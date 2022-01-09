You are here

Djokovic begins 4th day in Australian detention as legal hearing looms

A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)
A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)
Reuters



A billboard depicting Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on a building in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP)
  • Anti-vaccine protesters, refugee advocates and Djokovic fans have converged outside the modest building, which is under police guard
SYDNEY: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday began his fourth day in immigration detention as Australian authorities finalized a legal defense explaining their decision to cancel his visa over questions about his COVID-19 vaccine exemption.
The Serbian sports superstar was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, but has instead of training been confined to a hotel used to accommodate asylum seekers. He is challenging a decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday.
A vocal opponent of vaccine mandates, Djokovic had declined to reveal his vaccination status or reason for seeking a medical exemption for sidestepping Australia’s vaccine rules. He broke his silence on Saturday by filing a legal challenge saying he was granted an exemption due to contracting — and recovering from — the virus in December.
The Australian government has said its health department notified Australian Open organizing body Tennis Australia last November that a recent COVID-19 infection was not necessarily grounds for exemption in the country, as it was elsewhere. Djokovic’s lawsuit says the Department of Home Affairs wrote to him this month to say he had satisfied the requirements to enter the country.
Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt, asked about the Djokovic furor at a media conference on Sunday, declined to comment since it was before the court, but noted that several other people involved in the tournament had their visas revoked.
Czech player Renata Voracova, who was detained in the same detention hotel as Djokovic and had her visa revoked after issues with her vaccine exemption, left the country without challenging her status, the Czech Foreign Ministry said.
The Djokovic matter is scheduled to go to a hearing on Monday.
The tennis star’s situation has drawn an unlikely crowd to the Melbourne hotel which, until this month, was best known in Australia for media reports about its asylum seeker occupants claiming they were served food containing maggots.
Anti-vaccine protesters, refugee advocates and Djokovic fans have converged outside the modest building, which is under police guard.
“Djokovic’s detention has got nothing to with rules; it’s got everything to do with political opportunism,” Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition, said in a statement, ahead of a planned protest on Sunday.
“Inadvertently, the government’s detention of Djokovic in the Park hotel has put the focus squarely on the systematic abuse of refugees’ rights in Australia’s detention system.”
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the player had been given gluten-free food, tools to exercise and a SIM card to stay in contact with the outside world.
“It’s a positive tone from the Australian side. The Serbian government is ready to provide all the guarantees necessary for Novak to be allowed to enter Australia, the Serbian president is also involved,” Brnabic said.

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle ownership for support despite shock Cambridge defeat

Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
Updated 09 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle ownership for support despite shock Cambridge defeat

Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
  • Yasir Al-Rumayyan paid a visit to the Newcastle United dressing room in the aftermath of the team’s FA Cup embarrassment
Updated 09 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Head coach Eddie has revealed PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan paid a visit to the Newcastle United dressing room in the aftermath of the team’s FA Cup embarrassment on Saturday.

The chairman, along with co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, spoke to the players following the club’s shock 1-0 home loss to third tier Cambridge United in the third round of the competition.

Howe said the message from the club’s ownership was positive, despite the awful result.

“They did pop in to see the players,” Howe confirmed. “They also saw me with my staff. I believe they were very supportive to the players, highlighting that we are in this fight to stay in the league together. I can’t thank them enough for that support.

“It was very beneficial for the players to feel that because this journey we are going on currently, the fight we are in, is a united effort.

“The owners wanted to show their support for the players and it was welcomed by me.”

Reflecting on the result itself, Howe stopped short of criticising his players, pointing more to the fact they lacked quality in the final third. “It was a really difficult day for us,” he said.

“A lot of our play was OK up to the last part. And the quality was missing for us today,” he said.

“I thought we put a huge amount of crosses into the box with very limited success. We did create chances but didn’t take them. Their goalkeeper played very well, made a number of good saves.

“I think the longer we went without that goal, confidence seemed to dip. I thought the body language and the attitude of the players was good — I have no issues with that. We prepared and the players desperately wanted to win but we were just not good enough in front of goal.”

Meanwhile, Howe revealed Callum Wilson, injured last time out against Manchester United, will not be out as long as expected, with the striker set to miss the next two months of football.

“He had a scan yesterday because there was a slight doubt in the first scan as we had to let it heal a bit further. We think he is going to be out for eight weeks.”

