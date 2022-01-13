You are here

LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3

LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
(The event discusses the role that each country in the region can play in developing sustainable and responsible mineral value chains. Future Minerals Forum)
date 2022-01-13

LIVE: Future Minerals Forum, Day 3
  • A major theme of the previous day was the role of minerals in the global transition to clean energy
RIYADH: The Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh continues on Thursday for its last set of high-level discussions about the future of the mining industry.

The three-day summit, which gathers more than 2,000 participants at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, held back-to-back discussions on Wednesday spanning topics from attracting investments to responsible mining.

A major theme of the previous day was the role of minerals in the global transition to clean energy.

Major Saudi personalities, including top officials from the Public Investment Fund, Ma’aden, and the Ministry of Energy, spoke in several sessions throughout the day.

The third day will continue the previous insightful talks with topics on technology in mining, women’s participation in the industry, as well as industry outlook in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia’s environment, water and agriculture minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadley is opening the forum with a keynote address.

Follow our coverage (all timings in GMT):

07:00 – A keynote panel on the participation of women in the traditionally male-dominated mining space, which sees participation from the Saudi mining company Ma’aden.

06:30 – Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley reiterated the government’s commitment to achieve a sustainable economy, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He added the government is keen to limit desertification and preserve wildlife, and ultimately “increase community participation in such activities.”

“Achieving the national objectives to protect the environment comes only by participation of all segments, from both public and private sector,” the minister said, emphasizing the critical role of partnerships in the fight against climate change.

The minister also talked about the issue of funding major environmental projects, as well as the delicate balancing act between climate action and economic growth.

Topics: business Saudi Arabia FMS2022

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant Almarai seals $26m deal for Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain

Saudi dairy giant Almarai seals $26m deal for Bakemart in UAE, Bahrain
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai Co. has completed the full acquisition of Bakemart’s operations in the UAE and Bahrain in a deal worth SR95.4 million ($25.5 million).

The deal, signed last March, was fully financed from Almarai’s operating cash flow, it said in a bourse filing.

The acquisition aims to expand the homegrown company’s bakery production line and boost its contribution to the Kingdom’s food security in line with Vision 2030. 

Founded in 2003, Bakemart makes bread and pastries for the regional food and retail sector.

Topics: economy Food Almarai Bakemart

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Arabia's TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell

Saudi Arabia’s TASI subdued after 4-day winning streak: Opening bell
Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, opened flat on Thursday after a strong four-day performance despite record COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom.

TASI at 10:20 a.m. Saudi time stood at 11,959 points and the parallel market Nomu opened 0.2 percent lower at 26,183.

Early morning gains were driven by the Kingdom’s utility provider ACWA Power which was up 4 percent amid trading of almost 600,000 shares. 

However, they were capped by falls in some major players including Al Rajhi Bank, down 0.13 percent.

ACWA Power announced the start of operations at the largest independent water desalination plant, Rabigh Three Co. IWP.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco opened flat. Aramco is to acquire a 30-percent stake in Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen, it announced on Wednesday.

The Gulf’s largest miner, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. or Ma’aden added 0.8 percent to SR88.9 ($23.7) as it plans for carbon neutrality by 2050, the firm’s chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said at a mining conference on Wednesday.

Saudi Public Transportation Co., or SAPTCO, rose over 4 percent after it was awarded a 5-year public transport project with the Eastern Province Municipality.

In energy trading, Brent crude settled at $84.3 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil reached $82.2 per barrel as of 10:34 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: economy Tadawul TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site

PIF-backed Lucid still in talks over Saudi electric vehicle factory site
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi-backed electric car maker Lucid is still in discussions with the Kingdom’s government over where to build a factory in the country.

The company’s chairman Andrew Liveris said that with the first of his firm’s cars being handed over to customers in the US, he was now focusing on the Middle East operation.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund poured $1 billion into the company in April 2019 - giving it a 67 per cent stake in the firm.

In September 2021, it was reported that production in the Kingdom would begin by 2024, but that timeline has been extended to up to 2026.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Liveris said: “Now that we are successfully producing and selling cars in the U.S., our attention is turning to this factory here.”

He added that among the details to be ironed out include how much of the project will be owned by Lucid and how much by its partners.

Bloomberg reported that Jeddah and NEOM are two sites under consideration for the factory.

 

Topics: Lucid Motors Electric Vehicle

Saudi ACWA Power commences operations of largest water desalination plant

Saudi ACWA Power commences operations of largest water desalination plant
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power commences operations of largest water desalination plant

Saudi ACWA Power commences operations of largest water desalination plant
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia’s utility provider, has announced the start of operations at Rabigh Three Co. IWP, the largest independent water desalination plant.

The utility firm formally known as International Co. for Water and Projects, revealed the plant will operate a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters per day in a bourse statement.

ACWA Power owns a 70-percent stake in the desalination plant, which is located in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

Half-owned by the PIF, the homegrown company currently owns 66 projects and is a long-term operator of power generation and water desalination projects worldwide. 

Topics: economy ACWA Power power plant

Environmental protection key to getting investment, says Saudi minister

Environmental protection key to getting investment, says Saudi minister
Updated 39 min ago
Arab News

Environmental protection key to getting investment, says Saudi minister

Environmental protection key to getting investment, says Saudi minister
Updated 39 min ago
Arab News

International banks will only fund major projects if they have green credentials, Saudi Arabia’s environment minister has warned.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Thursday, Abdulrahman Al Fadley talked up the importance of protecting the natural world while simultaneously diversifying the Kingdom’s economy.

Saudi Arabia is on a journey to move away from an over-reliance on oil as the driver for economic growth, as part of its Vision 2030 initiative.

Addressing delegates, Al Fadley said: “There is no contradiction to remaining committed to environmental demands and the economical growth.

He added: “The international banks determine the protection of the environment as one of the main requirements for funding major projects.”

Al Fadley was keen to emphasize the important role the private sector has in both helping Saudi Arabia diversify its economy and protecting the environment.

“The ministry wants to reinforce the effective partnership for the quality of life and the protection of the environment for this generation and coming generations," he said, adding: “Protecting the environment and limiting pollution and protecting the ecosystems is a very important matter and to achieve sustainable growth with social and economical dimensions for the good of coming generations.”

The Future Minerals Forum is a special event bringing together ministers, organisations and mining leaders from more than 30 countries.

Hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is aimed at highlighting the role of mining in Saudi Vision 2030, after the government identified it as the third pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: FMS2022

