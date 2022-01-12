You are here

Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
'Our uranium is key to achieving energy transformation': Saudi minister
Saudi Arabia will not sacrifice energy security for the sake of energy transformation, a leading minister has warned as he talked up the importance of uranium to the Kingdom’s power plans.

Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comments at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh as he discussed how developing the Kingdom’s mining sector could help with economic and environmental transitions.

Prince Abdulaziz was bullish when it came to the use of nuclear power in the energy mix, telling delegates at the conference: “We have a huge amount of uranium resource, which we would like to exploit and put in the most transparent way. 

“We will bring partners and we will be exporting and manufacturing and developing it and we will be commercially monetizing that resource.”

Referring to the drive to move the Kingdom away from its reliance on oil, he said: “We should not forfeit energy security for the sake of a publicity stunts — that transition needs to be well thought.

“Let’s not forfeit energy security for moving away from the classical concern of over-reliance in the Middle East when it comes to oil to different types of energy security challenges which has to do with availability of these minerals and the concentration of the ownerships of those minerals.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India
  • Sales of EVs, especially luxury electric cars, make up a fraction of total vehicle sales in India
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify its portfolio in Asia, the head of its India unit said on Wednesday.


Mercedes, which will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India, expects to start selling the locally-assembled EQS in the Indian market in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk told reporters.


The company started selling imported models of its EQC electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India in 2020, and has been developing an “EV roadmap” for the country over the past two years, though the plans are at an early stage, Schwenk said.


“Now we bring a car from an imported to a domestically produced vehicle because it has underlying volume and product potential,” he said.


Sales of EVs, especially luxury electric cars, make up a fraction of total vehicle sales in India, chiefly because of low demand and high prices, as well as a lack of a local supply chain, including battery manufacturing.


Further, high import duties on EVs — India taxes fully built imported cars at as high as 100 percent — are a deterrent for companies. Tesla Inc. has been lobbying the Indian government over the past year to slash import rates on EVs to as low as 40 percent.


Schwenk did not comment on how much Mercedes would invest in its EV push in India, but said the company has invested 4 billion rupees ($54 million) in the country over the past two years, taking its total investments there to $351 million.


Globally, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2030 to develop battery EVs as it prepares to take on Tesla, the company said in July.

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy

Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to boost jobs, adds $186m to economy
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi World Defense Show will help boost the Kingdom’s economy by creating 4,825 local job opportunities along with an economic impact valued at SR 700 million ($186 million) by 2030, according to a report by consultancy Ernst & Young.

The Kingdom is seeking to localize half of its military expenditure, in line with the national Vision 2030 targets.

The defense event, which runs from 6 to 9 March, aims to draw global delegates and investors to take part in the Kingdom’s development.

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries, the show will present the Kingdom’s defense environment by showcasing domestic operations by the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior and others.

The 800,000 sqm venue will allow both international corporations and defense industry startups to display their technologies and potentially secure partnerships.

TESLA to focus on solutions for homes and the grid; Germany's STEAG secures $113m extra fund: NRG Matters

TESLA to focus on solutions for homes and the grid; Germany’s STEAG secures $113m extra fund: NRG Matters
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Reem Walid

TESLA to focus on solutions for homes and the grid; Germany's STEAG secures $113m extra fund: NRG Matters

TESLA to focus on solutions for homes and the grid; Germany’s STEAG secures $113m extra fund: NRG Matters
Updated 34 min 31 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: While Germany faces energy supply challenges, the US has made moves to boost its sources of clean energy. 

 

Looking at the Bigger Picture:

· Germany is required to push its reliance on sustainable sources — such as solar and wind — for electricity from 43 percent to almost 80 percent to meet climate and energy transition goals, Bloomberg reported.

 

This poses a challenge as the country has decided to close all its nuclear plants by the end of the year, which will increase its dependence on coal-fired plants. At the same time, electricity demand is expected to rise as consumers shift towards electric cars and electric-powered heat pumps simultaneously.

 

· 85 percent of total US power capacity that will be retired in 2022 is from coal-fired plants, Reuters reported, citing the US Energy Information Administration.

 

This comes as the country attempts to make more space for green energy and natural gas in the market.

 

· Germany’s new government promised to triple the speed of emission reduction in the country in an attempt to keep pace with its 2045 carbon neutrality goal, Bloomberg reported.

 

It follows the country falling short of its global warming targets for the last two years with projections indicating that it will also miss those targets in the coming two years.

 

Energy on the ground:

· German power corporation, STEAG obtained $113 million (100 million euros) from partners to safeguard against rallying energy prices, Reuters reported.

 

· American electric vehicle and clean energy giant, Tesla is to implement stern efforts to supply solar power and energy storage to homes and the power grid in the near future, according to Bloomberg.

 

This comes as the demand for energy storage is anticipated to be as high as the demand for automobiles, Bloomberg reported, citing Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of the firm.

 

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world's thirst for metals: Mining company chief 

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world's thirst for metals: Mining company chief 

Red Sea mining is needed to quench world’s thirst for metals: Mining company chief 
Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

 The so-called ‘Arabian Shield’ is the perfect place to explore in the quest to find much-needed minerals and metals, a leading mining businessman has said.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick, called for more investment in the mining industry from governments across the world.

But he warned that investors need to understand that returning to “safe jurisdictions” such as the US and Europe will not provide the supplies needed, particularly in copper. 

Bristow said that the geological region known as the Arabian Shield — which takes in areas in numerous countries in the Middle East and North Africa including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan — is the “perfect place to explore and it is only being explored superficially.” 

He added that the world is “in a long solid market demand for metals”, and said: “Copper is the most challenging in terms of supplier, we have no investor, we have been behind as an industry in investing in the whole mining minerals business.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Saudi main index opens higher amid stronger market sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi main index opens higher amid stronger market sentiment: Opening bell
Getty Images
Updated 12 January 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi main index opens higher amid stronger market sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi main index opens higher amid stronger market sentiment: Opening bell
Updated 12 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The main Saudi stock exchange started the day in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day as investors were buoyed by rising stock prices.

As of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time, TASI, the main index, edged up by 0.1 percent to 11,859 points, while the parallel market Nomu opened 0.5 percent lower at 26,022.

Saudi Research and Media Group, or SRMG, led the gainers, up 5.4 percent to a record high of SR246 ($66).

The Kingdom’s largest bank by market cap, Al Rajhi Bank boosted the index as it added 0.13 percent. This was buoyed further by a 0.7-percent increase in Saudi Tadawul Group’s share price.

Nafiyat Finance Co. saw more than 1.3 million shares traded as of early morning, registering gains of 3.3 percent.

Following the merger with AlAhli Takaful Co. effective today, Arabian Shield Insurance Co. gained over 2 percent.

Shares of the Saudi National Bank, or SNB, were down 0.14 percent after it launched the sale of 5-year dollar-denominated bonds, namely Sukuk, at a par value of $200,000.

In energy trading, Brent crude neared $84 per barrel and US WTI crude oil reached $81.3 per barrel as of 10:23 a.m. Saudi time.

