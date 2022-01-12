Saudi education ministry adopts models for students’ return to classroom

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has adopted three operational models for the return to classes in primary schools and kindergartens that will come into force from Jan. 23.
The models, defined as low, medium and high, will apply to public, private and international institutions, as 97 percent of all schools in the Kingdom fall within the low and medium levels, the ministry said in a statement issued by Saudi Press Agency.
The operational models will take into account the health precautions and controls in primary schools and kindergartens in all regions, and will take advantage of the facilities and space available in schools.
Low-level schools will ensure complete distancing between students in classrooms and laboratories, while classrooms in medium-level schools will divide students into two groups. High-level schools need to implement distancing in halls and laboratories, and divide students into three groups.
The models include psychological and social preparation for students to resume in-person studying, adherence to approved health regulations, monitoring the health status of school staff, excluding classroom and non-classroom activities that fail to achieve physical distancing, equipping classrooms and schools with synchronized broadcasting techniques, and training teachers to manage simultaneous classrooms.
DiplomaticQuarter: EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia visits King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues to this day
RIYADH: The EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Patrick Simonnet, recently visited the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which is being held in the northeast of Riyadh.
The ambassador toured the festival and learned about the vision of the Camel Club, which is organizing the event with the aim of expanding the camel sector.
Simonnet praised the festival’s activities and arrangements and applauded the efforts being made to preserve Arab heritage.
He tweeted: “Truly amazing time at the King Abdul Aziz Camel Festival. Congratulations @CamelClub for a great organization.”
He told Arab News on Monday: “I had the pleasure of visiting the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival. Camels play a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s heritage and culture. A marvelous and great work has been done by the organizers to serve this great ancient heritage. I had the most remarkable cultural experience.”
Festival administrator Saeed bin Rashid tweeted: “European Union Ambassador during his visit to the festival has left lots of positive comments regarding the camel history and its long relations with humans at the historical camel exhibition of the festival. Happy to meet your excellency.”
The camel festival is an annual cultural, sports, and entertainment event. It is accompanied by a series of activities, racing competitions, and camel beauty pageants.
Camel racing dates to the pre-Islamic era, and the tradition of producing the strongest, fastest, and most beautiful camels continues to this day.
A healthy racing camel can run up to 40 kilometers in one hour and requires little water, so while these creatures run at a slower speed than horses their endurance is second to none.
Last year, the festival’s administration planted 6,500 trees throughout the venue to beautify the area and improve the environment.
The event is being held in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing measures.
Saudi Arabia's Cabinet welcomes Sudan dialogue initiative
The Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security and stability in Yemen
Ministers approved a number of agreements and MoUs
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the UN-brokered Sudanese dialogue initiative, and said it supports everything that would unite and maintain security, stability and development in Sudan.
The comments were made following a weekly Cabinet meeting chaired remotely by King Salman from the capital, Riyadh.
The UN said on Monday it had started consultations to try and resolve the North African country’s escalating political crisis and transition to democracy.
During the session, the Council of Ministers was briefed on the meetings and talks that took place during the past week to develop relations and cooperation with a number of countries in various fields, to serve common interests and efforts to achieve international peace and security.
Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said that the ministers reviewed a number of regional and international developments.
The Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to achieve security and stability in Yemen, end the suffering of the Yemeni people, and the efforts made by the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to ward off regional threats and secure maritime traffic and global trade from continuing violations by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia of international humanitarian law and maritime laws.
During the meeting, the ministers approved the framework agreement for establishing the International Solar Energy Alliance, approved by a royal decree, and confirmed a memorandum of understanding regarding political consultations between the foreign ministries of Saudi Arabia and Norway.
The Cabinet also approved the Kingdom’s accession to the Global Ocean Alliance, and an MoU between the World Tourism Organization and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism to establish an international academy in cooperation with the UN international tourism body, and approved the academy’s organizational structure.
The Council of Ministers authorized the president of the Human Rights Commission to sign a draft MoU for cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking with the National Committee to Combat Trafficking in Persons in Qatar, and authorized the chairman of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology to sign a draft agreement with Ukraine in the field of science, technology and innovation.
It also approved a MoU between the General Directorate of Financial Intelligence in the Presidency of State Security and the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine regarding cooperation in the exchange of information related to money laundering, terrorist financing and related crimes.
Ancients built long 'funerary avenues' in western Arabia, study finds
Graves across peninsula point to complex networks dating back millennia
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla, in partnership with the University of Western Australia, revealed that the people who lived in the ancient northwest of the Arabian Peninsula built long “funerary avenues” surrounded by thousands of burial monuments during the third millennium BC.
