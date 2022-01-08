You are here

Amitabh Bachchan stars in a new Expo 2020 advert

Amitabh Bachchan stars in a new Expo 2020 advert
The advert was released in India and the UAE. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Amitabh Bachchan stars in a new Expo 2020 advert

Amitabh Bachchan stars in a new Expo 2020 advert
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has starred this week in a new campaign for Dubai’s Expo 2020.

Released in India and the UAE, the advert brings together the Bollywood star, Indian poet Prasoon Joshi and musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan to highlight the range of events and experiences available at Expo 2020, from projections on the Al-Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, to its 192 country pavilions.

This is the first time the three stars have collaborated on a project.




This is the first time the three stars have collaborated on a project. (Supplied)

“When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests,” said Mahadevan in a released statement.

Joshi, who is the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said: “This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life.”

“Working with Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience, as he always brings new concepts to life, and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to instantly resonate with the audience,” added Joshi.

Expo 2020 has hosted more than 17,000 events since opening in October 2021, welcoming hundreds of entertainers, performers, talents and leaders.

Expo has hosted other popular Indian entertainers such as singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah.

Award-winning director Shekhar Kapur and Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman will present a musical show this month.

DUBAI: Netflix is set to release its new Arabic original show “Al Bahth Aan Ola” (“Finding Ola”) on Feb. 3, starring Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabri.   

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Hadi El-Bagoury, the series is a new season of her 2010 comedy series "Ayza Atgawez" ("I Want to Get Married"). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix MENA (@netflixmena)

In an interview with Arab News, El-Bagoury said: “When I first heard about the project, I got very excited that Ola would be back for a show on Netflix, which was an even (better) reason to get hyped for working on ‘Finding Ola.’” 

In the first series, Sabri played the role of Ola, a young pharmacist from a middle-class family who hopes to get married before she turns 30.

The trailer for this year’s Netflix show, released earlier this week, presents a closer look at Ola’s life after divorce.  

“Finding Ola is indeed a continuation of Ola’s journey, but with a completely different storyline, format and even the characters, as we kept the ones that are relevant to Ola’s new journey and world,” explained the director. “Thus, we can safely say that the show is not a sequel of ‘Ayza Atgawez’.”

Creating the Netflix series did come with hardships, said El-Bagoury. 

“The challenge in ‘Finding Ola’ was about finding a new way of directing the show, introducing the plot along with the new characters,” he explained. “We also wanted to create a completely different look and feel for the show through its cinematic approach that would truly capture the show’s authenticity.”

The filmmaker said the show took eight to 10 months of work in the pre-production phase, and took around six months to produce.

“Fans should expect a different show, especially in terms of the genre and cinematic approach,” teased El-Bagoury. 

Fans took to Instagram earlier this week to share the trailer of the show, and Arab News reached out to a few supporters who expressed excitement. 

“It’s a comfort show that takes me back to simpler times. I’m excited to see how the characters evolved throughout the years,” said a UAE-based fan Nouran Nada. 

Another supporter, Logeen Adbelaal from Egypt, told Arab News: “This is one of my favorite sitcoms. I’m so excited to see how life turned out for Ola. She really represented the struggles women face in our society in a light and relatable comedy form. I hope this season turns out to be as good as the first one.”

LOS ANGELES: Born in Saudi Arabia to a Lebanese father and a Northern Irish mother, actress Natacha Karam is making a name for herself in Hollywood as a character on “9-1-1 Lone Star,” the latest series created by multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer Ryan Murphy.

The drama follows the heroics and personal lives of firefighters and other emergency responders such as Karam’s Marjan Marwani, a firefighter and devout Muslim from Miami who was drafted to Firehouse 126 in Austin, Texas, by Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) after he saw her heroics on Instagram.

“Marjan is a hijabi and she is a firefighter. So that’s certainly something which has not been seen before,” said Karam to Arab News, adding “I love that I get the opportunity to be one of the first women to play that role on TV.”

The 27-year-old acts alongside the likes of “Lord of the Rings” actress Liv Tyler and “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud, who plays her fiancé. 

