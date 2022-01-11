Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu

Ma’aden leads Saudi mining sector growth with wide range of projects
Mining firm is among the Kingdom’s 10 biggest players by market value and is one of the fastest-growing in the world
Salma Wael
RIYADH: The Gulf’s largest miner, the Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has formed the backbone of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector since it was established in 1997.
Its role in the Kingdom became more prominent when the Saudi Vision 2030 was launched in 2016, which introduced plans to diversify the economy from its reliance on oil.
Mining was identified as a key industry that would aid economic transformation.
With a market cap topping SR100 billion ($26.9 billion), the mining firm is among the Kingdom’s 10 biggest players by market value and is one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world.
Despite COVID-19 industrial slowdowns that have hindered many firms, Ma’aden remained influential in shaping the Saudi mining sector through a wide range of projects, investments and acquisitions in the Kingdom and abroad.
Amid efforts to fully exploit the Kingdom’s reserves, Ma’aden will begin operations in the largest gold mine in the country in the Makkah region, on the western coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Work will commence in the first quarter of the year.
“This project is our largest gold mine,” Ma’aden CEO Abdulaziz Al-Harbi told Arab News in an interview last October.
The mine will play a crucial role in achieving the company’s target of producing 1 million ounces of gold per year by 2025.
The firm is on course to become one of the top three global phosphate fertilizer producers in the world. It closed the pre-operational stage of the $900 million ammonia plant in Ras Al-Khair industrial city in mid-2021, marking the first project of its “Phosphate 3” portfolio expansion.
“The ammonia plant expansion will add over 1 million tons ammonia production to reach 3.3 million tons, making Ma’aden one of the largest ammonia producers east of the Suez Canal,” Al-Harbi noted.
Ma’aden has also consistently managed to attract foreign investors, including US firm Alcoa, which has a 25 percent stake in two of Ma’aden’s subsidiaries as part of a $10.8 billion joint venture.
In 2019, the company concluded its first international acquisition when it bought an 85 percent stake of a Mauritius-based fertilizer company, Meridian Group, valued at $140 million.
These milestones have helped the mining giant pave the way to making the Saudi mining sector more appealing to local and international investors.
For the first nine months of 2021, Ma’aden posted a net profit of SR3.14 billion, swinging from a net loss of SR781 million during the same period in 2020, when the pandemic slowed worldwide growth.
The recovery was due to higher average sales prices of all products except gold, the company said in a bourse filing.
Ma’aden’s key minerals, phosphate and aluminum, contributed to SR9.48 billion and SR7.1 billion of revenues respectively, up from a collective SR10.9 billion in the same period last year.
A higher share of net profit from joint ventures also boosted Ma’aden’s profits.
Looking at the stock performance, Riyadh-based Ma’aden has a solid history of growing stock value that has increased in the past two years, even amid hefty market swings.
In 2021, the stock jumped more than 93 percent to end the year at SR78.5.
South Africa seeks two-fold hike in mining sector investments
In addition to coal, gold, platinum and diamond as its most prominent reserves, the country is also home to other minerals, such as chrome, vanadium and titanium
Updated 11 January 2022
Reem Walid
CAIRO: The minerals council in South Africa aims to reposition the country’s mining industry as its chief industrial sector.
As a preliminary step towards achieving this, the council seeks a two-fold increase in real investment in the mining sector by 2030.
This target will be made possible through council partnerships with major stakeholders in the creation of a valuable policy, legislative and operating environment.
In line with the country’s National Development Plan, this target aims at enhancing South Africa’s economic growth and its developmental and transformational vision.
The mining and quarrying sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 4.6 percent in 2020, down from 10 percent in 1993, according to data from Statistics South Africa.
Despite the fall over the years, South Africa is still among top mining destinations in the world.
In addition, its mining sector has a significant positive impact on economic activity, job creation and foreign exchange earnings.
2018 was a year that proved just that. By the end of the year, the mining sector had accounted for $22.5 billion of South African GDP and the employment of an estimated 456,000 workers.
South Africa is well known for its abundance of mineral resources, accounting for a sizable proportion of global reserves and production.
Despite coal, gold, platinum and diamond being the most prominent reserves, the country is also home to other minerals, such as chrome, vanadium and titanium.
The key players in the industry include Anglo American Platinum, Kumba Iron ore, Impala Platinum, Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Northam Platinum, Exxaro Resources, ARM, Harmony Gold and Royal Bafokeng Platinum.
Taking into consideration the nature of the mining sector, casualties and fatalities are a key concern that the country has pledged to reduce. Accordingly, the South African mining industry has renewed its commitment to “zero harm” in 2021 by revisiting health and safety issues with all market players.
Overview of South Africa’s most prominent minerals
Coal
Concentrated in the northeast of the country, coal is a crucial mineral in South Africa, having a significant impact on employment rates. Current production rates are sufficient enough to cater to the country’s requirements for the next century. 70 percent of sedimentary rock capacity is consumed locally, with more than 70 percent of the country’s electricity demand generated by coal power.
