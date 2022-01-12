You are here

In Israel, omicron, confusion drive 'real panic' for tests
Medical staff carry out tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive-through site as Israel faces a surge in Omicron variant infections, in Jerusalem, January 10, 2022. (Reuters)
In Israel, omicron, confusion drive 'real panic' for tests
  • Coronavirus testing reached a peak for the current wave, with more than 342,141 PCR and antigen tests conducted on Sunday
TEL AVIV: Aviran Yael fetched rapid antigen kits from a pharmacy in Tel Aviv’s busy center, placed them in the light blue bag strapped to the back of his motorbike and headed off to deliver them.

With that, Yael on Monday joined a growing army of couriers toting Wolt delivery boxes around Israel, a sight that has become ubiquitous in the three years since the Finnish company began operating here.

The payload in the blue boxes changed when the Israeli government last week authorized more at-home testing to take the burden off of testing centers.

Almost immediately, as the omicron coronavirus variant set infection records, rapid antigen tests became the platform’s most in-demand product — even more than food, its core delivery business, officials said.

By Monday, as Wolt opened a modern headquarters in a blue building in Tel Aviv, someone was ordering an antigen test every three seconds — a reflection of widespread public anxiety and confusion over the government’s constantly changing pandemic policies.

“There’s real panic for these tests,” said Yael.

Even in relatively wealthy, small Israel, the government and the governed are struggling with the stunning surge of omicron as it rips around the globe, raising anxiety in a place already known for tension. Since the variant emerged in South Africa in November, the government has closed and reopened the airport, changed testing policies, tightened and loosened quarantine requirements and confused people about whether and how to send their kids to school.

In the latest twist, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced late Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the most senior Israeli official to contract COVID-19.

“I am confirmed with corona,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel excellent because I am vaccinated. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and we will be through this together.”

With his government facing sagging public support, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned this week that between 2 million and 4 million people among Israel’s population of 9.4 million are expected to be infected by the variant.

On Monday, Israel reported 21,514 new cases, another all-time high. The number of serious cases crept up to 222, a figure that remains well below the highs experienced during previous waves of the coronavirus. Bennett has said preventing serious illness and hospitalizations is his main concern.

Testing has skyrocketed nationally, another sign of the concern about the variant’s spread.

Coronavirus testing reached a peak for the current wave, with more than 342,141 PCR and antigen tests conducted Sunday, according to Health Ministry figures.

That’s the second highest single-day figure behind a spike of more than 414,000 in late August, as Israel was rolling out its booster shots.

“It is hard to control a virus that spreads four times as fast as what we’ve known in the past,” Sharon Alroy-Preis, the Health Ministry’s top public health official, said on Channel 13.

Cross-border Syria aid gets 6-month extension sans new UN vote
  • Cross-border humanitarian aid to northwest Syria — not green-lit by Damascus — remains “essential,” the UN said, as the measure was de facto extended for six months without a new Security Council vote. The council had previously renewed the authorization
NEW YORK: Cross-border humanitarian aid to northwest Syria — not green-lit by Damascus — remains “essential,” the UN said, as the measure was de facto extended for six months without a new Security Council vote.

ç through the crossing at Bab Al-Hawa on the Syrian border with Turkey.

The text provided for “an extension of an additional six months, that is, until 10 July 2022,” subject to a report by the UN secretary-general.

For the West, the renewal to July had been interpreted as automatic, while Russia had raised the possibility of requesting a new Security Council vote, though it has not taken that step.

In his December report, UN chief Antonio Guterres had stressed the impossibility of replacing at this stage the cross-border mechanism for one that crossed front lines from Damascus. Moscow favors this method as recognition of the Syrian government’s sovereignty over the whole country.

Sudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating protesters

Sudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating protesters
Sudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating protesters
  • Attacks on medical facilities seen during an uprising in Sudan three years ago have re-emerged during rallies against an October coup
KHARTOUM: On the afternoon of Dec. 30, security forces banged on the windows of Khartoum Teaching Hospital then fired tear gas into an emergency room packed with protesters injured in a nearby demonstration.

