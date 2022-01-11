You are here

An ex-engineer at Saudi miner plans to fill a gap in Kingdom's value chain

An ex-engineer at Saudi miner plans to fill a gap in Kingdom’s value chain
GEORGE CHARLES DARLEY 

  • Beginning with a small team of geologists and mining engineers, Golden Compass has expanded to 120 staff
  • Golden Compass projects revenue of SR100 million in the current financial year
As Saudi Arabia begins a new age of mining, with untapped mineral deposits valued at over $1.3 trillion, there is a need for home-grown expertise in exploration, drilling and processing.

One company that plans to tap into this is Golden Compass, a Jeddah-based mining operator launched in 2016 focused on gold, limestone, copper and silica — which is used in a range of products, from microchips to solar panels.

Golden Compass has two main revenue streams: the identification and valuation of underground resources, and the actual mining and extraction of minerals.

Founder and chief executive Meshary Al-Ali began his mining career with a stint in Australia, before spending nine years at Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden — the largest miner in the Gulf region — where he was ultimately promoted to senior project engineer.

Al-Ali said he resigned from Ma’aden to establish a startup that will “be the biggest mining consulting and services company in Saudi Arabia in the first phase, and in the Middle East in the second phase.”

Beginning with a small team of geologists and mining engineers, Golden Compass has expanded to 120 staff.

Its first successful investment round came in 2018, bringing in the Saudi venture capital firm Naif Al Rajhi Investment Group. The size of that deal remains confidential, but it gave NRI a majority shareholding, and shortly afterwards, NRI injected a further SR20 million ($5.3 million).

In 2020, 10 percent of Golden Compass was bought by Saud Al Rajhi Investment Group (NRI and Saud are both part of the Al Rajhi banking dynasty) for SR7 million, valuing the company at SR70 million. 

A third investment round is currently being finalized, the details of which are again confidential, with an Initial Public Offering slated for 2028. 

Al-Ali told Arab News that the need for such levels of investment stems from the amount of equipment required in the mining sector. 

“The big mining companies don’t necessarily want to invest their capital in rigs and drills and bulldozers, which are expensive, and which also depreciate quickly,” Al-Ali said. 

He added: “If you are a multinational mining company that wins a concession for a gold or copper mine in Saudi Arabia, you will usually not run it yourself.

“You’ll contract that out to a certified operator specializing in exploration, resource and reserve estimation and core cutting — and with its own fleet of rigs, bulldozers, drills, processing facilities, laboratories, and of course manpower. And all of that requires huge capital investment — over SR 50 million so far, in our case.

“We carry out exploring, surveying, blasting, extracting, drilling — the entire circle of operations. We’ve become a one-stop shop of services for mining companies.”

The company is on a rapid upward trajectory, with revenues of SR30 million in 2020, and SR27 million in 2021, a fall partly due to management changes in their primary client Ma’aden, causing a delay in the closing of a contract.

However, Golden Compass projects revenue of SR100 million in the current financial year. 

“Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is booming”, Al-Ali said. “This really started with the new mining code on 1 January 2021. Saudi Arabia is now marketing its mining industry to the world and wants to bring in more global players. 

“How? By enacting a very solid law that will protect the investments of foreign companies and provide easy access to information and data — for example via the National Geological Database and mapping program, which is updating a lot of redundant historical information.

“International mining companies now have a very solid law to protect them, and a good business environment in a stable country with confirmed mineral reserves — and the Saudi government now supports mining companies with 70% finance. So, it’s a total package.” 

Another important new initiative is Saudi Arabia’s accelerated exploration program, where the Kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources seeks to “motivate and encourage small-scale exploration companies.”

Golden Compass has bid for some of those contracts and the winners will be announced later this year.

Mining has three phases. Upstream consists of exploration and extraction. Midstream is made up of processing. And downstream is the manufacture of finished products.

“Until now, over 80 percent of Saudi Arabia’s mining sector has been concentrated on upstream”, Al-Ali noted. “But the object now is for the country to be involved in the entire value chain.”

He said one way this can be achieved is by setting up factories that process the Kingdom’s abundant silica into solar panels, with the transfer of technology and knowhow, along with the potential creation of many jobs.

“Saudi Arabia needs to diversify its income over the next 20 years,” Al-Ali said. “I think that the leaders of our mining industry are on the right track, and are building a healthy and sustainable and transparent system for investors and mining companies.”

FMS2022 Golden Compass

Radisson plans to increase its Saudi hotels fourfold

Radisson plans to increase its Saudi hotels fourfold
  • Hotel group CEO says the Kingdom is the second-fastest growing market after China
RIYADH: The Radisson Hotel Group is very optimistic about the growth in Saudi tourism market.

The group now is considering increasing the hotels it operates in the Kingdom fourfold as it plans to move its regional headquarter to Riyadh this year.

Today, the Group operates 24 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in Saudi Arabia and has another 20 under development, but the growth it sees in the Saudi tourism market is making it determined to go from 24 to more than 80 in the coming five years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News in Riyadh, Radisson CEO Federico J. González said that they need to revisit their plans and consider increasing that number to 100.

“Yesterday I was discussing with the teams that actually we should increase those targets to a 100, as the speed of transformation you see in this country is unlike any other country in the world,” he added.

When asked about the growth in Radisson’s business in Saudi Arabia compared to other international markets, González said that it’s the second-fastest growing market after China where the hospitality brand is adding a significant number of hotels. 

