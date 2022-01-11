TASI logs third day of gains as stock record highs lift investor sentiment: Closing bell

Radisson plans to increase its Saudi hotels fourfold
Hotel group CEO says the Kingdom is the second-fastest growing market after China
WAEL MAHDI
RIYADH: The Radisson Hotel Group is very optimistic about the growth in Saudi tourism market.
The group now is considering increasing the hotels it operates in the Kingdom fourfold as it plans to move its regional headquarter to Riyadh this year.
Today, the Group operates 24 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in Saudi Arabia and has another 20 under development, but the growth it sees in the Saudi tourism market is making it determined to go from 24 to more than 80 in the coming five years.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News in Riyadh, Radisson CEO Federico J. González said that they need to revisit their plans and consider increasing that number to 100.
“Yesterday I was discussing with the teams that actually we should increase those targets to a 100, as the speed of transformation you see in this country is unlike any other country in the world,” he added.
When asked about the growth in Radisson’s business in Saudi Arabia compared to other international markets, González said that it’s the second-fastest growing market after China where the hospitality brand is adding a significant number of hotels.
“I don’t think if you go around the world, you would see any other country where the level of transformation in tourism is as big as the one you are doing,” he said.
Radisson plans to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of 100 million visitors by 2030 with its new hotels. The Group’s Saudi Arabia portfolio now makes up around 50 percent of its presence in the Middle East region.
The Kingdom has plans to develop 854,000 more hotel rooms, with 70 percent funded by the private sector. After opening up to international tourism in 2019, Saudi Arabia issued more than 400,000 eVisas – becoming the fastest-growing tourism destination in the world before the pandemic.
Under Saudi Vision 2030 and National Tourism Strategy, the Kingdom plans to increase the contribution of tourism in the GDP to 10 percent, creating one million new jobs and ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes among the top five global tourist destinations.
González met Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb on Jan. 10 to discuss the group’s expansion plans aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.
Among the topics discussed at the meeting is the opening of a Radisson Hotel Group regional headquarters in Riyadh this year in response to the growing portfolio of the group in the Kingdom.
They also talked about generating many new job opportunities and developing exchange programs for Saudi talent in the hospitality sector.
One of the subjects Radisson has discussed with Saudi tourism officials is its carbon negative meetings concept — that all meetings held at its hotels should emit lower carbon.
“Radisson as a group was the first company in the world that came up with carbon zero meetings, and now we are transforming that into carbon negative meetings,” González added.
González said Radisson is very supportive of sustainability, but he still sees a need to define that term better.
We are working with different institutions including the World Travel and Tourism Council to try to help define what we call the sustainability basics.”
“We have our commitments to reduce carbon by 2050, but I think where we need to move now is to make sure we do things now,” he said.
Highlights of Radisson’s expansion plan for Saudi Arabia include opening the Mansard Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Hotel and opening a fifth Radisson hotel in Riyadh with the Radisson Blu Hotel, Riyadh Qurtuba; doubling the group’s presence in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, adding nearly 1000 rooms and serviced apartments in Thakher City; and doubling the group’s presence in Jeddah with the addition of more than 600 rooms, most of which will open in 2022.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund, signed an agreement with investment solutions firm Derayah Financial to establish a SR100 million ($26 million) private close-ended equity fund.
It will be the first fund in the Kingdom to participate in the capital of small to medium-sized companies operating in the tourism sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The equity fund will target promising business opportunities in selective tourism areas across the Kingdom.
Derayah Financial will manage the new fund as it possesses wide expertise in assets and funds management in both the Kingdom and Gulf markets, according to a statement by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the TDF.
Aligning with the Kingdom’s economic growth, the fund is part of TDF’s efforts to promote tourism investment, Al-Fakhri added.
It is expected that the fund will increase investment diversity within the tourism sector through introducing new products and services and enhancing tourists’ experience in the Kingdom.
RIYADH: Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has updated the rules for separating the funds of participants in the financing process and the funds of a crowdfunding facility.
The step aims to support the emergence of fintech companies.
The updated rules aim to redefine the beneficiary to include all commercial establishments registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that seek to obtain financing through the debt crowdfunding platform.
They add the definition of aggregate accounts to ensure complete separation between the funds of the participants in the financing process and the funds of the crowdfunding facility, the Bank clarified.
Saudi oil giant Aramco and Beijing-based research institute China Building Materials Academy have launched a new Nonmetallic Excellence and Innovation Centre to promote the use of nonmetallic materials in the construction sector.
The centre, known as NEXCEL, to be located in Beijing, plans to promote the application of nonmetallic technologies over their metal alternatives, Aramco said in a statement.
To improve sustainability and enhance the longevity of structures, NEXCEL will create a global collaboration platform to expand and accelerate the use of nonmetallic materials.
“At Aramco, we have been developing and deploying nonmetallic solutions within our own operations for more than 20 years as they offer superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives,” senior vice president of technical services, Ahmad Al Sa’adi, said.
“Given the advantages of nonmetallics, we believe that this new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials will catalyze a wide range of exciting new opportunities,” he added.
This move comes amid Aramco’s efforts to develop and adopt nonmetallic solutions in its oil and gas operations.
RIYADH: US automotive company General Motors has appointed the Saudi lubricants and automotive services company Petromin Corp. as a new wholesale distributor for ACDelco in the Kingdom.
ACDelco, a subsidiary of General Motors, is the region’s primary supplier of aftermarket products. Since 1998, it has produced and sold 50 million batteries in the region.
The move comes as General Motors focuses on growing the independent aftermarket, or IAM, as part of its customer care and aftersales strategy, it said in a statement.
“The partnership stems from our shared growth mindset, serving our aim to further develop the IAM business in KSA through a keen focus on non-GM maintenance parts and commodities,” director of customer care & aftersales at GM, Rohan Fernandes, said.
“This new chapter will cement our presence in the independent aftermarket and allow us to continue to grow our business in KSA,” he added.
Founded in 1968, Jeddah-based Petromin Corporation operates in lubricant oils, including manufacturing, industrial, and automotive oils and lubricants, car servicing, fuel retailing and car dealerships.
It has been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 50 years and owns a market share of 40 percent across the Kingdom.