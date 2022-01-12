Who’s Who: Dr. Amr Al-Amri, deputy CEO of Aseer Development Authority

Dr. Amr Al-Amri has been deputy CEO and acting CEO of Aseer Development Authority since June 2020, where he has contributed to the digitization and institutional establishment of the authority, and the launch of the Aseer strategy.
Prior to that, he served as general manager of the civil sector at the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority from February 2020.
Al-Amri joined the Ministry of Economy and Planning in February 2016 as planning expert and deputy head of the energy, industry and mining sector until November 2018.
He then became the head of technology and innovation, as well as head of projects, R&D and studies from December 2019.
During his time at the ministry, he participated in establishing the local content unit at the Economic and Development Council from August 2016 to May 2017, which later became the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority.
In his years spent in the US from 2007 to 2015, Al-Amri was a member of the support committee at the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission, worked part-time as a trainer and consultant at the Professional Development Center, and served as a system redesign specialist in the John D. Dingell Veterans Affairs Medical Center both in Detroit, Michigan.
From 2004 to 2006, Al-Amri worked as quality, safety and environment supervisor at Almarai Company in Riyadh.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2003, and joined the Saudi airline co-op program from May to December 2003.
Al-Amri later got his MBA with a minor in finance, a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering with a minor in quality management systems, and a Ph.D. in industrial systems engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. During his doctorate, he acted as a teaching and research assistant at WSU.