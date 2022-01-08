Amitabh Bachchan stars in a new Expo 2020 advert

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has starred this week in a new campaign for Dubai’s Expo 2020.

Released in India and the UAE, the advert brings together the Bollywood star, Indian poet Prasoon Joshi and musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan to highlight the range of events and experiences available at Expo 2020, from projections on the Al-Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, to its 192 country pavilions.

This is the first time the three stars have collaborated on a project. (Supplied)



“When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests,” said Mahadevan in a released statement.

Joshi, who is the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said: “This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life.”

“Working with Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience, as he always brings new concepts to life, and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to instantly resonate with the audience,” added Joshi.

Expo 2020 has hosted more than 17,000 events since opening in October 2021, welcoming hundreds of entertainers, performers, talents and leaders.

Expo has hosted other popular Indian entertainers such as singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah.

Award-winning director Shekhar Kapur and Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman will present a musical show this month.