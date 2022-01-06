You are here

Fare play: Saudi women told they can become taxi drivers

Saudi women have been told they can now also apply to become cabbies. (File/AFP)
Nada Hameed

  • Since being granted the right to drive in 2018, a number of careers in the transportation field have opened up to Saudi women
  • That ruling also allowed women to work as drivers for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Careem
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Less than four years after being given the right to drive, Saudi women have been told they can now also apply to become cabbies.

The news was announced by the Saudi General Directorate of Traffic via its Twitter account @eMoroor. The statement said that women could apply for a “general taxi license” at any of 18 driving schools in cities across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Jazan, Asir, Najran, Jouf, Hail and Taif.

The cost for applying for a license is SR200 ($53), the department said.

Artist Latifah Al-Shalhoub told Arab News she supported the announcement.

“As a female, I always had an issue with this topic. I never felt comfortable riding in a taxi on my own with a male driver. At least with Uber and Careem you get some information about the driver before you get in,” she said.

“Most taxi drivers around the world are men, but you do see women drivers in some countries. It is definitely more comfortable to ride with a female driver than a male.”

Translator Aseel Atif said the announcement would give women more options in the jobs market.

“I think this news will help many women find a career,” she said, adding that she might consider it for herself.

“I love driving, so I wouldn’t mind being a taxi driver.”

Since being granted the right to drive in 2018, a number of careers in the transportation field have opened up to Saudi women, including driving trains, flying planes and even racing cars. That ruling also allowed women to work as drivers for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Careem.

Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

  • Each path is equipped with guideline stickers that outline social distancing rules
  • Copies of the Qur'an at the two holy mosques are also being wiped down to ensure the safety of visitors
Arab News

MAKKAH: The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has allocated 34 paths in the Mataf for Umrah pilgrims after re-applying preventive and precautionary measures at the Grand Mosque.

Each path is equipped with guideline stickers that outline social distancing rules.

Director of Crowds Planning Administration Ayman Falamban said that necessary plans were made to provide prayer areas with stickers to ensure that social-distancing was observed.

Pilgrims and worshippers are also being given specific times for access to the mosque, and people are being asked to adhere to the times shown on their permits on the Eatmarna app to stay safe.

Falamban added that the administration is committed to applying all quality and safety standards for visitors of the Grand Mosque through adopting several procedures, such as social distancing and allocating certain routes, so as to improve the level of services offered during this Umrah season.

Recently, the presidency reimposed social distancing measures in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to ensure the health and safety of visitors and intensify preventive measures against COVID-19 and its variants.

The presidency has reinstated social distancing stickers inside the mosques, and also doubled cleaning and sterilization inside all buildings, meaning the holy sites are now sterilized 10 times per day.

Copies of the Qur'an at the mosques are also being wiped down to ensure the safety of visitors.

The presidency also requested all visitors to adhere to preventive measures and precautionary procedures, including wearing masks, sanitizing hands, and cooperating with staff and members of institutions serving visitors.

Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry said Thursday that it recorded 3,168 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. 

The ministry said two virus-related death were also reported, and 608 patients have recovered.

It noted that up to 52,000,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been given throughout the kingdom. 

Overall, a total of 8,888 people have died from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, and 568,650 cases have been recorded.

The total number of recoveries has reached 544,161.

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 185 tons of food baskets to Yemenis in Abyan province

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief distributes over 185 tons of food baskets to Yemenis in Abyan province
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

  • The aid is part of a project to support the country’s food security for 2021-2022
  • KSrelief sent 81 tons and 962 kilograms of food baskets to Shabwa province
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed more than 185 tons of food relief in Yemen’s Abyan province, state news agency SPA reported.

The aid is part of a project to support the country’s food security for 2021-2022, the report said.

Meanwhile, the relief center distributed more than 128 tons of aid to people in Abyan’s Ahwar district, benefiting 1,200 families.

And a further 57 tons of food aid to the province’s Lawdar district, benefiting 535 families.

KSrelief has also sent 81 tons and 962 kilograms of food baskets to Shabwa province, benefiting 766 needy families.

The center said it aimed to distribute more than 20,000 tons of food aid to families in 15 Yemeni cities.

Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief assistance, receiving more than $3.9 billion. 

The center, which works with 144 partners from the UN and other international groups, provides a range of programs covering food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.

Tanzanian ex-president and Egyptian academic win King Faisal Prize

Tanzanian ex-president and Egyptian academic win King Faisal Prize
Updated 06 January 2022
Rashid Hassan

  • Seven winners in four categories named at ceremony in Riyadh for most prestigious honors in Muslim world
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi and the Egyptian academic Prof. Hassan Mahmoud Al-Shafei were named on Wednesday as joint winners of the 2022 King Faisal Prize for outstanding services to Islam.

Mwinyi, 96, was the second president of the United Republic of Tanzania from 1985 to 1995, and lives in Dar es Salaam. Al-Shafei is professor of Islamic philosophy at the University of Cairo, and president of the Islamic University in Islamabad.  

The two men were among seven winners in four categories announced at a ceremony in Riyadh. The awards are the most prestigious in the Muslim world.

The prize for Arabic language and literature was awarded jointly to Prof. Suzanne Stetkevych, a specialist in classical Arabic poetry at Georgetown University in the US, and Prof. Muhsin Al-Musawi, a literary critic, scholar, and professor of Arabic literature and cultural studies at Columbia University, also in the US.

Prof. David Ruchien Liu, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University and MIT, was honored in the medicine category.

The prize for science was awarded jointly to Prof. Martin Hairer, an Austrian-British mathematician and professor of mathematics at Imperial College London, and Prof. Nader Masmoudi, a Tunisian mathematician at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University.

The King Faisal Prize was established in 1977. Since then, 275 recipients from 43 countries have been honored, of whom 21 have gone on to win a Nobel Prize. This year’s awards will be presented at a ceremony later in the year.

 

Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Kingdom

Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched toward Kingdom
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition in Yemen said that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the Kingdom early Thursday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al Ekhbariya, the coalition said it will "take immediate action to neutralize and destroy the threat to protect civilians."

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen had repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and armed drones toward civilian centers in Saudi Arabia since 2015 after the Kingdom and several Arab nations organized a coalition to help restore Yemen's legitimate government.

