You are here

  • Home
  • Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign
Season 7 of Formula E kicked off with the double-header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh. (Formula E)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c96n8

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign

Formula E’s Season 8 looks to emulate last year’s memorable campaign
  • Starting with the double-header of night races at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh, Season 7 proved the highest-profile yet of the all-electric series
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to kick off in Diriyah with a double-header of night races on Jan. 28-29, and if last year’s championship is any indication, the all-electric series will continue to lead the way toward a sustainable future in racing.

Here’s how Season 7 unfolded, starting with the opening weekend in Diriyah.

The first-ever Formula E night race 

The Diriyah E-Prix Season 7 opener hosted the first all-electric night race as part of the 2020-21 calendar. The spectacular double-header in the dark used renewable lights with the latest low-consumption LED technology, which reduced energy consumption by up to 50 percent compared to non-LED technologies.

The inaugural night race further added to Formula E’s ongoing commitment to support environmental, economic and social sustainability initiatives around the world, as the Kingdom is embracing its own sustainability journey as part of Vision 2030.

Season 7 Diriyah E-Prix winners

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries took a first Formula E win in the opening Round 1 at the Diriyah Circuit. The Dutchman’s victory was picture-perfect, with de Vries handling Safety Car periods and pressure from behind to romp home four seconds clear of the pack.

A race winner in every season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Sam Bird took the second victory at his debut event with Jaguar Racing in Round 2, beating Robin Frijns from Envision Virgin Racing with DS TECHEETAH’s António Félix da Costa in third. The 34-year-old is one of a select group of drivers to have competed in every Formula E race since the series’ inception in 2014, tallying 11 wins including the first round of Diriyah E-Prix in 2018-19.

Mercedes triumph in driver and team competitions

De Vries won the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title at the 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium in dramatic circumstances as four of his title contenders failed to finish.

ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara finished second in the Drivers’ standings with Jake Dennis from BMW i Andretti Motorsport in third.

Mercedes-EQ won the Teams Championship with 183 points, followed by Jaguar Racing and DS TECHEETAH rounding up the top three in the standings.

The rookies

A new season brought new faces, as three rapid rookies join the grid: Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing), Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing) and Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport).

Dennis had a stellar start to his Formula E career, as he was named the most successful rookie the championship had yet seen, in terms of trips to the top step. Victories in Valencia and London meant no driver outside Formula E’s first season had won more races than the 26-year-old managed, and nobody in 2020-21 led more laps.

Rising star Cassidy scored a maiden podium in the Puebla ePrix in Mexico, describing his first taste of silverware as “special” and “a relief” after near misses in previous races. Shortly after, he signed off in New York City with a second career podium, as he finished behind race winner Bird.

After missing out on silverware twice, Nato finished on the podium with a dominant victory in Berlin, taking Venturi’s third win in Formula E. With this result, and outside of Formula E’s inaugural campaign, Nato became only the third driver to win a race in their rookie year after Felix Rosenqvist in 2016 and Dennis in 2021.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E Championship Motor Racing Saudi Arabia sport

Related

Tickets go on sale for Formula E season opener in Diriyah
Sport
Tickets go on sale for Formula E season opener in Diriyah
Controversial, historic: 5 things we learned from Max Verstappen’s stunning Formula One championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
Controversial, historic: 5 things we learned from Max Verstappen’s stunning Formula One championship win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles

Saudi gaming champ rubs shoulders with football legends, eyes more FIFAe titles
  • 2018 FIFAe World Cup winner Musaed Al-Dossary crowned esports player of year at Globe Soccer Awards
Updated 56 min 32 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldinho. And Musaed Al-Dossary.

When, at only 18, the Saudi gamer won the 2018 FIFAe World Cup, he could never have imagined that in a few short years he would be rubbing shoulders with the players that he controlled on screen from his console.

At the recent 2021 Globe Soccer Awards, held in Dubai, the man who plays under the moniker MsDossary7, found himself going head-to-head with star Italian defender and recent Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus.

Al-Dossary, up for an award himself, said: “Before the event, I had the chance to play Bonucci on a game of FIFA, it was something really great. Thankfully, I went to the event, and I won.”

Currently playing for Team Falcons, he walked away with the esports player of the year award by Zone, the gaming ecosystem which had set up the clash with the legendary Italian center-back.

