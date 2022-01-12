You are here

Arab League chief meets Gulf development president

SPA

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Wednesday met Arab Gulf Program for Development President Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal during the launch of the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development.

Aboul Gheit praised AGFUND for its ongoing humanitarian work, including supporting refugees, and highlighted the need to boost cooperation between both organizations to help strengthen the efforts of Arab states to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and achieve 2030 sustainable development goals.

Prince Abdulaziz said that working under the umbrella of the Arab League, the AGFUND had implemented a number of initiatives including the establishment of banks for the poor, the education of refugees at the Zaatari camp in Jordan, and other programs to help Arab citizens, especially those in countries affected by war.

Topics: Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit

German pianist performs in Saudi Arabia for first time

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

  Simon regularly hosts master classes at internationally renowned music academies
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German pianist Corinna Simon performed in Saudi Arabia in an event hosted by German Ambassador to the Kingdom Dieter Lamle.

A Saudi audience enjoyed a diverse musical program which included compositions by Schumann, Tchaikovsky, Martini and Albeniz.

Simon received a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the concert.

The Berlin-based pianist received her first piano lesson at the age of five. By age 12, she began training as a junior student at the Julius-Stern-Institut in Berlin.

Engagements have taken her to many countries in Europe, the US, Latin America, Asia and Africa. In Berlin, she leads a private training class for highly gifted young people and aspiring musicians.

Simon regularly hosts master classes at internationally renowned music academies.

The German ambassador marked Simon’s visit to the Kingdom as part of an ongoing cultural program at the German embassy.

It includes art exhibitions, music concerts and cinema evenings, bringing the Saudi and the German communities together in Riyadh and Jeddah in support of cultural exchange between both countries.

Topics: German pianist Culture and Entertainment

International Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Saudi Arabia records highest daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,362 in the past 24 hours. (Supplied)
Updated 9 min 20 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

International Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh postponed over COVID-19 concerns

  Event put back as Kingdom records its highest daily case number since start of pandemic
Updated 9 min 20 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The International Cybersecurity Forum 2022, which was set to open in Riyadh on Feb. 1 under the patronage of King Salman, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The National Cybersecurity Authority said it took the decision to reschedule the two-day event to protect its speakers and participants, and as part of the global effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. The revised dates would be announced later, it said.

COVID-19 cases have been soaring around the world. Saudi Arabia on Jan. 12 recorded 5,362 infections for the previous 24 hours — its highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic — taking its total number of confirmed cases to 593,545, the Ministry of Health said.

The previous daily record was 4,919 cases, recorded in June 2020.

The ministry also reported two deaths on Jan. 12, taking the number of fatalities in the Kingdom to 8,899, and 2,499 recoveries, taking that tally to 552,057. The number of critical cases was 218, it said.

Over 52.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered in the Kingdom, which recently updated its control measures to include fines of SR1,000 ($266) for those who break social distancing rules and SR100,000 for repeat offenders.

Other measures include the mandatory wearing of masks in all public places, while social distancing measures have been reintroduced at the Two Holy Mosques.

Many countries have registered record rates of coronavirus infections as the omicron variant takes hold across the world. France, the UK, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Malta, the US, Bolivia and Australia have all reported surges in case numbers in recent days.

The World Health Organization said the omicron variant posed a “very high” risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity

Saudi civil defense issues weather warnings until Saturday, calls on public to be vigilant

Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

  The authority warns of heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding
  It also says the mountains of Tabuk may experience snowfall
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia from Thursday until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Wednesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with moderate rains in the capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al=Baha, Tabuk,, the Northern Borders Province, Asir, and Al-Jawf. 
It also warned of heavy rain and brisk winds on Friday and Saturday that may lead to torrential flows and flooding, while the mountains of Tabuk may experience snowfall.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Hammadi, spokesman for the civil defense, called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.
He added that the civil defense is ready to implement the necessary plans and measures for weather-related incidents.

Topics: Saudi Civil Defense Saudi Arabia weather warning thunderstorms snow National Center of Meteorology

Folk festival presents the ancient treasures of the Saudi southwest

Updated 12 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

  The festival presents the ancient arts that have been preserved in this mountainous region — Qimam means summits — in the southwest of the country
Updated 12 January 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The Qimam Mountain Performing Arts Festival, which runs this week in the Asir region from Jan. 9 to 15, is a rich showcase of Saudi folk art.

The festival presents the ancient arts that have been preserved in this mountainous region — Qimam means summits — in the southwest of the country which has the highest peaks in the Kingdom.

The festival takes place in the palaces of Bin Mushait, Abu Sarrah, and Qasr Malik. The architecture of these palaces bears the same distinctive quality as can be found in the local folk art, Khaled Al-Took, a national tour guide, told Arab News.

Visitors can enjoy performing arts shows — including folk dancing — and poetry evenings, buy folk handicrafts and taste traditional food. They can watch a welcome dance that Asir dancers have long used to welcome performers from elsewhere, in an ancient local tradition. 

Dance performance during the festival the region's mountain dwellers are famous for. (Supplied)

“The festival will help promote these popular arts, connect younger generations with their heritage and motivate them to participate with pride,” said Al-Took.

Visitors can learn the mountain dances with their different rhythms and melodies and can even join in the fun.

The festival includes walking trips led by professional mountain guides.

There is also a visual arts exhibition that presents the creativity in fine arts in the region.

Qimam aims to promote the natural assets and cultural treasures of the region and enhance the presence of Saudi folklore globally while also supporting the local community in promoting their traditions.

Topics: Saudi folklore Qimam

6th batch of Saudi oil derivatives arrives in Yemen

Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

Updated 12 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The sixth batch of a Yemeni fuel grant provided by Saudi Arabia to operate power plants has arrived at Nishtun port in Al-Mahra governorate, state news agency Saba reported on Wednesday.
The oil derivatives, which was delivered through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen, amounted to 4,000 metric tons of diesel.
The technical teams in Nishtun oil facilities checked the diesel and ensured that it complied with the approved specifications. They then began pumping it to designated tanks and carried out procedures to distribute it to power stations across the governorate.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Saudi oil derivatives Al-Mahra Nishtun port power plants