Federico J. González, Radisson CEO

“I don’t think if you go around the world, you would see any other country where the level of transformation in tourism is as big as the one you are doing,” he said.

Radisson plans to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of 100 million visitors by 2030 with its new hotels. The Group’s Saudi Arabia portfolio now makes up around 50 percent of its presence in the Middle East region.

The Kingdom has plans to develop 854,000 more hotel rooms, with 70 percent funded by the private sector. After opening up to international tourism in 2019, Saudi Arabia issued more than 400,000 eVisas – becoming the fastest-growing tourism destination in the world before the pandemic.

Under Saudi Vision 2030 and National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom plans to increase the contribution of tourism in the GDP to 10 percent, creating one million new jobs and ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes among the top five global tourist destinations.

González met Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb on Jan. 10 to discuss the group’s expansion plans aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting is the opening of a Radisson Hotel Group regional headquarters in Riyadh this year in response to the growing portfolio of the group in the Kingdom.

They also talked about generating many new job opportunities and developing exchange programs for Saudi talent in the hospitality sector.

One of the subjects Radisson has discussed with Saudi tourism officials is its carbon negative meetings concept — that all meetings held at its hotels should emit lower carbon.

“Radisson as a group was the first company in the world that came up with carbon zero meetings, and now we are transforming that into carbon negative meetings,” González added.

González said Radisson is very supportive of sustainability, but he still sees a need to define that term better.

We are working with different institutions including the World Travel and Tourism Council to try to help define what we call the sustainability basics.”

“We have our commitments to reduce carbon by 2050, but I think where we need to move now is to make sure we do things now,” he said.

Highlights of Radisson’s expansion plan for Saudi Arabia include opening the Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel and opening a fifth Radisson hotel in Riyadh with the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Qurtuba; doubling the group’s presence in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, adding nearly 1000 rooms and serviced apartments in Thakher City; and doubling the group’s presence in Jeddah with the addition of more than 600 rooms, most of which will open in 2022.

Saudi Arabia to establish first private equity fund for $26m dedicated to tourism investing

Saudi Arabia to establish first private equity fund for $26m dedicated to tourism investing
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund, signed an agreement with investment solutions firm Derayah Financial to establish a SR100 million ($26 million) private close-ended equity fund.

It will be the first fund in the Kingdom to participate in the capital of small to medium-sized companies operating in the tourism sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The equity fund will target promising business opportunities in selective tourism areas across the Kingdom.

Derayah Financial will manage the new fund as it possesses wide expertise in assets and funds management in both the Kingdom and Gulf markets, according to a statement by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the TDF.

Aligning with the Kingdom’s economic growth, the fund is part of TDF’s efforts to promote tourism investment, Al-Fakhri added.

It is expected that the fund will increase investment diversity within the tourism sector through introducing new products and services and enhancing tourists’ experience in the Kingdom.

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules

Saudi Central Bank updates crowdfunding rules
RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has updated the rules for separating the funds of participants in the financing process and the funds of a crowdfunding facility.

The step aims to support the emergence of fintech companies.

The updated rules aim to redefine the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that seek to obtain financing through the debt crowdfunding platform.

They add the definition of aggregate accounts to ensure complete separation between the funds of the participants in the financing process and the funds of the crowdfunding facility, the Bank clarified.

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell

TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange finished higher for the third straight session on Tuesday, as investor sentiment boosted a wave of record highs for the Kingdom’s stocks.

Both the main and parallel indexes advanced. At closing bell, TASI rose 1.5 percent to 11,844 points, and the parallel Nomu market was up 1.2 percent to 26,144 points.

The top-performing stock was the recently listed Tadawul Group — the owner of the Saudi bourse, which saw 10 percent gains, up to SR142 ($37.8) – its highest value since listing.

Next, Saudi Research and Media Group or SRMG, and utility provider ACWA Power were up by nearly 0.7 percent each. 

With the latest gain, SRMG recorded an all-time closing high of SR233.

ACWA Power is set to begin the first phase of the Dubai-based Noor energy 1 project, as announced in a bourse filing on Monday.

One of the Kingdom’s largest by market value, Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR150, having surged almost 3 percent in today’s session.

Shares of Alinma Bank and the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, also reached record highs, ending at SR26.7 and SR71, respectively.

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, finished 2.2 percent lower, even as it posted its highest-ever estimated annual profit for the fiscal year 2021, of SR397 million.

The hike came in line with oil prices, as Brent crude rose to $82 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $79.4 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre

Aramco, China Building Materials Academy launch new non-metallics centre
Saudi oil giant Aramco and Beijing-based research institute China Building Materials Academy have launched a new Nonmetallic Excellence and Innovation Centre to promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector.

The centre, known as NEXCEL, to be located in Beijing, plans to promote the application of nonmetallic technologies over their metal alternatives, Aramco said in a statement. 

To improve sustainability and enhance the longevity of structures, NEXCEL will create a global collaboration platform to expand and accelerate the use of nonmetallic materials. 

“At Aramco, we have been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives,” senior vice president of technical services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi, said. 

“Given the advantages of nonmetallics, we believe that this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials will catalyze a wide range of exciting new opportunities,” he added. 

This move comes amid Aramco’s efforts to develop and adopt nonmetallic solutions in its oil and gas operations. 

