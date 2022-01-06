You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
Afghan Taliban anger over Pakistan’s construction of a border fence threatened to turn violent. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3g28

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants

Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
  • Pakistani Taliban are regrouping and reorganizing, with their leadership headquartered in neighboring Afghanistan
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR: Each year on Jan. 17, Shahana bakes a cake and invites friends to her home in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. They sing happy birthday for her son, even light a candle. But it’s a birthday without the birthday boy.
Her son, Asfand Khan, was 15 in December 2014 when gunmen rampaged through his military-run public school in Peshawar killing 150 people, most of them students, some as young as 5. Asfand was shot three times in the head at close range.
The attackers were Pakistani Taliban, who seven years later have once again ramped up their attacks, seemingly emboldened by the return of Afghanistan’s Taliban to power in Kabul. In the last week of December, they killed eight Pakistani army personnel in a half dozen attacks and counter attacks, all in the country’s northwest. Another two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack on Taliban outposts late Wednesday night.
The Pakistani Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, are regrouping and reorganizing, with their leadership headquartered in neighboring Afghanistan, according to a UN report from July. That is raising fears among Pakistanis like Shahana of a return of the horrific violence the group once inflicted.
Yet the Afghan Taliban have shown no signs of expelling TTP leaders or preventing them from carrying out attacks in Pakistan, even as Pakistan leads an effort to get a reluctant world to engage with Afghanistan’s new rulers and salvage the country from economic collapse.
It is a dilemma faced by all of Afghanistan’s neighbors and major powers like China, Russia and the United States as they ponder how to deal with Kabul.
Multiple militant groups found safe haven in Afghanistan during more than four decades of war, and some of them, like the TTP, are former battlefield allies of the Afghan Taliban.
So far, the Taliban have appeared unwilling or unable to root them out. The sole exception is the Islamic State affiliate, which is the Taliban’s enemy and has waged a campaign of violence against them and for years against Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims, killing hundreds in dozens of horrific attacks targeting, schools, mosques, even a maternity hospital
Washington has identified the Islamic State branch, known by the acronym IS-K, as its major militant worry emanating from Afghanistan. The Taliban’s longtime ally Al-Qaeda is not seen as a strong threat. Though US military leaders say there are signs it may be growing slightly, it is struggling near rudderless, with its current leader, Ayman Al-Zawahri, alive but unwell, according to the July UN report.
Still, there are plenty of other militants based in Afghanistan, and they are raising concerns among Afghanistan’s neighbors.
China fears insurgents from its Uighur ethnic minority who want an independent Xinjiang region. Russia and Central Asian nations worry about the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, which in recent years went on a recruitment drive among Afghanistan’s ethnic Uzbeks.
For Pakistan, it is the TTP, which stands for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The group perpetrated some of the worst terrorist assaults on Pakistan, including the 2014 assault on the military public school.
The TTP numbers anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 fighters, according to the UN report. It has also succeeded in expanding its recruitment inside Pakistan beyond the former tribal regions along the border where it traditionally found fighters, says Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, an independent think tank in the capital Islamabad.
Analysts say the Afghan Taliban’s reluctance to clamp down on the TTP does not bode well for their readiness to crack down on the many other groups.
“The plain truth is that most of the terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, aside from IS-K, are Taliban allies,” says Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “And the Taliban aren’t about to turn their guns on their friends, even with mounting pressure from regional players and the West.”
The militants’ presence complicates Pakistan’s efforts to encourage international dealings with the Afghan Taliban in hopes of bringing some stability to an Afghanistan sliding into economic ruin.
Analysts say Pakistan’s military has made a calculation that the losses inflicted by the TTP are preferable to undermining Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers by pressing them on the issue. A collapse would bring a flood of refugees; Pakistan might be their first stop, but Islamabad warns that Europe and North America will be their preferred destination.
Islamabad attempted to negotiate with the TTP recently, but the effort fell apart. Rana of the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies said Pakistan’s policy of simultaneously negotiating with and attacking the TTP is “confusing” and risks emboldening like-minded insurgents in both countries.
It also worries its allies, he said.
China, which is spending billions in Pakistan, was not happy with Islamabad’s attempts at talks with the TTP because of its close affiliation with Uighur separatists, said Rana. The TTP took responsibility for a July bombing in northwest Pakistan that killed Chinese engineers as well as an April bombing at a hotel where the Chinese ambassador was staying.
Pressure is mounting on Pakistan to demand the Afghan Taliban hand over the TTP leadership.
But Islamabad’s relationship with the Taliban is complicated.
Pakistan’s powerful military, which shepherds the country’s Afghan policy, has ties to the Taliban leadership going back more than 40 years to an earlier invasion. Then, together with the US, they fought and defeated the invading former Soviet Union.
After the 2001 US-led invasion of Afghanistan, Pakistan was accused by Washington and its Afghan allies of aiding the Taliban. Pakistan denied the accusations, even as Taliban leaders and their families lived in Pakistan while waging their insurgency against Kabul.
But the Taliban also have interests divergent from Pakistan’s, particularly the issue of the two countries’ 2,500-kilometer border. Afghanistan has never recognized the border, known as the Durand Line, which was drawn by British colonial administrators in the 19th Century.
Last week, Afghan Taliban anger over Pakistan’s construction of a border fence threatened to turn violent. Videos shared on social media showed Taliban destroying rolls of barbed wire meant for the fence and threatening to open fire on Pakistani troops.
The Taliban’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying Pakistan had no right to erect a border fence. On Wednesday Pakistan’s military spokesman Gen. Babar Iftikar said the fence was 94 percent done and would be completed.
“The fence on the Pak-Afghan border is needed to regulate security, border crossing and trade,” he said. “The purpose of this is not to divide the people, but to protect them.”
Even if Pakistan were to ask the Taliban to hand over TTP leaders, it shouldn’t expect any results, says Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal which tracks global militancy.
“The Afghan Taliban will not expel the TTP for the same reasons it won’t expel Al-Qaeda,” he said. “Both groups played a key role in the Afghan Taliban’s victory. They fought alongside the Afghan Taliban and sacrificed greatly over the past 20 years.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Taliban

