Preserving and protecting Saudi Arabia's falcon population

Preserving and protecting Saudi Arabia’s falcon population
Al-Nadir for Falcons opens its doors to the public for an immersive falconry experience. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 14 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Preserving and protecting Saudi Arabia’s falcon population

Preserving and protecting Saudi Arabia’s falcon population
  • Falconry has become an international cultural symbol
  • Recently, Saudi Arabia has seen great strides in the regulation and preservation of the sport's heritage
Updated 14 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: A burqa is used on a falcon's face to cover its eyes as sight is their strongest sense.

The peregrine falcon is the most predatory aerial bird of all falcon subspecies.

Falconry as a traditional sport has become embedded in various cultures worldwide, the result of being practiced globally for 4,000 years. It is a complex and immersive sport, yet it is not indigenous to one community, people, or territory.

In Dec. 2016, and under the Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO adopted falconry as a living human heritage.




Al-Nadir for Falcons opens its doors to the public for an immersive falconry experience. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

According to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, social practices, traditional craftsmanship, a skill set, and knowledge that communities share may enable them to be part of global preservation efforts, as is the case with falcons and falconry as a sport.

This list includes not only Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but Spain, Italy, South Korea, Hungary and more.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In 2019, the annual King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival was established under the Saudi Falcon Club, creating an international and local arena for falconers to participate in competitions with financial prizes such as Al-Melwah or the 400-m falcon calling, and Al-Mazayen falcon beauty pageant.

• In December 2020, the Kingdom took the initiative to release falcons into the wild where they belonged, taking huge steps to protect wildlife. The program was called Hadad and was launched as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. It is supported by the Special Forces for Environmental Security and the National Center for Wildlife Development.

• While hunting has been prohibited in the peninsula since 1975, the traditional sport of falconry and even pageantry continues to thrive and is referred to as ‘the sport of the kings’ by Sultan bin Towais Al-Qahtani, a businessman and expert in the field of falconry.

Falconry has become an international cultural symbol and, recently, Saudi Arabia has seen great strides in the regulation and preservation of the sport's heritage.

The history of falconry training in the Kingdom originates in the Arabian Peninsula from the roots of Bedouin heritage of hunting with falcons.




Al-Nadir for Falcons opens its doors to the public for an immersive falconry experience. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

In Dec. 2020, the Kingdom took the initiative to release falcons into the wild where they belonged, taking huge steps to protect wildlife.

The program was called Hadad and was launched as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. It is supported by the Special Forces for Environmental Security and the National Center for Wildlife Development.

Falconry is the hobby and sport of kings, with a historical depth in Saudi culture and a passion for preserving them comes with the rich cultural heritage that has been passed down through generations.

Sultan bin Towais Al-Qahtani, Businessman and expert in the field of falconry

In 2019, the annual King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival was established under the Saudi Falcon Club, creating an international and local arena for falconers to participate in competitions with financial prizes such as Al-Melwah or the 400-m falcon calling, and Al-Mazayen falcon beauty pageant.

The third KAFF, held at the headquarters of the SFC in Riyadh, attracted international participants and 2,110 falcons.




Al-Nadir for Falcons opens its doors to the public for an immersive falconry experience. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

While hunting has been prohibited in the peninsula since 1975, the traditional sport of falconry and even pageantry continues to thrive and is referred to as “the sport of the kings” by Sultan bin Towais Al-Qahtani, a businessman and expert in the field of falconry.

Four years ago, Al-Nadir For Falcons opened its doors to the public as an all-round center for auctioning, raising, training, producing, and hospital care for falcons.

The center was founded in 2017 by Khalid bin Towais Al-Qahtani, Sultan bin Towais’ older brother.

“The center first started off as a hobby, a traditional one if I may say, until we developed it into a project that was integrated into a complete and trusted care and training center for falcons and falconers,” said Al-Qahtani.




The peregrine falcon is the most predatory aerial bird of all falcon subspecies.

Al-Qahtani told Arab News that the center provided educational training services for all levels of falconers, whether they were professionals or amateurs, and included some alternative medicine treatments by experts and falconers who were specialists in the field.

