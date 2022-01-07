You are here

Omicron slams UK retail recovery: body

Omicron slams UK retail recovery: body
Volunteers hand out boxes of Covid-19 rapid antigen Lateral Flow Tests (LFT), in north east London on January 3, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Omicron slams UK retail recovery: body

Omicron slams UK retail recovery: body
  • The UK, already among the worst hit countries in Europe by the pandemic
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Restrictions imposed in the wake of the omicron coronavirus variant have “wiped out” much of a recent recovery enjoyed by UK bricks-and-mortar stores, the British Retail Consortium revealed Friday.
Much of the progress made in late 2021 “was wiped out in December as surging omicron cases and new work-from-home advice deterred many from shopping in-store, particularly in towns and city centers,” noted BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.
“Nevertheless, while UK footfall saw a moderate decline compared to previous months, it remained above levels of other major European economies, as the country avoided some of the more severe restrictions implemented elsewhere,” she added in a statement.
The number of shoppers visiting UK stores slid 18.6 percent in December compared with two years earlier, or before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the BRC.
“December footfall capped a challenging year for brick-and-mortar stores, which saw footfall down one-third on pre-pandemic levels,” Dickinson added.
The UK, already among the worst hit countries in Europe by the pandemic with a virus death toll of nearly 150,000, has seen a fresh surge in cases owing to the arrival of the omicron variant in late November.
In Britain, more than one in 20 people had Covid-19 in the week ending December 31 — its highest infection rate recorded during the pandemic.
Despite the unprecedented numbers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opted not to introduce tougher restrictions in England, arguing the rising levels of hospitalizations and serious illness do not yet require more measures.
But other UK regions have tightened rules, with devolved governments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast all rolling out post-Christmas curbs on socialising and large events.

Topics: omicron United Kingdom

Reparations for downed jet: Canada, other nations vow action against Iran

Reparations for downed jet: Canada, other nations vow action against Iran
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

Reparations for downed jet: Canada, other nations vow action against Iran

Reparations for downed jet: Canada, other nations vow action against Iran
  • Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet in January 2020 were citizens from Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine on Thursday said they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner downed by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law.

Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Tehran to account.

“Despite our best efforts over the past two years and multiple attempts to resolve this matter through negotiations, the Coordination Group has determined that further attempts to negotiate with Iran ... are futile,” it said in a statement.

“The Coordination Group will now focus on subsequent actions to take to resolve this matter in accordance with international law,” it continued, but did not give details.

Tehran says Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet and blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator at a time when tensions were high between Tehran and the US.

A court in Ontario, Canada, this week awarded C$107 million ($83.8 million), plus interest, to the families of six people who died.

In June, Canada said it had found no evidence that the downing of the plane had been premeditated.

