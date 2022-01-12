You are here

  • Home
  • Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the UN because of unpaid dues. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9psxn

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
  • The 8 countries that have lost their right to vote for now are Iran, Sudan, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, and Papua New Guinea
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Eight countries that include Iran, Venezuela and Sudan have lost their right to vote at the United Nations because of unpaid dues.
A total of 11 countries are behind in their payments, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday in a letter to the General Assembly. AFP obtained it on Wednesday.
Under the UN charter, a member country’s right to vote is suspended when its arrears equal or exceed the amount of dues it should have paid over the preceding two years.
If the outstanding debt is deemed to be “due to conditions beyond the control of the member,” the assembly may let that country continue to vote.
For 2022 this is the case of the Comoro Islands, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia, Guterres said.
The eight countries that have lost their right to vote for now are Iran, Sudan, Venezuela, Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, and Papua New Guinea, he said.
He spelled out the minimum amount each must pay to recover their vote. For Iran, for instance, it is just over $18 million while Sudan needs to come up with nearly $300,000 and Venezuela around $40 million.
Last year Iran also lost its vote over unpaid dues. It said it could not pay even the minimum amount because of US economic sanctions.
After months of negotiations Iran was granted an exemption — it was allowed to access money blocked by the US Treasury — and got back its vote in June in time for the election of new members of the Security Council.
The UN’s operating budget approved in December is around $3 billion. Its budget for peacekeeping operations, which is separate and was passed in June, is around $6.5 billion.

Topics: UN Iran Venezuela

Related

Breaking News GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says
Middle-East
Israel not bound by any nuclear deal with Iran, Bennett says

Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah

Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah

Coalition in Yemen welcomes UN decision to inspect Hodeidah
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Wednesday welcomed the UN’s move to inspect the ports of Hodeidah to ensure that they are not used militarily, Saudi state TV reported.
Hodeidah port is a landing station for foreign fighters and ballistic missiles, the coalition said, adding the UN must ensure that foreign fighters do not flow in and that weapons do not reach the Red Sea port city.
“We will act operationally for self-defense and for military necessity when the militarization of the ports continues,” the coalition said.

Topics: Arab Coalition Hodeidah United Nations (UN) Yemen Houthi

Related

Breaking News UN envoy Yemen: We are investigating Houthi use of Hodeidah port for military purposes
UN envoy Yemen: We are investigating Houthi use of Hodeidah port for military purposes
Update Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa
Middle-East
Coalition announces operation to liberate Yemen on all fronts after winning battle for Shabwa

Egypt to produce first electric car in 2023: El-Sisi

The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000. (Supplied)
The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000. (Supplied)
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to produce first electric car in 2023: El-Sisi

The Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000. (Supplied)
  • Minister added private sector will be offered 40 percent stake in new company established to operate pay-for-use charging stations
Updated 51 min 35 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The first Egyptian electric car will be produced next year, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said at the World Youth Forum in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The country “moved quickly in the field of electric cars, and five years ago we talked with car companies about Egypt’s willingness to be partners in the electric car industry,” he added.

Hisham Tawfiq, minister of the public business sector, said his ministry is in contact with three companies in its quest to obtain a partner for the El-Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Co. in the project, in which $127 million will be invested.

He added that the Egyptian electric car will be called either the E70 or the A70 and will sell for around $20,000, with half the buyers likely to be taxi or Uber drivers.

Tawfiq said the private sector will be offered a 40 percent stake in a new company established to operate pay-for-use charging stations, with El-Nasr acquiring 10 percent and the remaining 50 percent held by a “government entity.”

The first phase consists of 3,000 charging points in the cities of Cairo and Alexandria, before expanding to the rest of the governorates.

These initiatives come at a time when Egypt is preparing to host the COP27 Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh this year, and is increasing its production of green energy.

Topics: Middle East Egypt electric car

Related

Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Business & Economy
Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla
Business & Economy
Electric cars take two-thirds of Norway car market, led by Tesla

Oman to switch to remote learning for four weeks

Oman to switch to remote learning for four weeks
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Oman to switch to remote learning for four weeks

Oman to switch to remote learning for four weeks
Updated 22 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman announced a decision to shift to distance learning for all schools in the sultanate for four weeks, starting on Sunday.
The decision comes as Gulf countries have seen a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, fueled by the spread of the omicron variant.
Oman also called on institutions that have been allowed to continue their activities, especially those that include large numbers of people, such as commercial complexes, exhibitions, conferences, event halls and sports activities, to adhere to the requirements set for conducting events.
The sultanate said capacity at events should not to exceed 50 percent, and everyone must be fully vaccinated and adhere to precautionary measures.
The health ministry registered 718 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total to 309,588.