“We as a center participated in several local and international competitions and festivals, such as our participation in the 89th and 90th National Day, and joined Saudi Airlines in filming a video clip about the summit. We also participated in the third edition of the KAFF, covered S’hail Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition in Qatar, and the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in the UAE,” said Al-Qahtani when asked about the center's active participation in falconry festivals and activities.

HIGHLIGHT

A burqa is used on a falcon’s face to cover its eyes as sight is their strongest sense.

Al-Qahtani won first place in the Riyadh Season Cup Al-Mazayen competition and fourth place in KAFF’s Al-Mazayen.

But this center is not the only one in the Kingdom that produces and breeds falcons. 

“There are special centers for local production, and we saw their production this year at the international auction, where they achieved great success,” Al-Qahtani said. “The local production also participated in Al-Melwah competition and achieved records in Al-Mazayen competition, achieving first place in this competition. We are proud of this national achievement, yet there are currently no official centers from the state, but many founded by citizen falconers.”

When asked if anyone could acquire a falcon, Al-Qahtani said it was possible for everyone to acquire this bird. 

“It is important to mention that the SFC provided us with many services to serve this field and in the preservation of this deep-rooted heritage in terms of holding competitions, facilitating the procedures for acquiring falcons, holding annual auctions for migratory falcons that are offered locally and internationally for external farms and falconers. There also exists an annual exhibition in Malham in Riyadh.

“Falcons are scavengers and quite vicious birds, yet coexistence can occur between humans and falcons, where a bond can be created, and a relationship fostered through special training and proper handling.”

He listed the major types of falcons or subspecies: Gyr, shaheen, peregrine, grey. The differences between these falcons are their size, shape, and color, where each category has its own niche.

“Falconry is the hobby and sport of kings, with a historical depth in Saudi culture and a passion for preserving them comes with the rich cultural heritage that has been passed down through generations, prompting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take care of it, document it, and organize it through its development plans and its ambitious strategic Vision 2030, with the goals concerned with developing various aspects of scientific, economic, recreational, and cultural life.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia falcons Al-Nadir For Falcons Falconry Saudi Falcon Club

Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club's 2nd auction
Saudi Arabia
Sales exceed SR1m on 7th night of Saudi Falcons Club's 2nd auction
The 45-day event will see the sale of rare and distinctive falcons that have been hunted during their annual migration. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club launches second auction on Oct. 1

People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia’s daily cases soar

The Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from Riyadh. (SPA)
The Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

People urged to follow COVID-19 measures as Saudi Arabia’s daily cases soar

The Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday urged people to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures and to register for a booster shot as soon as possible as the country’s daily number of cases was witnessing a sharp increase.
The announcement was made following a weekly Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from Riyadh, with the Kingdom’s Health Ministry recording 2,585 new infections in the past 24 hours.
The Cabinet reviewed developments in the epidemiological situation of coronavirus and its mutations, reports on the latest local and international statistics and indicators, and the evaluation of the precautionary measures taken to protect the health of citizens, residents and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques and preserve their safety, Acting Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said.
At the beginning of the session, King Salman thanked the Shoura Council for its efforts in carrying out its functions and tasks, while the Council of Ministers reviewed the content of the king’s annual speech during the opening of the Shoura Council’s work for the second year of the eighth session.
The king laid out a comprehensive vision that reflected the established constants to achieve internal growth, prosperity and progress in various fields in line with the Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s foreign political and economic positions, its efforts to enhance regional and international peace and security, and to support the lowest-income and afflicted countries, refugees and people affected by crises.
The Cabinet reviewed the meetings and talks that took place between the Kingdom and a number of countries over the past few days, aimed at strengthening joint cooperation and working toward upgrading relations.
Al-Qasabi said that the Council of Ministers dealt with a number of regional and international issues and developments, and the global efforts made to enhance security, peace, stability and prosperity.
The Cabinet authorized the information minister to sign a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of media cooperation with Iraq, and for the finance minister to sign an MoU with the UK to enhance cooperation in developing financial and public financial services.
The ministers also approved a MoU between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Japan’s Ministry of Environment for cooperation, and an MoU with Oman for cooperation in the field of investment promotion.
The Cabinet authorized the president of the Islamic University to sign a draft agreement with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and approved a MoU between the Saudi Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Russia’s Ufa State Petroleum Technological University for cooperation in the field of desalination technologies and the operation and maintenance of pipelines.
The ministers agreed to regulate the governance of export prevention and control measures and approved the elderly rights and care system.
The Cabinet also reviewed other topics on its agenda, including annual reports for the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Makkah Region Development Authority, and the Sharqia Development Authority, and took the necessary measures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Coronavirus

