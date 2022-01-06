You are here

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, senior rabbi of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego, California, is shown in this June 26, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, senior rabbi of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego, California, is shown in this June 26, 2019 photo. (AP file)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
  Yisroel Goldstein, who has pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud, ordered to pay $2.8 million
  Prosecutors recommend home confinement but judge says the rabbi deserves a prison term
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

SAN DIEGO, US: A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said.
Yisroel Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay about $2.8 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud.
“I beg for mercy to accept my repentance and allow me to right the wrongs,” Goldstein told the judge at his sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He asked for “the chance to do whatever I can to help others to the best of my ability.”
Prosecutors and the defense had both recommended that Goldstein receive home confinement rather than prison, citing his cooperation in the FBI’s fraud investigation and the trauma he received in the 2019 attack. Prosecutors also said Goldstein had played an exemplary role after the April 2019 shooting by speaking out for peace and religious tolerance.
However, federal Judge Cynthia Bashant said Goldstein should go to prison because he defrauded people who thought they were helping the synagogue “when in fact it was really just to benefit you,” the Union-Tribune reported.
“It was for your personal benefit and your own greed, and I can’t ignore that fact,” the judge said.
Goldstein was the longtime leader of the Chabad synagogue near San Diego, which he founded in San Diego in 1986. He lost his right index finger in the attack on the last day of Passover, which killed one congregant, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, and injured the rabbi and two others.
The rabbi received an outpouring of support, addressed the United Nations and met with President Donald Trump at the White House.
John T. Earnest, a 22-year-old white supremacist, was sentenced last week to life in federal prison, adding to the life term he received three months earlier in state court.
Before the attack, Goldstein had been under investigation by federal authorities and he stepped down as rabbi in November 2019, citing exhaustion.
He was accused of collecting $6.2 million in fake donations to the synagogue and affiliates. Prosecutors said he returned 90 percent to contributors with phony receipts, allowing them to deduct the full amount from their taxes while Goldstein kept the remaining 10 percent, or $620,000, for himself. One donor got back his contribution in the form of $1 million in gold.
The scheme and others spanned years and even decades, prosecutors said, and resulted in losses in federal taxes, to the synagogue that never received the donations and to companies that matched donations and never got back their contributions.
The rabbi also admitted taking about $185,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services by submitting fake invoices for damage related to 2007 wildfires.
At least 20 people were involved in the schemes and a half-dozen, including Goldstein, pleaded guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said.
They included Alexander Avergoon, whose real estate dealings sparked the investigation in November 2016. Avergoon was arrested in Latvia. On Monday, he was sentenced by the same judge to more than five years in prison for the Poway frauds and an unrelated, $12 million real estate scam.  

Topics: Chabad of Poway synagogue Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein fraud crooked rabbi

UK health staffing crisis risks derailing attempts to solve hospital backlog — lawmakers

UK health staffing crisis risks derailing attempts to solve hospital backlog — lawmakers
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

UK health staffing crisis risks derailing attempts to solve hospital backlog — lawmakers

UK health staffing crisis risks derailing attempts to solve hospital backlog — lawmakers
  Hospitals are facing extreme pressure as they try to catch up on months of operations that have been delayed and suspended during the pandemic
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Attempts to deal with record waiting lists for hospital treatment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are at risk of being derailed by a staffing crisis, which is being exacerbated by the omicron wave, a lawmaker report said on Thursday.
Hospitals are facing extreme pressure as they try to catch up on months of operations that have been delayed and suspended during the pandemic, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise once more and self-isolation hits staffing levels.
There is a record 5.8 million waiting list for elective care, the Health and Social Care Committee said, adding that a recent surge in the omicron variant has pushed cases to record highs and intensified pre-existing issues.
“Our report finds that the government’s recovery plans risk being thrown off course by an entirely predictable staffing crisis,” committee chair Jeremy Hunt said, adding there was no clear plan to address a burnt-out workforce and 93,000 vacancies in the National Health Service (NHS).
“Far from tackling the backlog, the NHS will be able to deliver little more than day to day firefighting unless the government wakes up to the scale of the staffing crisis facing the NHS, and urgently develops a long-term plan to fix the issue.”
The committee urged the health ministry to work with the state-run NHS to produce a recovery plan by April.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that omicron will make the next few weeks challenging, and that there will be staffing disruptions, as he aims to ride out the wave of infections without further restrictions in England.
With waiting times in October 2021 already the worst since records began, the committee said that there should be an independent assessment of the NHS workforce at least every 2 years to ensure enough doctors and nurses are being trained.

