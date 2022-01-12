You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
The new fee will be priced in with airline tickets and is part of the government’s sustainable tourism plans. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2hycv

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April

Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
  • Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand is planning to collect a 300 baht ($9) fee from foreign tourist from April to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for foreigners unable to pay costs themselves, senior officials said on Wednesday.
Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, has been badly hit by a pandemic-induced tourism slump, with about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019.
Recent efforts to revive the sector have been complicated by the rapid global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
“Part of the fee will be used to take care of tourists,” Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.
“We’ve encountered times when insurance didn’t have coverage for tourists ... which became our burden to take care of them,” he said, adding that funds would also be used to upgrade tourism infrastructure.
The fee adds to a list of requirements for foreign tourists seeking entry to Thailand, which include pre-payment for COVID-19 tests, hotel accommodation or quarantine, and having insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage of at least $50,000.
Thailand waived its strict quarantine measures in November in place of a “Test & Go” scheme for vaccinated visitors, but suspended that late last month over concerns about the spread of the omicron variant.
The new fee will be priced in with airline tickets and is part of the government’s sustainable tourism plans, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.
Thailand expects between 5 and 15 million foreign arrivals this year, depending on policies in place in its main tourism markets, Thanakorn said.
Foreign tourists are expected to generate 800 billion Thai baht ($23.97 billion) this year, he said.
Thailand’s leading business group on Wednesday forecast foreign tourist arrivals for the year to be 5 to 6 million arrivals. ($1 = 33.3700 baht).

Topics: Thailand Travel tourist fee

Related

Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
World
Thailand announces more coronavirus curbs after jump in cases
Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event
World
Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after ‘super-spreader’ event

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs
Updated 59 min 56 sec ago

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs

Indian man on the run after ‘cheating’ vaccine system with 12 jabs
  • 84-year-old clerk was vaccinated every month after he felt improvements in long-standing knee pain after first dose
  • The case raises questions about India’s vaccine registration system and concerns about overdose side effects
Updated 59 min 56 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When Brahmadev Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of India’s eastern Bihar state, got his first COVID-19 vaccine dose in February last year, he said he felt a “great improvement” in the knee pain that had bothered him for years. 

After the second dose, the retired clerk said he no longer needed to use a cane to walk and decided to get vaccinated every month.

Mandal, who then went on to get jabbed at least another 10 times and kept a diary of all his doses, has been charged with abusing the vaccination system. According to one entry in his diary, the father of six and grandfather of 10 was vaccinated twice in the span of 10 days last September. 

“For me, the vaccine was some kind of treatment and way to achieve better health,” Mandal told Arab News on Sunday from his village, Aurai. “I know a case has been registered against me, but I will seek judicial redressal.”

The police charges against Mandal fall under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, all non-bailable offenses. 

Despite the police case, Mandal said he wouldn’t mind getting a 13th jab “if the opportunity comes.”

Mandal spoke to Arab News before a visit by the police to his house on Sunday night, by which time he had fled. His wife said officers broke the lock of the couple’s bedroom, calling it “harassment.”

“I don’t understand what is the crime of my husband,” Nirmala Devi, 80, told Arab News.

She said Mandal had tried all kinds of treatments for his back and knee aches, even traveling to see doctors in Bhagalpur, a city 100 km away from his village.

“But he started seeing a difference in his pain after he got the vaccination and that’s why he got used to taking jabs at regular intervals,” Devi said. 

Deepak Dharamdas, the station house officer at the Aurai police station, confirmed that the police had visited Mandal’s home on Sunday night but he had absconded. He denied that the police had vandalized his house. 

“How can you trust a man who has taken 12 vaccines by producing different documents? He is a fraud,” Dharamdas said. 

Health workers, upon whose complaints the police registered a case, said Mandal had “exploited loopholes” in the vaccine registration system.  

In order to get vaccinated, Indian residents need to register on the government’s CoWIN platform using their national identification numbers. The system then directs them to designated vaccination centers. 

