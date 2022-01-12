You are here

Rome church condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral
People gather around a swastika-covered casket outside St. Lucia church, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo)
AP

  • ‘This ideological and violent exploitation, especially following an act of worship near a sacred place, remains serious, offensive and unacceptable for the church community of Rome’
  • Italian news reports identified the deceased as a 44-year-old former militant of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, who died over the weekend of a blood clot
ROME: The Catholic Church in Rome on Tuesday strongly condemned as “offensive and unacceptable” a funeral procession outside a local church in which the casket was draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute.
Photos and video of the scene outside St. Lucia church following the Monday funeral service were published by the Italian online news portal Open. They showed around two dozen people gathered outside the church as the swastika-draped casket emerged, shouting “Presente!” with their right arm extended in the fascist salute.
In a statement Tuesday, the Vicariate of Rome strongly condemned the scene and stressed that neither the parish priest, nor the priest who celebrated the funeral, knew what was going to transpire outside after the funeral Mass ended.
It called the swastika-emblazoned Nazi flag “a horrendous symbol irreconcilable with Christianity.”
“This ideological and violent exploitation, especially following an act of worship near a sacred place, remains serious, offensive and unacceptable for the church community of Rome and for all people of good will in our city,” it said.
The statement quoted the parish priest, the Rev. Alessandro Zenobbi, as distancing himself and the church from “every word, gesture and symbol used outside the church, which are attributed to extremist ideologies far from the message of the Gospel of Christ.”
Italian news reports identified the deceased as a 44-year-old former militant of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, who died over the weekend of a blood clot.
Pope Francis is technically the bishop of Rome, but he delegates the day-to-day management of the diocese to his vicar, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis.

Indonesia to give free COVID-19 booster shots

  • The government U-turn on plans to charge most Indonesians for their third jab, will see the program start on Wednesday with priority given to the elderly and vulnerable groups
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday announced that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided free for all citizens.

The government U-turn on plans to charge most Indonesians for their third jab, will see the program start on Wednesday with priority given to the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Although the primary COVID-19 vaccine doses have been state subsidized, officials and government bodies had repeatedly suggested that booster jabs would only be free for citizens aged 60 and over and those without the means to pay.

In his Tuesday statement, Widodo pointed out that the booster program was an “important effort to increase the people’s immunity considering that the coronavirus continues to mutate.”

He said: “With that in mind, I have decided that the administration of the third doses will be free for all Indonesians. Because, once again, the safety of the people is our priority.”

Indonesians who received their second vaccine shot at least six months ago would be eligible for a third dose, he added.

More than 116 million people in the southeast Asian country have been fully vaccinated, out of a government-set target of 208 million.

On Monday, the country’s food and drugs regulatory agency BPOM gave its approval for the emergency use of five COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots, namely CoronaVac by China’s Sinovac, Zifivax from China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom, Vaxzevria by the UK’s AstraZeneca, Spikevax from the US’ Moderna, and Comirnaty by America’s Pfizer.

Indonesia has recorded more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases and in excess of 144,000 deaths. In July, the country grappled with a devastating second wave of infections, driven by the delta variant, but case numbers have dwindled since then.

 

French official says 300-400 Russian mercenaries operate in Mali

  • French official: ‘I would say there are around 300-400 members of Wagner and there are also Russian trainers, who provide equipment’
  • Mali’s junta has said the new forces are military instructors who came with equipment they bought from Russia
PARIS: From 300 to 400 Russian mercenaries are operating in central Mali, a senior French armed forces ministry official said, challenging an assertion by the West African country’s junta that only Russian military trainers are deployed there.

Other West African nations have closed their borders with Mali, severed diplomatic ties and imposed economic sanctions in response to its delay in holding elections following a 2020 military coup, the 15-state regional bloc said on Sunday.

The moves were also a response to the arrival of private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group, whose members are mostly ex-service personnel.

“I would say there are around 300-400 members of Wagner and there are also Russian trainers, who provide equipment,” the French official told reporters at a briefing late on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Russian mercenaries had deployed with Malian forces to the center of the country.

Mali’s junta, which has proposed a five-year transition rather than stepping down in February as initially planned, has said the new forces are military instructors who came with equipment they bought from Russia.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. President Vladimir Putin has said the group does not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law.

France has thousands of troops fighting extremist militants in the Sahel region and in December joined 15 other countries, mostly European states operating in Mali, in condemning the possible arrival of mercenaries.

Paris has said any such move would be incompatible with the French presence in Mali.
“The fact that Wagner is in a different part of Mali limits the risk of interaction which would be very difficult (for us) to accept,” the French official said. “They (the junta) made the choice to turn their backs on the Europeans, the Americans and Africans and that brings consequences.”