Topics: United Kingdom staffing crisis

Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops

Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops
Updated 06 January 2022

Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops

Fear sweeps Rohingya camps as Bangladesh razes thousands of ‘illegal’ shops
  Bangladesh hosts over 1.1 million Rohingya who fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017
Updated 06 January 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugees said on Wednesday they had lost their sources of income and daily necessities in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement, as Bangladeshi authorities demolished over 2,000 of their “illegal” shops.

Bangladesh hosts over 1.1 million Rohingya who fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. Most of them live in dozens of camps in Cox’s Bazar, a coastal region in the country’s east.

Some makeshift shops serving the refugee community have been closed down by law enforcement for various reasons, including the trade of illegal products, but such operations were limited until last month.

Over the past few weeks, more than 2,000 shops were bulldozed, as authorities in Cox’s Bazar say they are trying to clear the way for new homes as the number of refugees continues to increase.

“Works are underway in the vacated land for building homes and health centers for the Rohingyas,” Shamasud Douza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, told Arab News, adding that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and other groups are already supplying the community with aid.

“The Rohingyas are not allowed to run any shops and conduct business here,” Douza said. “The demolitions of these illegal shops are a part of our regular activity which we have been doing (from) time to time since 2018.”

This is the first occasion, however, that so many shops have been removed by the authorities in one go.

Mohammad Alamin, who used to have a shop in Ukhia camp, said he was left with no means to support his family.

“We receive 13 kg of rice for each member of the family in addition with edible oil, lentils, salt, sugar, onion, etc. But the family needs many other things to survive, for which we need some cash. Without having any livelihood scopes, how can we survive?” he told Arab News.

“I used to run a small shop selling tea, cookies, betel leaf, etc. But it was bulldozed on Dec. 8. I used to make a daily profit of around $3 per day which was a big support for my seven-member family.”

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Authorities in Cox’s Bazar say they are trying to clear the way for new homes as refugee numbers rise.
  • Demolition raises concerns over pressure on Rohingyas to relocate to controversial Bhasan Char island camp.

Nobi Hossain, whose vegetable shop was also demolished, said that without local stores, staple items were not available to the community.

“There are many daily necessities which we need to buy. If we can’t run these small shops, from where we will source it?” he asked. “This type of initiative by the authorities will only increase our miseries.”

The recent demolition push has also raised concerns over the pressure it may create on Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar to relocate to the controversial camp on Bhasan Char, a flood-prone island some 68 km from the mainland.

To take pressure off Cox’s Bazar, the Bangladeshi government has, since December 2020, sent 20,000 refugees to the island, with plans for 100,000 in total. Authorities say refugees have more opportunities to earn a livelihood on Bhasan Char, where they can engage in farming and fishing.

“This initiative may create some sort of pressure on the refugees, which (will) ultimately drive them … to the island,” prominent Bangladeshi human rights activist Nur Khan Liton said. “If thousands of Rohingyas live there, naturally they will require some sort of small things. If they are not allowed to run small shops within the community, it will put them in trouble.”

“We should keep in mind that these Rohingyas are refugees here and their issue should be dealt with a more humanitarian perspective, until they make a safe repatriation to their homeland with due dignity and honor.”

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

GCC secretary-general arrives in Pakistan   

GCC secretary-general arrives in Pakistan   
Updated 05 January 2022

GCC secretary-general arrives in Pakistan   

GCC secretary-general arrives in Pakistan   
  Al-Hajraf visits Pakistan on Foreign Minister Qureshi's invitation
Updated 05 January 2022
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.  