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan (L) makes statements with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after their meeting in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss Iran, Middle East security
Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency rolling out relief projects worldwide

Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss Iran, Middle East security

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan (L) makes statements with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after their meeting in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan (L) makes statements with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after their meeting in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP)
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss Iran, Middle East security

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan (L) makes statements with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias after their meeting in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP)
  • The two foreign ministers focused on bilateral relations in defense, economy and investments
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and Greek foreign ministers on Tuesday stressed the importance of ongoing international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is in Greece on an official visit, held talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in the capital, Athens, where they exchanged views on the faltering nuclear negotiations between Iran and and world powers.
An eighth round of talks aimed at reviving a 2015 deal that aims to scale back on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief resumed on Monday in Vienna following a short break for the new year.
However, negotiators have not been able to make much headway with the US repeatedly warning that time is running out.
Prince Faisal and Dendias also discussed “confronting Iranian transgressions that contradict the regime’s alleged peaceful nuclear program,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“They stressed the importance of positive coordination between the two countries regarding regional and international issues and ways to enhance security and stability and combat terrorism in the Middle East and the world,” the statement added.
They also discussed the war in Yemen, the Houthi militia’s hijacking of a UAE cargo ship in the Red Sea on Sunday, and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The two ministers reviewed opportunities for developing bilateral economic and trade relations, in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda and the ambitious investment projects it includes, to achieve positive results that “reflect the strength and depth of the relations that unite both nations.”
The two sides also hailed opportunities offered by the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives, launched by the Kingdom last year, to activate the two countries’ contribution to achieving global development and environmental goals.

Prince Faisal described the talks as “fruitful” in a tweet following the meeting, and said: “Enhancing our economic ties remains a key focus.”
Prince Faisal and Dendias also held a joint press conference where the Saudi foreign minister said they agreed to continue bilateral visits at all levels to follow up on these investment and economic opportunities and his country is looking forward to strengthening ties and joint cooperation with Greece.
Dendias gave a detailed briefing on the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlined the escalating Turkish aggressive rhetoric against his country.
“Turkey has opposed our islands to the largest amphibious force in the Mediterranean and at the same time calls for their demilitarization and renunciation of the recognized right of self-defense, as provided for in the UN Charter,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Greece Nikos Dendias

Saudi and Jordanian foreign ministers condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Jordanian foreign ministers condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet approves MoU with Oman to encourage investments
Business & Economy
Saudi cabinet approves MoU with Oman to encourage investments

Saudi Health Ministry rules out stricter lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge

Saudi Health Ministry rules out stricter lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge
Updated 04 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Health Ministry rules out stricter lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge

Saudi Health Ministry rules out stricter lockdown amid COVID-19 case surge
  • Al-Abd Al-Aly said that a reimposition of strict lockdown measures is “unlikely”
  • He said that people who receive booster shots will be “highly protected from infection”
Updated 04 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has ruled out imposing stricter lockdown measures amid rising COVID-19 case numbers in the Kingdom.

MoH spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the Kingdom “has achieved great strides,” the most significant of which was “reaching higher levels of herd immunity through vaccinations and booster jabs.”

Speaking on the “Yahala Show” program on Rotana Khalijiya channel on Monday, Al-Abd Al-Aly said that a reimposition of strict lockdown measures is “unlikely” because “symptoms of the pandemic at present in the Kingdom do not have the same intensity as during 2020.”

He added: “The current situation is much better than what we were in, whether at the beginning of last year or at the beginning of the pandemic, as we have many experiences and information about the virus and how to confront it, as well as achieving a large percentage of herd immunity by immunization.