Related

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins
  • Video clip goes viral showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies
  • Some shopkeepers had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering mannequin heads with scarves or bags
Updated 06 January 2022
AFP

HERAT, Afghanistan: The Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut the heads off mannequins, insisting figures representing the human form violate Islamic law.
A video clip showing men sawing the heads off shop dummies in Herat has gone viral on social media, drawing scorn both inside and outside the country.
Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law and severely curtailed freedoms — particularly those of women and girls.
While the hard-line Islamists have not issued any formal national policy on mannequins — or other creeping restrictions — various local authorities are clamping down on what they say are immoral practices.
Aziz Rahman, head of the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, confirmed the order to AFP on Wednesday.
Some shopkeepers had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering mannequin heads with scarves or bags, but Rahman said that did not go far enough.
“If they just cover the head or hide the entire mannequin, the angel of Allah will not enter their shop or house and bless them,” he said.
Several shopkeepers in the city of around 600,000 were angered by the order.
“As you can see, we have cut the heads off,” Basheer Ahmed, a garment seller, told AFP, adding each dummy had cost 5,000 afghanis (around $50).
“When there is no mannequin how do you expect us to sell our products? The customer likes it when the garment is draped properly over a mannequin.”
After returning to power on August 15 the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh rule that characterised their first stint in power, from 1996 until 2001, when any artificial representation of the human form was outlawed.
But restrictions have been creeping back including local reports of orders for people to attend prayers five times a day, for men to grow beards, and for Western clothing to be discouraged.
Women, in particular, are feeling the brunt of the new orders, and are slowly being squeezed out of public life.
Most secondary schools for girls are shut, women are barred from government employment apart from select specialized areas, and last week new guidelines stated they cannot undertake long journeys unless accompanied by a male relative.
The Taliban have also stepped up raids on liquor sellers, rounded up drug addicts and banned music.
Their takeover has devastated aid-dependent Afghanistan’s economy, with billions of dollars of assets frozen by the United States and international aid largely paused.
However, the UN Security Council last week adopted a US resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans while keeping funds out of the hands of the Taliban government, which has yet to be recognized by any country.

