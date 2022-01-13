You are here

  • Home
  • German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity
Syrian campaigner Yasmen Almashan holds pictures of victims of the Syrian regime outside the Koblenz court. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nae42

Updated 13 January 2022
AP

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity
  • Anwar Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners
  • Victims and human rights groups welcomed the guilty verdict
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

KOBLENZ, Germany: A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.
The verdict Thursday in the landmark trial has been keenly anticipated by Syrians who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in the country’s long-running conflict.
The Koblenz state court concluded that Anwar Raslan was the senior officer in charge of a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained.
It sentenced him to life in prison, German broadcaster n-tv reported. His lawyers asked the court last week to acquit their client, claiming that he never personally tortured anybody and that he defected in late 2012.
German prosecutors alleged that Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people.
A junior officer, Eyad Al-Gharib, was convicted last year of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.
Both men were arrested in Germany in 2019, years after seeking asylum in the country.
Victims and human rights groups have said they hope the verdict will be a first step toward justice for countless people who have been unable to file criminal complaints against officials in Syria or before the International Criminal Court.
Since Russia and China have blocked efforts for the UN Security Council to refer cases to The Hague-based tribunal, countries such as Germany that apply the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes will increasingly become the venue for such trials, experts say.

Topics: Germany Syria Syrian war crimes Anwar Raslan

Related

German court opens first Syria torture trial
World
German court opens first Syria torture trial
Syria tortures, deports Palestinian writer Jordan
Middle-East
Syria tortures, deports Palestinian writer Jordan

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
Updated 4 sec ago

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat

UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
Updated 4 sec ago
LONDON: A woman suspected of working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party has been attempting to improperly influence members of parliament, the speaker of the House of Commons said in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service had found that the woman “has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament.”
She “has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China,” the letter added.
Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party who has been sanctioned by China for highlighting alleged human right abuses in Xinjiang, told parliament: “This is a matter of grave concern.”
Britain’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years over issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Last year MI5 urged British citizens to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism.
British spies say China and Russia have each sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in domestic politics and sow misinformation.

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated

Majority of COVID patients in German ICUs not vaccinated
  • 62% of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus
  • Almost 10% were only partially vaccinated while 28% of ICU patients were fully inoculated
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

BERLIN: Most COVID-19 patients in intensive care in German hospitals aren’t vaccinated, data published on Thursday indicates.
The data from Germany’s intensive care association DIVI showed that 62 percent of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus. Unvaccinated people make up about a quarter of the German population.
Almost 10 percent were only partially vaccinated while 28 percent of ICU patients were fully inoculated, it said.
About 72.3  percent of the German population has received at least two jabs, while 45.1 percent have also had a booster shot.
Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel on Thursday endorsed booster shots for children and adolescents aged 12 to 17.
The expert committee said children in that age range should receive the mRNA shot made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech at least three months after their last vaccination.
Germany has seen a steady rise in cases in recent weeks as the omicron variant has started spreading throughout the country.
The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, 81,417 newly confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, and 316 deaths.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told lawmakers on Thursday that he believes compulsory vaccination for everyone is “the fastest and safest way out of the pandemic.”

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Health

Related

Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
World
Germany’s COVID-19 cases hit daily record of more than 80,000
Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine
World
Germany to toughen restaurant rules, cut COVID quarantine

England to cut minimum COVID-19 self-isolation to five days

England to cut minimum COVID-19 self-isolation to five days
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

England to cut minimum COVID-19 self-isolation to five days

England to cut minimum COVID-19 self-isolation to five days
  • Self-isolation to be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice
  • Rapid spread of the omicron variant has fueled a spike in COVID-19 cases to record highs in Britain
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The minimum COVID-19 self-isolation period in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday, a move that could reduce staffing disruption in businesses and infrastructure.
The rapid spread of the omicron variant has fueled a spike in COVID-19 cases to record highs in Britain, and the surge has cause major disruption to the staffing of hospitals, schools and transport as staff have to self-isolate.
“We’ve made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England,” Javid told parliament.
“From Monday, people can test twice before they go, leaving isolation at the start of day six.”
The government had previously reduced isolation period to seven days from 10 days to people in England who get a negative result on a rapid lateral flow test two days in a row.
Britain has reported 151,000 deaths from COVID-19 in total, the seventh highest death total in the world, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in earlier waves of the pandemic.
Despite record-high daily COVID-19 cases, the roll-out of booster shots and the lesser severity of the variant has meant hospitalizations and deaths have not risen as sharply.
“Due to the lag between infections and hospitalizations, the NHS (health service) will remain under significant pressure over the next few weeks,” Javid said.
“It is encouraging however, that during this wave, we have not seen an increase in COVID-19 intensive care patients. And there are already early signs that the rate of hospitalization is starting to slow.”