“We have succeeded in making significant gains.”

Al-Abd Al-Aly said that concerns over the increase in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of a return to strict precautionary measures is “appreciated,” but added that there are specialized committees which monitor the situation to make decisions on such measures.

He said that people who receive booster shots will be “highly protected from infection” and that COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are occuring most frequently among unvaccinated people in the Kingdom.

He requested the Saudi public to comply with precautionary measures and receive two vaccine doses, as well as a booster shot.

Dr. Kamran Sattar, a health expert working at King Khalid Hospital in Riyadh, told Arab News that concern has grown over the need for a new lockdown.

“In response, the MoH spokesperson ruled out the prospect of applying a tougher lockdown. This relieves the citizens and residents. Now it’s our responsibility to follow the updates only from official sources to protect ourselves and others in society.”

The MoH said on Tuesday that daily COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom jumped to 2,585 over the past 24 hours. It added that there were 96 critical cases.

Two new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll over the course of the pandemic to 8,883. There were also 375 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 543,129.

The total number of cases over the course of the pandemic reached 562,437.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel said that a surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming days is “expected.”

As the omicron variant continues to spread around the world, the US set a global record of more than 1 million daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has released new evidence that the omicron variant affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia omicron variant

Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector growth drops to 9-month low on omicron concerns: IHS Markit
Bahrain authorizes use of anti-coronavirus drug Paxlovid for emergency use
Middle-East
Bahrain authorizes use of anti-coronavirus drug Paxlovid for emergency use

Ancient secrets of love and happiness — set in stone across Arabian Peninsula

Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. (Shutterstock)
Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Ancient secrets of love and happiness — set in stone across Arabian Peninsula

Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. (Shutterstock)
  • Rock engravings are offering surprising clues about the Arabian Peninsula’s earliest cultures
Updated 04 January 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Ancient inscriptions on rocks throughout the Arabian Peninsula are helping to paint a picture of the earliest Arabic cultures, including economic and social conditions — and even people’s thoughts on love, marriage and happiness.

The engravings provide evidence of early religious belief and ritual performances, as well as details of professions, crafts and currencies, and also highlight the professionalism and skill of the engravers, according to Dr. Salma Hawsawi, professor of ancient history at King Saud University in Riyadh.
“Writing is an invention of man,” Hawsawi told Arab News. “It is a means of exchanging ideas and knowledge, as well as discussing it within societies, regardless of class, beliefs and sects.”
She added that historical information gleaned from these inscriptions can reflect the feelings of love, fear, longing, sadness and happiness felt by people at the time.
“That is why inscriptions are seen as a true witness of what the people of that era experienced, which highlights the region’s cultural depth.”
Hawsawi said that writing and engraving were regarded as professions. “Writing, in general, illustrates the level of civilization and education that Arab society reached, and also demonstrates writing’s role in the progress of humanity.”

The existence of writing in civilizations of all kinds is proof of their importance in codification, communication and relations between societies.

Dr. Salma Hawsawi

She said that writing developed through two stages — “the pre-alphabet stage, which is figurative writing, or depicting material things in the human environment to denote moral aspects through rock drawings. Then, after that, symbolic with syllabic sounds.”

Engravings also provided details of tribal names and locations, as well as professions and crafts, trade provisions, currencies, and exports and imports.

According to Hawsawi, cuneiform script spread throughout Mesopotamia from about 3,200 B.C. and was used until A.D.100.
Hieroglyphic script was in use in Egypt by 4,000 B.C., while Ugaritic script was used in northern Syria. Sinaitic script dates back to 1,400 B.C. and was invented by a group of Canaanites working in turquoise and copper mines in the Sinai desert.
Meanwhile, Phoenician script, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., and Punic script spread throughout North Africa from 300 B.C. until A.D. 300.
“The existence of writing in civilizations of all kinds is proof of their importance in codification, communication and relations between societies,” Hawsawi said.
Across the Arabian Peninsula, written inscriptions offer clues to the Arab communities that lived in various areas. Some of the inscriptions had a religious aspect, focusing on the names of gods and religious rituals, while others were more social, discussing personal status, marriage, divorce, and people’s names.
Engravings also provided details of tribal names and locations, as well as professions and crafts, trade provisions, currencies, and exports and imports.

