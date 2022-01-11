You are here

  • Home
  • US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhr9b

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt

US cops ditched robbery call for Pokemon Go hunt
  • Pokemon Go took the mid-2010s by storm, with millions around the world glued to their smartphones in the hunt for fantastical creatures
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Two US police officers who went off to hunt for Pokemon instead of responding to a robbery have been fired.
Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell cruised the streets searching for fantastic creatures in the augmented reality smartphone game, documents show, bagging a relatively rare Snorlax, as well as a difficult-to-trap Togetic — but no criminals.
In-car recording of their conversation revealed that they had heard the call for help at the Los Angeles department store, but decided instead to drive off.
“Officer Mitchell alerted Lozano that ‘Snorlax’ ‘just popped up’,” legal documents relating to their dismissal show.
“For approximately the next 20 minutes, the (recording) captured petitioners discussing Pokemon as they drove to different locations where the virtual creatures apparently appeared on their mobile phones.”
The Los Angeles police officers snagged the Snorlax and then turned their attention to a Togetic — which proved to be a little tricky to subdue.
“Holy crap, man. This thing is fighting the crap out of me,” Mitchell said, according to the documents, which were published last week.
Both men were charged with multiple counts of misconduct, and admitted failing to respond to the robbery call during the incident in April 2017, but denied they had been playing Pokemon Go.
The pair insisted in disciplinary hearings that they had merely been discussing the game, and challenged Los Angeles city’s dismissal.
California’s court of appeal, however, did not believe their explanations, and upheld their firings.
Pokemon Go took the mid-2010s by storm, with millions around the world glued to their smartphones in the hunt for fantastical creatures.
In one of the first mainstream adoptions of augmented reality, players would look for round-eyed “pocket monsters” that would appear in the real world, if viewed on a smartphone screen.
Participants would use Pokeballs to capture the creatures, which were inspired by everything from mice to dragons, and then train them in Pokegyms to take part in battles.
Such was the popularity of the game at one point that several military installations felt the need to warn troops about the possible perils of playing on bases, including near runways.
Fans were also been blamed for causing traffic accidents, and at least one illegal border crossing was blamed on someone trying to “Catch ‘em all.”

Topics: Pokemon US

Related

Gotta catch ‘em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
Offbeat
Gotta catch ‘em snores: Pokemon sleep app to launch next year
What We Are Playing Today: Pokémon Masters
Offbeat
What We Are Playing Today: Pokémon Masters

Saudis fondly remember US comedian, actor Bob Saget

Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP file photo)
Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP file photo)
Updated 11 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudis fondly remember US comedian, actor Bob Saget

Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP file photo)
  • Saget was widely known for his wit and almost all the millennials in Saudi Arabia considered him one of the funniest people in the entertainment business
Updated 11 January 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Many Saudis expressed sorrow over the loss of the great comedian Bob Saget, best known for starring in the 80s sitcom “Full House” as Danny Tanner and hosting the popular show “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
Saget, 65, was found dead in on Sunday in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, according to news reports. Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy” tour.
Hatim Al-Zahrani told Arab News that he along with many other Saudis used to watch Saget’s show on Saudi Channel 2 during Ramadan. “Bob Saget was … hilarious. He brought so much laughter and smiles to our house each night during Ramadan,” he said.
For 45-year-old Samir Al-Saadi, Saget’s death was “a rude shock.” He said: “Back in Ramadan, we never missed any of the ‘Full House’ episodes and we watched ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ every night and enjoyed every moment of it.”

