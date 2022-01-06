You are here

  • Home
  • Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9fhmk

Updated 06 January 2022
AP

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
  • The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena
  • Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant.
This came as a signal of what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.
The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena with a live audience and performances, but no new date is on the books. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the academy said in a statement.
Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.
It was a big night for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards shows were set separately with no significant crowds, many of them pre-taped.
“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the academy statement said.
Finding that date could be complicated, with two professional basketball teams and a hockey team occupying the arena. The Recording Academy made no mention of a possible venue change in its statement.
The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.
The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.
The Grammys’ move could be the beginning of another round of award-show rescheduling after another winter coronavirus surge, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards planned for February and the Academy Awards for March.

Topics: Los Angeles grammy awards omicron variant

Related

Grammy-winning Black Eyed Peas to perform at Egypt’s Giza Pyramids
Lifestyle
Grammy-winning Black Eyed Peas to perform at Egypt’s Giza Pyramids

Despite solid performances, weak writing spoils ‘Stay Close’

Despite solid performances, weak writing spoils ‘Stay Close’
‘Stay Close’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 05 January 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Despite solid performances, weak writing spoils ‘Stay Close’

Despite solid performances, weak writing spoils ‘Stay Close’
Updated 05 January 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: US author Harlan Coben inked a 14-novel deal with Netflix in August 2018 — the on-screen adaptation of “Stay Close” follows “Safe,” “The Stranger,” “The Woods” and “The Innocent.” The latest, despite a brilliant cast, stretches on for far too long at eight episodes. There is just not enough meat to keep the series flowing without hiccups and the time-worn trope of having a lead character’s past catch up with them is becoming less and less effective, as evidenced here.

“Stay Close” stars Cush Jumbo, Daniel Francis and Sarah Parish. Supplied

Directed by Daniel O’Hara and others, “Stay Close” takes us to British suburbia where Meghan Pierce-Shaw (a wasted Cush Jumbo) lives in domestic bliss with her three children and fiancé, Dave Shaw (Daniel Francis). They are planning to wed soon, but an unexpected twist occurs. Her past catches up with her in the form of an old friend, Lorraine (Sarah Parish), who comes armed with a warning. She informs Meghan that a stalker from her past life, Stewart Green, is back on the streets, despite the mother-of-three’s attempts to create a new identity for herself. Her biggest blunder — or so it seems — is that she did not move away from her old neighborhood, which is a bizarre and weak plot point to say the least.

Coben also introduces another angle to these mysterious goings on. Hard-bitten detective Broome (James Nesbitt) and his ex-wife, Erin Cartwright (Joe Joyner), are now professional partners probing a string of missing men, including Green who disappeared 17 years ago.

The series boasts eight episodes. Supplied

The series stays true to Coben’s strong suit — his novels are always about the uncovering of past crimes and secrets — but it fails to create any sort of meaningful tension and cliches and cliffhangers fail to hit the mark.

The twist at the end is much too feeble to make any impact or sense in a story that often runs like an Agatha Christie murder mystery, with just about everybody seemingly a suspect.

“Stay Close” does not quite stay with you, despite some great pieces of acting from Jumbo and Nesbitt.

Topics: review

Dolce & Gabbana set to stage Alta Moda show in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Dolce & Gabbana set to stage Alta Moda show in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice. Supplied
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Dolce & Gabbana set to stage Alta Moda show in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Dolce & Gabbana set to stage Alta Moda show in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dolce & Gabbana is set to present its Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections via a unique fashion show in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla this January. The heritage site, situated in the northeast of the Kingdom, will play host to the luxury Italian fashion house’s haute couture show on Jan. 27. The forthcoming runway presentation showcasing a range of exclusive couture looks and high jewelry is a part of the AlUla Moments festival season.

The event will take place during the Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show, a special exhibition that celebrates the tradition of Arabian horses, held during Winter at Tantora.

Alta Sartoria. Supplied

Italian duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented their label’s Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria and Alta Gioielleria collections in Venice in August. Meanwhile, in 2020, the fashion house unveiled their Alta Moda couture offerings via a digital show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dolce & Gabbana will also exhibit its one-of-a-kind collection in Maraya, the famed mirrored structure. The exhibition will be open to the public from Jan. 28- 31. Not only will guests have the opportunity to visit the exclusive space, but they will also have the chance to get fitted by the Italian label’s master tailer and shop pieces from the unique collection.

The Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show, conceived and produced by Balich Wonder Studio, is set to wow guests with a full parade of 12 Arabian horses sporting customized horse accessories and attire.

Those who wish to attend the Ikmah Fashion Cavalry Show can purchase tickets online on www.experiencealula.com when they go on sale from Jan. 10.

Topics: AlUla Dolce & Gabbana

Netflix unveils trailer, release date for Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri’s ‘Finding Ola’ 

Netflix unveils trailer, release date for Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri’s ‘Finding Ola’ 
Updated 05 January 2022
Hams Saleh

Netflix unveils trailer, release date for Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri’s ‘Finding Ola’ 

Netflix unveils trailer, release date for Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri’s ‘Finding Ola’ 
Updated 05 January 2022
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: On Wednesday, Netflix released the official trailer for Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabri’s new show “Al Bahth Aan Ola” (“Finding Ola”), which will be out on Feb. 3.   

“Al Bahth Aan Ola” is a new season of her 2010 comedy series “Ayza Atgawez” (“I Want to Get Married”). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

In the first series, Sabri played the role of Ola, a young pharmacist from a middle-class family who hopes to get married before she turns 30.

