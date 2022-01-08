You are here

Hitting the gym in 2022? Try these expert tips to reduce muscle soreness

date 2022-01-08
Stretching is best performed straight after a workout. (Shutterstock)
Nino Barbu

DUBAI: Dubai-based former professional rugby player and current fitness coach Nino Barbu, who comes armed with a master’s degree in sports performance, walks us through the process of easing muscle stiffness that comes after an intense workout. If you plan to hit the gym to kick of 2022, make sure to follow these expert tips. 

For the past few decades fitness and health experts have been trying to find a way to explain or cure muscle soreness usually felt after an intense workout.

The bad news is that a complete cure has not been found, but the good news is exercise physiologists discovered some methods that can ease the symptoms of muscle soreness.




Researchers found that when muscle temperature is increased, blood flow increases, bringing fresh oxygen and healing nutrients to the sore area. (Shutterstock)

What is muscle soreness or delayed onset muscle soreness, also knowns as DOMS?

Specialists describe it as the gradually increasing discomfort that occurs between 24 and 48 hours after activity, and it is perfectly normal and is simply an indication that muscles are adapting to your fitness regimen. The mild muscle strain during the effort creates microscopic damage to the muscle fibers. Scientists believe this damage, coupled with the inflammation that accompanies these tears, is the cause of the symptoms.

Here are some tips to reduce these symptoms…

Stretching

Stretching is one of the most underrated remedies and best performed straight after a workout during the cool down period. If you are not sure how to stretch the muscles you worked out, find some inspiration on the internet where there are a multitude of resources to guide you.

Apply heat 

Brigham Young University in Utah has researched the use of heat remedies to treat muscle soreness. Researchers found that when muscle temperature is increased, blood flow increases, bringing fresh oxygen and healing nutrients to the sore area. 

Ice baths

Ice baths or cold showers can also ease symptoms due to the fact that they lower the damaged tissue’s temperature and constrict the blood vessels. This helps reduce swelling and inflammation, and even numbs the nerve endings, usually bringing immediate relief. Ice baths can also help your central nervous system by aiding in sleep, and consequently, making you feel better by reducing fatigue. They can be performed after each workout for intervals of 3-6 minutes. In order to maximize the benefits of cold therapy combine it with hot therapy (a hot shower or sauna). The recommended routine for an athlete would be three rounds alternating three minutes of a hot shower or sauna with three minutes of a cold shower or ice bath.

Anti-inflammatory treatment

A naturally occurring anti-inflammatory compound is curcumin. Research suggests that curcumin can help in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety and hyperlipidemia. It may also help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness, thus enhancing recovery and subsequent performance in active people. Speak to your doctor about other anti-inflammatory treatments if you wish to take the allopathic route. 

Rest

In more severe DOMS cases, the best solution might be to give your muscles a chance to heal by themselves and repair. Ideally, it is recommended to skip any kind of high-intensity cardio or power lifting sessions when sore which may only worsen and delay recovery.

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has starred this week in a new campaign for Dubai’s Expo 2020.

Released in India and the UAE, the advert brings together the Bollywood star, Indian poet Prasoon Joshi and musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan to highlight the range of events and experiences available at Expo 2020, from projections on the Al-Wasl dome, the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, to its 192 country pavilions.

This is the first time the three stars have collaborated on a project.

This is the first time the three stars have collaborated on a project. (Supplied)

“When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests,” said Mahadevan in a released statement.

Joshi, who is the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, said: “This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life.”

“Working with Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience, as he always brings new concepts to life, and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to instantly resonate with the audience,” added Joshi.

Expo 2020 has hosted more than 17,000 events since opening in October 2021, welcoming hundreds of entertainers, performers, talents and leaders.

Expo has hosted other popular Indian entertainers such as singer Neha Kakkar and rapper Badshah.

Award-winning director Shekhar Kapur and Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman will present a musical show this month.

DUBAI: Netflix is set to release its new Arabic original show “Al Bahth Aan Ola” (“Finding Ola”) on Feb. 3, starring Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabri.   

