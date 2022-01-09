You are here

Saudi Arabia records 3,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudis keeping social distance wait for their turn to check-in their baggages at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. (Reuters)
  Ministry of Interior records 27,742 violations against precautionary measures in past week
  Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,893.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,460 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 578,753 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 141 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 1,003, followed by Jeddah with 769, Makkah with 383, Madinah confirmed 149, and Dammam recorded 110.
The health ministry also announced that 843 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 546,614.
Over 52.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.\
The Ministry of Interior reported 27,742 violations in the past week, with the highest number of breaches recorded in Riyadh with 8,846, followed by Madinah with 3,760, the Eastern Province with 3,297, and Makkah with 3,079. Najran region recorded the lowest number of violations with 463.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 9,418 tours during the past week and field teams issued fines to 509 commercial outlets and closed 14 others for breaching protocols.

Jeddah Municipality identified 36 violations and closed 27 facilities during 5,275 monitoring rounds and in the Northern Borders Province, authorities found 12 violations and closed a number of businesses.
The Asir municipality carried out 2,837 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the month. Authorities recorded 3,447 violations and closed 12 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Authorities in Al-Baha closed 15 businesses and recorded 41 violations during 2,198 inspection tours.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 306 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.50 million.

Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands

Automotive wonderland kicks off in Riyadh with more than 100 car brands
Updated 15 min 44 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The largest motor show in the Arab world kicked off with more than 100 global automotive brands and plentiful interactive experiences for car and motorsport enthusiasts in the Riyadh desert.
Aiming to emulate the success of the Geneva International Motor Show and those like it in Paris and Frankfurt, the Saudi International Motor Show, Autoville, opened its doors to the public on Saturday to celebrate car culture and motorsports from Jan. 8-14 in Dirab Motor Park, welcoming petrolheads from all over the world.
Top automakers and professional drivers are taking part in the festival, including Saudi professional driver and two-time Guinness World Record breaker Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani, professional drifters Ken Block and Vaughn Gittin, and motocross freestyler Remi Bizouard.

Shots from the first day of the Saudi International Motor Show, Autoville. (Supplied)

Organized by the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), Autoville markets itself as a “revolutionary and interactive alternative” to the traditional motor show, with seven main zones covering an expanse of 1.7 million square meters.
It also features a live action arena, competitions and a robotics section.
Amjad Shaker, acting CEO of SCEGA, said that Autoville will “unleash the untapped potential” of the Kingdom’s exhibition, conference and entertainment sector. He said that the authority had “pulled out all the stops to ensure a worthy and pioneering event.”
And the Kingdom is no stranger to car culture and motorsports, having recently hosted the penultimate race of Formula One’s last season in Jeddah.

American automotive racing company RTR Team drifting in their tuned Ford Mustangs in the Live Action Arena, creating scenes for the fans and enthusiasts. (Supplied)

It also celebrated the Jeddah International Motor Show in December last year. Before that, the Riyadh International Car Show was hosted together with the Ferrari Festival, which saw more than 600 cars and the appearance of HAAS F1 Driver Mick Schumacher, son of legendary F1 World champion Michael Schumacher.
Since 2020, the Kingdom has played host to the ongoing Dakar Rally championship, while Diriyah has enjoyed a spot on the Formula E calendar since 2018 and the new electric rally racing championship, Extreme E, officially kicked off in AlUla in April 2020.
This all comes in addition to the 10 international Cars & Coffee events held in the Kingdom since 2012.
Doors to Autoville are open from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and tickets can be bought through the official website at autoville.me.
Car lovers have already taken part in Autoville’s many interactive experiences.

Attendees of the festival cheered as American automotive racing company RTR Team drifted in the Live Action Arena, creating scenes for the fans and enthusiasts. (Supplied)

Professional car drifter Chelsea DeNofa showed fans the lines at the event’s Drift School, while US automotive racing company RTR taught attendees some pro skills behind the wheel. The Tokyo Drift drive attracted fans to the arena, where they reenacted scenes from the hit film, while Suzuki also got fans into its Swift model with top professional stunt drivers, who showed them how it is done.
Shaker said that Autoville “enriches the country’s efforts to bolster the national tourism and exhibition industries with massive audience shows that attract experts, motorsport enthusiasts and the general public.”
He added that events like Autoville “add tremendous value” to the Kingdom by drawing in major investors in event management and the automobile industry. He said that these events bring business to local hospitality establishments, including retail, food and entertainment, all of which help make Riyadh one of the world’s best cities — a primary target of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Saudi health ministry is also present at the festival, with a full team ready to provide eligible visitors with their third COVID-19 vaccine. The team will also spread awareness of health measures and ensure that visitors that people adhere to them.