The trailer for this year’s Netflix show, directed by Egyptian filmmaker Hady El-Bagory, presents a closer look at Ola’s life after divorce. 

“Ola Abdel-Sabour’s life has completely turned upside down. Let’s start over with Ola in  ‘Finding Ola,’ exclusively on Netflix on February 3rd,” wrote Sabri to her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

As soon as Sabri released the trailer on her account, Arab celebrities including Tunisian actor Dhafer L’abidine, Egyptian actresses Huda Al Mufti, Ghada Adel, Nashwa Moustafa and Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached, commented on her post congratulating the star.

“Al Bahth Aan Ola” features a star-studded cast, including Sawsan Badr, Hany Adel, Nada Moussa, Mahmoud Ellisy, Latifa Fahmy, Dalia Shawky, Aicel Ramzy, Omar Sherif, and Yasmina El-Abd, all joined by a line-up of surprise guest appearances. 

Fans took to Instagram to share the trailer of the show, and Arab News reached out to a few supporters who expressed excitement. 

“It’s a comfort show that takes me back to simpler times. I’m excited to see how the characters evolved throughout the years,” said a UAE-based fan Nouran Nada. 

Another supporter, Logeen Adbelaal from Egypt, told Arab News: “This is one of my favorite sitcoms. I’m so excited to see how life turned out for Ola. She really represented the struggles women face in our society in a light and relatable comedy form. I hope this season turns out to be as good as the first one.” 

Topics: Netflix Finding Ola hend sabri

US chart-toppers Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

US chart-toppers Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
The group will hit the stage on Jan. 25. File/AFP
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

US chart-toppers Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai

US chart-toppers Black Eyed Peas to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Black Eyed Peas are set to hit the stage at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the six-month “Infinite Nights” series. The Los Angeles-formed trio, consisting of will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, will be performing music from their most recent album “Translation” in addition to their chart-topping hits such as “Where is the Love?” and “My Humps” live at Al Wasl Plaza on Jan. 25.

The concert will be streamed globally on www.virtualexpodubai.com, and available to watch across multiple channels, including Expo TV on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Oculus (VR), for those who can’t make it.

The Black Eyed Peas said in a statement: “As a group, we continue to evolve our music to connect with the hearts and minds of our community around the world. We are excited about our upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights special concert that will showcase chart-topping music from our recent album ‘Translation’ as well as our greatest hits.”

The group are the latest in a long-line of renowned artists to hit the stage as part of the “Infinite Night” series, which saw performances by global and Arab superstars, including Alicia Keys, Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama among others.

“After the huge global success we enjoyed with Alicia Keys performing in Infinite Nights in December, we cannot wait to host our second global stars here at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Black Eyed Peas have always inspired us with their progressive global outlook and innovative approach to exploring new musical possibilities, making them the perfect fit for Expo 2020 and for its subtheme of Mobility,” said Lubna Haroun, Vice President, Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Model Winnie Harlow takes Dubai by storm

Model Winnie Harlow takes Dubai by storm
Winnie Harlow first gained prominence as a contestant on ‘America’s Next Top Model.’ File/AFP
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

Model Winnie Harlow takes Dubai by storm

Model Winnie Harlow takes Dubai by storm
Updated 05 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian supermodel and former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Winnie Harlow is living it up in the UAE. The 27-year-old, who is currently in Dubai, took to her Instagram this week to show off vacation snaps from her trip.

On Tuesday, Harlow posted a carousel of images that saw her posing in the desert wearing a red, cut-out gown paired with a matching scarf wrapped around her tresses. In the series of snaps uploaded to the photo-sharing platform, the model can be seen sitting on top of a camel, holding a falcon on her arm and posing in the sand.

The 27-year-old has been in Dubai for at least a week. Instagram 

“Dubai embraced me like I’m Emirati,” she captioned the post, referencing fellow Toronto native Drake’s lyrics from “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

She also shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories listening to Arabic music and enjoying a date.

Prior to her mini desert photo-shoot, the model — born Chantelle Whitney Brown-Young — was pictured enjoying a picturesque boat ride with friends.

During her trip, the Toronto-born model also made sure to visit popular Turkish restaurant CZNBurak, where she was presented with customized bread with her name on it.

The Toronto native enjoyed a date with Arabic coffee. Instagram

Harlow, who is staying at Raffles, The Palm, has been in Dubai for at least one week as she celebrated New Year’s Eve in the Emirate.

The trip comes after the model rekindled her romance with NBA star Kyle Kuzma, 26, five months after they broke up in August.

The couple dated for over a year prior to their split and reunited last month.

Winnie began dating the professional basketball player during the pandemic, in March 2020, after he direct messaged her on Instagram a second time.

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” she revealed that the athlete messaged her on Instagram a year prior, but due to a glitch she didn’t see the message.

“A year later, at the top of quarantine, he DM’d me again,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Harlow isn’t the only famous face enjoying all that the UAE has to offer in recent days. The country saw plenty of A-listers jet into town, whether for work or play.

British pop singer Robbie Williams, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, as well as DJs Dmitri Vegas and Armin Van Buuren, all rang in the New Year in Dubai. 

Topics: Winnie Harlow

Latest updates

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books
Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books
Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
Childhood map helps ‘trafficked’ Chinese man reunite with his family after decades
US gig driver sues city officials for letting K-9 maul him over missed car rental payments
US gig driver sues city officials for letting K-9 maul him over missed car rental payments
California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open
How Djokovic absence could impact Australian Open

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.