He said consultations were under way between France and its European partners, who have provided special forces in Mali, on how to respond. Decisions are likely at European Union level at the end of January, he said.

One child disappears every week from UK’s refugee hotels: Report

  • Experts believe ‘inappropriate’ hotel accommodation could put kids at risk of abuse, exploitation
  • Govt says it works ‘closely’ with local authorities to ensure vulnerable children are supported
LONDON: Roughly one lone child refugee disappeared every week from unregulated government hotels during the second half of 2021, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

Last year, 16 children went missing from hotels housing Channel arrivals in just five months.

Another four disappeared within one week at the end of November, according to newly revealed figures. Half of those children have not been found.

Many unaccompanied children who cross the English Channel and arrive in the UK are placed in what is described as “inappropriate” hotel accommodation, which experts believe could put them at risk of abuse or exploitation.

It is not clear where the missing children came from, but the most recent government figures on the ethnicities of refugees arriving in Britain via the Channel show that people from Iran make up the majority, followed by Iraqis, Syrians and Afghans.

According to The Independent, hundreds of unaccompanied children are housed in five hotels across the south of England.

Dozens of them are under the age of 14, and a small number of unaccompanied minors are less than 10 years old.

Data obtained under freedom-of-information laws revealed that 16 minors went missing from these hotels between July 20 and Nov. 25 — roughly one per week. Another four went missing from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2. While 10 of them were later accounted for, another 10 are still missing.

“After surviving unimaginable dangers to journey here, these children should finally have felt safe and protected,” Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, told The Independent.

“Instead, Priti Patel, the home secretary, has ignored all warnings that these hotels were inappropriate for children and must now take action to find these missing children before it’s too late.”

Elaine Ortiz, founder of the Hummingbird Refugee Project, warned that some of the children may be going missing in order to pay off “debts” accrued during their journey to the UK.

During her work in the French city of Calais, she said she witnessed how children were taken advantage of by some adults.

“We saw the level of exploitation of the children and young people in Calais by smugglers and gangs,” she added.

“We also heard about harassment and violence towards young people by gang members in order to pay their ‘debts.’ I believe that this may contribute to reasons why children go missing in the UK.”

The Refugee Council said it will end its agreement with the government to provide advice and support to unaccompanied children in hotels because it does not believe that the long-term use of hotels for child refugees “meets their needs or is appropriate.”

The council added: “These are very vulnerable and traumatized children who have already faced terrible experiences and are at risk of neglect or at worse exploitation unless all steps are taken to make sure they are kept safe.”

A government spokesperson said it takes the issue of any child going missing “extremely seriously,” and works “closely” with local authorities to ensure vulnerable children are “supported appropriately.”

Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants

  • Gang transported illegal immigrants into Europe, extracted wanted criminals from continent
  • Journeys between North Africa, Europe cost individuals at least $5,665 each
LONDON: A criminal gang using speedboats to smuggle illegal immigrants into Europe and extract wanted criminals to Africa has been dismantled by Spanish police.

In order to make maximum profit, the gang would sneak migrants from North Africa into Europe, and then fill boats with suspected criminals and stolen goods for the return trip.

The gang charged 5,000 euros ($5,665) per person for both inbound and return journeys, The Telegraph reported, and extra fees were added the further into Europe people wanted to go.

The highly organized network used Spain as its primary European destination and rigid inflatable boats with powerful motors to quickly make the 124-mile crossing to Europe.

The gang members “knew to perfection” Spain’s Cabo de Gata coastline of isolated inlets, allowing them to evade detection. “They used to send many boats at the same time, sometimes up to 10, so that if one was intercepted the others could reach Spain without any problems,” the officer in charge of the operation to dismantle the gang said.

They would also smuggle tobacco to Europe alongside the immigrants.

After refueling and on the way back to North Africa, they would load their boats with stolen goods and wanted criminals. “Fugitives from justice who came from Spain, France, or Italy” would be transported while “avoiding port or airport controls,” the officer told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“These are criminals who had committed all kinds of crimes in Europe, from robberies with force to homicides, and who did not want to be arrested in Europe,” the officer added.

Following a seven-month investigation, 24 people were arrested last month. Police recovered more than 40,000 euros in cash, four vehicles, 3.5 kilograms of a variety of the drug ecstasy known as pink cocaine, 61 mobile phones, stolen identity documents, and bank cards.

WHO: Omicron to infect more than half of Europe’s population in 6-8 weeks

  • Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022
COPENHAGEN: More than half of the European population are expected to be infected with the omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization’s top Europe official said on Tuesday.
Europe saw more than 7 million newly reported COVID-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO’s Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.
“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the population in the region will be infected with omicron in the next 6-8 weeks,” Kluge said.

