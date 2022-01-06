You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey pursues new mechanism with US to consolidate ties

Turkey pursues new mechanism with US to consolidate ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met in Rome in October on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (Reuters/File Photos)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met in Rome in October on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (Reuters/File Photos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4urr

Updated 9 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey pursues new mechanism with US to consolidate ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met in Rome in October on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday
Updated 9 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey has announced that it has been working on the details of a new mechanism to establish a positive and common agenda with the US. 

“We can make problems more manageable with a strategic point of view and constructive stance,” presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin told Turkish political magazine Kriter on Jan. 4. “This allows us to work more closely in the areas we agree on. For all these, more radical steps need to be taken so that our strategic perspectives overlap.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his American counterpart Antony Blinken held a phone call on Monday and discussed the establishment of a joint strategic mechanism between the two NATO allies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden also met in Rome in October, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Although the details of the new mechanism have not been disclosed officially, statements from the Turkish side hint at common denominators over some thorny issues, especially disagreements over Syria and Turkey’s expulsion from the F-35 jet program over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. 

Kalin said Turkey expects the US to end its support of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, considered a terrorist group by Ankara. 

He also underlined that Turkey was demanding a realistic, constructive approach on the S-400, and that Washington take conclusive steps against the transnational network of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher blamed for being the mastermind of the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. 

In late October, a US Department of Defense delegation visited Ankara to negotiate some issues about Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program. Turkey demanded reimbursement of $1.4 billion in return for its exclusion, or the potential purchase of 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 jets and 80 modernization kits to upgrade its domestic fleet. 

“The US and Turkey have been at loggerheads over the issue of the Russian S-400 missile defense system purchase, divergent strategies in northeast Syria, and evolving priorities in the eastern Mediterranean. This nadir in ties has affected not only interaction between Washington and Ankara, but cohesion within the NATO alliance and security developments in the Middle East,” Caroline Rose, senior analyst at The New Lines Institute, told Arab News. 

According to Rose, ties have seen a breakthrough with proposed dialogue on a joint strategic mechanism that will tackle key issues of contention such as the F-35 program and US cooperation with Kurdish YPG units in northeast Syria under its Operation Inherent Resolve. 

“It’s unlikely that the US and Turkey will make major headway in reaching consensus about northeast Syria, however, it is more likely that both can reach a compromise on Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, tensions with Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum rivals, and a strategy to contain Iranian aggression in the region,” she said. 

Washington sanctioned Ankara over buying the Russian missile system in December 2020 under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, targeting Turkey’s military procurement agency, its chief, and three other senior officials.

Over recent months, Russia has occasionally announced plans to deliver a second consignment of the S-400 to Turkey despite the US sanctions, but no official statement has come from the Turkish side about the issue — considered by experts a reconciliatory step by Turkey to de-escalate. 

For Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, similar mechanisms were introduced during the presidency of Donald Trump to resolve outstanding issues between the US and Turkey, but they were phased out as they did not deliver tangible results, and the relationship continued to deteriorate. 

“A new mechanism needs to avoid a grand bargain approach or expectations that all outstanding issues between the two allies can be resolved in the short run,” he told Arab News. 

Unluhisarcikli thinks that the new mechanism should instead focus on cooperation where possible, fixing what is fixable and managing outstanding differences before they turn into major crises.

Turkey’s recent rapprochement initiatives with its neighbors are also supported by Washington, especially its search for dialogue with Armenia. Blinken recently said that the US supports steps taken by Ankara and Yerevan to mend frayed ties 

Turkey committed to accelerating its normalization steps in the region by developing positive agenda with several countries. 

“Whoever takes a friendly step toward us, we take two steps,” Kalin said. 

Topics: Middle East Turkey US

Related

Special Turkey made significant efforts in 2021 to normalize its relations with Armenia, Egypt, the Gulf, and Israel after years of disagreements. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Will Turkey continue its policy of reconciliation in the region next year?
Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties
Middle-East
Turkey, Armenia to appoint envoys in bid to normalize ties

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests
Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
AP