“We were around the corner trying to hide, it came right past our heads,” said a nurse who asked to withhold her name for fear of retribution. “We couldn’t breathe and had to rush out.”

Attacks on medical facilities seen during an uprising in Sudan three years ago have re-emerged during rallies against an October coup.

Hundreds of protesters have been injured since the coup, mainly from live gunshot and tear gas canisters, and at least 63 have died, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a medics’ union aligned with protesters.

Military leaders justify their coup as saving Sudan from chaos.

In a statement, the Khartoum State security committee expressed regret at the “violations” of hospital grounds and committed to providing high-ranking officers inside facilities to monitor any breaches.

Assaults on medical facilities have centered on hospitals which lie along main protest routes and routinely treat injured protesters.

Patients and their friends and relatives have also been assaulted and arrested inside the hospital, and security forces have chased protesters into wards.

Near Khartoum Teaching Hospital, security forces have repeatedly tried to disperse protesters and chase them down side streets as they march toward the presidential palace, about 1.2 km away.

Khartoum Teaching Hospital has been attacked with tear gas three times, said its director Dr. Elfatih Abdallah. “This is immoral, inhumane, and not acceptable at all,” he said, pointing at a circular dent in the wall caused by a tear gas canister.

Patients and their friends and relatives have also been assaulted and arrested inside the hospital, and security forces have chased protesters into wards, said deputy hospital director Emad Mamoun.

Asked for comment, a police official who requested not to be named said: “We do not assault any doctors and doctors are well-respected by us as we consider them colleagues. We do not assault citizens as our role is to protect them.”

Medics say it is not always clear which part of Sudan’s security apparatus is responsible. They say that even when security forces do not enter the hospital, tear gas is often fired nearby, making it difficult to work.

CCSD has accused security forces of besieging hospitals and blocking the entrance and exit of ambulances during protests.

On Sunday, medics marched in lab coats to submit a report to the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights documenting more than 20 alleged incidents of security forces impeding medical care across the country since the coup.

Norwegian Ambassador Therese Loken Gheziel said attacks would impede the international community’s engagement with authorities. “Trust has to be rebuilt, people need to see justice, and the violence has to stop. Then we can facilitate consultations,” she said.

Iraq’s Shiite divide makes forging government tough task

Iraq’s Shiite divide makes forging government tough task
Iraq's Shiite divide makes forging government tough task
  • Country is mired in corruption, economic crisis, with threats of violence lingering
  • One of parliament’s first tasks must be to elect president, who will then name a PM
BAGHDAD: Three tense months after legislative elections, Iraq’s parliament has finally held its inaugural session — but opening debates swiftly descended into furious arguments between
Shiite factions.

In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, the formation of governments has involved complex negotiations ever since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

Parliament only met for the first time since the October 10 vote on Sunday, after Iraq’s top court rejected a complaint of electoral irregularities filed by the Shiite and pro-Iran Hashd Al-Shaabi, a former paramilitary alliance.

Political analysts warn there are still several hard steps ahead before the formation of a new government.

Iraq is trying to emerge from almost two decades of conflict but is mired in corruption, economic crisis, with threats of violence lingering.

The newly elected members of parliament met for a swearing-in ceremony and to elect their speaker, but the debate soon turned ugly.

Videos filmed by MPs showing lawmakers becoming verbally aggressive with each other, highlighting divisions between Shiite groupings.

Iraq’s post-election period has been marred by high tensions, violence and allegations of vote fraud.

One of parliament’s first tasks must be to elect the country’s president, who will then name a prime minister tasked with forming a new government.

Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, who once led an anti-US militia and who opposes all foreign interference, has repeatedly said that the next prime minister will be chosen by his movement.