As the series approaches its third season premiere, she was able to give Arab News an exclusive preview of what is in store for fans.

“A few of the main characters are going to end up in the hospital. I can’t say anything more than that. And a relationship is going to go through a tumultuous patch,” she revealed.

Born in Jeddah, Karam grew up between Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and Dubai, where she began acting. 

After moving to Los Angeles, her television career kicked off with small acting stints on “Homeland” and “Silent Witness,” before she was cast as Sergeant Jasmine “Jaz” Khan in the military action drama series “The Brave,” which ran for one season.

Now with a platform in Hollywood, her goal is to play characters that challenge audience expectations and generalizations.

“I’d like ‘Lone Star’ to keep going and going and for Marjan‘s character to become more and more fleshed out. In between seasons, I would love to play more characters that are breaking stereotypes,” Karam said.

“I tend to choose parts that change people’s perspectives and show people that there isn’t only one way to be a woman, and there isn’t an only one way to be a Muslim woman or an Arab woman. I find that really exciting and rewarding,” she added.

  When a car accident leaves him with no memory, the victim must piece his past together and find out who wants him dead
AMMAN: ‘The Tourist’ doesn’t waste time. This gripping six-episode mini-series starts with a high-octane car chase (well, a truck chasing a car) in the expansive Australian outback, at the end of which the man in the car (Jamie Dornan) is left upside-down in steaming wreckage. However, his would-be killer the truck driver, a sinister whistling man in a cowboy hat, conveniently neglects to check that he’s dead and The Man (as Dornan’s character is known for at least the early episodes) wakes up in hospital with no memory of who he is and how he got there.

The only clue he has is a note in his pocket telling him to meet the unknown writer of said note in Burnt Ridge (a small outback town) at a set time and place. And the only person who seems particularly interested in helping him find out who he is is probationary police constable Helen Chambers (played by the excellent Danielle Macdonald).

It quickly becomes clear that — whoever The Man is (or was) — someone wants him dead. The intimation is that he is himself a Bad Man, but in his new no-memory persona that doesn’t seem to be the case.

‘The Tourist’ is written by Harry and Jack Williams. (Supplied)

Dornan is very good as this blank-slate guy, portraying him with a convincing mixture of bewilderment, frustration, cynical humor and flashes of anger as he slowly begins to piece together at least some of his movements prior to winding up in hospital. But each piece generally leads to just more questions. Luckily for The Man, there are several kind-hearted (apparently) strangers willing to help him out. Usually women. Probably because he looks like Jamie Dornan.

Writers Harry and Jack Williams have put together a brilliantly paced story with numerous twists that keep the viewer hooked. There’s also a welcome undercurrent of humor throughout — as well as some spectacularly gory violence — and an enjoyable contrast between edge-of-the-seat tension and sleepy small-town vibes. To say too much more about the story risks ruining the show, as every episode has at least a couple of jaw-dropping reveals that will leave you shouting at the screen.

The supporting cast all put in great performances, but it’s the cracking odd-couple chemistry between Dornan’s amnesiac and Macdonald’s ingenuous constable that drives “The Tourist” and makes it a hugely entertaining ride — particularly if you don’t examine the occasional plot hole too closely.