“It was great, a great experience to see how a tough defender plays FIFA. We played a no-rules game, so offsides, tough tackling is all allowed, which is something he loves. I was playing with Italy, and he was playing with Juventus. I won 2-1, it was close because he was an expert in tackling, playing in no rules,” Al-Dossary added.

After a tough couple of years disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Globe Soccer prize meant a great deal to Saudi Arabia’s star player.

He said: “After a lot of sacrifice and a lot of hard work that you put into a year, to get the award after everything means a lot. What means even more for me, is that when you see a global event with the best players in the world, Mbappe, Lewandowski, Ronaldinho, and then you see a Saudi guy who wants to be one of the best, that’s not just something for me, but for all Saudis.”

After becoming FIFAe World Cup winner in 2018, Al-Dossary was runner-up the following year, but due to the pandemic, the tournament was cancelled in the last two years.

Still, Saudi domestic titles, two international championships, and leading the Kingdom’s national team to the top of the Middle East and Africa qualifying group for the FIFAe Nations Series 2022, the world governing body’s flagship gaming event, meant 2021 was another year of accomplishment for Al-Dossary.

“For now, we are top of the table, but there are four months to go. The main thing, the focus for us, is to stay at the top of the table and to qualify,” he added.

Al-Dossary and his team-mates Yasser Al-Harthi, and Meshaal Al-Hubishi will contest the second round of qualifiers on Jan. 27 and 28.

The end of last year proved a busy time for Al-Dossary, who alongside playing the qualifiers and attending the Globe Soccer Awards, also spent some time at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center on the outskirts of Salzburg as part of a series of sporting and gaming initiatives by the Austrian firm.

“It was really great to see (the center), getting expertise for everything. Mentality, food-wise, training-wise. I want to thank Red Bull for having me there, to train and to check the facilities and to see how the best athletes in the world train. It was a unique experience,” he said.

And he was particularly grateful for the backing he received from gaming officials in the Kingdom. “The Saudi Esports Federation is great, and to be honest, they’re supportive when you win or even when you lose, they are the first to reach out.”

He noted that it would only be a matter of time before Saudi Arabia started holding some of the world’s biggest esports events and wearing the Kingdom’s colors remained his biggest source of pride.

“To represent my country, it feels really great, and words cannot describe it to be honest. Unless you have tried it, you cannot describe it in a few words, it’s a really great thing but a huge responsibility as well.

“So, I mean, the only thing that is making me play until now, because I’ve been playing for six years now full-time, is that I need to take Saudi to a great place in esports. And with the support I have from my government, from the Saudi fans, I need to give back to them,” Al-Dossary added.

Aged 21, a long career awaits MsDossary7, and his ambitions, individually and collectively, remain as they always have been. Rivals who have eyes on the next FIFAe World Cup should beware.

He said: “The big targets are still the same as every year, to win a major championship, hopefully a world championship taking place this year and to be out there, and to defend the title I love the most.”

Topics: FIFAe gaming

Related

Saudi Arabia tops qualifying group for FIFAe Nations Series 2022
Sport
Saudi Arabia tops qualifying group for FIFAe Nations Series 2022
Former FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary visits Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria
Sport
Former FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary visits Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia

Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
  • Judge rules cancellation of Djokovic’s visa ‘unreasonable’
Updated 10 January 2022
Reuters

MELBOURNE: World tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was back in practice hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia on Monday, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam win in Melbourne.

The fight over his medical exemption may not be over, however, as the Australian government said it was still considering another move to deport him.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter where he posted a photograph of himself on court at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park. “Despite all that has happened I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open.”

Earlier Judge Anthony Kelly had ruled the federal government’s decision  last week to revoke the Serbian tennis star’s visa amid was “unreasonable” and ordered his release.

“Novak is free and just a moment ago he went to the tennis court to practice,” Djokovic’s younger brother Djordje told a family news conference  in Belgrade. “He’s out there to set another record.”

Djokovic, who arrived in Australia last week to defend his Australian Open title, had spent the day at his lawyers’ chambers.

There were chaotic scenes on Monday evening as supporters who had gathered outside the lawyers’ office chanting “Free Novak!” surged around a black car with tinted windows leaving the building, while police at one stage used pepper spray as they tried to clear a path.

A spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering using his broad discretionary powers he is given by Australia’s Migration Act to again revoke Djokovic’s visa. Such a move could include a three-year ban on re-entering Australia.

“The minister is currently considering the matter and the process remains ongoing,” the spokesman said.

The controversy has been closely followed around the world, creating diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Canberra and sparking heated debate over national vaccination rules.

The Australian Open begins on Jan. 17. Djokovic has won the tournament, one of tennis’s four Grand Slams, for the last three years and nine times overall.

Spanish rival Rafa Nadal called the drama surrounding the buildup to the tournament a “circus.”

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision,” Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero.

The authorities’ efforts to let the media and public follow events in court at times descended into farce, with pranksters hijacking internet links to stream loud music and porn.

Judge Kelly said he had quashed the decision to block Djokovic’s entry to Australia because the player was not given enough time to speak to tennis organiZers and lawyers to respond fully after he was notified of the intent to cancel his visa.

Officials at Melbourne’s airport, where Djokovic had been detained on arrival late on Wednesday, reneged on an agreement to give Djokovic until 8.30 a.m. to speak to tournament organiser Tennis Australia and lawyers, Kelly said.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australia

Related

Update Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic’s visa
Sport
Australian judge reinstates tennis star Djokovic’s visa
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia
Sport
Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Mane saves Senegal, Morocco beat Ghana at African Cup

Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

Mane saves Senegal, Morocco beat Ghana at African Cup

Morocco’s forward Sofiane Boufal (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the match between Morrocco and Ghana in Yaounde, on January 10, 2022. (AFP)
  • Neither game produced much high-quality football despite them involving three title contenders
  • Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in the day’s other Group B game
Updated 10 January 2022
AP

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon: Sadio Mane saved Senegal with a 97th-minute penalty to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 while Morocco won the first meeting of heavyweights at the African Cup of Nations with a late goal to edge Ghana 1-0 on Monday.
Neither game produced much high-quality football despite them involving three title contenders. It didn’t disappoint that many fans in Cameroon, though, as both were played in front of sparse crowds as the African showpiece reverted to one of its perennial problems.
The tournament often struggles with poor attendances when the host nation isn’t playing. This year, only people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed into the stadiums, meaning the crowds in Cameroon might be even smaller than normal.
Senegal, Africa’s top-ranked team, opened their campaign on the second day of the tournament with an unconvincing win in Group B over a team ranked 101 places below them. It was a win nonetheless.
Mane sent goalkeeper Petros Mhari the wrong way and drilled his very late penalty into the left corner at the Kouekong Stadium in Cameroon’s western city of Bafoussam. The Liverpool forward took his chance after Zimbabwe midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe was penalized for handball in the fourth minute of injury time as the game suddenly ended in drama.
Zimbabwe protested vehemently but referee Mario Escobar of Guatemala stuck by his decision after referring to a video review, which is being used at every game at the African Cup for the first time. Madzongwe had thrown himself to the ground trying to block a shot and the ball struck his arm.
Mane’s penalty was effectively the last kick of the game as Escobar blew for fulltime as soon as Zimbabwe restarted.
Senegal played without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who were among a group of players ruled out for the game after testing positive for the coronavirus. There have been virus outbreaks in many of the 24 squads in the buildup and at the tournament and it seems the African Cup will soldier on through them.
In an update to its tournament rules because of the virus, the Confederation of African Football has said teams must fulfil fixtures if they have at least 11 players healthy and available, even if it means they won’t have any substitutes.
Senegal have also lost forward Ismaila Sarr for the tournament with injury, providing them with a less-than-ideal buildup to its latest quest to win the African title for the first time.
Senegal lost to Algeria in the final at the last African Cup in 2019.
Guinea beat Malawi 1-0 in the day’s other Group B game with a first-half goal from Issiaga Sylla. Guinea-Malawi followed the Senegal-Zimbabwe game at the same stadium.
Morocco vs. Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde seemed headed for 0-0 when Sofiane Boufal suddenly pounced on a loose ball that bounced off a Ghana defender to score Morocco’s 83rd-minute winner.
Ghana captain Andre Ayew finished the game with a bandage wrapped round his head and blood seeping through it after a clash of heads with Morocco skipper Romain Saiss. It encapsulated the game as the Ghanaian came off second best.
Comoros, a tiny Indian Ocean island off the east coast of Africa, made its debut at the African Cup against Gabon in Monday’s last game.
Cameroon’s African Cup opened Sunday when the host team beat Burkina Faso 2-1. The Central African nation has been waiting three years for this tournament after it was stripped of the right to host the 2019 African Cup and then saw its second chance in 2021 postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