Platinum
The platinum group metals, also known as PGM, constitute six independent silver-white metals. The South Africa-based Bushveld complex covers 80 percent of PGM mining in the country. PGMs are recyclable in nature and are incorporated in various industrial applications, such as the manufacture of mobile phones and computer hard disks.
Gold
South Africa accounts for 4.2 percent of global gold production, with estimated reserves of 6,000 tons. With as much as 40 percent of the world’s total gold reserves, the Witwatersrand area in South Africa stands as the world’s largest gold resource location, with an assessed production of about 2 billion ounces of gold throughout history. In 2019, total gold sales reached $4.6 billion.
Diamond
South Africa is the fourth largest diamond producer worldwide, with an average annual production of 8.15 million carats. In 2019, total diamond sales reached $850 million.
Phosphate, gold, copper lead Saudi Arabia’s $1.3 trillion untapped mining market
Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the country’s economic development
Updated 11 January 2022
George Charles Darley
Saudi Arabia holds an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of untapped mineral deposits — led by phosphate, gold and copper — according to the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
These three commodities, all of which are already being mined in the Kingdom, will no doubt be much discussed at Future Minerals Forum, to be held in Riyadh between Jan. 11 and 13.
NIDLP established a Geological Survey Program in 2020, expected to last six years, for the Arabian Shield — the pre-Cambrian rock-bed formed more than 4 billion years ago and which measures up to 14 kilometers deep — in the Kingdom’s western region.
The program, which was created to support the Kingdom’s diversification away from oil, estimates the value of Saudi Arabia’s largest three minerals resources at $321 billion of phosphate, $229 billion of gold and $222 billion of copper, as well as $70 billion worth each of iron and uranium — among a total of 48 minerals and metals.
The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, said that the $6.4 billion expansion of its phosphate fertilizer portfolio will add 3 million tons of capacity, boosting it to more than 9 million tons by 2025. This will make the firm one of the top three global phosphate fertilizer producers, and place Saudi Arabia as the second largest phosphate fertilizer exporter in the world.
These figures have attracted the interest of major mining operators around the world.
The chairman of Canada-based Ivanhoe Mines, Robert Friedman, recently said: “We think the (Arabian Shield’s) potential is limitless for diamonds, rare earth, lithium, copper, gold and other minerals.
“It’s big, it’s unexplored and it’s blessed by cheap energy, new infrastructure and proximity to markets.”
The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that it received more than 1,500 licensing requests last year after the passing of a new law last June making it easier for foreign companies to invest in the Kingdom.
Under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan, mining is positioned as the third pillar of the country’s economic development, after energy and petrochemicals, as it aims to diversify the economy away from a reliance on oil.
NIDLP said that it plans to “grow and capture maximum value from the mining sector,” with a broad 10-year plan to double the existing mining workforce to almost 500,000, increase private sector involvement and promote private investment.
Libyan oil exports further struggled from the shutting down of four terminals located in the eastern part of the country due to bad weather conditions.
Also known as Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Hariga and Zueitina, the four terminals are expected to remain shut until early next week, dragging Libyan oil exports to 900,000 barrels a day, down from over one million barrels daily, Bloomberg reported
The country's oil exports were already disrupted due to a prior blockade of crucial ports – Zawiya and Mellitah respectively- in the west by a militant force, also known as the Petroleum Facilities Guard .
This blockade accounted for a 45 percent fall in the OPEC state’s oil exports during the first week of 2022 when compared to the previous month's average.
Any lingering disruptions in the Libyan oil exports poses a risk to the industry recovery that the North African country experienced in 2021, which boosted production to 1.2 million barrels a day.
Saudi’s social trading platform Dawul raises $5m seed round
Updated 10 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Social trading platform Dawul has successfully raised $5 million in its latest funding round.
The seed round was led by RAED Ventures with participation from Impact46, Seedra Ventures, Derayah Venture, and Sukna Ventures, Magnitt reported.
This funding round puts the Riyadh-based fintech on the global trade map.
Saudi Arabia’s fintech funding rounds in 2021 raised unprecedented amounts of money, with more than 1,000 percent year-over-year growth.
“Our aim at Dawul is to build a global product with Saudi resources. We always welcome Saudi talent who want to prove themselves in the field of fintech and join our company,” co-founder of RAED Ventures, Talal Alasmari, said.
“There are enormous opportunities behind the concept of social trading which have not yet been applied in the region. We are pleased to be investing in the Dawul platform, which is the first to introduce this concept to the Saudi market through a safe and transparent platform, and with the support of the Capital Market Authority to raise awareness among investors.”
Dawul is planning to launch an educational “Japanese candlestick game,” with the aim of educating beginners, and enriching their knowledge of methods for analyzing market volatility and risks, by having them practice stock price predictions based on stock data and trends of previous sessions.