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom ‘Full House’ and as the wisecracking host of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos.’ (Supplied)

He added: “Bob Saget’s loss is sad. My prayers go out to his family. He was not only a household name in the US but in the entire world. I grew up watching ‘Full House’ and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ in Saudi Arabia. They were among the most-watched shows after iftar during Ramadan.”
Saget was widely known for his wit and almost all the millennials in Saudi Arabia considered him one of the funniest people in the entertainment business. As the news of his death spread, many Saudis took to social media to share their memories and sentiments for the iconic actor and comedian.
Mohammed Assiri told Arab News that he shared Saget’s picture online, adding: “Good bye, Bob Saget, you were sweet and had (a) beautiful smile. You were part of our memory and I will never forget you.”
Khalid Al-Jarallah, a well-known Saudi journalist, also shared a picture of Saget on Twitter and captioned it “He made us happy.”
A nostalgic Abu Dana from Hafar Al-Batin said that, back in the day, even when she did not understand the English language, she would ask her brother to turn on the TV so she could watch ‘America’s Funniest Home Video’s’ because it “made me laugh.”
Majed Al-Jabarah wrote alongside a broken heart emoji: “RIP Bob … He was part of our childhood … he made adults and children happy.”
Dr. Khader Almathami said: “I am sure those who were born in this millennium do not know Bob Saget very well, but he was one of the best comedians in the 80s and 90s. I still remember his shows on Saudi Channel 2.”

Topics: Bob Saget

Related

New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi music school is hitting all the right notes
Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 
Lifestyle
Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday

New portraits of British royal Kate released for 40th birthday
  • The three photographs were all taken in November at the botanical gardens in Kew, west London
  • Kate will celebrate her landmark birthday on Sunday with just family and close friends because of the current wave of COVID-19
Updated 09 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Three new photographs of the British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were released by Kensington Palace on Saturday to mark her 40th birthday.
The soft-focus portraits by veteran Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi will go on tour around Britain this year before being added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is the patron.
Kate joined the royal family in 2011 when she married Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the second in line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony believed to have been watched by hundreds of millions across the globe.
One of the photographs shows a profile of Kate looking off to the side in a white gown similar to a wedding dress, while her sapphire engagement ring — formerly worn by William’s mother, Princess Diana — is prominently on display.
Another — the only one of the photographs in color — shows Kate in a red gown turning toward the camera with a broad smile. The third photograph shows Kate in a frilly white top, again smiling at the camera.

Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday Jan. 9., poses for one of three new photographic portraits. (AP)


The three photographs, which have neutral, non-descript backdrops, were all taken in November at the botanical gardens in Kew, west London, Kensington Palace said.
The portraits will go on tour to Berkshire, southern England, where Kate grew up; St. Andrews, Scotland, where Kate met William at university; and Anglesey in Wales, where the couple lived while William served as a helicopter search-and-rescue pilot at a Royal Air Force base on the island.
Polls suggest that the future king and queen, who have three children of their own, are now the most popular royals behind the 95-year-old monarch.
According to media reports, Kate will celebrate her landmark birthday on Sunday with just family and close friends because of the current wave of COVID-19 which is spreading across the country fueled by the omicron variant.

Topics: Britain duchess of cambridge Kate Middleton UK

Related

UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Offbeat
UK’s William and Kate attend women’s Wimbledon final
Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
Offbeat
Family photo from Jordan to feature on Prince William’s annual Christmas card

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party

Indians arrested for COVID rule-breaking puppy party
Updated 09 January 2022
AFP
Every dog must have its day, but one young pup in India landed her human companions in hot water after police raided a COVID rule-breaking party staged for the coddled canine.
The lavish second birthday celebration cost 700,000 rupees (nearly $10,000), according to police, with an elaborate birthday cake and giant photo cutouts of Abby, an Indian Spitz and the soiree's guest of honour.
Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage at Friday's party, held in the western city of Ahmedabad, with their defiance of local social distancing rules eventually attracting the law's attention.
"We got information about a big party going on, so we raided the venue," police inspector V.D. Zala told AFP.
"As per Covid protocol, it is necessary to take permission before organising a party. The organisers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among guests."
Three men were arrested for their role in staging the event. The trio were later released on bail.
India recorded nearly 160,000 Covid cases overnight, up nearly six-fold from a week earlier, in an infection surge driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus.
Local officials have watched the sharply rising case numbers with alarm and some of India's biggest urban centres have moved to reimpose movement restrictions.