It won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly’s 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

But the Coordination Framework, including pro-Iran groups such as the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Tehran Hashd Al-Shaabi, insist their coalition is bigger. The Coordination Framework claimed they can muster the backing of 88 lawmakers to make them the largest bloc.

That prompted fury from Sadr’s movement. In the ensuing chaos, MP Mahmud Al-Mashhadani, the oldest member of parliament who was therefore chairing the opening session, was taken ill.

One lawmaker alleged Mashhadani was “attacked,” state media said he fainted, and he was rushed to hospital where he was reportedly in a stable condition.

When the parliamentary session resumed an hour later, lawmakers reelected as speaker influential Sunni MP Mohammed Al-Halbussi of the Taqadom party.

Coordination Framework MPs boycotted the vote.

No single party holds an outright majority, so the next leader will be voted in by whichever coalition can negotiate allies to become the biggest bloc.

In previous parliaments, parties from Iraq’s Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.

But Sadr has hinted he prefers an alliance with Sunni groups including Taqadom as well as the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

“In theory, they could push through and have their president elected and their prime minister designated,” said political scientist Hamza Haddad.

One leader in the Shiite Coordination Framework, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted that if Sadr presses ahead with a coalition including Sunni parties and the KDP, they will be able to choose the government.

However, if Sadr works with Shiite parties as in past parliaments, then the Coordination Framework “will have the upper hand,” the leader added.

If the Coordination Framework had a choice, a leading contender would be ex-prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a figure close to Iran whose own group won 33 seats.

Maliki would be unthinkable for Sadrists.

They, however, have not put forward any name to replace current Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who has not clearly said whether he wants to remain in power.

Al-Khadimi, a former intelligence chief, is Shiite like all his predecessors. He was confirmed in the last parliament by a coalition of Shiite-majority lawmakers.

“As long as the two Shiite sides remain divided, that could lead to more violence,” the political analyst Haddad said.

There has already been unrest following the election.

Al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt when an explosive-packed drone hit the prime minister’s residence in November during what his office called an “assassination attempt.”

No group has claimed the attack.

“It is difficult to see either side quietly allowing the other to lead a government formation without the other,” Haddad added, noting that both Sadr and the Conquest Alliance have armed backers.

“The biggest fear would be fighting,” he said.

UN expresses ‘great concern’ over Houthis’ use of Hodeidah ports for warfare

Stephane Dujarric encouraged all parties to rally around the efforts of the UN and its envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg (pictured), in order to "bring about peace and stability." (UN)
Stephane Dujarric encouraged all parties to rally around the efforts of the UN and its envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg (pictured), in order to “bring about peace and stability.” (UN)
Stephane Dujarric encouraged all parties to rally around the efforts of the UN and its envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg (pictured), in order to “bring about peace and stability.” (UN)
  • UN mission demands access for inspection, says ports are crucial lifeline for millions of Yemenis
  • UN spokesman: Latest fighting makes it ‘that much more difficult to deliver aid to those who need it’
NEW YORK: The UN on Tuesday expressed “great concern” over allegations that the ports of the Yemeni city of Hodeidah are being used for warfare by the Houthi militia, as the UN Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement demanded access for inspection.

The UNMHA reminded parties to the conflict that the ports are a crucial lifeline for millions of Yemenis, called on them to preserve the civilian character of the ports’ infrastructure, and urged restraint in resolving the matter.

Last week, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen condemned the Houthis for using the ports to launch attacks on global maritime trade, as well as produce and smuggle weapons.

“The Houthi rebels have been practicing piracy in the international waters of the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab, which threatens maritime security and poses a big threat to global trade,” the coalition said on Saturday.

It added that the Houthis’ attack on the UAE’s Rawabi ship is “a severe violation of international laws and threatens maritime security.”

The coalition said the seized vessel was carrying medical supplies. Its hijacking by the Houthis raised fears that the conflict could spill over into the Red Sea, a vital maritime route for oil and trade between Europe and the Middle East.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed concern over the renewed fighting in Yemen, which “can only have a negative impact on the already extremely dire humanitarian situation” in the country.