Topics: Iran Canada

Biden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens US democracy

Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy

Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy
  • Trump has refused to accept the verdict of the voters and pressured fellow Republicans to overturn the results
  • His false claims have provided cover for Republicans at the state level to pass new restrictions on voting
Updated 06 January 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday accused his predecessor Donald Trump of spreading a “web of lies” to undermine US democracy in a speech on the anniversary of the deadly Capitol attack by Trump supporters who tried to undo his 2020 election defeat.
Speaking at the white-domed building where rioters smashed windows, assaulted police and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives on Jan. 6, 2021, Biden said Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud could unravel the rule of law and subvert future elections.
“A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle,” Biden said. “He can’t accept he lost.”
Biden never actually uttered his predecessor’s name during the 25-minute speech, telling reporters afterward he was trying to focus on the threats to America’s political system instead of Trump himself.
The tone, including a poke at Trump’s “bruised ego,” was a departure for Biden, who has focused during most of his first year in office on pursuing his own agenda. Trump issued three statements in the hours following his successor’s remarks accusing Biden of trying to divide the country and repeating his false election claims.
Trump’s behavior over the past year, like his conduct in office, has been norm-shattering. Unlike other former US presidents denied re-election, Trump has refused to accept the verdict of the voters and pressured fellow Republicans to somehow overturn the results, without success.
His false claims have provided cover for Republicans at the state level to pass new restrictions on voting that they have said are needed to fight fraud. Research shows such fraud is extremely rare in US elections.
Biden’s fellow Democrats, a few Republicans and many independent experts have said Trump’s continued denials could make it less likely that future US transfers of power will be peaceful — especially those involving closer margins than the 2020 election that Biden won by 7 million votes nationwide.
The speech illustrated that Biden and other Democrats remain wary of Trump’s political staying power. In the riot’s immediate aftermath, even some Republicans thought his grip on their party had been shaken, but since then Trump has only tightened it.
Just two Republicans were spotted at a House of Representatives session marking the riot’s anniversary: Representative Liz Cheney, who has been shunned by party colleagues after criticizing Trump, and her father Dick Cheney, who served as vice president under President George W. Bush.
“A party that is in thrall to a cult of personality is a party that is dangerous to the country,” Liz Cheney told reporters on her way out of the Capitol.
Dick Cheney told reporters that current party leaders do not resemble “any of the folks I knew” when he served in Congress.
America’s next federal election is in November, with Republicans favored to retake a majority in at least one of the two chambers of Congress. That could cripple Biden’s ability to advance policy and set the stage for two years of legislative gridlock before a potential 2024 Biden-Trump rematch.
According to Reuters/Ipsos polling, 55 percent of Republican voters believe Trump’s false claims, which were rejected by dozens of courts, state election departments and members of his own administration.
Four people died in the hours-long chaos after Trump urged supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” One police officer died on that day after battling rioters and four later died by suicide. Around 140 police officers were injured. US prosecutors have brought criminal charges against at least 725 people linked to the riot.
Trump remains highly popular among Republican voters and is working to shape the field of Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 congressional elections. Public filings show Trump has stockpiled at least $98 million in fundraising accounts.
Most Republican officeholders have remained loyal to Trump, and some have sought to play down the riot. Biden said it was hypocritical for them to question the presidential election’s outcome while accepting Republican victories in congressional and state-level races that day.
Liz Cheney is one of only two Republican members of a House committee investigating the riot, which in recent weeks has unearthed records showing Trump allies urging him to call off the rioters as the attack was unfolding. Biden criticized Trump for “watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours.”
Other Republicans accused Democrats of exploiting the anniversary for partisan gain.
“What brazen politicization of Jan. 6 by President Biden,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, who has reversed his position on Trump numerous times including criticizing him after the riot and then reverting to defending him.

Topics: US Capitol riots US President Joe Biden Donald Trump US

At least 3 dead as floods displace 32,000 people in Indonesia's Sumatra

At least 3 dead as floods displace 32,000 people in Indonesia’s Sumatra
Updated 06 January 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

At least 3 dead as floods displace 32,000 people in Indonesia’s Sumatra

At least 3 dead as floods displace 32,000 people in Indonesia’s Sumatra
  • Video footage shows houses submerged in muddy water, residents on makeshift rafts seeking refuge
  • Casualty figures may rise as some areas remain cut off due to heavy rainfall: Rescuers
Updated 06 January 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: At least three people have died and nearly 32,000 displaced after torrential rains hit the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the country’s disaster relief agency said on Thursday.

People from areas submerged by floods continued to seek refuge in mosques and public buildings.

Downpours that started as the new year approached have inundated parts of the archipelago’s western island, especially Jambi and Aceh provinces.

While torrential rains annually cause flooding, rescuers said this season they had been heavier than normal. Video footage shared on social media by residents of the worst-hit North Aceh regency showed cars and houses submerged in muddy water, and people trying to reach shelter on makeshift rafts.

“This time the floods happened on a much bigger scale,” Ananda Justisiani, spokesperson for the emergency response group Aksi Cepat Tanggap, in Aceh, told Arab News. “They are so severe because the rivers are overflowing and there was higher rain intensity and so the water did not subside.”

She pointed out that flooding had also affected other regencies in the province, particularly Lhokseumawe, Aceh Tamiang, Southeast Aceh, and Central Aceh.

National Disaster Management Agency data showed on Thursday that more than 31,800 people had been displaced by the rising waters and confirmed three deaths, all of them children.

Aksi Cepat Tanggap officials said the death toll had increased to five and predicted it could rise further with some areas remaining cut off due to heavy rainfall.

“The floods have begun to recede in some areas, but most are still submerged,” Justisiani added.

In North Aceh, local authorities declared a state of emergency until Jan. 15.

