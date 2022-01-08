You are here

Top court clears 45,000 junior doctors to join India’s overwhelmed hospitals

A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022. (AP)
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022. (AP)
  • Doctors who passed postgraduate exams last year have been idle as their admission process was stalled by legal disputes
  • Concerns have risen over India’s understaffed medical facilities as a third COVID-19 wave looms
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the admissions process for 45,000 junior doctors to practice at government health facilities after a month-long protest by health workers who demanded that staff numbers be increased in the face of a rapid surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

India’s new COVID-19 cases jumped to 117,100 on Friday, a five-fold increase in a week, as the fast-spreading omicron variant of the disease has overtaken the previously dominant delta strain. The country’s total infections stand at 35.23 million, with 483,178 deaths, according to health ministry data.

While India has one of the worst doctor-to-patient ratios in the world — just 1 to 1,456 — some 45,000 young doctors who passed postgraduate exams last year have been idle as their admission process was stalled by legal disputes, including a controversy over reserved spaces for poorer Indians.

The Supreme Court ruled the government should start the admissions process “in national interest.” The process begins with counseling, during which doctors are assigned to hospitals in accordance with their skills and preferences. “We have been hearing this matter for two days. We must start counseling in national interest,” Justices D. Y. Chandrachud and A. S. Bopanna said in the court’s decision.

The ruling was welcomed with relief by resident doctors who were on strike from early December amid fears that a looming third wave could overwhelm understaffed medical facilities, as it did last year when infections peaked in March-May, killing about 178,000 people in those three months alone.

“We hope that soon the counseling will start and doctors will start working again,” Dr. Manish Nigam, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, said in a statement.

“At a time when the country is passing through a third phase of COVID-19, and many doctors are affected with the disease, the ruling holds lots of significance for us.”

As it may take even two months to complete the process, Mumbai-based Dr. Shariva Ranadive, whose admission has been delayed, told Arab News she is “disheartened” by the whole situation.

“Hospitals were already strained, and now the infection is creating havoc among overworked hospital staff,” she said. “Many government hospitals are running on few staff members, with many of them getting infected.”

Dr. Pravin Dhage of the Sion Hospital in Mumbai said 98 of 400 doctors at the facility were recently infected.

“The hospitals are already feeling the pressure of an escalation in cases,” he added. “I feel that, if the situation continues in this way, we would be playing with many lives.”

The situation is similar in Delhi, where doctor Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti told Arab News that further delays would be a major challenge for medical workers. “I hope the admission process starts soon, otherwise it would be tough to manage the situation the way cases are exploding,” he said. “It would be a challenge for doctors to work with depleted manpower.”

Vaccine-skeptic French lawmaker dies after contracting COVID-19 -parliament head

Vaccine-skeptic French lawmaker dies after contracting COVID-19 -parliament head
Reuters

  • It was unclear whether Evrard, who was 76, had refused to be vaccinated himself
  • He had expressed support on social media for protesters against COVID-19 curbs
Reuters

PARIS: French lawmaker Jose Evrard, whose vaccine-skeptic far-right party had opposed government measures to control the spread of COVID-19, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the president of the parliament said on Friday.
It was unclear whether Evrard, who was 76, had refused to be vaccinated himself. He had expressed support on social media for protesters against COVID-19 curbs and health measures.
“To his wife, his children, his relatives, as well as his colleagues and collaborators, I send my heartfelt thoughts,” President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand said on Twitter.
Representing the Pas-de-Calais region in Northern France, Evrard was one of three lawmakers affiliated to far-right splinter party “Debout la France” (Stand up, France). Its founder Nicolas Dupont-Aignan is one of France’s most prominent anti-vaccination activists.
In October, Evrard co-signed a parliamentary motion demanding that a committee of inquiry be set up to look into potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

Petition to strip Blair of knighthood reaches 1m signatures

Tony Blair, a divisive and controversial figure in Britain, was awarded a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. (Reuters/File Photo)
Tony Blair, a divisive and controversial figure in Britain, was awarded a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

  • Ex-UK PM remains divisive, controversial figure over Iraq invasion
Arab News

LONDON: An online petition to strip former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair of his recently awarded knighthood has reached 1 million signatures.

Blair, a divisive and controversial figure in Britain, was awarded last week a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. The decision was met with both criticism and support from across the political spectrum.

