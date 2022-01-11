You are here

Coronavirus
US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

People wait outside a community center in San Diego, California, on Jan. 10, 2022 as long lines continue for individuals trying to be tested for COVID-19. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.

The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in two weeks to over 700,000 new infections a day.

The record in new cases came the same day as the nation saw the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also hit an all-time high, having doubled in three weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

There were more than 136,604 people hospitalized with COVID-19, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

While the omicron variant is potentially less severe, health officials have warned that the sheer number of infections could strain hospital systems, some of which have already suspended elective procedures as they struggle to handle the increase in patients and staff shortages.

The surge in cases has disrupted schools, which are struggling with absences of staff, teachers and bus drivers.

Chicago canceled classes for a fourth day as the district and teachers failed to agree on how to deal with increased infections.

New York City suspended service on three subway lines as a large number of workers were out sick, according to its Twitter account. Companies’ plans for workers to return to office have also been derailed.

Deaths are averaging 1,700 per day, up from about 1,400 in recent days but within levels seen earlier this winter.

A redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant is likely needed, Pfizer’s CEO said on Monday, adding his company could have one ready to launch by March.

Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Japan will extend measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of February and reopen mass-vaccination centers as it battles an omicron-fueled coronavirus surge, the government said Tuesday.
“We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
Local media said there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan but there were no immediate details from officials.
The government will also reopen large-scale vaccination centers run by the Self-Defense Forces, and ask local governments to reopen their own mass-inoculation sites to accelerate booster shots, Kishida said.
Japan has imposed strict border-control measures, such as quarantine and frequent testing, on those entering the country from abroad.
But despite those efforts, the omicron variant has been circulating locally and Japan is seeing a sharp rise in virus cases.
“Even though the omicron strain is said to have a low ratio of serious cases, if the number of infections surges, the number of serious cases will increase and put pressure on the medical system,” Kishida said, calling for the public to remain vigilant.
The government has already approved new virus restrictions for three regions, and US forces in Japan have barred troops from non-essential off-base trips for two weeks after clusters of cases emerged in the military and surrounding communities.
Overall, Japan’s infection rate remains comparatively low, with 8,249 cases reported nationwide on Sunday.
But the numbers are rising, and the Sunday figure was among the highest levels since September.
The country has recorded just over 18,400 deaths in the pandemic.

MANILA: Six inmates were killed and 33 wounded during a fight in an overcrowded jail in the Philippines, authorities said Tuesday, in the second such incident in as many weeks.
The deadly brawl happened Monday between rival gangs at Caloocan City Jail in the National Capital Region, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda said.
An investigation was under way into the cause of the violence that Solda said started as a fight between two inmates before others joined the fray. It is not clear what weapons were used.
A ban on family visits since the start of the pandemic may have been a factor, Solda said.
“It’s been almost two years that we don’t have physical visitation in our facilities because of the COVID-19, so we can’t set aside the angle that this could be one of the reasons why others joined in the fight between the two PDLs (persons deprived of liberty),” Solda said.
Security has been beefed up to maintain order in the facility, he added.
Violence is common in Philippine jails where inadequate infrastructure and a slow-moving and overburdened judicial system means cells are sometimes filled to five times their capacity.
About 1,900 inmates were squeezed into Caloocan City Jail that is designed for fewer than 200, Solda said.
The latest incident comes after a fight at New Bilibid Prison in the capital on January 2 left three inmates dead and 14 wounded.
Improvised guns and bladed weapons were used in the clash at the nation’s biggest prison.

NEW YORK: The US Secret Service arrested a 72-year-old man in New York on Monday after he allegedly phoned them threatening to kill ex-president Donald Trump, a criminal indictment showed.
Prosecutors in Brooklyn say Thomas Welnicki “knowingly and willfully threatened to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm upon” the former US president.
It alleges that Melnick told US Capitol Police during an interview in July 2020 that if Trump “loses the 2020 election and refused to step down” he would “acquire weapons and take him down.”
Trump is referred to as “Individual-1” in the indictment.
Melnick is also accused of having left two voice mail messages with the Secret Service’s office in Long Island, New York in January last year in which he “threatened to kill” Trump as well as 12 unnamed members of Congress.
“Oh yeah that’s a threat, come and arrest me. I will do anything I can to take out [Individual-1] and his 12 monkeys,” Melnick, who lives in Queens, is alleged to have said.
Melnick is also accused of having called the Secret Service’s desk in New York City last November three times from his cell phone, introducing himself by name each time.
“He repeatedly referred to Individual-1 as ‘Hitler’ and stated, ‘I will do everything I can to make sure [Individual-1] is dead,” reads the indictment.
In another call last month he stated that “the new Civil war could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don’t matter.”
He added that he used to own a .22 calibre firearm, according to the indictment.
Melnick was arraigned on the charges in a Brooklyn federal court via videoconference later Monday and was to be released on payment of a $50,000 bond.
As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to nightly house arrest and to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device. In addition, he was ordered to seek support for his mental health as well as to seek treatment for any addiction to alcohol or drugs, said a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

