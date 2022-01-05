Model Winnie Harlow takes Dubai by storm

DUBAI: Canadian supermodel and former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Winnie Harlow is living it up in the UAE. The 27-year-old, who is currently in Dubai, took to her Instagram this week to show off vacation snaps from her trip.

On Tuesday, Harlow posted a carousel of images that saw her posing in the desert wearing a red, cut-out gown paired with a matching scarf wrapped around her tresses. In the series of snaps uploaded to the photo-sharing platform, the model can be seen sitting on top of a camel, holding a falcon on her arm and posing in the sand.







The 27-year-old has been in Dubai for at least a week. Instagram



“Dubai embraced me like I’m Emirati,” she captioned the post, referencing fellow Toronto native Drake’s lyrics from “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

She also shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories listening to Arabic music and enjoying a date.

Prior to her mini desert photo-shoot, the model — born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young — was pictured enjoying a picturesque boat ride with friends.

During her trip, the Toronto-born model also made sure to visit popular Turkish restaurant CZNBurak, where she was presented with customized bread with her name on it.







The Toronto native enjoyed a date with Arabic coffee. Instagram



Harlow, who is staying at Raffles, The Palm, has been in Dubai for at least one week as she celebrated New Year’s Eve in the Emirate.

The trip comes after the model rekindled her romance with NBA star Kyle Kuzma, 26, five months after they broke up in August.

The couple dated for over a year prior to their split and reunited last month.

Winnie began dating the professional basketball player during the pandemic, in March 2020, after he direct messaged her on Instagram a second time.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” she revealed that the athlete messaged her on Instagram a year prior, but due to a glitch she didn’t see the message.

“A year later, at the top of quarantine, he DM’d me again,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Harlow isn’t the only famous face enjoying all that the UAE has to offer in recent days. The country saw plenty of A-listers jet into town, whether for work or play.

British pop singer Robbie Williams, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, as well as DJs Dmitri Vegas and Armin Van Buuren, all rang in the New Year in Dubai.