  The slight increase in menstrual cycle length is not clinically significant
WASHINGTON: Women vaccinated against Covid-19 saw a slight delay in their period of almost a day compared to those who were unvaccinated, a US government-funded study said Thursday.
But the number of days of bleeding was not affected, according to the research carried out on nearly 4,000 individuals and published in “Obstetrics & Gynecology.”
Lead author Alison Edelman of the Oregon Health & Science University told AFP the effects are small and expected to be temporary, a finding that is “very reassuring” as well as validating for those who experienced changes.
The study can also help counter anti-vaccine misinformation on the topic, which is rampant on social media.
The slight increase in menstrual cycle length is not clinically significant. Any change of fewer than eight days is classified as normal by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
Period cycles generally last about 28 days, but the precise amount varies from one woman to another, as well as within an individual’s lifetime. It can also change during times of stress.
For their study, the scientists analyzed anonymized data from a fertility tracking app, among women aged 18 to 45 who were not using hormonal contraception.
Some 2,400 participants were vaccinated — the majority with Pfizer (55 percent), followed by Moderna (35 percent) and Johnson & Johnson (seven percent).
About 1,500 unvaccinated women were also included as a comparison.
Among the vaccinated group, data was collected from three consecutive cycles before vaccination and from three more consecutive cycles, including the cycle or cycles in which vaccination took place.
For unvaccinated individuals, data was collected for six consecutive cycles.
On average, the first vaccine dose was associated with a 0.64-day increase in cycle length and the second dose with a 0.79-day increase, when comparing the vaccinated to unvaccinated group.
The immune system’s response to the vaccine could be behind the change.
“We know that the immune system and the reproductive system are interlinked,” said Edelman.
A revved-up immune system might have an impact on the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis — what Edelman calls the “highway of how your brain talks to your ovaries, talks to your uterus,” or simply the “body clock.”
Specifically, the production of inflammatory proteins called cytokines appears to disrupt the way this axis regulates the timing of menstrual cycles.
The changes seem most pronounced when vaccination takes place early in the follicular phase, which starts on the first day of the menstrual period (bleeding) and ends when ovulation begins.
In fact, a subgroup of people who received two injections of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during the same cycle, as opposed to two different cycles, saw an average increase in cycle length of two days — but the effect again appears temporary.
The team now hopes to gather more data on subsequent cycles among vaccinated women to confirm a long-term return to baseline, and expand the study globally so they can differentiate the effects between vaccine brands.

  Khaled Al-Tubaishi, a painter interested in design, photography and the arts, defined his style as abstract visual artworks that contain an emotional element
For as long as art has existed, artists have been using it to express their emotions. Saudi artists are no exception, and their efforts to explore their feelings about the modern world result in some eerie, eye-catching works.

Khaled Al-Tubaishi, a painter interested in design, photography and the arts, defined his style as abstract visual artworks that contain an emotional element.

“My artwork focuses on specific themes, such as fear of the future, intellectual concepts, hidden truth, human feelings, the concept of hope, cruelty, shock, betrayal, fatigue and sadness,” he said. “I do not limit myself to a specific medium to show my overall idea; I use several artistic media in producing the artwork so my idea is conveyed to the recipient.”

Al-Tubaishi was drawn to art by the fact that anyone can be an artist, he said.

“Art is a language that conveys deep inner expressions of a person,” he added. “It is the visual translation of their perspective on a situation or an emotion they are feeling. There is no ‘standard’ with art, and no limits to bind artists.”

Ahmad Haddad, co-founder of the DaBlueHands art community, said his art style evolved through a long process.

“I was always interested in drawing,” he said. “Like other kids, I would color in drawing books. I felt connected to the colors even as a kid, then watching friends draw would fascinate me when I was older. Then later, I discovered how you can change the perspective of others by expressing yourself through art.”

He said he was drawn to art by its healing power, and this pushed him to express himself through his works. He spent a long time experimenting before finding his art style, he added. He tried portraits, for example, but found the process repetitive and the drawing style too close to reality, with not much room for creativity.

“However, I found a sketch from one of my old journals that I really liked that had an abstract quality to it,” Haddad said. “It was just something I sketched with a pen. I liked that drawing so much that I decided to pursue the pen-and-ink abstract art style.”

Coincidentally, at the time he rediscovered this drawing he was going through a rough patch in his life. He describes his art during that challenging time as an emotional outlet and a companion.

“My emotions were flowing with my pen,” he added.

While developing their art styles, Al-Tubaishi said artists “should not pressure themselves into anything. That is the best thing about being an artist, in my opinion. Continue to grow and experiment with different things instead of stressing about it because art isn’t supposed to limit you in any way.”

Haddad said that when artists are working to develop a style that suits them, there are workshops and YouTube videos that can help with the journey, but ultimately the artists themselves are the only ones who can practice and find their inner voices.