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests
  • In Omdurman security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man
  • Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!”
Updated 10 min 29 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup.
In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added.
Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and “The military belongs in the barracks!”
Social media also swarmed with images showing tear gas clouding rallies in Khartoum, and protesters hurling stones and throwing back empty gas canisters at security forces. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded many rallies since the Oct. 25 coup, called earlier on protesters to march to the presidential palace, the seat of the ruling military government in Khartoum.
The latest fatality brings to at least 61 the number of people killed since the coup, and hundreds have been wounded in clashes with security forces as they sought to thwart protests.
Thursday’s protests come less than a week after Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok resigned from office citing failure to reach a compromise between the generals and the country’s pro-democracy movement. Hamdok was ousted in the coup, only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests.
The deal was rejected by most political groups and parties who insisted the generals should promptly hand power over to civilians. Meanwhile, the military said they would not relinquish power until a new government is elected in July, as laid out in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.
Earlier on Thursday, the advocacy NetBlocs group said on Twitter that the mobile Internet was disrupted ahead of the protests, a routine measure taken by authorities since the coup. Some activists also tweeted that many bridges and roads were closed.
Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup. The military takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

Topics: Sudan Protests Coup Khartoum

Related

Khartoum, Washington discuss need to complete democratic transition in Sudan
Middle-East
Khartoum, Washington discuss need to complete democratic transition in Sudan
Sudan spirals into chaos as protesters demand civilian rule
Middle-East
Sudan spirals into chaos as protesters demand civilian rule

Why do Orthodox and Arab Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7?

Why do Orthodox and Arab Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7?
Updated 24 min 51 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Why do Orthodox and Arab Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7?

Why do Orthodox and Arab Christians celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7?
  • Not everyone believes Jesus Christ was born on Dec. 25
  • Discrepancy dates back to a calendar change 440 years ago
Updated 24 min 51 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: While people in many parts of the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Dec. 25, for most Orthodox and Arab Christians the key date is actually Jan. 7.

That is because most Orthodox Christian groups follow the Julian calendar created by the Romans, rather than the Gregorian calendar that was embraced by most Christian countries in 1582. The dates of several Christian holidays, including Christmas and Easter, differ from one to the other.

For Arabs, the Julian calendar and remaining true to tradition are very important, Fr. Spiridon Sammour, the pastor of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, where Jesus is believed to have been born, told Arab News.

“Many Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day on or near Jan. 7 to remember Jesus Christ’s birth, as described in the Bible,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, who many Christians believe is the son of God. The birthdate is unknown because there is little information about his early life. The Gospel of St. Matthew in the Bible claims Jesus was born during Herod the Great’s reign. Herod, who was a king of Judea, died in 4 B.C. Many Christians celebrate Jesus’ birthday on Dec. 25 but there are some who hold tradition by observing the date on Jan. 7.”

Muslims also recognize Jesus as a great prophet and that shared respect brings Christians and Muslims together. Easter commemorates the time when Christians believe Jesus was crucified by the Romans in Jerusalem and then resurrected.

“Christmas on Jan. 7 is also known as Old Christmas Day. Eleven days were dropped (from the Gregorian calendar) to make up for the calendar discrepancy that accumulated with the Julian calendar when England and Scotland switched in 1752,” Fr. Sammour explained.

“Many people, especially in rural areas, did not accept the loss of these 11 days and preferred to use the Julian calendar. Many Orthodox churches recognize the holiday dates according to the Julian calendar,” he said.

Making it even more complicated is the fact that the Julian calendar was revised in 1923, resulting in different Christian groups adopting different dates for their celebrations. The revised Julian calendar is more in line with the Gregorian calendar so a few Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, such as the Antiochian Orthodox Church in the US. The Greek Orthodox Church, meanwhile, celebrates on Jan. 7 and the Armenian Orthodox Church on Jan. 19.

Regardless of the calendars they use, the Church of the Nativity in Manger Square remains the single most important place of worship for Christians when it comes to the birth of Jesus and is the center of their faith.

“The Church of the Nativity includes the Grotto of the Nativity and nearby caves, the Greek Orthodox Monastery, the Armenian Monastery, St. Jerome’s School, St. Catherine’s Church and St. Jerome’s Church,” Fr. Sammour said.

“When we visit the Grotto of Nativity, we find in the place where Jesus was born a star with 14 points. This denotes the 14 generations from Adam to Abraham, from Abraham to David the prophet and king, from David to the captivity to Babylon, and from the captivity to Babylon to Joseph, the husband of Mary and of whom Jesus was born.

“But most important is the inscription on the star. It reads in Latin, ‘Hic natus est Jesus Christus ex Maria Vergine,’ which translates as, ‘Here Jesus Christ was born of the Virgin Mary.’” Fr. Sammour said.