But in rural areas like Madhepura district where Mandal lives and where access to the Internet is limited, data from locally organized vaccination camps is often not immediately uploaded to the system.

“Mandal took advantage of that,” Dr. Abdus Salam, an additional chief medical officer in the district, told Arab News. “We are now trying to address this.”

Mandal’s case is not the only one that highlights shortcomings in the registration system.

To mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Sept. 17, 2021, states competed to administer the most jabs. 

When Bihar was declared the winner with 3.4 million out of 25 million jabs recorded across the country, an investigation by local journalists found that the figure had been inflated by state authorities, with data from previous days withheld and uploaded to the system during the contest.

Madhepura-based journalist Kumar Ashish, who works for the Hindi-language daily Prabhat Khabar that broke the news about Mandal, said the police case against him was an attempt by local officials to “save their skin” after failing to maintain transparency in the data.

“This case raises question marks over the accuracy of vaccination data,” Ashish told Arab News.

To doctors, however, it raises questions of a different nature.

“The man is lucky that he does not have any side effects,” said Dr. Ashim Gupta from Madhepura, listing pneumonia, kidney and heart problems as some possible complications. “It’s a matter for research. I want to examine Mandal.”

He added that Mandal’s belief that the vaccine jabs had cured his knee was probably just a “psychological impact.”

The doctor warned: “There are chances of sudden death also if you take an overdose of vaccines.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since beginning of pandemic
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections since beginning of pandemic
French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
World
French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked

French Health Minister: too early to say if current COVID-19 wave has peaked
  • Veran added that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

PARIS: French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday it was too early to say if the current, omicron-fueled wave of the new coronavirus had peaked in the country, which is currently reporting record numbers of daily new cases.
“We still need a bit of time to work out whether or not we are near a current COVID-19 peak, ” Veran told France info radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France.
French health authorities on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic. And the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, rose to a record level of 283,394.

Topics: France COVID-19 omicron

Related

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements
World
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements
New COVID-19 variant emerges in France with more mutations than omicron
World
New COVID-19 variant emerges in France with more mutations than omicron

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
  • Germany’s tally of infections now stands at 7,661,811
  • Just under 75 percent of the population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as the contagious omicron variant rips through a population with lower vaccination rates than some other parts of Europe.
The previous daily record, on Nov. 26, was more than 76,000.
Germany’s tally of infections now stands at 7,661,811. The death toll also rose by 384 on Wednesday to reach 114,735.
Just under 75 percent of the population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious disease show.
The seven-day incidence rate, a key yardstick in deciding coronavirus policy, has ticked up steadily since the start of the year, to stand at 407.5 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, versus 387.9 the day before.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

Related

Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine
World
Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine
Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots
World
Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport

Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport

Passenger breaks into cockpit of American Airlines plane at Honduras airport
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami before being taken into custody, the airline said on Tuesday.
Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. There were no reports of injury.
ABC News reported that the suspect ran down the jetway and into the cockpit, damaging flight controls and attempting to jump out an open window as a pilots tried to stop him.
“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American said in its statement.
The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.
A replacement plane was on its way to Honduras and scheduled to depart at 9:30 p.m. local time. 

Topics: American Airlines Honduras

Related

Offbeat
Unruly passenger offloaded from Qatar Airways flight
Airlines see sharp rise in unruly passengers
Business & Economy
Airlines see sharp rise in unruly passengers

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
  • Biden wants to build public support for federal legislation to strengthen voting rights, particularly the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
Updated 12 January 2022
Reuters

