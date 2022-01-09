You are here

India's capital imposes weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

A health worker performs a Covid-19 coronavirus screening along a partially deserted street at a market area in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (AFP)
  Besides Delhi, weekend curfews have also been imposed in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, and in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, where the number of new cases has jumped from about 800 to over 6,800 since last week
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A weekend curfew began in India’s capital New Delhi and several other regions on Saturday as the country is bracing for a third wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases amid a rapid surge in new infections fueled by the omicron variant.
Indian health authorities recorded nearly 142,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a tenfold increase from last week, bringing the country’s tally to over 3.5 million. The death toll increased to over 483,400 with 285 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
Delhi alone registered over 20,000 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since the beginning of May, when a deadly second wave of the virus wreaked havoc in the country. At least 178,000 people died of COVID-19 between March and May 2020, when an outbreak of the delta variant paralyzed India’s medical infrastructure.
The even faster spreading omicron variant, first detected in South Africa in November, has now overtaken in India the previously dominant delta strain.
Besides Delhi, weekend curfews have also been imposed in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, and in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, where the number of new cases has jumped from about 800 to over 6,800 since last week.
“The weekend curfew is important because people have become very careless. People think that since they are vaccinated, they will not get infected,” Dr. Rama V. Baru of the Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi told Arab News on Saturday. She said people are “forgetting the bitter memory of the second wave.”
“The public health system is fatigued,” Baru added. “A two-day curfew, one may presume, will reduce transmission. The government doesn’t want a situation in which the health system gets overwhelmed.”
Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi said that 66 out 100 patients who have undergone COVID-19 screening have tested positive for the virus.
“The number of patients is increasing, and if many of them require hospitalization, we are not equipped because it would be difficult to manage the huge population,” he told Arab News.
“We are still unaware of how the new omicron variant is going to behave. We should be prepared for the worst situation, and we have to build our infrastructure accordingly.”
He also said more health workers need to join hospitals to address the COVID-19 surge.
India has one of the worst doctor-to-patient ratios in the world — just 1 to 1,456. About 45,000 junior doctors are expected to join the medical workforce soon, after the Supreme Court on Friday cleared their admission process to practice at government health facilities.
The admissions were stalled for months by legal disputes, prompting practicing doctors to go on a month-long strike from early December until last week amid fears that a looming third wave could overwhelm understaffed medical facilities.

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements
  • The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest
  • The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated
PARIS: More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron used unsavoury language to describe those refusing the jab.
The turnout was four times higher than the numbers who answered the December 18 call to protest, when 25,500 people marched across the country, according to government estimates.
The protests oppose a planned law that will require individuals to prove they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they can eat out, travel on inter-city trains or attend cultural events.
On Thursday, France’s lower house of parliament passed the controversial bill in a first reading. The government has said it expects the new requirements to be implemented by January 15, although lawmakers in the Senate could now delay the process.
Interior ministry officials said 105,200 people participated in Saturday’s protests across France, 18,000 of them in the capital Paris, where police reported 10 arrests and three officers slightly injured.
Elsewhere there were 24 arrests and seven police officers lightly injured according to the ministry.
Among the larger demonstrations, around 6,000 demonstrators turned out in Toulon, while in Montpellier police used teargas during clashes with protesters.
France recorded 303,669 new coronavirus cases on Saturday amid mounting pressure on hospitals.
The Paris protesters, many of them unmasked, braved the cold and rain brandishing placards emblazoned with the word “truth” and “No to vaccine passes.”
Others took aim at Macron, using the same coarse language he employed in his attack on people holding out against vaccination earlier in the week.
Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to “piss off” people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
The earthy language and uncompromising approach provoked uproar in French media and from opponents.

Son of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor found dead

Shane O’Connor (R), son of Sinead, disappeared on Thursday from Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin, prompting a widespread appeal for information on his whereabouts by Irish police. (Reuters)
  • Shane O’Connor disappeared on Jan. 6 from Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin
  • Sinead, who converted to Islam in 2018, said her son ‘decided to end his earthly struggle and is now with God’
LONDON: The 17-year-old son of Irish musician Sinead O’Connor has been found dead, two days after he was reported missing.

Shane O’Connor disappeared on Thursday from Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin, prompting a widespread appeal for information on his whereabouts by Irish police after he was reportedly spotted in the capital on Friday morning. 

Sinead, 55, who converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, tweeted: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

She had earlier posted at length on Twitter imploring him to come home. “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing,” she tweeted.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself.”