Labour MP Richard Burgon tweeted: “It says a lot about what is wrong with our system when, after being one of the leading architects of the Iraq War, Tony Blair is honored with a knighthood while Julian Assange, who exposed war crimes in Iraq, faces extradition to the US and a lifetime in prison.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer highlighted Blair’s achievements, including enacting a national minimum wage and securing the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

Starmer said: “I understand there are strong views on the Iraq War. There were back at the time and there still are, but that does not detract from the fact that Tony Blair was a very successful prime minister of this country and made a huge difference to the lives of millions of people in this country.”

Rose Gentle, the mother of a 19-year-old soldier who was killed in the Iraqi city of Basra in 2004, told the Daily Record that she had written to the committee responsible for awarding honors to “ask for an explanation” over Blair’s appointment.

The person behind the petition, Angus Scott, said on Change.org: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the UK and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.”

On Thursday, Scott thanked people who had signed the petition on behalf of “families of soldiers who died in both Iraq and Afghanistan.”

UN calls on all involved in Kazakhstan unrest to choose peace over violence 

Kazakhstan on Jan. 5, 2022 declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. (AFP)
Kazakhstan on Jan. 5, 2022 declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings. (AFP)
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Killing of both police officers and protesters is “unacceptable,” said the spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
  • The UN’s high commissioner for human rights urged authorities to fully restore internet service to avoid fueling the violence and unrest 
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN on Friday appealed to all those involved in the unrest in Kazakhstan to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and resolve their grievances through peaceful means.

The country is experiencing the worst street protests it has witnessed since the nation gained independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and dozens reportedly have been killed.

“It’s important that there be a stop to the violence,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

“The killing of police officers is unacceptable; the killing of protesters is as well. There is a clear need in any situation to respect human rights and international standards while we reestablish public order.”

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has referred to demonstrators as “terrorists.” On Friday, he authorized security forces to shoot to kill when responding to anti-government protests.

The demonstrations began on Jan. 2, following a near-doubling of fuel prices, and quickly spread across the country.

On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights, reminded the Kazakh authorities that any use of force must be subject to “strict requirements of necessity and proportionality.”

She added: “Lethal force, in particular live ammunition, should only be used as a last resort against specific individuals to address an imminent threat of death or serious injury.”

A police spokesperson in Kazakhstan’s main city of Almaty said that security forces have killed dozens of protesters. More than 1,000 people reportedly have been injured.

According to the Kazakh interior ministry, 12 police officers were killed during the unrest and more 300 have been injured.

“International law is clear: People have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression,” Bachelet said. “At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others.”

Internet service in Kazakhstan has been severely disrupted since Sunday, including intermittent complete shutdowns. Bachelet warned against denying people access to information and their right to freedom of expression, and added: “Shutting down the internet is not the answer to a crisis but risks fueling the violence and unrest.”

She urged the Kazakh government to immediately restore full access to the internet, pointing out that it is “vital for emergency health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She also called on the authorities to enshrine the importance of dialogue and the protection of human rights during the state of emergency and beyond.

Kazakh President Tokayev gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests

This handout image taken and released by the Kazakh presidential press service on January 7, 2022 shows Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev making a public address in Alamaty. (AFP)
This handout image taken and released by the Kazakh presidential press service on January 7, 2022 shows Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev making a public address in Alamaty. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Kazakh interior ministry: 26 ‘armed criminals’ had been ‘liquidated’ and more than 3,000 of them detained
  • Uprising prompts a military intervention by Moscow at a time of high tension in East-West relations
Reuters

ALMATY: Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city on Friday after days of violence, and the Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising.

A day after Moscow sent paratroopers to help crush the insurrection, police were patrolling the debris-strewn streets of Almaty, although some gunfire could still be heard.
Dozens have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence the former Soviet republic has experienced in 30 years of independence.
Moscow said more than 70 planes were ferrying Russian troops into Kazakhstan, and that these were now helping control Almaty’s main airport, recaptured on Thursday from protesters.
The uprising has prompted a military intervention by Moscow at a time of high tension in East-West relations as Russia and the US gear up for talks next week on the Ukraine crisis.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed foreign-trained terrorists for the unrest, without providing evidence.
“The militants have not laid down their arms, they continue to commit crimes or are preparing for them,” Tokayev, 68, said in a televised address.
“Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed. I have given the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to shoot to kill, without warning.”
The demonstrations began as a response to a fuel price hike but swelled into a broad movement against the government and former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed. I have given the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to shoot to kill, without warning.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan

Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving ruler of any ex-Soviet state until he turned over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. His family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the purpose-built capital that bears his name.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation with Tokayev in several phone calls during the crisis, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The protesters in Almaty appear mainly to come from the city’s poor outskirts or surrounding towns and villages. The violence has come as a shock to urban Kazakhs, used to comparing their country favorably to more repressive and volatile ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors.
“At night when we hear explosions, I am scared,” a woman named Kuralai said.
“It hurts to know that young people are dying. This has clearly been planned ... probably our government has relaxed somewhat.”
In a state where scant political opposition is tolerated, no high-profile leaders of the protest movement have emerged to issue any formal demands.
One man who attended the first night of protests and who did not want to be identified said most of those who initially turned up wanted to “express solidarity spontaneously,” before 100-200 “aggressive youths” started hurling rocks at police.
The Interior Ministry said 26 “armed criminals” had been “liquidated,” while 18 police and national guard members had been killed. Those figures appeared not to have been updated since Thursday.
State TV reported more than 3,800 arrests.
Fresh gunfire could be heard on Friday near the main square in Almaty, where troops had fought protesters on Thursday. Armored personnel carriers and troops occupied the square.
Pro-government politician Yermukhamet Yertysbayev, speaking on state television, suggested there were traitors within the ranks of Kazakhstan’s security forces.
He said the security forces had been ordered to leave the Almaty airport before militants seized it, and that the National Security Committee building had been left undefended, allowing protesters to gain access to weapons.
Unrest has been reported in other cities, but the Internet has been shut off since Wednesday, making it difficult to determine the extent of the violence.
In Aktau, a city on the Caspian Sea in western Kazakhstan, some 500 protesters gathered peacefully on Friday in front of a government building to call for Tokayev’s resignation, a witness told Reuters.
State television said more than 60 people, including civilians, police and military, had been injured in the southern city of Shymkent since the unrest began, adding that the situation there was calm on Friday.
Moscow’s swift deployment demonstrated Putin’s readiness to use force to maintain influence in the former Soviet Union, at a time when he has also alarmed the West by massing troops near Ukraine, whose Crimean peninsula Russia seized in 2014.
The mission falls under the umbrella of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, comprising Russia and five ex-Soviet allies. Moscow said its force would number about 2,500.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Washington was watching Russia’s troops for any “actions that may lay the predicate for the seizure of Kazakh institutions.”
Tokayev’s administration said the Russians had not been engaged in combat or the “elimination of militants.”
Mukhtar Ablyazov, an exiled ex-banker and Cabinet minister turned opponent of the government, said the West must counter Russia’s moves, or watch Putin “methodically impose his program — the recreation of a structure like the Soviet Union.”
Kazakhstan’s other major neighbor, China, has backed Tokayev. State television said President Xi Jinping had told him Beijing opposed any use of force to destabilize Kazakhstan.
Nazarbayev has not been seen or heard since the protests began. Tokayev removed Nazarbayev and his nephew from security posts on Wednesday.
Kazakhstan is a major oil producer and the world’s top miner of uranium. Global oil prices rose on Friday, fueled by supply worries.

Macron defends his rude remarks about France’s unvaccinated

Macron defends his rude remarks about France’s unvaccinated
AP

  • He was talking about his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs
  • Macron acknowledged the term may have upset some, but said he takes full responsibility for it
AP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday defended his rude remarks about the country’s minority of vaccine refusers, saying he cannot accept them infringing on others’ freedom.
The 44-year-old outspoken president, who is expected to seek re-election later this year, made headlines earlier this week by using the word “emmerder” — a vulgar French word meaning to rile or to bug.
He was talking about his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. His vulgar language dominated news broadcasts and provoked angry reactions from his political rivals.
Speaking in a news conference in Paris, Macron acknowledged the term may have upset some, but said he takes full responsibility for it.
“When some make from their freedom ... a motto, not only do they put others’ lives at risk, but they are also curtailing others’ freedom. That I cannot accept,” he said in reference to unvaccinated people. “When you are a citizen you must agree to do your civic duty.”
Like much of Europe, France is in the grip of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, recording an average of more than 200.000 new cases per day. On Friday, health authorities noted 328,214 confirmed new infections.
The rapid spread of omicron has put a strain on the already over-burdened hospitals, and some pharmacies are running out of home test kits the government distributes for free to children in an effort to slow infections so classes can stay open.
France’s strategy is to “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate,” he insisted, as the country reported this week Europe’s highest-ever single-day confirmed infection count. About 77 percent of the population, including more than 91 percent of adults, are fully vaccinated.
Macron also advocated for the new vaccine pass to encourage more people to get the vaccine by restricting the social life of those non vaccinated.
The measure will exclude unvaccinated individuals from places such as restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and sports arenas. The pass will also be required on inter-regional trains and buses, and on domestic flights.
The bill is to be debated at the Senate next week. The government hopes to put it in place around mid-January.