Topics: Indonesia Sumatra

In India's Kerala, schools foster equality with gender-neutral dress

In India’s Kerala, schools foster equality with gender-neutral dress
Updated 06 January 2022

In India’s Kerala, schools foster equality with gender-neutral dress

In India’s Kerala, schools foster equality with gender-neutral dress
  • Uniforms have been mandatory at Indian schools, borrowed from the English educational system
  • Over a dozen schools in the southern state have broken with tradition after students call for change
Updated 06 January 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When 16-year-old Neha Prashant Abija began to wear shirts and trousers to school last month, the change from standard academic dress offered a welcome taste of freedom — and a break from the norm that has dominated Indian schools since the 19th century.

Uniforms have been mandatory at Indian schools, borrowed from the English education system introduced during British rule of the subcontinent.

Boys usually wear light-colored shirts and trousers or knee-length shorts, while the dress code for girls is a shirt and a skirt, or a long tunic and loose-fitted pants.

The norm no longer applies at Abija’s high school in Balussery, in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, a southern state where more than a dozen schools have broken with tradition by opting for gender-neutral dress.

“It’s a liberating experience, wearing a shirt and trousers as a school dress rather than a skirt,” Abija said. “The ease with which we move around without being self-conscious makes me feel good.”

Balussery Government Girls Higher Secondary School also has male students in the higher secondary section, but from mid-December allowed all students to adopt the same gender-neutral dress code.

“Students demanded the change and we were also of the same opinion. The overwhelming majority of the students supported the move to introduce gender-neutral dress,” the school’s principal, Indu Radhakrishnan, told Arab News.

Girls who do not want to wear trousers can still wear their traditional dress.

“We did not impose the choice,” Radhakrishnan said. “We gave the students liberty to modify the length of the dress or put on an extra coat.”

The move was not without opposition, she added, although not from the students.

“Some political parties formed a coordination committee and protested, trying to press me to revoke the decision. They also surrounded me in the office, but there was no question of going back.”  

While Balussery is spearheading the sartorial revolution at the high school level, the move was inspired by the Valayanchirangara primary school in Ernakulam district, whose 750 pupils switched to shorts and shirts three years ago.

The initiative came from former Valayanchirangara student Benoy Peter, a development professional who used to lead the school’s parent-teacher association.

“I used to see girls having problems playing freely and sitting comfortably,” Peter told Arab News. “Wearing dresses also seemed to be affecting their self-esteem.”  

The school also introduced textbooks to challenge gender stereotypes.

“We brought in images like a father cooking in the kitchen and children sitting at the dining table, and a woman driving the truck rather than a man,” he said.

“Our purpose was to introduce the idea of gender equality to young minds.”

Valayanchirangara school principal Usha Ayappan said that she is proud of the school’s efforts.

“Parents supported the move and this encouraged us to introduce the new dress in both pre-primary and, later on, in primary school as well.”

The school has won social media praise from Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who last year announced that gender justice and equality will be highlighted in the state’s school curriculum reform.

However, in some circles, the ideas remain controversial. One of the opponents of the change in uniforms, Dr. Zulifaqar Ali, secretary-general of the Kozhikode-based Muslim social group Kerala Nadvatul Mujahedeen, said the new dress code is not gender-neutral.

“They are introducing male dress to females,” he told Arab News. “In Kerala schools, pants and shirts are being introduced to girls also. They are not introducing skirts or sarees to boys.”

He added: “The government needs to improve the infrastructure of public schools instead of focusing on dress, which should be left to individual discretion.”

However, young students such as Sribala B. Nair, who attends the Valayanchirangara school, seem happy with the new uniform. 

The nine-year-old said that she no longer fears her clothes will get dirty when she goes to the bathroom, and there is “no need to be self-conscious while playing.”

She added: “It feels so nice to wear shorts.”

Topics: India Kerala

Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 

Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 

Russia envoy to nuclear deal talks discusses developments with Saudi ambassador 
  • The two officials also “exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue” in the Arabian Gulf
Updated 06 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Russia's envoy to talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal in Vienna met with the Saudi ambassador to Austria on Thursday.

Mikhail Ulyanov said he briefed Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan and members of his team on the “situation in the Vienna talks.”

The two officials also “exchanged views on prospects of security dialogue” in the Arabian Gulf.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

Meanwhile, State Department spokesman Ned Price has said nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and that the US hopes to build on that this week.

Topics: Austria Saudi Arabia vienna nuclear deal Russia