The engravings provide evidence of early religious belief and ritual performances.

“On the political level, inscriptions included the names of kings and rulers, wars and the rise and fall of states,” she said.
“These inscriptions are an important source of historical and cultural knowledge of the region. The spread of these inscriptions and their large number give us an idea of the level of knowledge and culture reached by the societies and the attention they paid to writing and documentation.”
Hawsawi said that inscriptions can be found on rocks in an arranged or random manner, depending on the writer’s skill, as well as on the facades of temples, houses and even gravestones. Some depicted society through famous events or the aphorisms of its rulers.
In southern Arabia, Ancient South Arabian script was used from about 800 B.C. the A.D 600. Inscriptions are widespread, and can be found on stones, timber, and bones in eastern Arabia, Al-Faw, Najran and as far north as AlUla.
“The Zabur script also appeared in the south and dates back to about 500 B.C. Some say that the ancient South Arabian script and Zabur script emerged at about the same time,” Hawsawi said.
In the north of the Arabian Peninsula, Thamudic script was in use from 800 B.C. and consisted of 29 characters. Inscriptions have been found on rock facades along the trade route from the far south of the Arab world to the far north.
The Safaitic script is similar to the Thamudic script and dates back to the first century B.C. Dating back to the ninth century, the Aramaic script contains 22 letters, taken from Phoenician writing, and spread widely in the ancient world, especially in Mesopotamia, Iran, India, Egypt and the northern Arabian Peninsula.
Hawsawi pointed out that “the Dadanite and Lihyanite scripts date back to the sixth or fifth centuries B.C. and contain 28 letters, some of which resemble the Thamudic and ancient South Arabian scripts. It is written from right to left and the words are separated by a vertical line. The Palmyrene and Syriac scripts derived from Aramaic date back to the first century B.C. The Nabati script is derived from the Aramaic, however some of its letters have changed in terms of form and adding a dot, giving way to the Arabic script in which we write today.”
She said that writing in Arabian Peninsula societies differed from that of other cultures due to its distinctive scripts and range of topics.
“Life and related events were recorded, unlike other civilizations that focused on codifying political events,” she said.

Topics: Arabian civilization

Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback
Saudi Arabia
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
books
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair

Saudi airports providing additional services for Dakar Rally

Saudi airports providing additional services for Dakar Rally
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi airports providing additional services for Dakar Rally

Saudi airports providing additional services for Dakar Rally
  • GACA said special facilities and procedures have been set up, permits issued, service areas provided and air-support aircraft licensed
Updated 04 January 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said it has prepared the Kingdom’s airports to deliver a number of additional services during the 2022 Dakar Rally, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

This year’s rally, organized by the Ministry of Sports with the supervision of the Saudi Automobile Federation, marks the third consecutive year the Kingdom has hosted the event. It has attracted more than 650 participants from 70 countries, making it the biggest Dakar Rally so far in terms of number of entrants.

The airport services that have been provided for the event include special reception areas, the facilitation of arrival and departure procedures, and areas for finalizing travel procedures, the authority said. In addition, an area has been provided for the operation of 15 helicopters registered with the Helicopter Aircraft Company, 10 of which are locally registered, and six winged aircraft have been licensed for air-support purposes such as medical evacuation.

The authority added that it has equipped service areas and facilities, is providing permits for rally organizers, operators and participants, and published three guidebooks about rally licensing requirements, refueling outside airports, and dealing with dust.

The GACA said it has issued permits to enter and use airports, in addition to coordinating with the Saudi Air Navigation Services Company to organize air traffic required for Dakar Rally operations.

The 2022 Dakar Rally began on Jan. 1 and continues until Jan. 14.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi airports

9-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb boosts Dakar bid with historic win for BRX
Sport
9-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb boosts Dakar bid with historic win for BRX
Aramco sponsoring entry of Dakar Rally’s first hydrogen-fueled truck 
Sport
Aramco sponsoring entry of Dakar Rally’s first hydrogen-fueled truck 

