New email piles more pressure on UK PM Johnson over lockdown parties
In this file picture taken on November 10, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary (L), arrive back at Downing Street in London. (AFP)
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of his Downing Street residence during the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown in 2020, according to a leaked email seen by broadcaster ITV.
Johnson, who won a landslide victory in a 2019 election, has faced a barrage of criticism over allegations that there were parties in breach of COVID-19 rules in government offices, including his own.
Around 40 staff gathered in the garden for the drinks party, including Johnson and his wife Carrie, ITV said, even though at the time social mixing between households was limited to two people outdoors.
An email was sent by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over 100 employees in Downing Street on May 20, 2020, ITV said. The leaked email asked them to bring alcohol to the party and to “make the most of the lovely weather.”
“After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” Reynolds said in the email. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!“
Johnson’ office declined to comment.
At the time, schools were shut to most pupils, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing. Two people from different households were allowed to meet outdoors but only if they maintained a distance of 2 meters.
’OUTRAGEOUS’
Johnson will be under pressure to explain his own role in the gathering. His premiership has been badly tarnished by controversies in recent months, leading to warnings from some of his lawmakers that he could face a leadership challenge.
The opposition Labour Party accused Johnson of having “no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us.” The Scottish National Party called the email “utterly outrageous.”
London’s police, which previously declined to investigate claims of government officials gathering during the national lockdowns, said on Monday it was in contact with the Cabinet Office after “widespread reporting” of breaches of health protection laws in Downing Street.
A senior government official, Sue Gray, is investigating allegations that at least five parties were held in government departments last year during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed last week that a drinks party had been held in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 despite warnings by him that it was against the rules.
When the prime minister was asked earlier on Monday if he and Carrie Johnson had attended the event, he declined to answer, saying: “All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.”
The allegations of officials holding events in breach of the government’s own lockdown rules, including a Christmas party, have dismayed voters who were told by the government to carefully stick to social distancing rules.
Johnson, 57, has faced criticism in recent months over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative COVID contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.
Johnson’s Conservatives have lost their lead in opinion polls over the Labour Party and last month suffered an election defeat in a historic stronghold, stepping up pressure from his own lawmakers to reform his team of advisers.
Britain’s official death toll from the pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, the second highest in absolute terms in Europe, behind only Russia’s.
Daesh militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid
Pakistani officials have long played down the presence of IS-K in their country
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
QUETTA, Pakistan: A band of suspected Daesh militants is on the run in Pakistan after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the group, officials said Monday.
Counterterrorism police said in a statement they had stormed a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta on Saturday and killed six militants, but “around four to five managed to escape.”
A senior police official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “teams are now raiding different areas to arrest those who escaped.”
Among the dead was Asghar Sumalani, a junior commander in the regional chapter of Daesh State-Khorasan. He had a two million rupee ($11,400) bounty on his head.
Pakistani officials have long played down the presence of IS-K in their country.
But the group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, including the slaying of 11 miners from the minority Shiite Hazara community last year.
Some of the miners were beheaded after being kidnapped from a remote coal mine in the mountainous Machh area, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Quetta.
IS-K has deep roots in several provinces in eastern Afghanistan along the porous border with Pakistan.
The group carried out a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August, killing scores including 13 US service members, as the Taliban retook Afghanistan.
Last week Pakistani army Major General Babar Iftikhar told reporters that “Pakistan Daesh is not very active,” in response to concerns that the threat from the group is rising.
US conference calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
The Afghan taking part in the event in Washington included former government officials and representatives of civil society organizations
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed the conference and pledged cooperation with international efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: A group of Afghans, including former government officials and representatives of civil society organizations, held a one-day conference in Washington on Monday in an effort to encourage communication and cooperation between US authorities and the Taliban government in Kabul to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.
The Afghan Peace and Humanitarian Task Force said it wants to help keep all lines of communication open between the international community and the Taliban in an effort to prevent a humanitarian disaster.
“The Afghan Peace and Humanitarian Task Force is initiating the Washington Conference on Peace and Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan primarily to forge common terms between the United States and the Taliban government, and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the starving Afghans (to prevent) the unfolding catastrophe,” conference organizers said.
The participants also discussed the potential security threat to the US and the wider world if Afghanistan remains isolated, as it was under the 1990s Taliban rule.
Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi addressed the conference from Kabul. He answered questions and pledging cooperation with the international community to alleviate the humanitarian crisis.
Afghan Senator Bakhtar Aminzay told Arab News that he was encouraged by the conference, during which he said witnessed the efforts of the Afghan diaspora to bring about positive change in their country and help avert a humanitarian crisis this winter.