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Hadi El-Bagoury, the series is a new season of her 2010 comedy series "Ayza Atgawez" ("I Want to Get Married"). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an interview with Arab News, El-Bagoury said: “When I first heard about the project, I got very excited that Ola would be back for a show on Netflix, which was an even (better) reason to get hyped for working on ‘Finding Ola.’” 

In the first series, Sabri played the role of Ola, a young pharmacist from a middle-class family who hopes to get married before she turns 30.

The trailer for this year’s Netflix show, released earlier this week, presents a closer look at Ola’s life after divorce.  

“Finding Ola is indeed a continuation of Ola’s journey, but with a completely different storyline, format and even the characters, as we kept the ones that are relevant to Ola’s new journey and world,” explained the director. “Thus, we can safely say that the show is not a sequel of ‘Ayza Atgawez’.”

Creating the Netflix series did come with hardships, said El-Bagoury. 

“The challenge in ‘Finding Ola’ was about finding a new way of directing the show, introducing the plot along with the new characters,” he explained. “We also wanted to create a completely different look and feel for the show through its cinematic approach that would truly capture the show’s authenticity.”

The filmmaker said the show took eight to 10 months of work in the pre-production phase, and took around six months to produce.

“Fans should expect a different show, especially in terms of the genre and cinematic approach,” teased El-Bagoury. 

Fans took to Instagram earlier this week to share the trailer of the show, and Arab News reached out to a few supporters who expressed excitement. 

“It’s a comfort show that takes me back to simpler times. I’m excited to see how the characters evolved throughout the years,” said a UAE-based fan Nouran Nada. 

Another supporter, Logeen Adbelaal from Egypt, told Arab News: “This is one of my favorite sitcoms. I’m so excited to see how life turned out for Ola. She really represented the struggles women face in our society in a light and relatable comedy form. I hope this season turns out to be as good as the first one.”

LOS ANGELES: Born in Saudi Arabia to a Lebanese father and a Northern Irish mother, actress Natacha Karam is making a name for herself in Hollywood as a character on “9-1-1 Lone Star,” the latest series created by multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winning writer Ryan Murphy.

The drama follows the heroics and personal lives of firefighters and other emergency responders such as Karam’s Marjan Marwani, a firefighter and devout Muslim from Miami who was drafted to Firehouse 126 in Austin, Texas, by Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) after he saw her heroics on Instagram.

“Marjan is a hijabi and she is a firefighter. So that’s certainly something which has not been seen before,” said Karam to Arab News, adding “I love that I get the opportunity to be one of the first women to play that role on TV.”

The 27-year-old acts alongside the likes of “Lord of the Rings” actress Liv Tyler and “Aladdin” star Mena Massoud, who plays her fiancé. 

As the series approaches its third season premiere, she was able to give Arab News an exclusive preview of what is in store for fans.

“A few of the main characters are going to end up in the hospital. I can’t say anything more than that. And a relationship is going to go through a tumultuous patch,” she revealed.

Born in Jeddah, Karam grew up between Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain and Dubai, where she began acting. 

After moving to Los Angeles, her television career kicked off with small acting stints on “Homeland” and “Silent Witness,” before she was cast as Sergeant Jasmine “Jaz” Khan in the military action drama series “The Brave,” which ran for one season.

Now with a platform in Hollywood, her goal is to play characters that challenge audience expectations and generalizations.

“I’d like ‘Lone Star’ to keep going and going and for Marjan‘s character to become more and more fleshed out. In between seasons, I would love to play more characters that are breaking stereotypes,” Karam said.

“I tend to choose parts that change people’s perspectives and show people that there isn’t only one way to be a woman, and there isn’t an only one way to be a Muslim woman or an Arab woman. I find that really exciting and rewarding,” she added.

AMMAN: ‘The Tourist’ doesn’t waste time. This gripping six-episode mini-series starts with a high-octane car chase (well, a truck chasing a car) in the expansive Australian outback, at the end of which the man in the car (Jamie Dornan) is left upside-down in steaming wreckage. However, his would-be killer the truck driver, a sinister whistling man in a cowboy hat, conveniently neglects to check that he’s dead and The Man (as Dornan’s character is known for at least the early episodes) wakes up in hospital with no memory of who he is and how he got there.