Topics: football soccer Afcon africa cup of nations Senegal Morocco Ghana

Related

Africa Cup of Nations preview: the seven Arab nations bidding for glory in Cameroon
Sport
Africa Cup of Nations preview: the seven Arab nations bidding for glory in Cameroon
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener
Sport
Host Cameroon rallies to win African Cup of Nations opener

Sebastien Loeb gains another 7 minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dakar Stage Eight

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

Sebastien Loeb gains another 7 minutes on Nasser Al-Attiyah in Dakar Stage Eight

French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin of Belgium compete during an earlier stage of the Dakar Rally. (AFP)
  • Al-Attiyah, leading for a 10th straight day, was still up by 38 minutes on Loeb
  • Qatari has lost 12 minutes to the chasing Frenchman since the rest day on Saturday
Updated 10 January 2022
AFP

WADI AD DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia: Sebastien Loeb chipped another seven minutes from the Dakar Rally lead of Nasser Al-Attiyah, who finally struck mechanical trouble on Monday in stage eight in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Attiyah, leading for a 10th straight day, was still up by 38 minutes on Loeb, but the Qatari has lost 12 minutes to the chasing Frenchman since the rest day on Saturday, and was starting to feel nervous.
Loeb opened the way and punctured just 28 kilometers into the 395-kilometer special from Al Dawadimi south to Wadi Ad Dawasir. Loeb then also lost his only other spare wheel, forcing him to drive carefully, and yet he pushed hard enough to be third on the stage.
Al-Attiyah also punctured and also drove extra carefully because he suspected he broke the rear differential installed on Sunday, leaving him in front-wheel drive for most of the way.
“I was scared, because we have done a very good job from the beginning and now if we start to have problems ...,” he said. ”We’ll try to respect the Dakar.”
Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden earned his first stage win in his Dakar debut, winning by 49 seconds from Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel, whose bonnet came off after one dune jump and who lost his bearings at the very end of the stage. Loeb’s ProDrive was third, three minutes later, and three seconds ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Audi. Al-Attiyah’s Toyota was 10 minutes down in 11th.
Sam Sunderland won the motorbike stage in dominant fashion and regained the overall lead with four stages to go.
Sunderland was the 28th rider to start and took advantage of the others’ tracks. The British rider led the whole way, winning the stage by three minutes from Pablo Quintanilla of Chile, who moved up to fourth overall. Matthias Walkner of Austria was third and remained second overall, nearly four minutes behind Sunderland.
Adrien van Beveren lost the overall lead when he was more than 10 minutes off the pace, finishing the stage ninth. The Frenchman dropped to third overall, nearly five minutes back.
Also having a bad day was defending champion Kevin Benavides of Argentina, who fell from third overall to sixth, from five minutes behind to nearly 15.
“With the glory of winning, you have the punishment of opening the stage the next day,” Sunderland said. “At the same time, if you want to win the race you have to win some stages.”

Topics: Motorsport Saudi Arabia Dakar Dakar Rally Dakar 2022 Dakar Rally 2022 Sebastien Loeb

Related

Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive
Sport
Sebastien Loeb wins Dakar stage seven to keep hopes of first title triumph alive

Al-Hilal strengthen squad as Saudi Pro League title hopes become more distant

Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid signed for Al-Hilal from Al-Nassr. (Twitter: @AlHilal_EN)
Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid signed for Al-Hilal from Al-Nassr. (Twitter: @AlHilal_EN)
Updated 10 January 2022
John Duerden 

Al-Hilal strengthen squad as Saudi Pro League title hopes become more distant

Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid signed for Al-Hilal from Al-Nassr. (Twitter: @AlHilal_EN)
  • Reigning champions 11 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad
Updated 10 January 2022
John Duerden 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal have moved quickly at the start of 2022 to strengthen their overworked squad, although it remains to be seen whether it comes early enough to save their title defense.

The defending champions have signed international goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais from Al-Ahli and then former Saudi Arabia right-back Abdulrahman Al-Obaid from Al-Nassr. These additions may not make the kind of headlines that the big-name foreign arrivals command, but they will stand the Riyadh giants in good stead going forward.

