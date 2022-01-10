You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Hilal strengthen squad as Saudi Pro League title hopes become more distant

Al-Hilal strengthen squad as Saudi Pro League title hopes become more distant

Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid signed for Al-Hilal from Al-Nassr. (Twitter: @AlHilal_EN)
Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid signed for Al-Hilal from Al-Nassr. (Twitter: @AlHilal_EN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8ybx

Updated 10 January 2022
John Duerden 

Al-Hilal strengthen squad as Saudi Pro League title hopes become more distant

Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid signed for Al-Hilal from Al-Nassr. (Twitter: @AlHilal_EN)
  • Reigning champions 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad
Updated 10 January 2022
John Duerden 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal have moved quickly at the start of 2022 to strengthen their overworked squad, although it remains to be seen whether it comes early enough to save their title defense.

The defending champions have signed international goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais from Al-Ahli and then former Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid from Al-Nassr. These additions may not make the kind of headlines that the big-name foreign arrivals command, but they will stand the Riyadh giants in good stead going forward.

It is understandable that coach Leonardo Jardim is looking to add players as there are plenty of demands on his squad in the coming weeks and months. 

Next month there is the FIFA Club World Cup and a chance for the Saudi Arabian powerhouse to take on Chelsea in the semi-final, as long as they defeat probable quarter-final opponents Al-Jazira of the UAE.

Al-Hilal fans say theirs is the biggest club in Asia and, with a record four continental championships and a social media following of over 10 million, one that even some of Europe’s top teams can’t match, it is a persuasive argument. It means, however, that the 17-time champions will, and should, take the Club World Cup seriously. If they could become the first Asian representative to defeat Europe's, it would make headlines around the world and be a great advert for Saudi Arabian and Asian football.

And then there is the AFC Champions League. 

Al-Hilal, once again correctly, always set great store by performing well in Asia’s flagship tournament. There are going to be tough games in May and with only the top team in each group certain of a place in the knockout stages, there are unlikely to be many opportunities to rest players or take things easy. 

And then there are four very important World Cup qualifiers in January, February and March for the national team with good results securing a place in Qatar. Al-Hilal will be providing a healthy proportion of the Green Falcons for the climax of the qualification campaign.

It all means lots of demands on the Al-Hilal squad and the addition of more players will be welcomed by fans. The team already has good goalkeepers and full-backs, but Al-Owais and Al-Obaid should get their chance to show what they can do in the famous blue shirt sooner or later.

It is looking increasingly unlikely, however, that the new signings will be collecting a championship medal come the end of the season. While Al-Hilal were lifting the Super Cup last Thursday, after a hard-fought win over Al-Faisaly that went to a penalty shootout, it can’t have escaped the attention of fans and media that this was another week in which the champions were in action in a cup competition while their rivals for the Saudi title were chalking off another game in the league season.

The day following that entertaining Super Cup clash, Al-Ittihad were defeating Al-Feiha 2-0 to make it six wins out of six in the league. 

That run has taken the Tigers onto 35 points after 15 games, exactly halfway through the season. One place and three points behind are Al-Shabab, who have played a game more, with a resurgent Al-Nassr three points further back. And Al-Hilal? They are in fifth and, while there is a game in hand over the leaders, the gap is a massive 11 points.

Is the club’s title defense over? Not quite, not yet, but it means that the Riyadh giants can’t afford any slip-ups. It could well be that another defeat means it is pretty much all over. Just look at Tuesday’s clash against Al-Tai, the all-important game in hand and one that Al-Hilal need to win. To be 10 or 11 points behind Al-Ittihad just looks to be too much to overcome.

If the champions were in great form there would be more confidence, but the 3-2 win over Al-Faisaly in the league, just a week before their Super Cup meeting, came after just two points from the previous four games and involved the team coming back from 2-0 down. Al-Hilal are just not playing that well and are relying on moments of magic from their big name stars, like the stunning overhead kick from Salem Al-Dawsari last week, rather than team fluency or organization.

To make matters worse, the top three are going very well at the moment and have fewer demands on their squads. 

From the last five games, Al-Hilal have taken five points. Al-Nassr in third have collected 12, Al-Shabab 11 and Al-Ittihad the maximum of 15. In short, Al-Hilal are now in a situation where they need to get back into top gear and go on a winning run. This is at a time when they have two major international tournaments to look forward to, as well as a huge King’s Cup quarter-final tie against local rivals Al-Nassr next month.

Al-Hilal are not out of the title race yet, but with their rivals in good form and with plenty of games to think about, they can’t afford to make any more mistakes or they will be handing over the league trophy over to one of Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr or Al-Shabab this May.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Related

The Super Cup is a second trophy in the space of six weeks for Leonardo Jardim’s men, who won the AFC Champions League trophy against Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Sport
Al-Hilal defeat Al-Faisaly to win Saudi Super Cup after dramatic penalty shootout
Al-Ittihad win, Al-Shabab stumble: 5 things we learned from latest round of SPL matches
Sport
Al-Ittihad win, Al-Shabab stumble: 5 things we learned from latest round of SPL matches

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
  • Judge rules cancellation of Djokovic’s visa ‘unreasonable’
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

MELBOURNE: World tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was back in practice hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia on Monday, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam win in Melbourne.

The fight over his medical exemption may not be over, however, as the Australian government said it was still considering another move to deport him.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter where he posted a photograph of himself on court at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. “Despite all that has happened I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open.”

Earlier Judge Anthony Kelly had ruled the federal government’s decision  last week to revoke the Serbian tennis star’s visa amid was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

“Novak is free and just a moment ago he went to the tennis court to practice,” Djokovic’s younger brother Djordje told a family news conference  in Belgrade. “He’s out there to set another record.”

Djokovic, who arrived in Australia last week to defend his Australian Open title, had spent the day at his lawyers’ chambers.

There were chaotic scenes on Monday evening as supporters who had gathered outside the lawyers’ office chanting “Free Novak!” surged around a black car with tinted windows leaving the building, while police at one stage used pepper spray as they tried to clear a path.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering using his broad discretionary powers he is given by Australia’s Migration Act to again revoke Djokovic’s visa. Such a move could include a three-year ban on re-entering Australia.

“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The controversy has been closely followed around the world, creating diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and sparking heated debate over national vaccination rules.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17. Djokovic has won the tournament, one of tennis’s four Grand Slams, for the last three years and nine times overall.

Spanish rival Rafa Nadal called the drama surrounding the buildup to the tournament a “circus.”

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision,” Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero.

The authorities’ efforts to let the media and public follow events in court at times descended into farce, with pranksters hijacking internet links to stream loud music and porn.

Judge Kelly said he had quashed the decision to block Djokovic’s entry to Australia because the player was not given enough time to speak to tennis organiZers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa.

Officials at Melbourne’s airport, where Djokovic had been detained on arrival late on Wednesday, reneged on an agreement to give Djokovic until 8.30 a.m. to speak to tournament organiser Tennis Australia and lawyers, Kelly said.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australia

Related

Update Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic’s visa
Sport
Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic’s visa
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
Sport
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Mane saves Senegal, Morocco beat Ghana at African Cup

Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

Mane saves Senegal, Morocco beat Ghana at African Cup

Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
  • Neither game produced much high-quality football despite them involving three title contenders
  • Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in the day’s other Group B game
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon: Sadio Mane saved Senegal with a 97th-minute penalty to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 while Morocco won the first meeting of heavyweights at the African Cup of Nations with a late goal to edge Ghana 1-0 on Monday.
Neither game produced much high-quality football despite them involving three title contenders. It didn’t disappoint that many fans in Cameroon, though, as both were played in front of sparse crowds as the African showpiece reverted to one of its perennial problems.
The tournament often struggles with poor attendances when the host nation isn’t playing. This year, only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed into the stadiums, meaning the crowds in Cameroon might be even smaller than normal.
Senegal, Africa’s top-ranked team, opened their campaign on the second day of the tournament with an unconvincing win in Group B over a team ranked 101 places below them. It was a win nonetheless.
Mane sent goalkeeper Petros Mhari the wrong way and drilled his very late penalty into the left corner at the Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam. The Liverpool forward took his chance after Zimbabwe midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe was penalized for handball in the fourth minute of injury time as the game suddenly ended in drama.
Zimbabwe protested vehemently but referee Mario Escobar of Guatemala stuck by his decision after referring to a video review, which is being used at every game at the African Cup for the first time. Madzongwe had thrown himself to the ground trying to block a shot and the ball struck his arm.
Mane’s penalty was effectively the last kick of the game as Escobar blew for fulltime as soon as Zimbabwe restarted.
Senegal played without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who were among a group of players ruled out for the game after testing positive for the coronavirus. There have been virus outbreaks in many of the 24 squads in the buildup and at the tournament and it seems the African Cup will soldier on through them.
In an update to its tournament rules because of the virus, the Confederation of African Football has said teams must fulfil fixtures if they have at least 11 players healthy and available, even if it means they won’t have any substitutes.
Senegal have also lost forward Ismaila Sarr for the tournament with injury, providing them with a less-than-ideal buildup to its latest quest to win the African title for the first time.
Senegal lost to Algeria in the final at the last African Cup in 2019.
Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in the day’s other Group B game with a first-half goal from Issiaga Sylla. Guinea-Malawi followed the Senegal-Zimbabwe game at the same stadium.
Morocco vs. Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde seemed headed for 0-0 when Sofiane Boufal suddenly pounced on a loose ball that bounced off a Ghana defender to score Morocco’s 83rd-minute winner.
Ghana captain Andre Ayew finished the game with a bandage wrapped round his head and blood seeping through it after a clash of heads with Morocco skipper Romain Saiss. It encapsulated the game as the Ghanaian came off second best.
Comoros, a tiny Indian Ocean island off the east coast of Africa, made its debut at the African Cup against Gabon in Monday’s last game.
Cameroon’s African Cup opened Sunday when the host team beat Burkina Faso 2-1. The Central African nation has been waiting three years for this tournament after it was stripped of the right to host the 2019 African Cup and then saw its second chance in 2021 postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

Topics: football soccer Afcon africa cup of nations Senegal Morocco Ghana

Related

Africa Cup of Nations preview: the seven Arab nations bidding for glory in Cameroon
Sport
Africa Cup of Nations preview: the seven Arab nations bidding for glory in Cameroon
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
Sport
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

Sebastien Loeb gains another 7 minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dakar Stage Eight

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

Sebastien Loeb gains another 7 minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dakar Stage Eight

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
  • Al-Attiyah, leading for a 10th straight day, was still up by 38 minutes on Loeb
  • Qatari has lost 12 minutes to the chasing Frenchman since the rest day on Saturday
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

WADI AD DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Sebastien Loeb chipped another seven minutes from the Dakar Rally lead of Nasser Al-Attiyah, who finally struck mechanical trouble on Monday in stage eight in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Attiyah, leading for a 10th straight day, was still up by 38 minutes on Loeb, but the Qatari has lost 12 minutes to the chasing Frenchman since the rest day on Saturday, and was starting to feel nervous.
Loeb opened the way and punctured just 28 kilometers into the 395-kilometer special from Al Dawadimi south to Wadi Ad Dawasir. Loeb then also lost his only other spare wheel, forcing him to drive carefully, and yet he pushed hard enough to be third on the stage.
Al-Attiyah also punctured and also drove extra carefully because he suspected he broke the rear differential installed on Sunday, leaving him in front-wheel drive for most of the way.
“I was scared, because we have done a very good job from the beginning and now if we start to have problems ...,” he said. ”We’ll try to respect the Dakar.”
Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden earned his first stage win in his Dakar debut, winning by 49 seconds from Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel, whose bonnet came off after one dune jump and who lost his bearings at the very end of the stage. Loeb’s ProDrive was third, three minutes later, and three seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Audi. Al-Attiyah’s Toyota was 10 minutes down in 11th.
Sam Sunderland won the motorbike stage in dominant fashion and regained the overall lead with four stages to go.
Sunderland was the 28th rider to start and took advantage of the others’ tracks. The British rider led the whole way, winning the stage by three minutes from Pablo Quintanilla of Chile, who moved up to fourth overall. Matthias Walkner of Austria was third and remained second overall, nearly four minutes behind Sunderland.
Adrien van Beveren lost the overall lead when he was more than 10 minutes off the pace, finishing the stage ninth. The Frenchman dropped to third overall, nearly five minutes back.
Also having a bad day was defending champion Kevin Benavides of Argentina, who fell from third overall to sixth, from five minutes behind to nearly 15.
“With the glory of winning, you have the punishment of opening the stage the next day,” Sunderland said. “At the same time, if you want to win the race you have to win some stages.”

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar 2022 Dakar Rally 2022 Sebastien Loeb

Related

Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive
Sport
Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive

Returning hero Lord Glitters among top European horses to arrive in Dubai

Returning hero Lord Glitters among top European horses to arrive in Dubai
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Returning hero Lord Glitters among top European horses to arrive in Dubai

Returning hero Lord Glitters among top European horses to arrive in Dubai
  • 34 horses arrived at Dubai World Cup quarantine on Jan. 5 ahead of the Carnival’s start this weekend
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI, UAE:  Group 1 Emirates Airline Jebel Hatta winner Lord Glitters is among a 34-strong contingent of horses who arrived in Dubai on Jan. 5 to quarantine ahead of the Dubai World Cup Carnival set to take place this weekend.

Lord Glitters, who is likely to begin his Dubai campaign in the Group 2 Al Rashidiya on Jan. 21, was joined on the flight from the UK by his David O’Meara-trained stablemate Summerghand, winner of 13 races, including the Group 3 Abernant in April. Also returning, this time for a fourth attempt, is the David Marnane-trained Freescape, who is part of a four-strong Irish contingent, with the Ado McGuinness-trained pair of Harry’s Bar and Pierre Lapin joined by 3-year-old JJ Jumbo for trainer Darren Bunyan.

As well as returning heroes, this year’s Carnival, which begins on Friday, Jan. 14, will welcome several trainers to Meydan Racecourse for the first time. These include Newmarket-based handler Alice Haynes, who sends over a pair of 3-year-olds, Freyabella and Mr Professor. Up-and-coming trainer Amy Murphy will also saddle her first Dubai runner when Abalone Pearl makes her UAE debut, while Heather Main will be represented by 11-time winner Highland Brave, contender for the staying races.

France will also once again be well represented, with Carnival-winning trainer Nicolas Caullery sending over Batwan and Pia Brandt bringing the filly Pessemona. Henri-Francois Devin has two in Dubai: Wild Majesty and Listed winner Integrant. The current French contingent is completed by Manjeer, trained by Carina Fey, and Pevensey Bay, trained by Hiroo Shimizu.

The newcomers join around 20 Carnival horses already based at Meydan’s extensive stabling complex. Stephanie Cooley, international liaison for the Dubai Racing Club, is delighted at the turnout.

“We’re very happy to have such a strong bunch of Europeans here in Dubai in time for the first Carnival meeting on Jan. 14,” she said. “They join those already here, which include horses from Sweden, Norway and Uruguay. We have more flights scheduled over the next couple of weeks, including from the US, bringing a team for Doug O’Neill, as well as Australia and Argentina.”

The Dubai World Cup Carnival runs for eight meetings, with $7.5 million in prizemoney up to and including Super Saturday on March 5. The prestigious Dubai World Cup fixture, worth $30.5 million across nine races, takes place on March 26.

Topics: Dubai World Cup Horse Racing sport UAE Dubai

Related

Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Sport
Dubai Racing Club announces new races for 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival
Update Mystic Guide with jockey Luis Saez wins $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2000m (10 furlongs) in UAE. (AP)
Sport
USA’s Mystic Guide wins Dubai World Cup

Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action

Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action
Updated 10 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action

Newcastle look to bring in 2 more players before return to Premier League action
  • New central defender, striker priorities for Eddie Howe, owners ahead of Watford’s visit to St. James’ Park at weekend
Updated 10 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United aim to have two new players in their ranks by the time they face Watford in a Premier League relegation battle crunch clash.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies host the Hornets at St. James’ Park on Saturday, and Arab News understands United chiefs are setting their sights on at least two more new recruits this week to add to the capture of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

A striker and central defender are believed to be top of their list of priorities, however strengthening other areas has not been ruled out.

A central defender has been the priority for the club since the window opened and sources at the club have suggested hopes are high that a deal for Sven Botman, of Lille, will be struck in the next few days.

United have been locked in negotiations for the towering central defender since last week and a breakthrough is expected, with the Netherlands international set to command a fee in excess of $40 million.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is another player Newcastle are keen to sign — and a deal is thought to be less complicated to strike — however, it is not yet clear whether the capture of Botman would curtail that interest.

Further forward, a move for Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell is on the agenda, with the graceful attacking midfielder, interestingly out of favor with the Canaries, available for around $16.3 million.

The search for a striker is proving a little more difficult, with Divock Origi, liked by United transfer chiefs, tied down by Liverpool due to the Africa Cup of Nations involvement of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

And while talk of a move for Burnley’s Chris Wood surfaced in the press over the weekend, Arab News has been told Burnley will not sell the New Zealand international in January. In fact, Wood is seen as a key part of Sean Dyche’s side well beyond the end of the current season.

The same theory applies to James Tarkowski, with whom United have also retained an interest, with the Clarets in no mood to sell one of their prized assets to an immediate relegation rival.

The striker hunt was brought into sharp focus on Saturday as the Magpies, without a recognized front man, were dumped out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage by League One Cambridge United in a tie which turned out to be the shock of the competition so far.

With Callum Wilson now confirmed to be out for up to eight weeks with a calf issue, and Dwight Gayle’s unexplained absence understood to be COVID-19-related, Howe refused to be drawn on whether getting a striker in before Saturday was an absolute must for Newcastle.

“Everyone has to stand up and fill that gap,” he said, in the aftermath of the 1-0 reverse at St. James’ Park, which was watched by Saudi Public Investment Fund head and United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

“Yes, it was a huge blow losing Callum. Also losing Dwight Gayle was a huge blow. That means we were playing without a recognized striker,” Howe added.

“Maxi (Allan Saint-Maximin) has played there and played very well in games we are counter attacking. We had to build the game ourselves and take the initiative and I think with that, we are not used to it, haven’t done it with any regularity and we were not good enough to execute what we had to do. There are no excuses for that.

“We missed that focal point. We tried to change things around in the game and give ourselves a different look and it didn’t work.

“Credit how they defended and their goalkeeper but all the ball we had around their box we should have done better from those situations.”

Topics: Newcastle football players

Related

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Sport
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Cambridge United players celebrate as Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier looks dejected after the match. (Reuters)
Sport
Eddie Howe thanks Newcastle ownership for support despite shock Cambridge defeat

Latest updates

Riyadh specialist steps in to fill ‘knowledge void’ on animal welfare
Kirsten Hanin Johnston says that horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosari)
Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
What We Are Buying Today: Mariah Flowers
Photo/Supplied
Saudi authorities prepare for launch of 2022 census
Saudi authorities prepare for launch of 2022 census
Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants
Libyan security forces break up protest sit-in by migrants

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.