ATLANTA: President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a full-throated appeal for US voting rights legislation stalled in Congress and said Democratic lawmakers should make a major change in Senate rules to override Republican opposition.
In a speech designed to breathe life into the fight to pass federal voting laws and convince skeptical Democratic activists of his commitment, Biden called Republicans cowardly and he also committed to changing the US Senate’s “filibuster” rule to pass legislation.
Calling it a “battle for the soul of America,” Biden put the voting rights effort on par with the fight against segregation by slain civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
Republicans must choose which side of history they want to be on, Biden said, contrasting American civil rights heroes with some of US history’s most notorious white supremacists.
“Do you want to be on the side of Martin Luther King or George Wallace?” Biden asked, referring to the segregationist former Alabama governor. “Do you want to be on the side of (former congressman) John Lewis or Bull Connor? The side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?“
Connor was a commissioner of Birmingham, Alabama, and Davis the head of the pro-slavery Confederate States during the US civil war.
Biden likened the voting rights effort to the struggle against the assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 by supporters of former President Donald Trump, an attack Biden called an “attempted coup.”
His tone echoed remarks last week, on the one year anniversary of the attacks, reflecting a new White House calculus after a year focused on working with Republicans.
“Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president, to protect America’s right to vote. Not one,” Biden said, referring to Trump and voting rights.
Trump has said the 2020 election was stolen by Biden’s Democrats through voter fraud, despite recounts and investigations that found no evidence to back his claim. Since then, Republican lawmakers in 19 states have passed dozens of laws making it harder to vote. Critics say these measures disproportionately affect minorities.
Before Biden spoke, there was a moment of solemnity as he and Vice President Kamala Harris stood before King’s gravesite with King’s family standing nearby, heads bowed. After the ceremony, Biden and Harris spoke nearby at the combined campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, two historically Black schools.
Biden wants to build public support for federal legislation to strengthen voting rights, particularly the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both have so far withered under united opposition from Republicans, who argue they would impose questionable national standards on local elections.
Biden said if no breakthrough on the legislation can be achieved, lawmakers in the Senate should “change the rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”
The filibuster is a parliamentary maneuver to require a 60-vote majority in the Senate for passage instead of a simple majority.
“Sadly the United States Senate, designed to be the greatest deliberative body, has been rendered a shell of its former self,” Biden said.
Republicans quickly criticized Biden’s filibuster proposal as overreach.
“What the Democrats have coined a ‘voting rights’ bill is really just a partisan, political power grab. And now they want to eliminate the filibuster in order to advance this terrible legislation, which would only compound confusion in our election process,” Senator Mike Crapo said after Biden’s speech.
It was Biden’s most direct plea to date for the Senate to change its rules. Whether the votes exist among Democrats to change the rule remains unclear.
Biden said he had been having quiet conversations with lawmakers about the legislation in recent months but that “I’m tired of being quiet.”
Harris, who introduced Biden, warned that without national legislation, newly passed laws in Republican states could impact as many as 55 million Americans.
“If we stand idly by our entire nation will pay the price for generations to come,” said Harris.
Georgia was a battleground state in the 2020 election, and Democrats won two crucial US Senate seats in runoff contests in January 2021 that gave them effective control of the chamber. Later in the year, the Republican-led state legislature approved sweeping voting restrictions. The US Justice Department sued, saying the law infringes the rights of Black voters.
Democrats are girding themselves for tough 2022 congressional elections that could strip them of their majority and the chance to change federal voting laws.
Many civil rights activists say Biden should have done more during his first year in office to push for reforms, and some, including Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, did not attend his speech.
Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he spoke to Abrams and despite a schedule mix-up, they are “on the same page.”

Topics: Joe Biden US Republicans voting rights Atlanta

Related

President Joe Biden departs with Vice President Kamala Harris after he spoke in Statuary Hall at the US Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump. (AP)
President Biden tears into Donald Trump on anniversary of Capitol ‘insurrection’
Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy
World
Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy

Latest updates

India’s Infosys lifts revenue forecast as digital transformation fuels IT demand
India’s Infosys lifts revenue forecast as digital transformation fuels IT demand
Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
Thailand plans to impose tourist fee from April
Pakistan introduces new rules for pilgrims traveling to Syria
Pakistan introduces new rules for pilgrims traveling to Syria
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group appoints Gambit Communications
Kingdom’s football authorities to consider raising number of foreign players at Saudi Professional League clubs
Kingdom’s football authorities to consider raising number of foreign players at Saudi Professional League clubs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.