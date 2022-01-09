Saudi Arabia records 3,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,893.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 3,460 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 578,753 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 141 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 1,003, followed by Jeddah with 769, Makkah with 383, Madinah confirmed 149, and Dammam recorded 110.
The health ministry also announced that 843 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 546,614.
Over 52.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 23.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.\
The Ministry of Interior reported 27,742 violations in the past week, with the highest number of breaches recorded in Riyadh with 8,846, followed by Madinah with 3,760, the Eastern Province with 3,297, and Makkah with 3,079. Najran region recorded the lowest number of violations with 463.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 9,418 tours during the past week and field teams issued fines to 509 commercial outlets and closed 14 others for breaching protocols.
Jeddah Municipality identified 36 violations and closed 27 facilities during 5,275 monitoring rounds and in the Northern Borders Province, authorities found 12 violations and closed a number of businesses.
The Asir municipality carried out 2,837 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the month. Authorities recorded 3,447 violations and closed 12 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Authorities in Al-Baha closed 15 businesses and recorded 41 violations during 2,198 inspection tours.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 306 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.50 million.