“I am encouraged by Mr. Muttaqi’s answers at the conference where he stressed his government’s pledge to end the war in the country and to speak a common language with the international community, as well as the US,” he said.
He added that Afghanistan must move toward peace and stability, with the help of the US and the international community, for the sake of the long-suffering population.
Halil Demir, chairman of the Zakat Foundation of America, an international Muslim charity based in Chicago, said the conference represented an important step toward a partnership between Afghan civil society organizations and the international community in an effort to help the country and its people.
He told Arab News that the humanitarian situation is dire and the lack of international recognition of local financial institutions in Afghanistan is complicating access to international aid.
“I urge the international community to recognize the local financial institutions in Afghanistan to help facilitate humanitarian aid reaching to those who need it the most,” he said.
Following a prolonged war against the American-backed former government, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan on Aug. 15 last year, shortly after Western troops withdrew from the country. Lack of international recognition of the new Taliban government remains the main obstacle to the delivery of aid and financial assistance to those in need.
In December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution clearing the way for aid to reach most of the Afghans in desperate need of assistance. It was welcomed by Martin Griffiths, the UN’s emergency relief coordinator, especially given the harsh winter that is expected in Afghanistan.
But according to Abdul Subhan Misbah, the chairman of Akbar, an umbrella group of 118 non-governmental civic and humanitarian Afghan organizations, the UN resolution has yet to make any difference to the people of the country.
He said that there is a wide gap between the political statements in which the international community vows to help those suffering in poor communities in Afghanistan and the reality of the situation on the ground.
“The fact is that very little, if any, aid has reached millions of Afghans,” he said.
Misbah attributed the lack of progress in helping Afghans to the ongoing tussle as the mainly Western nations demand that the Taliban commits to standards of human rights and women’s rights as a precondition of formal recognition of its government.
He said that his group demands that the US government starts to help the starving people of Afghanistan immediately.
“As for the Taliban, they must work immediately to establish a formal government in Afghanistan through dialogue and cooperation between the different segments of the Afghan society,” he added.
Experts believe the risk of nuclear war is closer than ever, with the infamous Doomsday Clock — a prediction on when mushroom clouds will rise over the world’s cities — being set to 100 seconds to midnight. (AFP)
Nuclear war is a genuine threat, so why have non-proliferation efforts stalled?
The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons committed states to reduce their arsenals with the goal of eliminating them
The P5 group of nations released a joint statement on Jan. 3 affirming “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News
NEW YORK CITY: Although the world is understandably preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and regional conflicts, it would be wrong to assume that the threat of nuclear war had vanished. In fact, the probability of nuclear annihilation remains perilously high.
At the beginning of the year, the pandemic claimed yet another casualty — the 10th Review Conference of the parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which had been scheduled to take place on Jan. 4.
The postponement of the meeting until August went largely unreported at the time because, it would appear, the perceived threat posed by nuclear weapons had lost its urgency in recent decades.
However, the development came as tensions escalated between Western countries and Russia over Ukraine as well as between the US and China over Taiwan.
The non-proliferation treaty, or NPT, which forms the foundation of the non-proliferation regime, was signed in 1968 and came into force in 1970. It is the single most important instrument that the 191 states-parties have to prevent further proliferation and lead the world toward total disarmament.
The bargain that underpins the NPT is very simple: The nuclear states under the treaty commit to reduce their nuclear arsenals with the ultimate goal of eliminating them, and the non-nuclear states adhere to their commitments enshrined in the treaty to not acquire nuclear weapons.
Not everyone has adhered to this. India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea are not signatories, while Iran, although an NPT signatory, is nevertheless enriching uranium and is locked in a battle with the West over its nuclear program.
It is the second time the 10th RevCon has been rescheduled due to the pandemic. The 2020 conference, which would have coincided with the NPT’s 50th anniversary, was also delayed, scuttling hopes of getting the non-proliferation regime back on track and breathing new life into the arms control and disarmament process.
The three pillars of the NPT — non-proliferation, disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear technologies — have seen varying degrees of success.
While the non-nuclear states kept their end of the bargain and adhered to the treaty, bar a couple of exceptions, the nuclear states have been less faithful. They have not fulfilled their obligations, as stipulated by article six of the NPT, to rid the world of nuclear weapons. This has led to tensions and placed a strain on the whole non-proliferation regime.
Looking for an alternative, the non-nuclear states pushed for a process in the UN General Assembly, which culminated in the adoption of a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on July 7, 2017, coming into force on Jan. 22, 2021.
However, the conference’s postponement could not have come at a worse time, as anxiety over the fraying of the architecture of arms control is mounting.
