Arab Coalition to continue peace efforts despite Houthi aggression: Spokesman

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki showed evidence of Houthi violations during a press conference on Saturday. (SPA)
Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki showed evidence of Houthi violations during a press conference on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

Arab Coalition to continue peace efforts despite Houthi aggression: Spokesman

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki showed evidence of Houthi violations during a press conference on Saturday. (SPA)
  Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki outlines militia's bomb-boat, piracy and terror operations
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s campaign to resolve the Yemeni crisis and reach a political solution will continue despite growing Houthi aggression, the spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen has said.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki’s comments came during a press conference held on Saturday in Riyadh amid a surge in fighting in Yemen as a result of Houthi setbacks.

Al-Maliki said: “The Saudi initiative to resolve the Yemeni crisis exists despite the evidence of the Houthi militia’s militarization of Sanaa International Airport and the port of Hodeidah, using them to target civilians in Saudi Arabia and Yemen and as ballistic missile stores.

“Any initiative presented by the coalition or the Kingdom is certainly provided for the benefit of the Yemeni people, and we believe that a political solution is the appropriate solution to the Yemeni crisis, but the Houthi militia is intransigent.”

This week, the militia seized a UAE vessel, Rwabee, that was transporting urgent medical supplies to Yemen.

The coalition “has known for some time about the Houthi militia’s use of the ports of Hodeidah and Saleef in hostilities,” Al-Maliki said, adding: “There was no military action against these positions because the coalition takes into account the interests of the Yemeni people.

“The Houthis also must take into account the interests of the Yemeni people, and therefore the Houthi intransigence cannot be linked to the continuation of humanitarian initiatives.”

Al-Maliki said: “We cannot blame the UN for what the Houthi militia is doing to the port of Hodeidah after the Stockholm Agreement, because the UN deals with all parties on the principle of good intentions.

“The Houthi militia has not allowed the UN to implement the Stockholm Agreement, There is a re-coordination committee in Hodeidah yet there has been no full commitment to military redeployment in Hodeidah.”

The spokesman warned that the two key ports of Saleef and Hodeidah, as well as Ras Issa, have not been handed over by the Houthis as required by the Stockholm Agreement.

There is evidence that the militia has used the Saleef and Hodeidah ports to launch ballistic missiles toward coalition targets and Saudi Arabia, Al-Maliki said, adding that the sites are also used to launch explosive-laden vessels.

He warned that “it is in the interests of the Houthis” to ignore the Stockholm Agreement so that it can “continue its hostile operations, maintain the status quo and keep control over financial resources and the black market.”

He added: “The Houthi militia continued its violations of international navigation rules in the Red Sea and violation of international laws through piracy operations in international waters by launching 100 booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea.”

Maj. Gen. Pilot Abdullah Al-Hababi, director of the Civil Military Operations Department, said that the coalition “recorded 13 violations by the Houthi militia against commercial ships from Hodeidah,” adding that 248 sea mines launched by the Houthis in the Red Sea were destroyed.

Regarding the Rwabee incident, Al-Maliki said that the vessel was carrying aid for Yemenis on Socotra Island who were affected by hurricanes, adding that the Houthi militia “planned to attack and hijack the vessel in international waters.”

Al-Hababi reviewed a number of ships targeted by the Houthis, including Rabigh 3, Abqaiq and a Turkish ship loaded with wheat. He also unveiled the names of those involved in Houthi piracy operations in the Red Sea, noting that these operations were led by Mansour Al-Saadi, who has been on a US Treasury blacklist since last year.

Al-Maliki said: “The ships attacked by Houthi pirates were picked by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and former Iranian ambassador to the Houthis, Hassan Irloo.

“The Iranian ship Saviz is a military vessel with civilian cover that transports Iran’s weapons and experts to Hodeidah,” he added.

The spokesman said that the Houthi militia use another Iranian vessel, Noor, to target commercial vessels.

Al-Maliki also presented evidence on the Houthi militia’s recruitment of children.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis Yemen Iran Arab Coalition

Saudis reach for the top at KSA’s first indoor climbing gym

Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudis reach for the top at KSA's first indoor climbing gym

Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories. (Supplied)
  Family, friends bond over activity 'that is a lot more than just a physical sport'
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Climbing is a relatively new sport to Saudi Arabia, but it is fast gaining popularity, thanks to a Dammam gym that has opened its doors to novices and professionals alike.