Work(out) from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom

An attendee uses a Liteboxer interactive boxing home workout during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
An attendee uses a Liteboxer interactive boxing home workout during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

Work(out) from home: Pandemic fuels online exercise boom

An attendee uses a Liteboxer interactive boxing home workout during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
  • The market for fitness tech has been growing for years, but the industry has gotten a boost in the last couple of years, similarly to how the pandemic accelerated e-commerce and remote working trends
Updated 08 January 2022
AFP

LAS VEGAS: Interactive comment sections and virtual reality headsets: Internet-connected fitness gear and services have boomed during the pandemic as at-home athletes seek a proxy for gym life.
While home workouts long predate the coronavirus, they have taken on a social aspect that looks set to become the standard in a world reshaped by the pandemic.
“A big part of going to the gym together is sort of suffering together... you build a camaraderie around that,” Jeremy Needham, who does customer education for US boxing fitness company Liteboxer, told AFP at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
“And now that we don’t share that space, at least in real time, we have to do it virtually,” he added.
Like other companies that sell Internet-connected fitness gear, Liteboxer offers customers access to workouts, competitions and other features for a monthly charge — on top of the roughly $1,200 wall-mounted machine.
The market for fitness tech has been growing for years, but the industry has gotten a boost in the last couple of years, similarly to how the pandemic accelerated e-commerce and remote working trends.

Jeremy Needham, an employee of the Liteboxer boxing fitness system, demonstrates the system at the CES technology show in Las Vegas on January 7, 2022. (AFP)

“Connected equipment exploded onto the scene in a big way as consumers had to shift the way to work out during the pandemic,” CES organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA) noted in an industry forecast.
Internet-connected exercise equipment was a nearly $3.8 billion market in 2021, and double-digit percentage growth is expected this year, CTA’s forecast said.
“(Customers) want connectivity,” said Richard Kowalski, an analyst with CTA. “They want to engage with other people online.”

Connected rowing machine maker Hydrow allows customers to comment and like others’ workouts, and users have developed their own social media groups.
“You start talking to each other and then all of a sudden, you have a group of maybe six guys, you know, from all over the world,” Aquil Abdullah, who leads workouts on the system, told AFP.
“A guy is in London, a guy is out in California, a guy is down in Florida, and you have this community.”
The machines, which sell for $2,295, have the usual rowing bar and seat, but also a screen that allows clients to exercise along with instructors on the water, in locales from Miami to London.
“We do these workouts, and so that’s part of building community and building those connections,” said Abdullah, who rowed for the US at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
But the connected fitness industry has shown some sensitivity to the changing conditions of the pandemic and the way it affects equipment users’ lives.
Fitness firm Peloton’s shares have been under pressure since early November, when the company cut its forecast as more consumers returned to reopening gyms.
Credit Suisse downgraded the firm in December, saying the market shifts have forced Peloton to increase advertising and discounting.
However, as cases of Covid’s omicron variant break records around the world, many are again hunkering down at home.
That shift could work in favor of home fitness tech companies.
CTA took a bullish perspective, saying “the growth trajectory suggests that health-conscious consumers are finding practicality and convenience in exercising at home, even as gyms and workout classes reopen.”
And exercise of any kind has offered some people a relief from the pandemic’s impacts — as work, school and travel disruptions and simmering health worries offer plenty to stress about.
“The pandemic locked us inside... we couldn’t do the things that we loved,” said Needham.
“But the human body still needs cardiovascular activity, it’s quite simple. You just need a really engaging way... to release that energy that builds up in you.”