Experts believe the risk of nuclear war is greater than ever. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set its Doomsday Clock at 100 seconds to midnight — the closest the timepiece has been to symbolic doom in its more than 70 years of its existence.
FASTFACTS
* With 191 signatories, the NPT is the world’s most widely ratified nuclear arms control agreement.
* The NPT Review Conference was supposed to start on Jan. 4 at the UN HQ.
* Review conferences, to take stock of compliance and commit to further steps, are supposed to happen every 5 years.
* The postponed 10th Review Conference was initially scheduled to start in April 2020.
A speech by former US Senator Sam Nunn, an authority on nuclear weapons, on the 50th anniversary of the NPT in 2020 described the danger in stark terms.
“We are moving into an era of enhanced nuclear risk,” he said, as a result of the “stalled progress on North Korea, the uncertain future of the Iran agreement and their nuclear program, the continued failure to bring the Comprehensive Test-Ban Treaty into force, and the understandable frustration by the non-nuclear states about the slow pace of nuclear disarmament.”
Today, even as the pandemic rages, nuclear states have continued to modernize and upgrade their arsenals. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the world’s nine nuclear states spent $72.6 billion on modernizing their arsenals in 2020 — up $1.4 billion on 2019 spending. In doing so, many of these states have violated the NPT.
The Stockholm International Peace Institute has estimated that the world’s nuclear states collectively possessed approximately 13,080 nuclear weapons as of January 2021. That figure represented a small decrease on the 13,400 estimate of 2020.
However, this has been offset by the increase in the number of nuclear weapons deployed with operational forces, from 3,720 in 2020 to 3,825 in 2021. Of these, around 2,000 were “kept in a state of high operational alert,” the institute said in its 2021 report.
All of this has occurred in the absence of a credible arms control process because of growing tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine, and America and China over Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the Indo-Pacific.
Although they were disappointed by the conference postponement, the non-nuclear states were heartened on Jan. 3 when the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, a group of powers known as the P5, put out a joint statement claiming they “consider the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities.
“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented.”
They also committed to “maintain and further strengthen our national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons.”
Perhaps most importantly, they reaffirmed their commitment “to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations, including our Article VI obligations to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said he was “encouraged” by the commitments voiced by the nuclear states “to pursue measures to prevent nuclear war,” with the added caveat that “the only way to eliminate all nuclear risks is to eliminate all nuclear weapons.”
Non-proliferation groups and experts also applauded the joint statement, but want to see the nuclear powers take genuine, concrete action.
From the standpoint of Arab countries, there was also an important element missing from the joint statement, which failed to mention the 1995 NPT resolution introduced by the US, the UK, and Russia agreeing in support of the principle of a Middle East region free from all weapons of mass destruction.
It had been hoped that the 10th RevCon would provide an opportunity to acknowledge the progress made in this regard. The first Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction took place at the UN headquarters in New York in 2019, chaired by Jordan, and again in 2021, chaired by Kuwait.
Israel, the only state in the Middle East thought to possess nuclear weapons, did not attend any of the sessions, nor did the US, despite being one of the main sponsors of the 1995 resolution.
Supporters of arms control therefore have little choice but to wait until August to see whether the P5 will back up their words with action and deliver a “meaningful outcome” that will preserve the integrity of the NPT.
DHAKA: A new app funded by the brother of a rape victim aims to reduce sexual violence against women in Bangladesh, where despite increased punishment the prevalence of the crime has been on the rise.
At least 1,247 women were raped in Bangladesh, while 286 faced rape attempts in 2021, according to Bangladeshi human rights group Ain O Salish Kendra. Forty-six of the victims died following rape, while nine committed suicide.
Ain O Salish Kendra’s 2021 statistics showed a rise of 25 percent in rape cases from the year before. The increase was observed despite the introduction of capital punishment for rapists, which the government passed in October 2020 following nationwide protests sparked by a series of high-profile rape cases that year.
The numbers are just the tip of the iceberg, as rights activists say most women do not report rape, fearing victim-blaming and stigmatization and not believing they would get justice. According to Human Rights Watch, less than 1 percent of reported perpetrators in Bangladesh are convicted.
The new app, Bachao (Save Me), aims to stop the crime before it happens. The app’s founder, Jalal Ahmed Mirza, hopes it will be able to reduce the prevalence of rape at least by half.
“My sister was a rape victim, and she suffers from trauma to date. My mother died due to this shock. As a last wish, my mother asked me to do something to protect the girls of the country,” he told Arab News.
“Our target is to halve the rape rate per day from 17 to eight.”