Dyno Gym, the Kingdom’s first indoor climbing gym, has become a hotspot where first-time climbers and experienced professionals can meet to share advice and swap stories.

The gym’s co-founder, Mohammed Banjari, told Arab News that climbing is more community-based than most sports, and can serve as a great physical activity that allows friends and family to bond.

After climbing in other countries and returning to Saudi Arabia, Banjari asked his friends how the sport could be introduced in the Kingdom, where it is often misunderstood.

Climbing can help counter youth depression and it’s considered a confidence-boosting, endorphin-releasing activity. It also promotes social bonding because it’s seldom done alone. This makes it the perfect family or friend group activity.

Dana Al-Buainain, Climbing instructor

“I first thought climbing was not competitive and serious. But when I was exposed to the culture, I realized that it is a lot more serious, and requires critical thinking and teamwork, almost like solving a puzzle with your body,” he said.

Dana Al-Buainain, a 29-year-old female climbing instructor at the gym, said: “Climbing is very much a liberating experience, where you are forced to let go of any hindering thoughts and face your fears straight on. It’s more than just a physical sport, it’s a mental game, too.”

She added: “Climbing has taught me resilience and to never give up, and to accept failure and falling as a part of the journey to get to the top.”

Climbing is a beginner-friendly sport as well. Dyno Gym has an orientation program to teach beginners and first-timers the basics and how to reduce the risk of injury.

“As with any sport, if someone is interested, they can start with the easiest levels designed for beginners and then work toward more complex climbs,” Banjari said.

Demand for climbing spaces encouraged the Dyno Gym team to build an indoor climbing space. “The conditions can also be controlled inside a gym, and in an environment as hot as Saudi Arabia’s, it can be a key feature,” Banjari said.

As people spend increasing amounts of time sitting in front of a screen, health experts and sports authorities are encouraging sedentary individuals to “get up and move” as part of a healthier lifestyle.

“Climbing can help counter youth depression and it’s considered a confidence-boosting, endorphin-releasing activity. It also promotes social bonding because it’s seldom done alone. This makes it the perfect family or friend group activity,” Al-Buainain said.

Banjari agreed, saying that “even if someone starts off alone, once they get to know people who frequent the gym, they will find themselves in a community.”

He added: “Personally, with time, the gym became a regular hangout with a climbing component to it. So, even if I am too tired to climb, I will still visit and just hang out with my friends, and that is the biggest appeal.”

Along with other gyms across the Kingdom and the world, Dyno Gym has felt the effects of the global pandemic. The Kingdom’s small climbing community is another challenge.

On a broader scale, the gym owners’ goals are in line with Vision 2030.

“Maybe by practicing we can help Saudi climbers improve and reach the level of international climbers, and compete in the Olympics,” said Banjari, adding that he hopes to expand the gym’s services across the Kingdom.

Topics: climbing gymnasium

Arabic music institute to be established in Saudi Arabia

The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

Arabic music institute to be established in Saudi Arabia

The oud is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage. (Supplied)
  Many people in Saudi Arabia enjoy the work of Abadi Al-Jowhar, who is known as the "Octopus of the Oud"
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission is establishing an institute to train the country’s musical talent.

Bait Al-Oud seeks to be a learning center for musicians so they can get the required training in playing traditional Arabic instruments and be educated about the instruments’ role in developing the region’s music culture.

The oud, which dates back more than 3,000 years, is one of the oldest and most important stringed instruments in the Arab world’s musical heritage and it has played a significant role through history.

The commission aims to develop the institute to be a globally recognized center, spread awareness about Arabic musical instruments, specifically the oud, and preserve the heritage of Arabic music.

“The oud is one of the most important musical stringed instruments,” oud player Hasan Iskandrani told Arab News. “It has been called the ‘sultan of instruments’ and is usually used by composers in shaping their melodies.”

Traditional Arabic musical instruments such as the oud, duf, rebab, and mizmar, which are used in many different celebrations in the Kingdom, have played a major role in establishing the musical culture of the country and its different forms of musical expression.

There are different types of oud - including Iraqi, Syrian, Egyptian and Turkish — and it is played in different styles across the region.

In recent decades, the Kingdom has become home to talented composers, singers, and oud players.