The publication of the findings in “The Holocene” is the culmination of a year of tremendous progress made by the UWA team, working under RCU, to shed light on the lives of the ancient inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula.
The passages, linking oases and pastures, reflect a high degree of socio-economic interdependence among the region’s population, indicating the existence of a sophisticated social network 4,500 years ago that extended across the peninsula.
The discovery joins the steady progress of archaeologists working in partnership with RCU in understanding the mysteries of human existence and the societies that lived in the region.
The work of the UWAs team is part of a broader effort made by 13 specialized teams with members from around the world who work in the Archeology and Conservation Project in cooperation with Saudi experts in AlUla and Khaybar.
Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the RCU, said: “The more we learn about the ancient inhabitants of northwest Arabia, the more we are inspired by the way our mission reflects their mindset.
“They lived in harmony with nature, honored their predecessors, and reached out to the wider world. The work done by our archaeological teams in 2021 demonstrates that Saudi Arabia is a home for top-flight science — and we look forward to hosting more research teams in 2022,” he added.
Director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at RCU, Dr. Rebecca Foote, said: “Projects that have been conducting fieldwork in AlUla and Khaybar for over three years, such as the UWA team, have started publishing their results, and it is terrific to see how analyses of the data are elucidating so many aspects of life from the Neolithic to the Bronze Age in northwest Arabia.
“These articles are just the beginning of the many publications that will advance our knowledge of prehistoric to modern times and have significant implications for the wider region,” she continued.
Researcher and historian Dr. Eid Al-Yahya said that the graves in Khaybar, known as Harat Al-Nar (Fiery Field), as well as others, are considered diverse urban patterns. “There are more than 100 patterns, and each has a distinctive architectural shape. All of the graves contain humans laid to rest in a squatting or ‘fetus’ position. We were able to identify more than a million graves with the help of Google and through a specialized scientific team.”
Regarding the timing of this era, Dr. Al-Yahya said: “These graves were made when the Arabian Peninsula was very fertile and looked like the savannah forests. They symbolize constructions made by people who lived in prosperity, did not live in a barren desert preventing them from building a burial with complex and precise engineering methods.”
He noted that the huge graves pointed towards the sky and became an important symbol for the Mesopotamian and Nile civilizations, stressing that they are the civilization of peoples who have an ancient visual and celestial dimension.
He explained that, according to the researches of the German Max Planck Institute, the last decades of the savannah era in the Arabian Peninsula dated back 6,500 years ago. When the Arabian Peninsula became a desert, its people moved to lands with rivers and transmitted their culture as well, including cuneiform, which can be found on most of the graves.
Al-Yahya said that a large part of these ancient graves were exposed to excavation in ancient times, unlike the Nile graves, which were famous for hiding the tombs of kings underground so that they would not be seen.
Cuneiform graves were visible and built above the mountains where furniture and weapons were buried with the deceased along with some of their belongings.
He stressed that what the RCU had achieved in collaboration with the UWA proved that the graves are some of the oldest types of architecture in the world — older than the pyramids dating back over 8,000 years.
Al-Yahya estimated that some of these graves may date back to the Middle Stone Age, and that they may find graves dating back further still.
Saudi Arabia's king receives letter from Algerian president
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The letter dealt with “the strong and solid relations that bind the two countries and peoples, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields and at all levels.”
The message was received by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramdane Lamamra in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.
The horse Bromma Bahmas was sold at auction for SR180,000 ($48,000), a portion of the sum will go to charity
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Horse Festival 2022 has kicked off in Riyadh after a curtain raiser at the International Equestrian Resort.
With the support of its strategic partner the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, people from across the region flocked to the opening for the premiere event for purebred Arabian horses.
This is the second edition of the festival, being held under the slogan of “Ubayyah in Diriyah.”
The opening included the holding of the Diriyah Pride Auction, offering an opportunity to acquire a selection of horses whose breeds belong to rare horses, with a display of 40 head of mares and forts.
The horse Bromma Bahmas was sold at auction for SR180,000 ($48,000), a portion of the sum will go to charity. Side events such as a living museum of purebred Arabian horses were organized to reflect the Kingdom’s great equestrian heritage.
The festival will also include art competitions, live music, shops and restaurants, and many other events including the Ubayyah Experience, similar to the dining, wellness and hospitality concept of Sadu Escape in AlUla.
The most prominent event will be the International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses.