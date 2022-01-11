You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
Short Url

https://arab.news/wa754

Updated 13 sec ago
Reem Walid

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments

South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
  • In addition to coal, gold, platinum and diamond as its most prominent reserves, the country is also home to other minerals, such as chrome, vanadium and titanium
Updated 13 sec ago
Reem Walid

CAIRO: The minerals council in South Africa aims to reposition the country’s mining industry as its chief industrial sector.

As a preliminary step towards achieving this, the council seeks a two-fold increase in real investment in the mining sector by 2030.

This target will be made possible through council partnerships with major stakeholders in the creation of a valuable policy, legislative and operating environment.

In line with the country’s National Development Plan, this target aims at enhancing South Africa’s economic growth and its developmental and transformational vision.




The mining and quarrying sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product reached 4.6 percent in 2020, down from 10 percent in 1993. (Supplied)

The mining and quarrying sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 4.6 percent in 2020, down from 10 percent in 1993, according to data from Statistics South Africa.

Despite the fall over the years, South Africa is still among top mining destinations in the world.

In addition, its mining sector has a significant positive impact on economic activity, job creation and foreign exchange earnings.

2018 was a year that proved just that. By the end of the year, the mining sector had accounted for $22.5 billion of South African GDP and the employment of an estimated 456,000 workers.

South Africa is well known for its abundance of mineral resources, accounting for a sizable proportion of global reserves and production.

Despite coal, gold, platinum and diamond being the most prominent reserves, the country is also home to other minerals, such as chrome, vanadium and titanium.

The key players in the industry include Anglo American Platinum, Kumba Iron ore, Impala Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Northam Platinum, Exxaro Resources, ARM, Harmony Gold and Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

Taking into consideration the nature of the mining sector, casualties and fatalities are a key concern that the country has pledged to reduce. Accordingly, the South African mining industry has renewed its commitment to “zero harm” in 2021 by revisiting health and safety issues with all market players.

Overview of South Africa’s most prominent minerals

Coal

Concentrated in the northeast of the country, coal is a crucial mineral in South Africa, having a significant impact on employment rates. Current production rates are sufficient enough to cater to the country’s requirements for the next century. 70 percent of sedimentary rock capacity is consumed locally, with more than 70 percent of the country’s electricity demand generated by coal power.

Platinum

The platinum group metals, also known as PGM, constitute six independent silver-white metals. The South Africa-based Bushveld complex covers 80 percent of PGM mining in the country. PGMs are recyclable in nature and are incorporated in various industrial applications, such as the manufacture of mobile phones and computer hard disks.

Gold

South Africa accounts for 4.2 percent of global gold production, with estimated reserves of 6,000 tons. With as much as 40 percent of the world’s total gold reserves, the Witwatersrand area in South Africa stands as the world’s largest gold resource location, with an assessed production of about 2 billion ounces of gold throughout history. In 2019, total gold sales reached $4.6 billion.

Diamond

South Africa is the fourth largest diamond producer worldwide, with an average annual production of 8.15 million carats. In 2019, total diamond sales reached $850 million.

Topics: South Africa Mining

Related

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Business & Economy
Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector
Business & Economy
Egypt unveils plans for investments in its mining sector

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Updated 12 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market

Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
  • Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the country’s economic development
Updated 12 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Saudi Arabia holds an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits — led by phosphate, gold and copper — according to the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

These three commodities, all of which are already being mined in the Kingdom, will no doubt be much discussed at Future Minerals Forum, to be held in Riyadh between Jan. 11 and 13.

NIDLP established a Geological Survey Program in 2020, expected to last six years, for the Arabian Shield — the pre-Cambrian rock-bed formed more than 4 billion years ago and which measures up to 14 kilometers deep — in the Kingdom’s western region.

The program, which was created to support the Kingdom’s diversification away from oil, estimates the value of Saudi Arabia’s largest three minerals resources at $321 billion of phosphate, $229 billion of gold and $222 billion of copper, as well as $70 billion worth each of iron and uranium — among a total of 48 minerals and metals.

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, said that the $6.4 billion expansion of its phosphate fertilizer portfolio will add 3 million tons of capacity, boosting it to more than 9 million tons by 2025. This will make the firm one of the top three global phosphate fertilizer producers, and place Saudi Arabia as the second largest phosphate fertilizer exporter in the world.

These figures have attracted the interest of major mining operators around the world.

The chairman of Canada-based Ivanhoe Mines, Robert Friedman, recently said: “We think the (Arabian Shield’s) potential is limitless for diamonds, rare earth, lithium, copper, gold and other minerals.

“It’s big, it’s unexplored and it’s blessed by cheap energy, new infrastructure and proximity to markets.”

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that it received more than 1,500 licensing requests last year after the passing of a new law last June making it easier for foreign companies to invest in the Kingdom.

Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the country’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil.

NIDLP said that it plans to “grow and capture maximum value from the mining sector,” with a broad 10-year plan to double the existing mining workforce to almost 500,000, increase private sector involvement and promote private investment.

Topics: Mining National Industrial Development and Logistics Program #$100oil Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) FMF2022 #FMF2022 ma'aden minerals Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden)

Related

Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to unearth potential of Saudi mining industry video
Business & Economy
Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to unearth potential of Saudi mining industry
Update Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s largest gold mine to begin operations Q1 2022 - Ma'aden CEO

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports

Bad weather shuts four Libyan oil export ports
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Libyan oil exports further struggled from the shutting down of four terminals located in the eastern part of the country due to bad weather conditions.

Also known as Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Hariga and Zueitina, the four terminals are expected to remain shut until early next week, dragging Libyan oil exports to 900,000 barrels a day, down from over one million barrels daily, Bloomberg reported

The country's oil exports were already disrupted due to a prior blockade of crucial ports – Zawiya and Mellitah respectively- in the west by a militant force, also known as the Petroleum Facilities Guard .

This blockade accounted for a 45 percent fall in the OPEC state’s oil exports during the first week of 2022 when compared to the previous month's average.

Any lingering disruptions in the Libyan oil exports poses a risk to the industry recovery that the North African country experienced in 2021, which boosted production to 1.2 million barrels a day.

Topics: Libya Libya oil

Related

Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  
Business & Economy
Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, Saudi Arabian Chevron to export spare gas from Wafra Joint Operations  

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round

Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Social trading platform Dawul has successfully raised $5 million in its latest funding round.

The seed round was led by RAED Ventures with participation from Impact46, Seedra Ventures, Derayah Venture, and Sukna Ventures, Magnitt reported.

This funding round puts the Riyadh-based fintech on the global trade map.

Saudi Arabia’s fintech funding rounds in 2021 raised unprecedented amounts of money, with more than 1,000 percent year-over-year growth.

“Our aim at Dawul is to build a global product with Saudi resources. We always welcome Saudi talent who want to prove themselves in the field of fintech and join our company,” co-founder of RAED Ventures, Talal Alasmari, said.

“There are enormous opportunities behind the concept of social trading which have not yet been applied in the region. We are pleased to be investing in the Dawul platform, which is the first to introduce this concept to the Saudi market through a safe and transparent platform, and with the support of the Capital Market Authority to raise awareness among investors.”

Dawul is planning to launch an educational “Japanese candlestick game,” with the aim of educating beginners, and enriching their knowledge of methods for analyzing market volatility and risks, by having them practice stock price predictions based on stock data and trends of previous sessions.

Topics: Dawul RAED Ventures Seed Funding

Related

Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Business & Economy
Saudi laundry solutions firm Kleen closes $533k in pre-seed funding 
Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures
Business & Economy
Egypt's AIM Technologies raises seed round from Sequence Ventures

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project

ACWA power to begin UAE energy project
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi International company for water and power projects, also known as ACWA Power, is set to begin of the first phase of Dubai-based Noor energy 1 project.

The project is in line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050, as it aims to boost clean energy share in Dubai to 25 percent by 2030, saving 1.6 million tons of carbon dioxide in the process.

A bourse filing confirmed that a commercial operation certificate had been issued approving the beginning of the work on the project, which has a total capacity of 217 megawatts.

The Saudi-based utility developer owns a 25 percent net stake in the UAE-based project.

The financial impact associated with this is expected be reflected in the financial results of the first quarter of 2022.

ACWA power is a developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a collection of power generation and purified water refineries. It operates in 10 countries across the Middle East and North Africa region, Southern Africa and South East Asia.

 

Topics: ACWA Power

Related

Special Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut: TASI Performers
Business & Economy
Saudi ACWA Power shares stride higher after blockbuster debut: TASI Performers

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot
Updated 10 January 2022
Ruba Alrashed

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot

JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to take a larger share of the region’s wealth: Macro snapshot
Updated 10 January 2022
Ruba Alrashed

JPMorgan Chase & Co intends to increase the number of private banking employees in Asia by more than 100 people this year, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The firm is joining its peers in a bid to capture a larger share of the region's wealth.

Meanwhile, about a fifth of the new hires will focus on clients in mainland China, which is among the world's fastest growing wealth markets, despite unprecedented regulatory measures there.

Italy’s unemployment rate

Italy’s unemployment rate fell to 9.2 percent in November, from 9.4 percent in October, with about 64,000 jobs created a month.

Employment in the three months to November rose by 70,000, or 0.3 percent, compared to the June-August period, as the economy continued to recover after the recession caused by the coronavirus 2020, according to ISTAT.

The number of employed people rose by 494,000 or 2.2 percent, compared to November 2020.

However, employment was still down by 115,000 compared to the pre-pandemic level in February 2020, the last month before COVID-19 began in Italy.

Egypt’s inflation rate

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rose to 5.9 percent on a yearly basis in December from 5.6 percent in November, according to the country's statistics agency CAPMAS.

Eurozone unemployment rate

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone declined in November 2021 to 7.2 percent from 7.3 percent in October 2021, and from 8.1 percent on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the EU unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in November 2021, down from 6.7 percent in October 2021, and from 7.4 percent year on year, according to  Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.

 

Topics: JPMorgan Chase

Related

JPMorgan sets future outlook for crypto markets: Crypto Moves
Business & Economy
JPMorgan sets future outlook for crypto markets: Crypto Moves
Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot
Business & Economy
Spanish unemployment rate falls; German retail sales up: Macro snapshot

Latest updates

Riyadh specialist steps in to fill ‘knowledge void’ on animal welfare
Kirsten Hanin Johnston says that horses kept in poorly managed stables tend to suffer mental and physical illness. (AN photo by Saad Al-Dosari)
South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
What We Are Buying Today: Mariah Flowers
Photo/Supplied
Saudi authorities prepare for launch of 2022 census
Saudi authorities prepare for launch of 2022 census

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.