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Islamic issues

Related

Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low

Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low

Omicron spreads in India’s big cities but hospitalizations still low
  • India reports a jump in new COVID cases to 90,928
  • Experts fear countryside will be hit soon too
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

KOLKATA: Indian megacities Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, although without a corresponding rise in hospitalizations, but fears are growing about a spread to rural areas in coming days.
India reported 90,928 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up nearly four-fold since the start of the year, mostly from cities where health officials say the omicron variant has overtaken Delta. The bulk of those infected have shown no or only mild symptoms and have recovered quickly at home, officials said.
The federal health ministry on Wednesday identified Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru as some of the main regions of concern, although state officials worry the disease will soon spread to the countryside where health facilities are weaker.
Kolkata, a city of about 15 million, accounted for half of the new cases in the eastern state of West Bengal until a few days ago, but cases are now rising in neighboring districts. The state has reported one of the highest rates of infections in India.
“We are watching the situation in the districts and rural belts where the numbers are also growing,” said Ajay Chakraborty, director of the West Bengal health services who has isolated himself at home after contracting the virus.
Many COVID beds in Kolkata were still empty, Chakraborty said. In the government-run Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital, only 75 admissions were recorded on Tuesday despite more than 9,000 new cases, he added.
In the west, Mumbai recorded a new daily infection peak of 15,166 on Wednesday, well up on its previous high of just over 11,000 hit last year. Nearly 90 percent of new patients had shown no symptoms and only 8 percent were hospitalized, city officials said in a daily health bulletin.
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled in a day in Delhi to 10,665 on Wednesday, but the state said only 7 percent of its COVID beds were occupied.
Federal health officials, however, have warned even a large number of mild cases could put pressure on the health system.
India has confirmed at least 2,135 omicron cases and one death linked to the variant, in an elderly man who was suffering from diabetes.
Daily COVID-19 deaths rose by 325 on Thursday, taking the total to 482,876. Total infections are at 35.11 million, only behind the US tally.
Many cities have already imposed night curfews and weekend lockdowns, as well as closed schools. Political rallies, however, have continued in several states where elections are due in the next few weeks and months.
Health officials will discuss the matter with election commission officials on Thursday amid rising concerns about such rallies that led to a devastating second wave in the country in April and May.

Topics: Coronavirus omicron

Related

Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media
Middle-East
Iran rescues 11 Indian sailors after vessel sinks: media

Security forces kill ‘dozens’ in Kazakhstan unrest

Security forces kill ‘dozens’ in Kazakhstan unrest
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Security forces kill ‘dozens’ in Kazakhstan unrest

Security forces kill ‘dozens’ in Kazakhstan unrest
  • Troops and protesters clashed on Almaty’s main square earlier on Thursday
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
AFP

ALMATY: Security forces in Kazakhstan killed dozens of protesters trying to storm government buildings overnight, police said Thursday, after a Moscow-led military alliance agreed to send forces to help quell mounting unrest.
Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest.
In the worst reported violence so far, police said dozens of people were killed in battles with security forces at government buildings in the country’s largest city Almaty.
“Last night, extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local police commissariats. Dozens of assailants were eliminated,” police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Kazakhstan, TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies.
Videos on social media on Thursday showed pillaged shops and burned buildings in Almaty, automatic gunfire in the streets and residents screaming in fear.
The growing unrest is presenting a major challenge to the authoritarian regime of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and has raised international concern, especially with key ally Moscow.
With his repeated calls for calm ignored, Tokayev in an address to the nation early Thursday said he had appealed to the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which includes five other ex-Soviet states, to combat what he called “terrorist groups” that had “received extensive training abroad.”
The CSTO’s chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said the alliance would send “collective peacekeeping forces... for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in this country” that was caused by “outside interference.”
There were no immediate further details nor comment from Moscow, which dominates the alliance.
Tokayev said “terrorists” were seizing buildings, infrastructure and small arms, and fighting battles with security forces.
Protests spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used to fuel cars in the west of the country.
Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in the western province of Mangystau, saying the price rise was unfair given oil and gas exporter Kazakhstan’s vast energy reserves.
Protesters were reported to have stormed several government buildings on Wednesday, including the Almaty mayor’s office and the presidential residence, with both said to be on fire.
As of late Wednesday, at least eight law enforcement officers had been killed and 317 wounded in the violence, according to the interior ministry quoted by local media.
The full picture of the chaos was unclear, with widespread disruptions to communications including mobile phone signals, the blocking of online messengers and hours-long Internet shutdowns.
The protests are the biggest threat so far to the regime established by Kazakhstan’s founding president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in 2019 and hand-picked Tokayev as his successor.
Tokayev tried to head off further unrest by announcing the resignation of the government headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin early on Wednesday, but protests continued.