“The key is the word ‘here’ as it means that the great mystery of the incarnation took place in this particular place, and this means that this geographical point is central because it is a meeting point between heaven and earth, God and man.”

The church is considered one of the oldest and most sacred historical buildings in the world. Roman Empress Helena ordered her son, Emperor Constantine, to build the church in A.D. 326 over the cave in which Jesus was born, after recognizing Christianity as the official religion of the Roman Empire.

“Over the centuries, the church suffered many attempts to destroy it, including in A.D. 529 when the Samaritans set fire to it. In A.D. 540 it was rebuilt by Emperor Justinian and expanded to the way it is today,” Fr. Sammour said.

Topics: orthodox Arab Christians Jesus Christ Christmas

Related

Coptic churches in Egypt closed to visitors during Christmas celebrations in January due to COVID-19 pandemic
Middle-East
Coptic churches in Egypt closed to visitors during Christmas celebrations in January due to COVID-19 pandemic
An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
World
Christmas bells ring after 30 years at oldest church in Indian-administered Kashmir

Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa

Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa

Arab coalition says 390 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Shabwa
  • Hodeidah port has become a center for smuggling and assembling Iranian ballistic missiles, the coalition said
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 390 Houthis have been killed in various operations in Yemen, the Arab coalition said on Thursday.

­In oil-rich Marib province, more than 150 Houthi fighters had been killed and 19 military vehicles destroyed in operations over the last 24 hours.

The Arab coalition also carried out strikes in the southern province of Shabwa which resulted in the deaths of 240 Houthis and the destruction of 25 military vehicles.

The coalition said its spokesman Brig. General Turki Al-Malki would hold a press conference on Saturday at 4pm AST during which he will present evidence that the militia is using the ports of Hodeidah and Salif for military purposes.

Hodeidah port has become a center for smuggling and assembling Iranian ballistic missiles, the coalition added.

A UAE-flagged ship was hijacked off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah by armed Houthis on Sunday, the Arab coalition said on Monday.

On Wednesday, the UN said it was following the matter with “concern” and urged all countries in the region to exercise restraint. 

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords
Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition Marib Shabwa

Related

The Arab coalition said it destroyed military vehicles belonging to the militia on several fronts in Shabwa over the past 24 hours. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Yemen army makes new gains in Shabwa province
Update Arab coalition demands Houthi release of hijacked UAE-flagged ship
Middle-East
Arab coalition demands Houthi release of hijacked UAE-flagged ship

Houthis burn houses of Yemeni government supporters in Hodeidah

Houthis burn houses of Yemeni government supporters in Hodeidah
Updated 24 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis burn houses of Yemeni government supporters in Hodeidah

Houthis burn houses of Yemeni government supporters in Hodeidah
  • Information minister strongly condemns reprisal attacks, calling on international community to punish the Houthis 
Updated 24 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis set ablaze dozens of empty houses belonging to the Yemeni government supporters in the western province of Hodeidah as they kicked off reprisal attacks against people who opposed them, residents told Arab News on Thursday.

Military officials and ordinary people who had supported the government forces in Hodeidah said that armed Houthis stormed several villages in the province’s Durihimi district and burnt their houses and seized their property. 

“The Houthis burnt more than 40 houses belonging to 40 families and confiscated our farms,” Ibrahim Al-Lahji, a military official at the government’s Tehama Resistance, said. 

Images posted on social media showed several huts on fire. 

Al-Lahji is among hundreds of local people who joined the Arab coalition-backed Yemeni forces that took part in a major military offensive that led to seizing control of a large swathe of land in Hodeidah province in December 2018. 

In November last year, the Yemeni forces announced an unexpected withdrawal from areas under their control as part of a coalition-sponsored plan to reinforce government troops battling the Houthis in the other parts of Yemen. 

Fearing Houthi reprisal attacks, many families fled their homes and took shelter in government-controlled areas in southern Yemen. “They have taken all our belongings and property. We urge people to assist us,” Lahji said from a safer location in the government-controlled province of Hadramout.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, on Thursday strongly condemned the Houthi revengeful raids on houses of civilians in Hodeidah, repeating his government’s demands to the world to punish the terrorist Houthis for their crimes. 

