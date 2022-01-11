You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 

Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 

Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcswe

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 

Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched a transportation network to connect the cities of Al-Qassim, north central of the Kingdom, with 12 tracks and 67 buses, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The network will include 107 stations in the cities of Buraidah, Unaizah, in addition to Taif, located in the western province of the kingdom, the head of Transport General Authority has announced.

The project was approved within the Saudi budget of 2022, and the implementation of the first phase has already started, Rumaih Al-Rumaih added.

Topics: Al-Qassim transport

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser meets his Qatari counterpart Jassim Al-Sulaiti in Doha. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Qatar discuss developing cooperation in transport, logistics

US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022

US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022

US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Companies raised more than $100 billion in the bond market in the first week of 2022, as firms sought to make the most of lower borrowing costs before interest rates began to rise.

US deals led the charge as global corporate bond issuance reached $101 billion in the year ending Jan. 7. 

The global increase also came on the heels of $118 billion being raised over the same period in 2021, which was the highest in the records of US/UK financial market data firm Refinitiv for nearly two decades.

“There is an expectation among our issuers that prices are likely to continue upward from here, they will try to take advantage of the market now while there are favorable conditions for these prices to stabilize,” Dan Mead, head of an investment-grade syndicate at Bank of America said, according to the Financial Times.

Topics: Bond market Finance

Related

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Business & Economy
EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021
Business & Economy
Emerging markets lead global bonds in 2021

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA

Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec: CPCA
Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.


Tesla’s December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34 percent higher than November’s sales.


It also brought Tesla’s total sales of China-made cars for last year to 473,078, according to Reuters’ calculations. The last monthly record was in October, when the US carmaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles.


Tesla’s Shanghai factory, which started delivering vehicles at the end of 2019, makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.


The automaker said during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant’s potential annual output exceeded 450,000 vehicles.


China’s EV market is dominated by domestic brands including BYD and Wuling — a local marque that is part of General Motors. Tesla is only the foreign brand in the top 10, according to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.


The CPCA also said Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. delivered 10,489 cars last month, a year-on-year increase of 49.7 percent, while Xpeng Inc. delivered 16,000 vehicles.

Volkswagen AG said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.


CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7 y percent from a year earlier.
 

 

Topics: economy Automobile industry Tesla Elon Musk electric battery electric cars

Related

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
Business & Economy
Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Saudi Arabia's East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares

Saudi Arabia's East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares

Saudi Arabia's East Pipes IPO bidding starts, raising 6.3m shares
  • The offer price range has been set at SR72-80 ($19-21) per share
Updated 30 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: East Pipes Integrated Co. has launched the book-building period of its initial public offering on the Saudi stock exchange today, the IPO book-runner said in a bourse statement.

SNB Capital, as the financial advisor of the offer, is in charge of handling the book-building process, which will run through Jan. 17, 2022.

The offer price range has been set at SR72-80 ($19-21) per share.

As many as 6.3 million shares will be offered during the period, representing 100 percent of the total offer.

Each subscriber will be allowed a maximum of 1.05 million shares, with a minimum subscription of 100,000 shares.

Upon completion of the book-building process, the listing of East Pipes is to take place on the main market TASI, after SNB Capital sets the final offer price.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO Tadawul Saudi stock exchange Market news

Related

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution IPO attracts around $80bn in bids: sources
Business & Economy
South Korea’s LG Energy Solution IPO attracts around $80bn in bids: sources
Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu
Business & Economy
Saudi water bottler Helwa to offer 20% stake in IPO on Nomu

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds

EIG-led consortium behind Aramco oil pipelines deal hire Citi, JPMorgan for dual-tranche bonds
Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners has hired Citi and JPMorgan to help refinance a loan that backed its acquisition of a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network last year.

Reuters reported the move on Monday citing bank documents and an investor presentation.

The banks will advise issuer EIG Pearl Holdings on the sale of dual-tranche US dollar-denominated amortising bonds, the documents showed.

The bond offering will partly refinance the $10.8 billion term debt facility that backed the deal. 

The loan would be refinanced across two or three bond deals, with the first bond issue likely to be at least $4 billion, Reuters said, citing sources.

The consortium bought 49 percent of the Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. in June while the oil giant, Saudi Aramco, holds the remaining 51 percent stake.

Investors in the stake include the investment arm of Saudi Arabia's largest pension fund, Hassana, China's state-owned Silk Road Fund, and Korea's Samsung Asset Management, the investor presentation showed.

Topics: EIG Global Energy Partners Citi JPMorgan Saudi Aramco

Saudi computer provider Al Hasoob gets $2m loan from Al Rajhi Bank

Saudi computer provider Al Hasoob gets $2m loan from Al Rajhi Bank
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi computer provider Al Hasoob gets $2m loan from Al Rajhi Bank

Saudi computer provider Al Hasoob gets $2m loan from Al Rajhi Bank
  • The loan is bound by a promissory note worth SR7.84 million
Updated 11 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Hasoob Co. has obtained a short-term loan worth SR7.5 million ($2 million) from Al Rajhi Bank amid expansion efforts.

The credit shall be valid for one year and complies with Islamic sharia laws, the company said in a bourse statement.

It added that the decision comes in line with its strategic plan and growth prospects as well as to meet future financial needs.

The loan is bound by a promissory note worth SR7.84 million.

Riyadh-based Al Hasoob is a computer and electronics retailer with seven branches across the Kingdom.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 
Saudi Arabia launches new transportation network connecting its north central cities 
Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
Iranian poet’s custody death ‘emblematic of dire situation’ for Tehran’s critics: HRW
Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
Ras Al Khaimah offers Kazakh tourists support as violence escalated in home country
WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks
US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022
US firms lead the way as bond market sees $100bn surge in first week of 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.