New email piles more pressure on UK PM Johnson over lockdown parties

In this file picture taken on November 10, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary (L), arrive back at Downing Street in London. (AFP)
In this file picture taken on November 10, 2020, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister's Principal Private Secretary (L), arrive back at Downing Street in London. (AFP)
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff were invited to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden of his Downing Street residence during the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown in 2020, according to a leaked email seen by broadcaster ITV.
Johnson, who won a landslide victory in a 2019 election, has faced a barrage of criticism over allegations that there were parties in breach of COVID-19 rules in government offices, including his own.
Around 40 staff gathered in the garden for the drinks party, including Johnson and his wife Carrie, ITV said, even though at the time social mixing between households was limited to two people outdoors.
An email was sent by the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over 100 employees in Downing Street on May 20, 2020, ITV said. The leaked email asked them to bring alcohol to the party and to “make the most of the lovely weather.”
“After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” Reynolds said in the email. “Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!“
Johnson’ office declined to comment.
At the time, schools were shut to most pupils, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing. Two people from different households were allowed to meet outdoors but only if they maintained a distance of 2 meters.

’OUTRAGEOUS’
Johnson will be under pressure to explain his own role in the gathering. His premiership has been badly tarnished by controversies in recent months, leading to warnings from some of his lawmakers that he could face a leadership challenge.
The opposition Labour Party accused Johnson of having “no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us.” The Scottish National Party called the email “utterly outrageous.”
London’s police, which previously declined to investigate claims of government officials gathering during the national lockdowns, said on Monday it was in contact with the Cabinet Office after “widespread reporting” of breaches of health protection laws in Downing Street.
A senior government official, Sue Gray, is investigating allegations that at least five parties were held in government departments last year during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings claimed last week that a drinks party had been held in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 despite warnings by him that it was against the rules.
When the prime minister was asked earlier on Monday if he and Carrie Johnson had attended the event, he declined to answer, saying: “All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray.”
The allegations of officials holding events in breach of the government’s own lockdown rules, including a Christmas party, have dismayed voters who were told by the government to carefully stick to social distancing rules.
Johnson, 57, has faced criticism in recent months over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative COVID contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.
Johnson’s Conservatives have lost their lead in opinion polls over the Labour Party and last month suffered an election defeat in a historic stronghold, stepping up pressure from his own lawmakers to reform his team of advisers.
Britain’s official death toll from the pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, the second highest in absolute terms in Europe, behind only Russia’s.

Daesh militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid

Pakistani police commandos and paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a highway in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP file photo)
Pakistani police commandos and paramilitary soldiers stand guard at a highway in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP file photo)
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

QUETTA, Pakistan: A band of suspected Daesh militants is on the run in Pakistan after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the group, officials said Monday.
Counterterrorism police said in a statement they had stormed a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta on Saturday and killed six militants, but “around four to five managed to escape.”
A senior police official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “teams are now raiding different areas to arrest those who escaped.”
Among the dead was Asghar Sumalani, a junior commander in the regional chapter of Daesh State-Khorasan. He had a two million rupee ($11,400) bounty on his head.
Pakistani officials have long played down the presence of IS-K in their country.
But the group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, including the slaying of 11 miners from the minority Shiite Hazara community last year.
Some of the miners were beheaded after being kidnapped from a remote coal mine in the mountainous Machh area, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Quetta.
IS-K has deep roots in several provinces in eastern Afghanistan along the porous border with Pakistan.
The group carried out a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August, killing scores including 13 US service members, as the Taliban retook Afghanistan.
Last week Pakistani army Major General Babar Iftikhar told reporters that “Pakistan Daesh is not very active,” in response to concerns that the threat from the group is rising.

 