He said on Twitter that his government demanded that the UN and human rights organizations “clearly and explicitly condemn this heinous terrorist crime.”

He called on the international community to designate “the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization and prosecute its leaders in international courts as war criminals.” 

Since seizing power militarily in late 2014, the Houthis have abducted thousands of people and put on trial hundreds of military commanders, politicians, activists, journalists and tribal and religious leaders, confiscating their houses and other property in Sanaa. 

On the ground, heavy fighting between the Houthis and government troops broke out on Thursday in the southern Shabwa province as loyalists pushed to seize back two districts in the oil-rich area. 

The government’s Giants Brigades attacked the Houthis in areas between Bayhan and Ouselan to seize control of a strategic road linking Shabwa with Marib, an important supply route for the Houthis. 

A local official told Arab News that at least 14 government soldiers were killed and eight more were wounded on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Houthis exploded at a house in Ouselan district during a meeting for local military officials. 

“The missile strike hit the house of Ouselan district director who was holding a meeting with military leaders,” the official said, adding that the leaders, including Hamedi Shoukri from the Giant Bridges, were unharmed. 

Earlier this month, the Giants Bridges launched a push in Shabwa province to expel the Houthis from the districts of Al-Aid, Bayhan and Ouselan. 

The Yemeni military forces recaptured Ouselan district and are currently marching towards Al-Aid and Bayhan. 

Heavy fighting also sparked in Marib province where government troops scored limited military gains in Juba district in the south and Al-Kasara in the west. 

The Arab coalition supporting the Yemeni government forces said it killed more than 390 Houthis and destroyed 44 of their vehicles in 63 air raids in the provinces of Marib and Shabwa over the past 24 hours. 

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed since early last year when the Houthis renewed an offensive to control the energy-rich city of Marib, the government’s last bastion in the north.

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords
Topics: Moammar Al-Eryani Yemen Hodeidah Houthi

Related

The Arab coalition said it destroyed military vehicles belonging to the militia on several fronts in Shabwa over the past 24 hours. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Yemen army makes new gains in Shabwa province
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 85 tons of food baskets to alleviate suffering of Yemenis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 85 tons of food baskets to alleviate suffering of Yemenis

Newly unveiled statue of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani torched

Newly unveiled statue of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani torched
Updated 29 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Newly unveiled statue of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani torched

Newly unveiled statue of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani torched
  • Qassem Soleimani killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad ordered by President Donald Trump
Updated 29 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A statue in central Iran of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force who was killed in a targeted US operation on Jan. 3, 2020, was torched after it has been unveiled to commemorate his death anniversary.
Supporters of the Iranian opposition movement the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran burned the newly installed statue at the Hazrat Qamarbani Hashem Square in Shahrekord of central Iran on Wednesday evening, a few hours after government officials unveiled the sculpture.
“The Iranian people despised Soleimani for his active and direct role in the bloody suppression of several nationwide uprisings in Iran, his involvement in six deadly attacks on members of the Mujahedin-Khalq (MEK), when they were based in camps Ashraf and Liberty in Iraq, and his activities in directing, arming and financing Iran regime’s proxy groups in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen,” Ali Safavi, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Arab News.
“The fact that the resistance units acted so quickly, just a few hours after the unveiling of the statue points to their resilience and capabilities, considering that the regime's security forces would be watchful.”
Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad ordered by Trump, along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, infuriating Iran and its allies. Iranian officials have vowed repeatedly that the Quds Force commander’s death would be avenged.
“The MEK has developed a vast network of activists inside Iran, who are quite active despite the many arrests and the extreme security measures the regime has been undertaking,” Safavi said.
Iranian news agency ISNA has confirmed that Soleimani’s statue “in a brazen act was set on blaze last night by some unknown individuals.”

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Iran General Qassem Soleimani

Related

Iran: Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing
Middle-East
Iran: Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Middle-East
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

Latest updates

Turkey pursues new mechanism with US to consolidate ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden met in Rome in October on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (Reuters/File Photos)
Investment in Saudi manufacturing market exceeds $4bn, minister says 
Investment in Saudi manufacturing market exceeds $4bn, minister says 
Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ — WHO
Omicron may be less severe in young and old, but not ‘mild’ — WHO
Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests
Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests
Dubai ranked as the busiest international airport in December by Official Airline Guide
Dubai ranked as the busiest international airport in December by Official Airline Guide

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.