Tokayev also announced he was taking over from Nazarbayev as head of the powerful security council, a surprise move given the ex-president’s continued influence.
With protests escalating, the government late on Wednesday said a state of emergency declared in protest-hit areas would be extended nationwide and in effect until January 19.
It imposes an overnight curfew, restricts movements and bans mass gatherings.
Much of the anger appeared directed at Nazarbayev, who is 81 and had ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 before handing power to Tokayev.
Many protesters shouted “Old Man Out!” in reference to Nazarbayev and images posted on social media showed a statue of the ex-president being torn down.
The EU and the UN called for “restraint” on all sides, while Washington urged authorities to allow protesters to “express themselves peacefully.”
Kazakhstan’s government tolerates little real opposition and has been accused of silencing independent voices.
Spontaneous, unsanctioned protests are illegal despite a 2020 law that eased some restrictions on freedom of assembly.

Topics: Kazakhstan

Related

Riot police prepare to block protesters in the center of Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
World
More than 200 detained in Kazakhstan unrest, president removes ex-leader from post
A view shows a burning police car during a protest against LPG cost rise following the Kazakh authorities' decision to lift price caps on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in protest-hit city, province

US forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID-19 cases jump

US forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID-19 cases jump
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

US forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID-19 cases jump

US forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID-19 cases jump
  • Governor Denny Tamaki blames US soldiers for what he called ‘the alarming rise’ of cases on Okinawa
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

TOKYO: The US military on Thursday ordered personnel stationed in Japan to wear masks when going off base to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections.

American forces have come under fire after a recent spike in coronavirus cases in areas where they are based in large numbers, including Okinawa and Iwakuni, both in southern Japan.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki sent a request to Japan’s national government on Thursday asking for permission for the prefecture to strengthen its anti-COVID measures.

At least 980 people, a daily record for Okinawa, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. In December, there were zero new cases on some days.

“If we all work together, we hope cases will come down,” Tamaki told reporters.

Japan has never had a lockdown, but measures have periodically been taken to restrict people’s activities, such as requiring stores and restaurants to close early or serve fewer people.

Tamaki has blamed US soldiers for what he called “the alarming rise” of cases on Okinawa, which has been hit harder than the rest of Japan. He promised financial aid for businesses that abide by the restrictions.

Other prefectures with US bases, such as Yamaguchi, where Iwakuni base is located, are expected to follow suit. Cases are gradually rising throughout Japan, including in Tokyo, which reported 390 new cases Wednesday. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has so far been reluctant to order restrictive measures.

Japan beefed up border controls late last year, preventing travel from abroad except for returning residents and citizens. American soldiers are basically free to enter and move about Japan under a bilateral security agreement. The US is Japan’s most important ally.

COVID-19 cases among US Forces in Japan now total 1,784, about a third of them on Okinawa, according to USFJ. Iwakuni has reported a total of 529 cases. Military forces coming to Japan are required to present three negative COVID-19 tests, including one before departure.