The only clue he has is a note in his pocket telling him to meet the unknown writer of said note in Burnt Ridge (a small outback town) at a set time and place. And the only person who seems particularly interested in helping him find out who he is is probationary police constable Helen Chambers (played by the excellent Danielle Macdonald).

It quickly becomes clear that — whoever The Man is (or was) — someone wants him dead. The intimation is that he is himself a Bad Man, but in his new no-memory persona that doesn’t seem to be the case.

‘The Tourist’ is written by Harry and Jack Williams. (Supplied)

Dornan is very good as this blank-slate guy, portraying him with a convincing mixture of bewilderment, frustration, cynical humor and flashes of anger as he slowly begins to piece together at least some of his movements prior to winding up in hospital. But each piece generally leads to just more questions. Luckily for The Man, there are several kind-hearted (apparently) strangers willing to help him out. Usually women. Probably because he looks like Jamie Dornan.

Writers Harry and Jack Williams have put together a brilliantly paced story with numerous twists that keep the viewer hooked. There’s also a welcome undercurrent of humor throughout — as well as some spectacularly gory violence — and an enjoyable contrast between edge-of-the-seat tension and sleepy small-town vibes. To say too much more about the story risks ruining the show, as every episode has at least a couple of jaw-dropping reveals that will leave you shouting at the screen.

The supporting cast all put in great performances, but it’s the cracking odd-couple chemistry between Dornan’s amnesiac and Macdonald’s ingenuous constable that drives “The Tourist” and makes it a hugely entertaining ride — particularly if you don’t examine the occasional plot hole too closely.

WASHINGTON: Women vaccinated against Covid-19 saw a slight delay in their period of almost a day compared to those who were unvaccinated, a US government-funded study said Thursday.
But the number of days of bleeding was not affected, according to the research carried out on nearly 4,000 individuals and published in “Obstetrics & Gynecology.”
Lead author Alison Edelman of the Oregon Health & Science University told AFP the effects are small and expected to be temporary, a finding that is “very reassuring” as well as validating for those who experienced changes.
The study can also help counter anti-vaccine misinformation on the topic, which is rampant on social media.
The slight increase in menstrual cycle length is not clinically significant. Any change of fewer than eight days is classified as normal by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
Period cycles generally last about 28 days, but the precise amount varies from one woman to another, as well as within an individual’s lifetime. It can also change during times of stress.
For their study, the scientists analyzed anonymized data from a fertility tracking app, among women aged 18 to 45 who were not using hormonal contraception.
Some 2,400 participants were vaccinated — the majority with Pfizer (55 percent), followed by Moderna (35 percent) and Johnson & Johnson (seven percent).
About 1,500 unvaccinated women were also included as a comparison.
Among the vaccinated group, data was collected from three consecutive cycles before vaccination and from three more consecutive cycles, including the cycle or cycles in which vaccination took place.
For unvaccinated individuals, data was collected for six consecutive cycles.
On average, the first vaccine dose was associated with a 0.64-day increase in cycle length and the second dose with a 0.79-day increase, when comparing the vaccinated to unvaccinated group.
The immune system’s response to the vaccine could be behind the change.
“We know that the immune system and the reproductive system are interlinked,” said Edelman.
A revved-up immune system might have an impact on the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis — what Edelman calls the “highway of how your brain talks to your ovaries, talks to your uterus,” or simply the “body clock.”
Specifically, the production of inflammatory proteins called cytokines appears to disrupt the way this axis regulates the timing of menstrual cycles.
The changes seem most pronounced when vaccination takes place early in the follicular phase, which starts on the first day of the menstrual period (bleeding) and ends when ovulation begins.
In fact, a subgroup of people who received two injections of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during the same cycle, as opposed to two different cycles, saw an average increase in cycle length of two days — but the effect again appears temporary.
The team now hopes to gather more data on subsequent cycles among vaccinated women to confirm a long-term return to baseline, and expand the study globally so they can differentiate the effects between vaccine brands.