Mirza, a 45-year-old IT professional, founded Bachao as a non-profit initiative but would need support to be able to expand it to the level of unions — the smallest local government units in the country.
“We have spent around $100,000 from our own funds,” he said. “We must work in 4,500 unions of the country, and this requires support from the government, the private sector, NGOs and the public.”
Since its launch in October, Bachao has already been downloaded by 160,000 smartphone users from Google’s Play Store.
When in danger, a user can press the panic button to call volunteers who would track down her location through GPS. If no rescue arrives within 20 minutes, Bachao’s monitoring team would share the victim’s coordinates with the nearest police station.
The app’s data shows over 170 successful interventions have been conducted by volunteers in the past three months.
One of them involved Monica Begum, a 25-year-old garment factory worker in Dhaka, who pressed the panic button in October.
“After regular office hours, when everyone left the factory, Begum was asked by her superior to stay. At that moment, she sensed something was wrong and felt an imminent danger. She pressed the Bachao alert button, and her colleagues were alerted and intervened,” Bachao’s support team member Zeba Fariha said.
Another rescue, in November, involved 16-year-old Sultana Akter, a 10th grader in Matuail, some 7 km from the outskirts of Dhaka.
She clicked the panic button when she was followed by a group of men on her way home in the evening.
“Within a few minutes, her relatives rushed to the spot following the GPS location and rescued her,” Fariha said.
While police were involved in three incidents reported via the Bachao app, a spokesman of the police headquarters in Dhaka said they should be involved in interventions from the very beginning to avoid possible abuse.
“There are chances that some innocent people might be framed,” Additional Inspector-General Mohammed Kamruzzaman told Arab News. “People shouldn’t be abusive while using this type of initiative.”
But women activists are of a different view.
“Sometimes we also notice that people make prank calls to the emergency national helpline. But we don’t consider stopping the helpline’s services,” renowned human rights advocate Khushi Kabir told Arab News.
“There might be some chances of abuse whereby innocent people may fall victim. Police may investigate such incidents.”
She added that Bachao should expand its coverage by introducing shortcodes to be available for all mobile phones, not just for smartphone users.
“People’s intervention before the crime takes place is a good initiative,” Kabir said. “In most cases, women become victims of rape and violence by people they know, sometimes relatives within the family, and it mostly happens in victim’s locality. So, this Bachao app would help women in case of emergency.”
Salma Ali, president of the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association, said the app should be promoted.
“Different rights groups in the country should be engaged so that the nation can build a spontaneous movement over violence against women,” she told Arab News. “The government should also extend its support to make the app more popular.”
Indonesia urges citizens to hold off on foreign travel after jump in omicron cases
Nearly 90% of recent COVID-19 cases in country have been from abroad
Most international travelers carrying virus were Indonesian nationals, arrived from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, US, UAE
Updated 10 January 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Indonesian officials on Monday urged the public to hold off from traveling abroad after a surge in cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were traced back to individuals coming from overseas.
The number of omicron cases in the southeast Asian country have so far reached 414, comprising mostly of Indonesian nationals and those who had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Indonesian Ministry of Health.
Almost 90 percent of the recent cases were imported, with travelers from Saudi Arabia topping the list, followed by those arriving from Turkey, the US, and the UAE.
Speaking during a weekly virtual press conference, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, who has been overseeing the Indonesian COVID-19 response, said: “If it’s possible, please do not travel abroad for the next two to three weeks. Let the wave subside over there, there’s no need to come here and bring the disease.”
Official figures showed that the omicron variant had now tripled compared to the number of cases in late December when it stood at 136. Indonesia officially confirmed its first omicron case on Dec. 16.
Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that, so far, omicron in the archipelago nation appeared to be more transmissible but less severe and called on the population to maintain health and safety protocols.
“We will face this wave from the omicron variant. There is no need to panic as we have prepared ourselves well, and experience showed us that while spikes happen quickly, this omicron wave also goes down pretty fast,” he added.
Indonesia reported a total of 454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with more than 6,300 active cases nationwide. Despite recording an uptick in infections, the current situation was far from the country’s outbreak peak in July driven by the delta variant, when cases soared upwards of 50,000 a day.
In December, the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted that daily cases in Indonesia, triggered by the omicron variant, would reach more than 387,000 by April.
Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, recently told Arab News: “Of course, it’s a big, big possibility (Indonesia) will achieve that number, even higher than that number, because of the ability of the omicron variant.”
However, he pointed out that the officially reported cases would not match real numbers in the community, as had “already been shown during the alpha and delta waves.”
He added: “Due to limited capacity of detection, the number that the government will report and find might not be even half of the predictions, maybe around 50,000 or something.”