Topics: England Coronavirus UK Britain

Related

UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
World
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
UK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day
World
UK COVID-19 cases hit record high for second day

France to ease UK travel restrictions

France to ease UK travel restrictions
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

France to ease UK travel restrictions

France to ease UK travel restrictions
  • The unvaccinated will have to provide a “compelling reason” to travel such as a family emergency
  • The opening of the border will allow thousands of winter-sports enthusiasts to head to the French Alps
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

PARIS: France will on Friday ease coronavirus travel restrictions for travelers from Britain, enabling vaccinated tourists to visit if they have a negative test, the government announced.
A blanket ban on non-essential travel announced on December 16 caused major disruptions over the Christmas and New Year holidays, but was justified by the French government as needed to keep the spread of the omicron variant at bay.
“The wide circulation today of the variant in both countries has led the government to make the following changes,” a statement from Jean Castex’s office said.
From Friday, all vaccinated travelers entering France from the UK will only have to show a negative PCR or antigen test taken 24 hours before their departure.
The unvaccinated will have to provide a “compelling reason” to travel such as a family emergency, however, and have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in France at an address that must be registered with security forces.
The opening of the border will allow thousands of winter-sports enthusiasts to head to the French Alps, which are popular with British skiers who had to cancel holidays booked over the Christmas and New Year period.
“We’re very relieved and very happy to get operational again, starting this weekend,” Alex Sykes, flight operations manager at the UK-based Mark Warner travel operator, told AFP.
“We’re hoping this is the last of the disruptions this winter season.”
The curbs over Christmas meant all of the company’s French ski holidays were canceled and “a big business period was lost,” he added.
“It’s been a rollercoaster ride for nearly two years now.”
The restrictions also dealt an economic blow to French Alpine ski resorts, which were closed last winter because of Covid restrictions in France.
French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said last week that stays in the Savoie and Haut-Savoie areas, where most resorts are located, had been down by 10-20 percent over the Christmas and New Year period compared with 2019.
Lemoyne said Thursday that Britons accounted for 15 percent of all visitors to French ski resorts, and even more in some of the biggest high-altitude resorts.
“The decision this morning will enable them to recoup some of their losses, I hope,” he told the TV5 Monde channel.
The head of the National Association of Ski Resort Mayors Jean-Luc Boch told the Dauphine Libere newspaper that the changes were “excellent news for sales, for visitor numbers and above all for British people.
“They are certainly the most loyal customers in our resorts,” added the mayor of La Plagne, a large ski station.
The French travel rules came at a time when relations between the British and French governments were at historic lows over a host of disagreements related to Brexit, as well as cross-Channel migration and a poached submarine contract with Australia.

Topics: UK France Travel restrictions

Related

France urges EU sanctions against Mali
World
France urges EU sanctions against Mali
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements
World
More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

Sydney Festival chair ‘very sorry’ after Israeli sponsorship sparks boycott

Sydney Festival chair ‘very sorry’ after Israeli sponsorship sparks boycott
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

Sydney Festival chair ‘very sorry’ after Israeli sponsorship sparks boycott

Sydney Festival chair ‘very sorry’ after Israeli sponsorship sparks boycott
  • But David Kirk refuses to return $20,000 provided or end sponsorship deal
  • Independent review will be launched into festival’s sponsorship-approval process
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The chair of Sydney Festival, which has been boycotted by scores of artists over an agreement with the Israeli government, has issued a public apology, saying he regrets the distress caused to artists.

David Kirk told Guardian Australia that the festival board was unaware of the sponsorship deal with the Israeli Embassy in Canberra until he noticed the Israeli government logo on the festival program in late November.

“It was just a miss. We followed all of our normal processes,” he said. “And the next question becomes … are your normal processes fit for purpose in the current environment? And that’s something that we’re going to look into in the independent review that we have confirmed and absolutely committed to undertaking.”

At the start of this year, it emerged that dozens of acts had decided to boycott Sydney Festival 2022 over a sponsorship deal agreed with the Israeli government.

Kirk said an independent review would be launched into the festival’s sponsorship-approval process.

“We don’t want to preempt the review,” he added. “We just need to make sure it’s independent. The board has already had discussions about the broad nature of it … and we will work with (the independent reviewers) on the terms of reference, and get on with it as soon as the festival is over.”

But he rejected the idea that the festival return the $20,000 provided by Israel in order to quell dissent among festival acts.

“That’s not something we think is appropriate in the circumstances,” he said. “I think if we had understood, had the foresight to realize that this would be the sort of issue that it has become, then we would have had detailed discussions and we would have considered what the best way forward was, but we didn’t.”

He added: “We are very sorry for the fact that we put artists in a situation where they felt compromised or have been pressurized, and have either been in a position where they’ve felt the need to withdraw their work or continue with their work (and) have been subjected to pretty serious social media pressure to withdraw.

“We really regret that. We accept that we caused that and the review that we intend to undertake is focused on ensuring this never happens again.”

Israel provided the money to fund a Sydney Dance Co. production of “Decadence,” devised by Tel Aviv choreographer Ohad Naharin.

There are conflicting reports as to exactly when the deal was reached. An Israeli Embassy spokesperson said festival organizers approached the embassy with the sponsorship proposal in early July.

But the Sydney-based Palestinian Justice Movement said the deal was reached in May 2021 — the same month Israeli jets were bombing Gaza, killing 250 Palestinians and wounding many more.

Topics: Australia Sydney Festival 2022 Palestine Israel

Related

More than 20 acts withdraw from Sydney festival to protest Israeli funding
Art & Culture
More than 20 acts withdraw from Sydney festival to protest Israeli funding
From Handel to a rubber duck, Sydney Festival aims to please
Offbeat
From Handel to a rubber duck, Sydney Festival aims to please

Latest updates

‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
Iran leader’s website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
UK lawmakers warned of Chinese spying threat
Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Mining industry can earn the thanks of the world, says Saudi minister
Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings
Saudi Arabia, UAE better placed than UK, Germany for AI innovation: Report findings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.