LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3

RIYADH: The Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh continues on Thursday for its last set of high-level discussions about the future of the mining industry.

The three-day summit, which gathers more than 2,000 participants at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, held back-to-back discussions on Wednesday spanning topics from attracting investments to responsible mining.

A major theme of the previous day was the role of minerals in the global transition to clean energy.

Major Saudi personalities, including top officials from the Public Investment Fund, Ma’aden, and the Ministry of Energy, spoke in several sessions throughout the day.

FMS2022: Click here for more stories on the Future Minerals Forum

The third day will continue the previous insightful talks with topics on technology in mining, women’s participation in the industry, as well as industry outlook in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia’s environment, water and agriculture minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley is opening the forum with a keynote address.

Follow our coverage (all timings in GMT):

07:00 – A keynote panel on the participation of women in the traditionally male-dominated mining space, which sees participation from the Saudi mining company Ma’aden.

06:30 – Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley reiterated the government’s commitment to achieve a sustainable economy, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He added the government is keen to limit desertification and preserve wildlife, and ultimately “increase community participation in such activities.”

“Achieving the national objectives to protect the environment comes only by participation of all segments, from both public and private sector,” the minister said, emphasizing the critical role of partnerships in the fight against climate change.

The minister also talked about the issue of funding major environmental projects, as well as the delicate balancing act between climate action and economic growth.