Topics: workout during pandemic Coronavirus

Related

Lockdown restrictions are easing but financial firms have told employees they will be allowed to work from home several days a week permanently. (File/AFP)
Media
Work from home fuelling cyber attacks, says global financial watchdog
Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop
Offbeat
Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop

Billionaire’s looted art still on display at Israel Museum

A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

Billionaire’s looted art still on display at Israel Museum

A Neolithic mask loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, center, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)
  • Steinhardt gave the Royal Moabite Inscription to the museum on extended loan in 2002, shortly after buying it from a licensed Israel dealer in Jerusalem, said Amir Ganor, who heads the Israel Antiquities Authority’s theft prevention unit
Updated 08 January 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: One of the Israel Museum’s biggest patrons, American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, approached the flagship Israeli art institution in 2007 with an artifact he had recently bought: A 2,200-year-old Greek text carved into the limestone.
But shortly after it went on display, an expert noticed something odd — two chunks of text found a year earlier during a dig near Jerusalem fit the limestone slab like a jigsaw puzzle. It soon became clear that Steinhardt’s tablet came from the same cave where the other fragments were excavated.
Last month, Steinhardt surrendered the piece, known as the Heliodorus Stele, and 179 other artifacts valued at roughly $70 million as part of a landmark deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to avoid prosecution. Eight Neolithic masks loaned by Steinhardt to the Israel Museum for a major exhibition in 2014 were also seized under the deal, including two that remain exhibited at the museum.
Museums worldwide are facing greater scrutiny over the provenance — or chain of ownership — of their art, particularly
those looted from conflict zones or illegally plundered from archaeological sites. There are growing calls for such items to be returned to their countries
of origin.

The Heliodorus Stele, loaned by American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, is displayed at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP)

Donna Yates, a criminologist specializing in artifact smuggling at Maastricht University, said that several recent scandals involving looted artifacts — such as the Denver Art Museum’s return of Cambodian antiquities — are “causing museums to reconsider the ownership history of some of the objects that they have.”
“They can’t really afford the public embarrassment of constantly being linked to this kind of thing, because museums aren’t wealthy and many of
them hold a place of public trust,” she said.
In addition to the Heliodorus Stele and two of the ancient masks, at least one other Steinhardt-owned artifact in the Israel Museum is of uncertain provenance: A 2,800-year-old inscription on black volcanic stone. The museum’s display states the origin as Moab, an ancient kingdom in modern-day Jordan.
How it got to Jerusalem remains unclear.
Steinhardt gave the Royal Moabite Inscription to the museum on extended loan in 2002, shortly after buying it from a licensed Israel dealer in Jerusalem, said Amir Ganor, who heads the Israel Antiquities Authority’s theft prevention unit.
That dealer, who confirmed the deal but spoke on condition of anonymity because of the legal questions surrounding the item, told The Associated Press that he obtained the inscription from a Palestinian colleague in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, who didn’t specify its provenance.
“I don’t know how it got to the dealer in Jerusalem,” Ganor said. He said it could have come from the West Bank, neighboring Jordan or through Dubai, a longtime antiquities hub.
The Israel Museum rejected interview requests and refused to show the artifact’s documentation.
But in a statement, it denied wrongdoing, saying it “consistently follows the applicable regulations at the time the works are loaned.” It said all displays are “in full cooperation” with the antiquities authority.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the Moabite Inscription wasn’t part of the Steinhardt investigation and declined to discuss the item.
James Snyder, who was the Israel Museum’s director from 1997 to 2016, said all
artifacts coming to the museum have their provenance checked
by the IAA before they’re exhibited, and that Steinhardt’s other looted artworks “came with documentation of legal ownership.”
“We were given documentation of legal purchase, it was approved to come in on loan and it was approved to be returned” by the authority, Snyder said.
Israel has a legal antiquities market run by some 55 licensed dealers. They are allowed to sell items discovered before 1978, when a law took effect making all newfound artifacts state property.

Topics: Israeli museum

Related

‘I am not a virus,’ insists Indian man named Kovid
Offbeat
‘I am not a virus,’ insists Indian man named Kovid
Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop
Offbeat
Live deer found in car’s hatchback during traffic stop

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site to be ready ‘in 1 to 2 years’
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site to be ready ‘in 1 to 2 years’
Saudi National Bank plans Sukuk denominated in US Dollar
Saudi National Bank plans Sukuk denominated in US Dollar
Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu
Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu
Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar
Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar
Six killed in Philippine jail brawl
Six killed in Philippine jail brawl

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.