It is understandable that coach Leonardo Jardim is looking to add players as there are plenty of demands on his squad in the coming weeks and months. 

Next month there is the FIFA Club World Cup and a chance for the Saudi Arabian powerhouse to take on Chelsea in the semi-final, as long as they defeat probable quarter-final opponents Al-Jazira of the UAE.

Al-Hilal fans say theirs is the biggest club in Asia and, with a record four continental championships and a social media following of over 10 million, one that even some of Europe’s top teams can’t match, it is a persuasive argument. It means, however, that the 17-time champions will, and should, take the Club World Cup seriously. If they could become the first Asian representative to defeat Europe's, it would make headlines around the world and be a great advert for Saudi Arabian and Asian football.

And then there is the AFC Champions League. 

Al-Hilal, once again correctly, always set great store by performing well in Asia’s flagship tournament. There are going to be tough games in May and with only the top team in each group certain of a place in the knockout stages, there are unlikely to be many opportunities to rest players or take things easy. 

And then there are four very important World Cup qualifiers in January, February and March for the national team with good results securing a place in Qatar. Al-Hilal will be providing a healthy proportion of the Green Falcons for the climax of the qualification campaign.

It all means lots of demands on the Al-Hilal squad and the addition of more players will be welcomed by fans. The team already has good goalkeepers and full-backs, but Al-Owais and Al-Obaid should get their chance to show what they can do in the famous blue shirt sooner or later.

It is looking increasingly unlikely, however, that the new signings will be collecting a championship medal come the end of the season. While Al-Hilal were lifting the Super Cup last Thursday, after a hard-fought win over Al-Faisaly that went to a penalty shootout, it can’t have escaped the attention of fans and media that this was another week in which the champions were in action in a cup competition while their rivals for the Saudi title were chalking off another game in the league season.

The day following that entertaining Super Cup clash, Al-Ittihad were defeating Al-Feiha 2-0 to make it six wins out of six in the league. 

That run has taken the Tigers onto 35 points after 15 games, exactly halfway through the season. One place and three points behind are Al-Shabab, who have played a game more, with a resurgent Al-Nassr three points further back. And Al-Hilal? They are in fifth and, while there is a game in hand over the leaders, the gap is a massive 11 points.

Is the club’s title defense over? Not quite, not yet, but it means that the Riyadh giants can’t afford any slip-ups. It could well be that another defeat means it is pretty much all over. Just look at Tuesday’s clash against Al-Tai, the all-important game in hand and one that Al-Hilal need to win. To be 10 or 11 points behind Al-Ittihad just looks to be too much to overcome.

If the champions were in great form there would be more confidence, but the 3-2 win over Al-Faisaly in the league, just a week before their Super Cup meeting, came after just two points from the previous four games and involved the team coming back from 2-0 down. Al-Hilal are just not playing that well and are relying on moments of magic from their big name stars, like the stunning overhead kick from Salem Al-Dawsari last week, rather than team fluency or organization.

To make matters worse, the top three are going very well at the moment and have fewer demands on their squads. 

From the last five games, Al-Hilal have taken five points. Al-Nassr in third have collected 12, Al-Shabab 11 and Al-Ittihad the maximum of 15. In short, Al-Hilal are now in a situation where they need to get back into top gear and go on a winning run. This is at a time when they have two major international tournaments to look forward to, as well as a huge King’s Cup quarter-final tie against local rivals Al-Nassr next month.

Al-Hilal are not out of the title race yet, but with their rivals in good form and with plenty of games to think about, they can’t afford to make any more mistakes or they will be handing over the league trophy over to one of Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr or Al-Shabab this May.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Related

The Super Cup is a second trophy in the space of six weeks for Leonardo Jardim’s men, who won the AFC Champions League trophy against Korea’s Pohang Steelers. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Sport
Al-Hilal defeat Al-Faisaly to win Saudi Super Cup after dramatic penalty shootout
Al-Ittihad win, Al-Shabab stumble: 5 things we learned from latest round of SPL matches
Sport
Al-Ittihad win, Al-Shabab stumble: 5 things we learned from latest round of SPL matches

Latest updates

Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022
US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022
UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach
UK’s Johnson faces fresh scandal over lockdown party breach
Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA
Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.