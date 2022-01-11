North Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks

You are here

South Korean army soldiers ride K-9 self-propelled howitzers in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP)
  • South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what likely was a ballistic missile from the area of its northern Jagang province
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Tuesday fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile into its eastern sea, its second launch in a week, following leader Kim Jong Un’s calls to expand its nuclear weapons program in defiance of international opposition.
The launches follow a series of weapons tests in 2021 that underscored how North Korea is continuing to expand its military capabilities during a self-imposed pandemic lockdown and deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what likely was a ballistic missile from the area of its northern Jagang province. It said the weapon flew 700 kilometers (434 miles) at a maximum speed of around Mach 10 before landing in waters off its eastern coast.
It said the launch was a “clear violation” of UN Security Council resolutions and demonstrated a more advanced capability than North Korea’s previous launch last week. The North’s state media described that launch as a successful test of a hypersonic missile, a type of weaponry it claimed to have first tested in September.
South Korean officials didn’t provide a specific assessment of the missile type, but some experts said North Korea may have tested its purported hypersonic missile again in response to the South Korean military playing down its previous test.
North Korea didn’t immediately comment on Tuesday’s test.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said the suspected ballistic missile landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said officials were checking the safety of ships and aircraft around Japan, but there were no immediate reports of disruptions or damage.
“It is extremely regrettable that North Korea has continued to fire” missiles so soon after the UN Security Council discussed its response to the North’s earlier launch, Kishida said.
The Security Council held closed-door consultations on Monday on last week’s launch, but took no action. Ahead of the talks, the US and five allies issued a statement urging North Korea to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
South Korea’s presidential office said Tuesday’s launch was discussed at an emergency National Security Council meeting, which expressed “strong regret” over North Korea’s continuing tests and urged it to return to talks.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an “immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies” but underlined the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s weapons programs.
The launch came six days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea in what it later described as a successful test of a hypersonic missile.
Seoul’s Defense Ministry said after that test that North Korea had exaggerated its capabilities and had tested a conventional ballistic missile the South was capable of intercepting. The ministry said it doubts that North Korea has acquired the technologies needed for a hypersonic weapon.
Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said the North’s leadership would have been “enraged” by South Korea’s assessment of last week’s launch and may have planned a series of tests in a push to make its threat credible.
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose a crucial challenge to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability. Such weapons were on a wish-list of sophisticated military assets Kim unveiled early last year along with multi-warhead missiles, spy satellites, solid-fueled long-range missiles and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.
Experts say North Korea is likely years away from acquiring a credible hypersonic system.
North Korea’s previous test on Jan. 5 came days after Kim vowed during a key political conference to bolster his military forces, even as the nation grapples with pandemic-related difficulties that have further strained its economy, crippled by US-led sanctions over its nuclear program.
The economic setbacks have left Kim with little to show for his diplomacy with former US President Donald Trump, which derailed after their second meeting in 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korea’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.
The Biden administration, whose policies have reflected a broader shift in US focus from counterterrorism and so-called rogue states like North Korea and Iran to confronting a near-peer adversary in China, has said it’s willing to resume talks with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions.
But North Korea has so far rejected the idea of open-ended talks, saying the US must first withdraw its “hostile policy,” a term the North mainly uses to describe the sanctions and joint US-South Korea military drills.
“Even with North Korea’s pandemic border lockdowns restricting trade and diplomacy, Pyongyang is determined to run an arms race against Seoul and deny Washington the luxury of focusing on Russia and China,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.
North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal is at the core of Kim’s rule and what he clearly considers his strongest guarantee of survival.
During his 10-year rule, he has conducted a large number of weapons tests in a push to acquire the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the American mainland.
But his country’s economy has faltered severely in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sanctions imposed over his nuclear ambitions and his government’s own mismanagement.

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
  • Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization’s top Europe official said on Tuesday.
Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.
“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next 6-8 weeks,” Kluge said.

UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach

UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach
Updated 11 January 2022
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled Tuesday in another scandal over his government’s alleged lockdown breaches as police said they were investigating a Downing Street gathering attended by dozens of top officials.
In the latest in a string of such allegations, Johnson and others allegedly held a drinks gathering in the garden of his official residence in May 2020 when any in-person socialising was outlawed.
An email leaked late Monday indicated that Martin Reynolds, a senior civil servant, invited more than 100 Downing Street colleagues to “bring your own booze” to the event, which Johnson and his wife Carrie allegedly attended.
The potentially highly damaging revelations follow a series of similar accusations which emerged last month about Downing Street parties held during later lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas in 2020.
They prompted Johnson to appoint another senior civil servant, Sue Gray, to investigate the allegations, and she is now expected to expand her probe to cover the new claims.
Meanwhile in a statement released late Monday, London police said they were also making enquiries over potential breaches of the lockdown laws in relation to the May gathering.
“The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office,” the force said.
Johnson has previously denied knowledge that any rules were broken in Downing Street during the pandemic, as he faced weeks of excoriating headlines over the previous allegations before Christmas.
But the latest accusations appear to directly contradict those claims.
In the May 2020 email sent by Reynolds, he wrote: “After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.”
Britain at the time was in the throes of its first lockdown, and outdoor social gatherings of any kind were banned.
ITV News, which obtained the email, said around 40 staff ended up gathering in the garden that evening, eating picnic food and drinking.
BBC News, which followed up, said it had contemporaneous emails from some Downing Staff that questioned the wisdom of the invitation.
“It’s right that Sue Gray is looking into this matter independently,” Health minister Ed Argar told Sky News on Tuesday during a round of broadcast interviews.
“I’m not going to make comments that would prejudge or get in the way of that.”
Johnson had hoped to start the new year with a reset of his embattled government, leaving behind the so-called “partygate” scandals that ratcheted up the pressure on his position, after a series of other claims of sleaze.
But many of Tuesday’s newspapers, including those which normally back Johnson and his Conservative party, again splashed the latest revelations over their front pages.
“Enough Boris! You must end ‘partygate’ farce now” implored the typically supportive Daily Express.

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers

Ethiopia air strike in Tigray region killed at least 17 people — aid workers
  • Air strike in Tigray killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

ADDIS ABBA: An air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Monday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in the town of Mai Tsebri, two aid workers told Reuters citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.
Ethiopian military spokesperson Col. Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces.

US-Russia talks in Geneva were ‘positive’: Kremlin

US-Russia talks in Geneva were ‘positive’: Kremlin
Updated 11 January 2022

US-Russia talks in Geneva were ‘positive’: Kremlin

US-Russia talks in Geneva were ‘positive’: Kremlin
Updated 11 January 2022
MOSCOW: Talks between the United States and Russia in Geneva were a “positive” start to continued dialogue amid tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
“This deserves a positive assessment,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“But this is not a process for the sake of process, and it is not something that can be satisfying, because what’s important here is the result. There is nothing to say yet about the result.”

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash

Taiwan air force searches for missing F-16 fighter after crash
  • President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission
  • Witnesses had seen the aircraft crash into the sea and helicopters and ships were searching for the pilot
Updated 11 January 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet vanished on Tuesday while on a training mission over the sea and efforts are underway to find the pilot, the government said, in the latest accident to befall the island’s air force.
The defense ministry said the F-16V, the most advanced type in Taiwan’s fleet, went missing from radar screens after taking off from the Chiayi air base in southern Taiwan.
President Tsai Ing-wen issued instructions to spare no efforts in the search and rescue mission and “to further clarify the cause of the accident,” her spokesman said.
The government’s Rescue Command Center said witnesses had seen the aircraft crash into the sea and helicopters and ships were searching for the pilot.
In late 2020, an F-16 vanished shortly after taking off from the Hualien air base on Taiwan’s east coast on a routine training mission.
Last year, two F-5E fighters, which first entered service in Taiwan in the 1970s, crashed into the sea off the southeast coast after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission.
While Taiwan’s air force is well trained, it has strained from repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft in the past two years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.
China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has been routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, mostly in an area around the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands but sometimes also into the airspace between Taiwan and the Philippines.