“The mitigation measures we have instituted throughout USFJ are intended to protect our force’s readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan’s citizens. We recognize we all have a part to play in keeping our communities safe,” US Forces in Japan said in a statement.

This week, Japan has reported more than 2,000 cases daily. About 80 percent of the population has had two vaccine shots, but boosters are just getting started. Japan has so far had 18,300 COVID-related deaths. Worries are growing about the omicron variant, as some people died at home when the medical system couldn’t handle the sudden surge in cases.

Topics: Japan US Coronavirus

Related

Japan’s Okinawa to hold referendum on US base move
World
Japan’s Okinawa to hold referendum on US base move
Update Majority rejects US base move in Okinawa referendum: exit polls
World
Majority rejects US base move in Okinawa referendum: exit polls

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

California rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud
  • Yisroel Goldstein, who has pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud, ordered to pay $2.8 million
  • Prosecutors recommend home confinement but judge says the rabbi deserves a prison term
Updated 06 January 2022
AP

SAN DIEGO, US: A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar donation fraud, authorities said.
Yisroel Goldstein, 60, also was ordered to pay about $2.8 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty in 2020 to wire and tax fraud.
“I beg for mercy to accept my repentance and allow me to right the wrongs,” Goldstein told the judge at his sentencing, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He asked for “the chance to do whatever I can to help others to the best of my ability.”
Prosecutors and the defense had both recommended that Goldstein receive home confinement rather than prison, citing his cooperation in the FBI’s fraud investigation and the trauma he received in the 2019 attack. Prosecutors also said Goldstein had played an exemplary role after the April 2019 shooting by speaking out for peace and religious tolerance.
However, federal Judge Cynthia Bashant said Goldstein should go to prison because he defrauded people who thought they were helping the synagogue “when in fact it was really just to benefit you,” the Union-Tribune reported.
“It was for your personal benefit and your own greed, and I can’t ignore that fact,” the judge said.
Goldstein was the longtime leader of the Chabad synagogue near San Diego, which he founded in San Diego in 1986. He lost his right index finger in the attack on the last day of Passover, which killed one congregant, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, and injured the rabbi and two others.
The rabbi received an outpouring of support, addressed the United Nations and met with President Donald Trump at the White House.
John T. Earnest, a 22-year-old white supremacist, was sentenced last week to life in federal prison, adding to the life term he received three months earlier in state court.
Before the attack, Goldstein had been under investigation by federal authorities and he stepped down as rabbi in November 2019, citing exhaustion.
He was accused of collecting $6.2 million in fake donations to the synagogue and affiliates. Prosecutors said he returned 90 percent to contributors with phony receipts, allowing them to deduct the full amount from their taxes while Goldstein kept the remaining 10 percent, or $620,000, for himself. One donor got back his contribution in the form of $1 million in gold.
The scheme and others spanned years and even decades, prosecutors said, and resulted in losses in federal taxes, to the synagogue that never received the donations and to companies that matched donations and never got back their contributions.
The rabbi also admitted taking about $185,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services by submitting fake invoices for damage related to 2007 wildfires.
At least 20 people were involved in the schemes and a half-dozen, including Goldstein, pleaded guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said.
They included Alexander Avergoon, whose real estate dealings sparked the investigation in November 2016. Avergoon was arrested in Latvia. On Monday, he was sentenced by the same judge to more than five years in prison for the Poway frauds and an unrelated, $12 million real estate scam.  

Topics: Chabad of Poway synagogue Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein fraud crooked rabbi

Related

Jerusalem rabbi arrested for slavery after women found
Middle-East
Jerusalem rabbi arrested for slavery after women found
Germany gets 1st military rabbi in over a century
World
Germany gets 1st military rabbi in over a century

Latest updates

Philippines bans child marriage
Philippines bans child marriage
Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
Afghan Taliban turn blind eye to Pakistani militants
Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
Egypt to issue first sovereign sukuk worth $2bn by mid-year
Flights to Kazakhstan cancelled as state of emergency declared across country
Flights to Kazakhstan cancelled as state of emergency declared across country
Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia
Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.