Saudi Arabia hosts joint military drills with Jordan, Egypt

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces started a joint exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces in the Kingdom’s eastern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces started a joint exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces in the Kingdom’s eastern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi Arabia hosts joint military drills with Jordan, Egypt

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces started a joint exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces in the Kingdom’s eastern region. (Twitter/@modgovksa)
  Royal Saudi Naval Forces began the 'Safe-Beach 5' exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces
  Saudi and Egyptian land forces hold the joint 'Tabuk-5' exercise
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces started the fifth edition of a joint exercise with the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The “Safe-Beach 5” drill, which continues until Thursday, is being held with the Kingdom’s Eastern Fleet.
Rear Admiral Ali Al-Shehri, commander of the RSNF taking part in the exercise, said that the maneuvers include several joint military operations with the aim of raising the readiness and combat capacity of the participating units, strengthening military cooperation between the two countries and exchanging expertise of combat in built-up areas.
He added that the coordination, cooperation and preparation for the launch of the exercise was carried out with a high degree of skill, wishing all participants success in achieving the set targets.
Col. Khalid Al-Balawi, director of the exercise, said that the drills are part of “a unified strategy to enhance military cooperation between the Saudi and Jordanian armed forces.”
He said that theoretical and practical exercises that constitute important training in exchanging expertise and unifying common military concepts will be applied through the drills.
Meanwhile, the ministry said on Sunday that the Royal Saudi Land Forces launched a mixed bilateral ground exercise on Thursday with the participation of Egyptian land forces in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
The “Tabuk-5” exercise, which is also part of a series of joint exercises with allied countries, aims to enhance military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Saudi-Iraqi political, security and military committee holds its 3rd meeting

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein chair the 3rd Saudi-Iraqi Political, Security and Military Committee. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein chair the 3rd Saudi-Iraqi Political, Security and Military Committee. (SPA)
Updated 52 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi-Iraqi political, security and military committee holds its 3rd meeting

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein chair the 3rd Saudi-Iraqi Political, Security and Military Committee. (SPA)
  The meeting was chaired by the Saudi and Iraqi foreign ministers
  Both countries communication ministers also met to discuss digital cooperation
Updated 52 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-Iraqi Political, Security and Military Committee held its third meeting remotely on Sunday from the capital Riyadh, as part of the work of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council.
The meeting was chaired by the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, to discuss the topics on the committee’s agenda, which are a continuation of the previous meetings.
They also discussed ways to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries in the political, security and military fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with his Iraqi counterpart Arkan Al-Shaibani to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital economy and digital government, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting reviewed the Kingdom’s leading expertise in the fields of digital transformation and developing communications and infrastructure, which, in addition to adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, contributed to enhancing the Kingdom’s access to advanced positions in this field, and supporting Saudi technology companies to expand in Iraqi markets.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the Saudi-Iraqi Technical Forum was held to review trends and initiatives in the Kingdom, and some Saudi technology companies shed light on the promising investment opportunities and the technical services they provide.

Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss regional developments
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Saudi and French foreign ministers discuss regional developments
Updated 09 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday.
During the call, they discussed ways to strengthen relations and prospects for joint cooperation between the two counties, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome children back to schools

Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome children back to schools
Updated 09 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome children back to schools

Saudi Arabia prepares to welcome children back to schools
  Education ministry spokeswoman: Important for parents to prepare children for the return to face-to-face classes
  Saudi health authorities began administering COVID-19 vaccine to children between ages of 5 and 11 last year
Updated 09 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia prepares to restart face-to-face learning in schools for children under the age of 12 years old after postponing it from October of last year.

In a press conference on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Education announced the re-opening of elementary and kindergarten schools starting January 23, after more than 18 months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry spokeswoman Ibtisam Al-Shehri said it was important for parents to prepare their children for the return to face-to-face classes.

Saudi Arabia launched an education platform Madrasati (My School) at the start of the pandemic in 2020 which was used by more than five million students across the Kingdom.

Madrasati, which has been praised by the UN in a report highlighting the success of innovative educational models during the COVID-19 pandemic, has facilitated distance learning education that allowed teachers to hold virtual classes. The platform offers students a variety of content, including presentations, educational videos and textbooks.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said at the press conference that although Saudi Arabia is witnessing a jump in COVID-19 cases, the number of critical cases is lower compared to the previous years. This is a result of the vaccine’s effectiveness and national efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing due to the omicron variant, with infections more than doubling in a week.

Online education platforms will continue for those with critical health conditions that prevent them from attending face-to-face classes.

The Ministry of Education is implementing precautionary measures in schools, such as masks, sanitizers and social distancing as part of its readiness for welcoming back the students.

The Saudi health authorities began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 late last year after the Saudi Food and Drug Authority approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for this age group.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,460 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total number of cases to 578,753. One new COVID-19-related death raised the overall death toll to 8,893.

141 patients are still in critical condition. The MoH announced that 843 more patients had recovered, bringing the number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 546,614.