Many people in the Kingdom enjoy the work of Abadi Al-Jowhar, who is known as the “Octopus of the Oud.”

Alongside Al-Jowhar are Talal Salamah and Aseel Abu Bakr Saleem who, to this day, are influencing an emerging new generation of Saudi oud players.

The oud is distinctive for being fretless and pear-shaped. It is traditionally made from lightwood, has a short neck, and is normally built with 11 strings.

Being fretless, the oud is considered a versatile instrument that gives musicians the freedom to produce more fluid notes without having to retune.

And, unlike other string instruments which typically have one large hole in the center, the oud can have up to three holes, which gives it its distinctive and mesmerizing tune.

This makes it ideally suited for musicians to play the maqam, a system of melodic structure used in traditional Arabic music.

And, like other ancient musical instruments, the oud has its own fans and admirers who enjoy listening to its tunes.

But, had it not been for some great musical maestros, the legacy of the oud would have probably been lost. One cannot talk about the instrument without mentioning the legends who made it what it is today.

The oud has passed through prominent musicians, from the “King of Oud” Fared Al-Atrache, to Marcel Khalifeh in Lebanon, Munir Bashir and Naseer Shamma in Iraq, and Mohamed Al-Qasabgi in Egypt.

There are many beliefs about where the instrument originated from. It is believed that it evolved from the Persian barbat and was used during the Kassite period and Babylon in Mesopotamia, which later made its way to Europe through North Africa.

The institute, which will be run by an elite group of musicians, also aims to be a regional hub for Saudis of all ages to learn and develop techniques to play Arabic musical instruments.

“The Bait Al-Oud Institute will contribute to the development of the various types of stringed instruments. In addition, it will encourage the development of young music talent,” said Iskandrani. “Through the institute, it will be a forum for great music legends and new emerging musicians to share ideas, experiences, and culture for continuous development.”

The institute will also act as a platform for musicians to share and perform their musical projects with audiences who enjoy listening to oud performances.

 

Topics: Saudi music commission Arabic music institute

Women’s camel beauty contest concludes at King Abdulaziz Festival in Riyadh

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dossari)
The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dossari)
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Women's camel beauty contest concludes at King Abdulaziz Festival in Riyadh

The King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, staged northeast of Riyadh, attracts more than 100,000 visitors from around the world every day. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dossari)
  The contest involved Al-Mughateer camels, a famous breed among locals of the Arabian Peninsula
Updated 36 min 4 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Camel beauty contest judges at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, held in the northeast of Riyadh, have announced the results of the women’s singles contest.

The contest involved Al-Mughateer camels, a famous breed among locals of the Arabian Peninsula. Bedouin tribes divide Al-Mughateer camels into colors ranging from white shades to yellow and red, and each color has a name.

Haya Al-Askar ranked first, followed by Rasma Al-Dosari in second, Malath bint Aoun in third, Lamia Al-Rashidi in fourth and Dalal bint Abdullah Al-Otaibi in fifth place.

Al-Rashidi told Arab News that she was pleased to be among the first Saudi women to take part in such an event.

The festival, in its sixth edition, allowed women to take part and showcase their camels for the first time.

HIGHLIGHT

The festival, in its sixth edition, allowed women to take part and showcase their camels for the first time. Bedouin tribes divide Al-Mughateer camels into colors ranging from white shades to yellow and red, and each color has a name.

“I would like to thank King Salman for allowing women such an amazing opportunity. I aspire to participate next year and hopefully win first place,” Al-Rashidi told Arab News.

Munira Al-Mushkhas, who took part in the contest, expressed her happiness to participate and said that she attended the event because it was “the first of its kind.”

She added: “I invite all ladies to participate in this festival, and it is an honor for me to have my camel in the top 10.”

The youngest participant at seven years old, Malath bint Aoun, who placed third, thanked Fahd bin Hithlin, chairman of the board of the camel club, for providing the opportunity for women to take part.

Al-Askar, who won first place, spoke of her happiness at winning first in the contest, in which 34 women took part.

The participation of women in the festival is the beginning of broader plans by the club to expand the presence of women in camel events.

 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia

Female teen round-the-world pilot makes journey across Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 January 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Zara Rutherford, who is attempting to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, landed in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on her lightweight Shark aircraft on Thursday.

