year 2021.

The corporation benefited from long-term strategic portfolio allocation and market performance, Saudi Press Agency reported.

However, the firm’s CEO Saad bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli argues that 12 months is such a short period to evaluate the general performance of a long-term strategy.

That said, Al-Fadhli stressed the firm’s commitments to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by contributing to economic programs.

Additionally, the completion of the merger between Public Pension Agency into the General Organization for Social Insurance signals diversity and efficiency in the investment group, while reducing management costs and raising returns.

Topics: Hassana Investment Co.