“(Fighting) continues to make our humanitarian work that much more complicated, that much more difficult to deliver aid to those who need it. And it just prolongs the years-long suffering of the Yemeni people.”

Dujarric encouraged all parties to rally around the efforts of the UN and its envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, in order to “bring about peace and stability” in the country.

Grundberg on Tuesday concluded a visit to the UK, where he met senior officials including James Cleverly, minister for the Middle East and North Africa.

Grundberg said discussions in London included the deteriorating economic situation in Yemen, the recent military escalation and “its impact on prospects of reaching a peaceful and just solution to the conflict.”

He added: “There are no sustainable solutions to be gained from military escalation. The parties can and should engage in a sustained political dialogue aimed at de-escalating the violence and finding a way towards a negotiated comprehensive solution.”

He said: “The structured and consistent support of the international community and the Security Council member states is essential for the success of this effort.”

Grundberg will brief the UN Security Council on Wednesday during its regular meeting on the situation in Yemen.

Lebanese judge issues travel ban for central bank governor

Lebanese judge issues travel ban for central bank governor
Lebanese judge issues travel ban for central bank governor
  • The decision was the first judicial action taken by authorities in Lebanon against Riad Salameh
  • The travel ban was issued by Ghada Aoun, an investigating judge for the Mount Lebanon district
BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge Tuesday issued a travel ban for the country’s central bank governor, state-run National News Agency and a lawyer said.
The move comes after a corruption lawsuit accused him of embezzlement and dereliction of duty during the country’s financial meltdown.
The decision was the first judicial action taken by authorities in Lebanon against Riad Salameh, who is being investigated in several countries abroad for potential money laundering.
It was not immediately clear if the ban will be implemented. Salameh, 71, has been in the post for nearly three decades and enjoys backing from most politicians, including the country’s prime minister, despite the country’s devastating economic crisis and banking sector collapse.
The travel ban was issued by Ghada Aoun, an investigating judge for the Mount Lebanon district, based on an investigation into a case filed by lawyers of an anti-corruption group known as the People Want to Reform the Regime.
Aoun’s decision came as the value of the Lebanese pound tumbled to new lows on Tuesday, reaching 33,500 to the US dollar. The pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value since the meltdown began, including nearly 10 percent of its value since the beginning of the year.
Salameh was once touted as the guardian of Lebanon’s monetary stability and praised for steering the country’s finances through post-war recovery and bouts of unrest. But he has come under intense scrutiny since the small country’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, with many experts now questioning his monetary policies.
Haitham Ezzo, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit against Salameh, said the governor violated his official duty to protect the national currency and the banking sector. He said Salameh is also criminally responsible, saying the suit provides new evidence that he abused his position for personal gain.
“We filed a criminal case against him ... and we asked for a number of things starting with a ban on his traveling,” Ezzo said. The second request was to reveal the fate of Lebanon’s huge gold reserves that are worth billions of dollars.
Salameh is being investigated in Switzerland, Luxembourg and France for potential money laundering and embezzlement. Local media reported in recent months that Salameh, his brother and an aide have been involved in illegal businesses, including money transfers abroad despite the informal capital controls imposed at home.
Ezzo said they have evidence that Salameh has rented an apartment in Paris’ Champs Elysee for the central bank at an overvalued price, accusing him of embezzling the difference.
Salameh, who has repeatedly denied making such transfers, said in November that he asked for an audit of transactions and investments during his tenure and the results showed no public money has been misused.
Salameh has said that he was wealthy before he became central bank governor in 1993.
Lebanon’s economic crisis — rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement — has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst the world has witnessed since the 1850s.
“How can I trust a person who said the pound is doing well. How can I trust a person who said the banks are not bankrupt but they really are,” said Ezzo.
Last month, Prime Minister Najib Mikati was asked whether he plans to remove Salameh from the post. Mikati responded: “During wars you don’t change officers.”