 

Topics: Oman COVID-19 Distance education Coronavirus

Related

Oman and UK discuss cooperation in clean energy, investment
Business & Economy
Oman and UK discuss cooperation in clean energy, investment
Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power
Middle-East
Sultan of Oman marks second anniversary of accession to power

Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon hopeful over homeland protests

Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon hopeful over homeland protests
Updated 12 January 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon hopeful over homeland protests

Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon hopeful over homeland protests
  • Expats confident military rule will end this year
  • ‘Through social media groups, we help protesters morally, financially’
Updated 12 January 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: The Sudanese diaspora in Lebanon is hopeful that protests in their home country will bring change and an eventual transition to democracy in the African country.
More than 60 protesters have died in Sudan amid clashes with security forces, but the Sudanese community in in Lebanon is hopeful that “change is coming.”
On Oct. 25 last year, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a coup that overturned a power-sharing transition between the military and a civilian administration that had been meticulously formed in the wake of the ousting of Omar Bashir’s regime in 2019.
Unable to participate in the protests with their compatriots, Sudanese in Lebanon have expressed their solidarity with the demonstrations taking place in their homeland, which are aimed at the military rulers of the country.
Yehya Mohammad, a watchman in Beirut since 2012, said that mass protests should lead to a “new and comprehensive constitution” for the country.
Last week, Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s civilian prime minister, resigned and warned that the country was at “a dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival.”
He had only just taken his position back on Nov. 21, having originally been ousted along with his government in the October coup.
“The military rule will be toppled just like it did to Hamdok. We want a completely civilian government to rule and that’s why we strongly support the protests,” Yehya told Arab News.
While the expat does not see the protests bringing about a quick fix, he believes that Al-Burhan’s military council will collapse under the pressure of the protests.
“We hope that they step down peacefully, but under the current situation, I doubt it. The military rule will collapse with a loud bang,” he said.
“Through support groups on social media, we try to support the protesters, both morally and financially,” he added.
Hamed Adam, another watchman, agreed that the demonstrations will bring change to Sudan, either this year or in the near future.
“The revolution won’t develop an instant change, but it will bring about a gradual one,” he told Arab News.
The 55-year-old, who has lived in Lebanon for more than 20 years, said that he is confident that the Sudanese people will “have the final say.”
He added: “The power of street demonstrations will bring us change, just like it did when the street protests in 1985 toppled the late president Jaafar Nimeiry. The current military rule will collapse sooner or later under the mounting protests.”
But Abdul Salam Al-Mukhtar, a 48-year-old laborer in Lebanon, is more skeptical about the effectiveness of the protests.
“What is happening is clear degradation and embarrassment. The civilians and the military won’t agree,” he said, adding that he regrets the deaths caused by recent protests.
Al-Mukhtar believes that things are “hopeless” because of the “greed and hunger” of the Sudanese military in maintaining power.
“The people want the civilians to rule. The military have been ruling for more than 40 years and they are corrupt, incompetent and unsuccessful.”
He added that military rule has pushed “educated and competent” citizens to leave the country. “It is an obvious brain-drain strategy,” he said.
His colleague, Ebrahim Ismail, is more hopeful that civilian protests will eventually topple military rule and “put the country back on track.”
Ismail believes that 2022 will be the “year of change” in Sudan.
“The military rule cannot last forever in the administration. We will throw them out, regain power and our uprising will bring freedom, peace and justice to Sudan.”

Topics: Sudan Coup Protests Lebanon

Related

Sudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating protesters
Middle-East
Sudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating protesters
Sudanese security forces kill 3 in new anti-coup protests
Middle-East
Sudanese security forces kill 3 in new anti-coup protests

Egypt: Ethiopia rejecting coordination mechanism over Renaissance Dam

Egypt: Ethiopia rejecting coordination mechanism over Renaissance Dam
Updated 12 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt: Ethiopia rejecting coordination mechanism over Renaissance Dam

Egypt: Ethiopia rejecting coordination mechanism over Renaissance Dam
  • Mohamed Abdel-Aty: The establishment of a huge dam such as the Renaissance Dam, without coordination with the Egyptian High Dam, is a precedent that has not occurred before
  • The African Union is supervising the Renaissance Dam negotiations, which bring together Ethiopia on one side and Egypt and Sudan on the other
Updated 12 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ethiopia is refusing to accept a coordination mechanism to achieve a fair and binding agreement on the filling and operation of its Renaissance Dam, said Egypt’s Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty.

“The establishment of a huge dam such as the Renaissance Dam, without coordination with the Egyptian High Dam, is a precedent that has not occurred before, and requires a clear and binding coordination mechanism between them, which Ethiopia rejects,” he added.

He said Egypt has agreed to the construction of other dams in Nile Basin countries such as Uganda and Ethiopia, and does not object to the Renaissance Dam, but is concerned that a legally binding agreement has not been reached. Abdel-Aty added that Egypt meets 97 percent of its water needs from the Nile River. 

The African Union is supervising the Renaissance Dam negotiations, which bring together Ethiopia on one side and Egypt and Sudan on the other.

Previous rounds of negotiations between the three countries have failed, with Ethiopia insisting on completing the filling of the dam’s reservoir.

Topics: Egypt Ethiopia Grand Renaissance Dam Mohamed Abdel-Aty

Related

Special El-Sisi on Renaissance Dam: We are committed to preserving our water security
Middle-East
El-Sisi on Renaissance Dam: We are committed to preserving our water security
Special Cairo: Renaissance Dam talks almost stalled
Middle-East
Cairo: Renaissance Dam talks almost stalled

Latest updates

Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
Iran loses vote at UN over unpaid dues
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
GCC ambassadors meet US envoy to Iran in Vienna
Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill
If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
Streaming services send Saudi film talent around the world
Netflix — Middle East and North Africa has recently introduced a great range of Saudi content to regional, international and non-English-speaking audiences. (Supplied)
‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah
‘Mr Dakar’ strikes as title beckons for Al-Attiyah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.