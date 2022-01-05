You are here

  • Home
  • UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border
UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon were attacked by unknown perpetrators who also vandalized their vehicles and stole official items from them, a UN official said Wednesday. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ej3r

Updated 05 January 2022
AP

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border

UN peacekeepers attacked in south Lebanon near Israel border
  • The UNIFIL called on Lebanese authorities to “investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes”
  • Local media reported that residents of Bint Jbeil scuffled with Irish peacekeepers
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

BEIRUT: Unknown perpetrators attacked a group of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, vandalizing their vehicles and stealing official items from them, a UN official said Wednesday.
Such scuffles with UN peacekeepers are not uncommon in southern Lebanon since the peacekeeping force was expanded following the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.
The UN force, known as UNIFIL, called on Lebanese authorities to “investigate quickly and thoroughly, and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes,” said Kandice Ardiel, a UNIFIL press official. She added that the attack occurred on Tuesday night.
Local media reported that residents of the southern town of Bint Jbeil scuffled with Irish peacekeepers who they said were taking photographs of residential homes. The reports added that the UN force was not accompanied by Lebanese troops.
Bint Jbeil is a Hezbollah stronghold and large parts of its were destroyed during the 2006 war.
Ardiel said that contrary to the disinformation being spread, the peacekeepers were not taking photos and were not on private property. She added that the peacekeepers were on their way to meet members of the Lebanese army for a routine patrol.
“UNIFIL condemns attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace, which are violations of both Lebanese and international law,” Ardiel said, adding that UNIFIL also condemns those who manipulate local residents to serve their purposes.
UNIFIL was originally created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops after a 1978 invasion. The mission was expanded in Lebanon under a UN-brokered truce after the monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah militants in 2006.
A similar incident with peacekeepers in south Lebanon late last year was condemned by Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry.

Topics: Lebanon UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers Hezbollah

Related

A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
Middle-East
Italian UNIFIL troops distribute aid in south Lebanon
Ninety Lebanon peacekeepers contract coronavirus: UNIFIL
Middle-East
Ninety Lebanon peacekeepers contract coronavirus: UNIFIL

UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint

UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint

UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
  • Dujarric called on all countries in the region to “refrain from taking any escalatory action”
  • He also urged all Yemeni parties to engage with the UN’s Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg and his mediation efforts
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN said on Wednesday that it is “following with concern” reports that a UAE-flagged cargo ship had been seized by the Houthi militia.

“While the circumstances around the incident remain unclear, we are following with concern the reports of the seizure by Houthis of a vessel flying the flag of the UAE in what the Houthis have described as ‘Yemeni waters,’’’ the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric called on all countries in the region to exercise restraint and and “refrain from taking any escalatory action.”

He continued: “We reaffirm the need to respect the rights and obligations related to maritime navigation in accordance with international law.”

He also urged all Yemeni parties to engage with the UN’s Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg in order “to advance the political process to reach a comprehensive and negotiated settlement to end the conflict in the country.”

UAE-flagged Rawabi was hijacked off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah by armed Houthis on Sunday, the Arab coalition said on Monday.

It had been transporting medical equipment from the remote Yemeni island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea to the Saudi port of Jazan, the coalition added.

Topics: UN Houthis Rawabi UAE Yemen

Related

Houthis suffer fresh blows in Shabwa as government forces capture military base
Middle-East
Houthis suffer fresh blows in Shabwa as government forces capture military base

Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official

Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official
Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official

Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official
Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Five rockets targeted an air base used by the US-led coalition in western Iraq on Wednesday but without causing any casualties or damage, an official said.

“We observed five rounds ..the closest impact was two kilometres (1.2 miles) away,” a coalition official said, adding there were “no damage, no casualties.”

The rockets landed near the Ain Al-Assad air base in western Iraq, used by the coalition in the fight against Daesh.

Topics: Middle East Iraq

Hunger-striking Tunisia politician agrees to treatment: medics

Hunger-striking Tunisia politician agrees to treatment: medics
Updated 59 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Hunger-striking Tunisia politician agrees to treatment: medics

Hunger-striking Tunisia politician agrees to treatment: medics
  • The 63-year-old suffers from several pre-existing health conditions and was hospitalised on Sunday
  • Bhiri's blood pressure was still high and "his kidneys are beginning to struggle" due to dehydration
Updated 59 min 47 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri, who has been refusing food or medication since his arrest last week, has agreed to treatment, doctors said Wednesday, after his supporters expressed alarm over his health.
The 63-year-old, who was arrested by plainclothes officers on Friday and later accused of possible “terrorism” offenses, suffers from several pre-existing health conditions and was hospitalized on Sunday.
The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, of which he is deputy chairman, played a central role in Tunisian politics until a power grab by President Kais Saied last year.
“Saying he is stable would be saying a lot,” medics from the hospital in the northern town of Bizerte told Mosaique Radio on Wednesday.
Bhiri’s blood pressure was still high and “his kidneys are beginning to struggle” due to dehydration, they said.
“His family spoke with him and he accepted being put on a drip” for rehydration and treatment, “in the hope that he will agree to eat,” the medics added.
Bhiri had been on a hunger strike since his arrest and had been refusing to take his regular medication.
Earlier Wednesday, Ennahdha lawmaker Samir Dilou, citing medical sources, had told reporters that Bhiri was “between life and death” and that his wife and children were on standby.
“Those who ordered his kidnapping must assume their responsibilities,” he added, referring to Saied and his interior minister, Taoufik Charfeddine, who ordered Bhiri’s arrest.
A previous alarm sounded by Ennahdha about Bhiri’s health had been discounted by Tunisia’s independent national body for the prevention of torture (INPT) after it visited him late on Sunday.
The INPT said it had dispatched a medical team on Wednesday.
“They have just arrived and are carrying out their examinations, but we haven’t yet received their report,” the INPT’s Lotfi Ezzedine told AFP mid-afternoon.
Saied on July 25 sacked the Ennahdha-supported government and suspended parliament, presenting himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution.
He later took steps to rule by decree, and in early December vowed to press on with reforms to the political system.
The World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) said Wednesday that Bhiri’s detention was “not only arbitrary but also illegal,” decrying that he was “arrested without a warrant” and that his location was “kept secret” until his hospitalization.
Bhiri’s defense committee on Wednesday rejected the interior minister’s “terrorism” accusations against him as “totally false.”
The public prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that an investigation had been opened after it received a report “from services combating terrorism and organized crime.”
It said a Syrian couple had allegedly been assigned false identity documents and nationality certificates while Bhiri was head of the justice ministry.
Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts of a decade ago, but civil society groups and Saied’s opponents have expressed fear of a slide back to authoritarianism after the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Human Rights Watch warned late last month that Tunisian authorities were using “repressive” dictatorship-era laws to snuff out criticism of the president.

Topics: Tunisia Noureddine Bhiri Health Ennahdha party

Related

Tunisian political crisis deepens
Middle-East
Tunisian political crisis deepens
Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms
Middle-East
Tunisia launches national consultation on reforms

Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media

Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media

Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media
  • The vessel was transporting sugar, and sank four nautical miles off Gabrik district in southern Hormozgan province
  • "The general condition of the crew is good", acting governor of Jask County Ali Mehrani told IRIB
Updated 05 January 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian coast guards rescued 11 Indian sailors whose vessel, en route to Oman, sank due to bad weather conditions, state media reported on Wednesday.
“The boat — that was heading to the port of Sohar in Oman yesterday — came toward Iranian waters due to storms, bad weather conditions and technical problems,” acting governor of Jask County (south), Ali Mehrani, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.
The vessel was transporting sugar, and sank four nautical miles off Gabrik district in southern Hormozgan province, overlooking the Gulf of Oman, Mehrani added.
“The general condition of the crew is good,” he said.
Bad weather has affected not only southern Iran but also Arab countries in the Gulf in recent days, with several issuing weather warnings.
The rainy weather system, expected to last until Friday in Iran, has caused flash flooding in the southern provinces such as Fars, Hormozgan, Kerman, and Sistan-Baluchistan (southeast).
The number of people killed because of the flooding has risen to nine, the head of Iran’s Crisis Management Organization Esmail Najjar said.
Five people died in Fars province, and two in each of Kerman and Sistan-Baluchistan, Najjar told ISNA news agency on Wednesday.
Local rescue services had reported eight deaths on Tuesday.
The government will provide its “full capacity” to help people in affected areas, President Ebrahim Raisi pledged on Wednesday.
“It is necessary to fix the situation of the people immediately after the initial relief operation, so that they do not get into trouble,” he was quoted as saying by state media.
At his instruction, a number of officials including vice-President Mohammad Mokhber and Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian, visited the flood-hit areas.
Mehrabian told a crisis management meeting in Sistan-Baluchistan that “there is a national determination to resolve the problems of the flood-hit areas,” state TV said.
Largely arid, Iran has endured repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.
In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south left at least 76 people dead and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.
Scientists say climate change amplifies droughts and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.

Topics: Iran Oman coastgaurds Indian sailors

Related

Tunisian coastguard retrieves 21 bodies after migrant boat capsizes
Middle-East
Tunisian coastguard retrieves 21 bodies after migrant boat capsizes
The Libyan patrol boat Ubari approaches an Italian trawler. (Photo: Italian Navy)
World
Libyan coastguard vessel that shot Italian fisherman was gift from Rome

Algerian ambassador to return to Paris on Jan. 6

Algerian ambassador to return to Paris on Jan. 6
Updated 05 January 2022
Agencies

Algerian ambassador to return to Paris on Jan. 6

Algerian ambassador to return to Paris on Jan. 6
  • He was recalled in October following comments by French President Macron that Algiers deemed offensive
Updated 05 January 2022
Agencies

CAIRO: The Algerian ambassador to France will return to Paris on Jan. 6, after being recalled for consultations in October, Algerian state TV reported on Wednesday, citing a presidency statement.
The recall followed what Algeria described as irresponsible comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron in the newspaper Le Monde that Algeria’s rulers had rewritten the history of its colonization based on “a hatred of France.”
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday met with the envoy, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, announcing that he “will resume his duties in Paris from Thursday,” his office said in a statement.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday met with the envoy, Mohamed Antar-Daoud, announcing that he “will resume his duties in Paris from Thursday,” his office said in a statement.
Relations between Algiers and Paris have been strained for much of the six decades since the former French colony won its independence after a 130-year occupation.
Macron has gone further than his predecessors in owning up to French abuses during the colonial era.
But ties collapsed in October after he accused Algeria’s “political-military system” of rewriting history and fomenting “hatred toward France.”
In remarks to descendants of independence fighters, reported by Le Monde, Macron also questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion in the 1800s.
As well as recalling Antar-Daoud, Algiers also banned French military planes from its airspace, which they cross to fly to the Sahel region where troops are helping to battle jihadist insurgents.
The Algerian president had warned in November he would not take “the first step” to calm tensions.
The dispute prompted a rare expression of contrition from the French presidency, which said it “regretted” the misunderstandings caused by the remarks.
Last month, France’s top diplomat Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Algiers and called for an easing of tensions.
Le Drian on that visit said Algeria was an “essential parter for France,” and that he hoped the two countries “will return together to the path of a peaceful relationship and look to the future.”
No deal was announced during that visit for any resumption of French flights over Algeria.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Algeria France Mohamed Antar-Daoud Emmanuel Macron Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Related

Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune receives Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Algerian president and Saudi interior minister discuss security cooperation
Saudi interior minister meets key Algerian officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interior minister meets key Algerian officials

Latest updates

Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
Al-Shabab’s Ighalo could miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign due to logistical error
French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
Online controversy: Emma Watson faces backlash for Palestine solidarity post
The Harry Potter star had shared a post on her instagram page showing her solidarity with the Palestinian cause. (AFP)
UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
UN says ‘following with concern’ Houthi seizure of UAE-flagged ship, urges restraint
Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official
Rockets fired at Iraq base housing international coalition: Official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.