The secretary-general is visiting Pakistan on an invitation extended by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during Al-Hajraf’s visit to Pakistan for the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Corporation, held on Dec. 19 to find solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.  

The Pakistani prime minister’s special assistant on religious harmony and the Middle East, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and the Saudi Ambassador to Islamabad, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, received Al-Hajraf at the Islamabad airport.  

“During the visit, the Secretary General will hold delegation-level talks with the Foreign Minister,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement ahead of the visit. “He will also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, and Prime Minister’s Adviser for Commerce and Investment.”  

The statement added: “The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States.”  

Pakistan and the GCC have long-standing ties based on religion, shared values and culture. 

Topics: GCC Pakistan

French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise

French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise

French daily COVID cases hit record of around 335,000 while deaths also rise
  The health minister outlined the figure during a session with the French parliament
  France is backing on ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination programme
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

PARIS: France registered a record number of around 335,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said health minister Olivier Veran, while the number of deaths also rose as the country battles against a fifth wave of the virus.
Veran outlined the figure during a session with the French parliament.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in hospitals rose by 246 to 97,670 in the last 24 hours. The total of COVID patients in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) stood at 3,695 while there were over 20,000 COVID patients in hospital in total, the highest number since late May.
France is backing on ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination program to avoid having to take any drastic new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron had said earlier that he wanted to “piss off” unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting jabbed. He was speaking in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper in which he also called unvaccinated people irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens.

Meanwhile in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, dozens of anti-vaccination protesters attacked a hospital director and other medical staff following recent violent demonstrations against vaccines and COVID-19 restrictions, officials said Wednesday.
The attack occurred Tuesday outside the University Hospital Center as police tried to escort the director and other staff elsewhere for safety. The hospital said the director briefly lost consciousness and that the crowd ripped the clothes of the deputy general director and threw urine at both.
A health workers’ union that organized Tuesday’s demonstration told local media that members are seeking to recover lost wages after being suspended for refusing to become vaccinated as required by law.
Guadeloupe’s prefect, Alexandre Rochatte, condemned the attacks and said the government will prosecute those responsible.
The French government spokesman Gabriel Attal expressed support for the hospital director, saying Wednesday that what happened is “shameful. It’s revolting. It’s scandalous. And it’s inadmissible in the republic.”
The French government declared a “state of health emergency” for Guadeloupe and several other overseas territories Wednesday.

* Wires

Topics: France COVID-19 vaccination

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting

US politician Rashida Tlaib running for new Detroit-area seat after redistricting
  Tlaib said the seat has nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents
Updated 05 January 2022
AP

LANSING, Michigan: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday she will seek reelection in a new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, hours after fellow Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress rather than run in the district.
The new 12th District includes portions of Detroit and suburbs including Dearborn and Southfield. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, said the seat has nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents.
The move leaves open the new 13th District, which includes much of Detroit along with other areas of Wayne County. Declared candidates so far include state Rep. Shri Thanedar and former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who’s now on the Detroit school board.
“I am excited about the opportunity to expand our work to include more communities that want the same access to a better quality of life, including clean air and water, affordable housing, economic justice and more,” Tlaib, who is in her second term, said in a statement.
Michigan lost a seat following the census, dropping to 13.
Lawrence, the state’s lone Black member of Congress, announced Tuesday night that she would not seek a fifth term. She said redistricting did not factor into her decision, though it was believed she was unhappy with the map.
Several Black state legislators are suing to block the congressional and legislative maps drawn by a new independent commission, contending they weaken the ability of African Americans to elect Black lawmakers.
The plans are fairer politically to Democrats than when the Republican-controlled Legislature drafted gerrymandered maps in 2011 and 2001. But they cut the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population.
The old maps had 15 such seats by decade’s end: two in the US House, two in the state Senate and 11 in the state House. Now there are seven, all in the state House.
Commissioners say the new maps comply with the federal Voting Rights Act and Black voters can elect minority candidates without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate.

Topics: US Michigan Detroit Rashida Tlaib