Barcelona concede late equalizer to Granada after Gavi red card

Barcelona concede late equalizer to Granada after Gavi red card
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

Barcelona concede late equalizer to Granada after Gavi red card

Barcelona concede late equalizer to Granada after Gavi red card
  • Luuk de Jong put the Catalans in front at Los Carmenes, heading in a cross from 38-year-old Dani Alves
  • Gavi was shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute and Granada equalised in the 89th
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

MADRID: Barcelona squandered the chance to climb back into La Liga’s top four on Saturday as Granada scored a late equalizer to snatch a 1-1 draw after Barca’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi was sent off.
Luuk de Jong put the Catalans in front at Los Carmenes, heading in a cross from 38-year-old Dani Alves, who was making his first La Liga appearance since May 2016.
But Gavi was shown a second yellow card in the 79th minute and Granada equalized in the 89th, Antonio Puertas rifling a shot into the corner to deny Barcelona victory.
“We needed to have patience, to keep the ball and play in the opposition’s half, but we lost silly balls, it was our mistakes,” said Xavi Hernandez. “Before the sending off we had to kill the game. It should have been 2-0. We have to be self-critical and grow.”
Barcelona could have moved into the Champions League qualification spots for the first time since September but instead they stay sixth, level on points with Atletico Madrid, who are still to face Villarreal on Sunday.
Real Sociedad sit fourth after they had earlier won 1-0 at home to Celta Vigo.
Xavi said he was “annoyed” after losing “two vital points.” He admitted Gavi’s red card “changed the game” but was critical of the whole team’s management of the second half.
Gavi’s mistake gave Granada impetus at a crucial moment but Barcelona’s lack of goals means they are constantly vulnerable to the slightest error. They have won only one game by more than a single goal since October.
Alves’ last league game for Barcelona came five years ago, also away at Granada, and he also claimed an assist that day as Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick and Barca won the title.
Now 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid, Alves has rejoined a team competing not for the title but a place in the top four, with Champions League qualification this season crucial to the club’s hopes of recovery.
A breathless first half saw De Jong head into the corner but Gavi was just offside while Granada went close at the other end, Darwin Machis driving low and forcing an excellent save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Granada deserved to be level at half-time but parity only lasted 12 minutes after the restart as Alves collected the ball on the right and swung a deep cross into the penalty area. De Jong backtracked behind Victor Diaz to make space and headed in past the diving Luis Maximiano.
Barcelona were never comfortable though and when Gavi slid in late on Alex Collado, an equalizer felt inevitable. A Granada corner brushed the thigh of Sergio Busquets and dribbled loose in the area. Puertas adjusted, swivelled and lashed his shot into the corner.
Granada almost won it in injury-time when Ter Stegen scuffed a clearance and Luis Milla attempted a well-placed lob. Ter Stegen recovered just in time.

Dortmund fight back in Frankfurt to trim lead of Covid-hit Bayern

Dortmund fight back in Frankfurt to trim lead of Covid-hit Bayern
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

Dortmund fight back in Frankfurt to trim lead of Covid-hit Bayern

Dortmund fight back in Frankfurt to trim lead of Covid-hit Bayern
  • Dortmund cut Covid-hit Bayern Munich's lead to six points at the top of the Bundesliga
  • Erling Haaland sparked the recovery by setting up Thorgan Hazard to halve the deficit
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

BERLIN: Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud scored late goals as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to seal a dramatic 3-2 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Dortmund cut Covid-hit Bayern Munich’s lead to six points at the top of the Bundesliga.
With nine players sidelined by Covid, a makeshift Bayern side lost 2-1 at home to Gladbach on Friday before second-placed Dortmund left it late in Frankfurt a day later.
Eintracht raced into an early 2-0 lead with Colombia striker Rafael Borre scoring both goals before Dortmund pulled one back with 19 minutes left.
Erling Haaland sparked the recovery by setting up Thorgan Hazard to halve the deficit.
Bellingham levelled with three minutes left by heading past Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp before Dahoud curled in the winner from the edge of the area just before the final whistle.
Earlier, Togo striker Ihlas Bebou struck twice as Hoffenheim also fought back to seal a 3-1 home win against Augsburg to climb to third in the table.
Augsburg took an early lead through a header by Michael Gregoritsch before Bebou converted a pair of crosses to put Hoffenheim ahead, with defender David Raum bagging their third goal in stoppage time.
The win allowed Hoffenheim to leapfrog both Freiburg and Leverkusen, who drew at home to Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin respectively.
Freiburg threw away a two-goal lead at home as Bielefeld’s Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa and substitute forward Bryan Lasme scored second-half goals to earn a 2-2 draw in Germany’s Black Forest.
Lasme’s equalizer three minutes from time was down to a mistake by Freiburg stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Uphoff on his Bundesliga debut with first choice Mark Flekken sidelined by Covid.
Freiburg had been 2-0 up 20 seconds into the second half when South Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong netted after Janik Haberer gave the hosts an early lead with a long-range shot.
In Leverkusen, Germany defender Jonathan Tah headed in a late equalizer for the hosts to rescue a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.
Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick notched his 17th Bundesliga goal this season from a tight angle to give Leverkusen a first-half lead after a powerful run by team-mate Moussa Diaby.
However, Union attacking midfielder Grischa Proemel scored twice before Tah headed in a Karim Bellarabi cross six minutes from time.
Portugal striker Andre Silva scored twice as hosts RB Leipzig routed 10-man Mainz 4-1 with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai also getting on the scoresheet.
Visitors Mainz had defender Alexander Hack sent off after just 20 minutes for using his arm to block a Silva shot that was heading into the goal.
Hack trudged off and Silva converted the resulting penalty while Szoboszlai doubled Leipzig’s lead just after the break when the Hungarian midfielder fired home after Nkunku’s perfectly-timed pass.
South Korea’s Lee Jae-sung grabbed a goal back for Mainz, but just 62 seconds later Leipzig were 3-1 up when Szoboszlai returned the favor by setting up Nkunku before Silva grabbed his second.
The win saw Leipzig climb to eighth in the table while Greuther Fuerth remain bottom after a goalless draw at home to Stuttgart.

Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players

Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players

Teams at African Cup must play match if they have 11 players
  • Even if there is no goalkeeper available, an outfield player must play in goal to fulfil a fixture, provided there is a total of 11 players
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

DUBAI: A team at the African Cup of Nations will be required to play a match provided it has a minimum of 11 available squad members who have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Even if there is no goalkeeper available, an outfield player must play in goal to fulfil a fixture, provided there is a total of 11 players.
“A team that does not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 0-2,” organizers said in an update of their COVID-19 regulations that was released on Saturday.
They say, however, the organizing committee is within its right to “take the appropriate decision” in “exceptional cases.”
Many squads have been affected by coronavirus cases in the buildup to the tournament in Cameroon that starts on Sunday.

Newcastle woes continue as Cambridge United produce FA Cup shock

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier lines up with teammates before their match against Cambridge United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. (Reuters)
Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier lines up with teammates before their match against Cambridge United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 08 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle woes continue as Cambridge United produce FA Cup shock

Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier lines up with teammates before their match against Cambridge United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • England international Kieran Trippier made his debut as Newcastle's first signing
  • Newcastle had two goals ruled out and Joelinton was thwarted by a great save by Dimitar Mitov
Updated 08 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: False dawns. This is a season and a football club littered with them.

Newcastle United’s campaign sunk to new, remarkable lows as they were dumped out of the FA Cup at the third round stage by League One club Cambridge United at St James’ Park.

Joe Ironside’s second-half strike, subject to a lengthy VAR check, was enough to ensure a giant-killing — the most embarrassing in the football club’s recent memory, played out on Tyneside.

Who said the magic of the cup is dead? Well it has been long buried on Tyneside. Not since 2005 have the Magpies reached the last four of the competition.

With chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in attendance — he flew in for a breakfast meeting-cum-transfer summit with Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben — toothless United huffed and puffed but failed to even get close to blowing the house down.

The 47,000 home fans in attendance deserved so much better than this lifeless, soulless, abject failure of a showing.

The malaise began early as Cambridge carved many of the brighter openings from the off.

George Williams’ free header from a U’s corner was a shot across the Magpies’ bows.

Chances for the likes of Jacob Murphy — who cracked off the upright — and Allan Saint-Maximin — who was not at the races all day — came and went as Cambridge held firm, particularly with inspired Dimitar Mitov between the sticks, whose performance will have written him into FA Cup folklore.

While United lacked conviction and urgency in the opening half, the worst was yet to come after the break.

Without Callum Wilson and Dwight Gayle, the Magpies had no focal point, and though dominating possession and firing plenty in at goal, they never really looked like putting this tie to bed.

And their profligacy in attack was punished on the hour when Ironside found space in the area to slot home, sending the 5,000 traveling fans into raptures.

And while debutant Kieran Trippier toiled and Joelinton grafted, United got worse for Howe’s substitutions. Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron added nothing to the United mix following their introduction.

As time ticked away United almost grasped something from the jaws of defeat as Joelinton’s towering header looked set to nestle in the Gallowgate End net, but for hero Mitov to somehow paw over the top and seal an historic win for the third-tier outfit.

This is a result and performance that will leave many wondering, can Newcastle United be trusted to have good things?

At first they were delivered the takeover to end all takeovers, by owners with an embarrassment of riches. No bounce.

Then it was the end of Steve Bruce. Again no bounce.

The appointment of Eddie Howe. Little to nothing.

Then the transfer window, the introduction of an England international and bids galore around European football. Still lifeless — nothing.

The FA Cup was never a priority for United this campaign. Staying in the Premier League is. But this does not send the kind of signals that a top flight recovery is in the offing, no matter what is done in the market between now and February.

If the PIF needed it underlined — and they probably did not — they saw firsthand that United need major surgery, not a January revamp.

And while Howe is the man with the reins now, any further blips like this one could see questions asked of his leadership in the halls of power in Riyadh.

Are the Magpies cursed this season? No. The truth of the matter is, they are just not very good. And they are a team that has simply forgotten how to win games, which is not a good habit to get into when the club’s top flight status is at stake.