The singer’s management agency 67 Management asked for people to show “respect and appreciation” for the family “at this most difficult time.”

Sinead had spoken previously in public about her son’s mental health issues, including asking the public for help locating him in January 2019 when he was 14, and asking for fans to pray for him in February 2021 after “a hideous day from hell.”

She also tweeted criticism of the hospital Shane had been at, saying: “Like, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits.”

The Irish Health Service Executive said in a statement: “We cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
  • The government is planning to put a permanent system in place to purchase and provide shots rapidly
  • "We must not fall into the naive assumption that it (the pandemic) will be over soon. It's not over," Lauterbach said
FRANKFURT: Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.
Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month, made his comments in an advanced release of an interview to be published in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.
“If we get a variant that is as contagious as omicron, but significantly more deadly, we should be able to develop and produce a new vaccine in a very short time,” Lauterbach said.
The government is planning to put a permanent system in place to purchase and provide shots rapidly at any given time because there could be serious new outbreaks, he said.
“We must not fall into the naive assumption that it (the pandemic) will be over soon. It’s not over,” he said.
Germany closed large vaccination centers in several states last summer when demand for COVID-19 shots briefly declined to a trickle before picking up again.
The omicron variant now accounts for 44 percent of coronavirus infections in Germany, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said.
On Saturday, the RKI counted 55,889 newly reported corona infections within 24 hours, more than double the number a week earlier.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and regional leaders tightened the rules for restaurant and bar visits on Friday as part of efforts to encourage more people to get a third vaccination, or booster shot, but shortened quarantine periods.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament will also soon discuss a draft bill for a general vaccination mandate.

British beauty queen says she was denied US entry over Syrian roots

British beauty queen says she was denied US entry over Syrian roots
  • Leen Clive, born in Damascus, was due to represent UK in Mrs World final in Las Vegas
  • My husband and my baby girl had their visas granted, but mine was refused — the only difference is my place of birth’
LONDON: A British beauty queen originally from Syria believes she was banned from entering the US because of the country of her birth.

Leen Clive, a trainee doctor, was due to represent the UK at the final of the Mrs World competition in Las Vegas on Jan. 15.

Clive, 29, who was born in Damascus and arrived in England in 2013, said her family’s visa applications had all been approved but hers was rejected.

“I applied with a British passport. I am representing Britain and I’m a British citizen, so I had no idea I’d be banned from the US,” Clive told the BBC.

“My husband and my baby girl had their visas granted, but mine was refused — and the only difference is my place of birth.”

US officials said in a statement: “Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases.” 

 

 

The US government says on its website that people applying for visas who are citizens of countries that America considers sponsors of terrorism, such as Syria, must be interviewed by a consular officer. 

Emma Hardy, Clive’s local MP, said she is trying to intervene on her behalf. Clive said she has asked the US Embassy in the UK to show “common sense.”

If her appeal proves unsuccessful, it will leave the UK without a competitor in the contest for married women.

“I’m still hopeful. I know I’m running out of time, but if someone from the embassy could look at my application then things could be different,” Clive said.

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally

World tops two million new daily Covid cases: AFP tally
  Although early studies suggest omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fueled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems
PARIS: The world recorded more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days, an AFP tally showed on Saturday.
An average of 2,106,118 new daily infections were reported over the seven-day period, shortly after the one million case threshold was passed in the week of December 23-29, 2021.
New global case numbers have soared by 270 percent since the highly contagious omicron variant was discovered in South Africa in late November.
But Covid-related deaths were at their lowest level since October 2020, with an average of 6,237 per day recorded in the period between January 1 and 7.
Although early studies suggest omicron causes less severe illness, experts have warned the sheer volume of cases fueled by the strain could still overwhelm health systems.
Countries around the world have reintroduced restrictions and ramped up vaccination programs in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.
Europe, as well as the United States and Canada, are the world’s infection hotspots. The two regions respectively represented 49 percent and 33 percent of global Covid cases in the past week.
Covid cases skyrocketed by 47 percent in Europe and 76 percent in the United States and Canada compared with the previous week.
In the same period, Covid infections increased by 224 percent in Oceania, 148 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 116 percent in the Middle East and 145 percent in Asia.
The number of new cases reported in Africa remained stable but, as elsewhere, were at their highest level since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The figures are based on official statistics produced by national health authorities.
A significant proportion of less severe or asymptomatic cases go undetected despite intensified testing regimes since the beginning of the pandemic.
Testing policies also vary from one country to another.
Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