“I am being 100 percent honest about Saudi Arabia in terms of its natural beauty. I don’t think I have seen anything like it. I am not used to the desert at all, and seeing Saudi Arabia has been really shocking and stunning for me,” Rutherford told Arab News.

“The people have been very kind; when I arrived here, I received a very nice and warm welcome,” she said.

The 19-year-old Anglo-Belgian pilot began her mission around the world because of her passion for aviation. Rutherford wants to encourage women in the aviation industry and inspire those around the world to leap towards their dreams no matter how impossible they may seem.

“I have always loved flying. I am very lucky that both of my parents are pilots, so I grew up around aviation. Flying around the world to me was just the biggest adventure and my biggest dream as well,” Rutherford said.

At first, she believed that her adventurous dream was completely impossible.

“I thought it was too expensive and too complicated, so I never really thought about it realistically, and then I was finishing high school and realized actually this is the perfect opportunity to do something crazy and fly around the world,” she said.

While all her friends were planning their first year at university, Rutherford gathered sponsorships and mapped her flight across the globe.

As a solo traveler, Rutherford said, it can get lonely when you don’t have anyone else sitting behind you in the plane to chat to, but it gives her a lot of time to think, enjoy the scenery and listen to her favorite podcasts.

On her journey to the Kingdom, she said, she traveled from Dubai up to Bahrain and cut across to Riyadh.

“It was great, that was a four and a half hour flight, and it was really easy and nice, then from Riyadh, I went directly to Tabuk,” she said.

“I have loved Saudi Arabia; it is a beautiful country, just flying over most of it today. It’s incredible how different deserts can be, seeing how the sand changes color going from dunes to rocks, it’s stunning, it’s very beautiful,” she said.

Zara Rutherford, the youngest woman to fly solo worldwide, landed in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday.

On her arrival at Riyadh Rutherford was welcomed by an event organized by the Saudi Aviation Club headed by HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and the Riyadh Airports Company.

“I met his royal highness yesterday, and it was amazing. He is a pilot as well and is very interested in aviation, and he told me some of his stories of flying around Saudi Arabia and around the world,” she said.

“He is a lot more experienced than I am. It was really great being able to talk to another pilot, and he was very welcoming and very kind,” she said.

Upon her arrival to Riyadh, she was also greeted by the Ambassador of Belgium to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Her Excellency Mrs. Dominique Mineur.

“We were extremely proud to welcome the young Zara Rutherford to Riyadh during her trailblazing journey around the world,” the ambassador told Arab News.

She said that Rutherford had visited Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University to talk to female students.

“She had the opportunity to meet young female Saudi students from PNU and have an exchange with them about her incredible experience flying around the globe. She shared her passion for aviation, and we hope that this will stimulate the young generation more to develop their interests in STEM,” she said.

On her flight from Riyadh to Tabuk, Rutherford maintained altitudes of between 1,000-4,000ft above ground. She said that there was not much turbulence when she left after sunrise, and she maintained a low height to admire the scenery below. Later in the day, she had to increase her altitude to 4,000 due to the heat and turbulence to make sure the flight was smoother.

“I saw loads of different things flying to Tabuk; I saw camels. I haven’t really seen camels before, so this was really exciting for me,” she said.

Rutherford aims to inspire others to pursue their dreams regardless of how impossible or difficult it may seem.

“If you have a passion where you don’t quite fit the mould, for example, a woman who likes aviation, you stand out.

“In the beginning as a girl, that put me off of aviation because when you’re a girl, you don’t usually want to stand out; you want to fit in with your friends,” she said.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what other people think, it’s important that you do what you want to do and what makes you happy. Don’t let others dictate what you want to do with your life,” Rutherford said.

“With all of this press I have gotten, I can encourage more girls to get into aviation. Growing up, there were not many other girls or women pilots, and I thought it was a shame and it’s quite nice to have people you can look up to. I am hoping to change that,” she stated.

“Now I am home in just six days’ time, and that is a really strange feeling because I haven’t been home in five months, so six days is pretty close,” she said.

Rutherford aims to break two Guinness Book of World Records, for the youngest female solo pilot to travel around the world and the first Belgian to do so alone.

Saudi Arabia reports 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 3,575 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The health ministry urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app. (AFP)
  More than 52.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom's immunization campaign began
Updated 08 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,575 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 572,225.
It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,890.
The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 117 remain in critical condition.
It added that 817 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 544,978.
More than 52.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began. The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

