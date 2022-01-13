You are here

  • Home
  • Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel
People walk next to a banner depicting Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a rally organized by Addis Ababa officials. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqafm

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said Thursday that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the honor in 2019, bore special responsibility for ending the bloodshed in Tigray.
“As Prime Minister and winner of the Peace Prize, Abiy Ahmed has a special responsibility to end the conflict and contribute to peace,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the committee, said in a statement to AFP.
Northern Ethiopia has been beset by conflict since November 2020 when Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacks on federal army camps.
The fighting between forces loyal to Abiy and the TPLF and their allies has killed thousands of people and forced several million from their homes.
Tigray is under what the United Nations calls a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving medicine and food from reaching millions, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.
“The humanitarian situation is very serious and it is not acceptable that humanitarian aid does not get through sufficiently,” Reiss-Andersen said.
Speaking at a press conference, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth appealed for countries to press Abiy to allow aid to get through.
“The big threat there is the Ethiopian government’s blockade of humanitarian assistance that is desperately needed by millions of people in the region,” Roth told reporters.
“This is a classic case of collective punishment. This is not punishing Tigrayan military forces. It is punishing the people... in Tigray,” he added.
The conflict in Tigray has sparked calls to strip Abiy of the Nobel, but this is not possible under the award’s statutes.
The Norwegian committee said it could not comment on what factors were emphasised when the prize was awarded to Abiy beyond “the reasons given in connection with the award,” as the panel’s discussions are confidential.
Abiy’s prize “was awarded on the basis of his efforts and the legitimate expectations that existed in 2019,” Reiss-Andersen said.
“The peace initiatives that Abiy Ahmed launched and for which he received the Nobel Prize were based on his contribution to the peace agreement with Eritrea and his comprehensive political initiative for democracy and the development of civil rights,” she added.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray conflict

Related

Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
World
Drone strikes kill 19 in Ethiopia’s Tigray: aid workers, doctor
Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
World
Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying
  • Saad Al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila Al-Allaf were shot dead on a French mountain road in 2012
  • All those killed were found with at least three bullet wounds, each with one single shot to the head.
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

PARIS: A French prosecutor has extended the detention period for a suspect in custody since Wednesday morning over the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family and a cyclist in the French Alps.
Saad Al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila Al-Allaf were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed in the shooting. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, survived the attack.
Prosecutor Line Bonnet tweeted late Wednesday that the investigative judge has extended custody for the suspect questioned “in connection with the investigation into the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier, known as the ‘Chevaline affair’ of Sept. 5, 2012” to conduct more questioning and house searches.
She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing.
French media reported that the male suspect in custody is known to investigators and has been questioned over the killings in 2015 after British police issued a sketch of a motorcyclist seen near the crime scene. The prosecutor in Annecy found no evidence to implicate the motorcyclist at the time.
French investigators have questioned other persons of interest in the killings, but nine years into the probe no charges have been filed in the case.
The Al-Hilli children, aged 4 and 7 at the time, were the only witnesses to the macabre killings that have puzzled French investigators. The case has international ramifications with links tying the slain family to Britain, Iraq, Sweden and Spain.
The four victims and the two young survivors were discovered by police in a wooded area on an isolated mountain road from the village of Chevaline, near bucolic Lake Annecy in eastern France.
Eric Maillaud, the prosecutor in Annecy in 2012 said the 4-year-old girl who survived the shootings could not help their investigation because she was hiding under her mother’s legs during the killings. She was found inside the car about eight hours after the shootings.
Her 7-year-old sister, who was shot in the shoulder and survived, was found bloodied and battered outside the vehicle, a BMW station wagon in which three of the bodies were found.
The prosecutor has said 25 gun cartridges were found inside the family vehicle. All those killed were found with at least three bullet wounds, each with one single shot to the head.

Topics: France French Alps French Alps Killings

Related

Police search home of family shot dead in French Alps
World
Police search home of family shot dead in French Alps

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity
  • Anwar Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners
  • Victims and human rights groups welcomed the guilty verdict
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

KOBLENZ, Germany: A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.
The verdict Thursday in the landmark trial has been keenly anticipated by Syrians who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in the country’s long-running conflict.
The Koblenz state court concluded that Anwar Raslan was the senior officer in charge of a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained.
It sentenced him to life in prison, German broadcaster n-tv reported. His lawyers asked the court last week to acquit their client, claiming that he never personally tortured anybody and that he defected in late 2012.
German prosecutors alleged that Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people.
A junior officer, Eyad Al-Gharib, was convicted last year of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.
Both men were arrested in Germany in 2019, years after seeking asylum in the country.
Victims and human rights groups have said they hope the verdict will be a first step toward justice for countless people who have been unable to file criminal complaints against officials in Syria or before the International Criminal Court.
Since Russia and China have blocked efforts for the UN Security Council to refer cases to The Hague-based tribunal, countries such as Germany that apply the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes will increasingly become the venue for such trials, experts say.

Topics: Germany Syria Syrian war crimes Anwar Raslan

Related

German court opens first Syria torture trial
World
German court opens first Syria torture trial
Syria tortures, deports Palestinian writer Jordan
Middle-East
Syria tortures, deports Palestinian writer Jordan

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pills

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pills
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pills

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pills
  • Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

SEOUL: South Korea on Thursday received its first supply of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat patients with mild or moderate symptoms.
Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths, as the country braces for another possible surge in infections driven by the contagious omicron variant.
South Korea’s initial supply is enough to support the required five-day treatment courses for 21,000 people. Officials say another batch of pills, enough to provide the required five-day courses for 10,000 people, will come by the end of January.
Workers were seen unloading containers of the pills from a plane at Incheon International Airport. The pills will be moved to a pharmaceutical warehouse in central South Korea before being administered to patients nationwide starting Friday.
Because supplies of Paxlovid will be tight at the start amid global shortages, the pills will initially be available only to patients 65 years or older who are being treated at home or in shelters for mild or moderate symptoms.
“In clinical trials, this drug has showed it could reduce the risk of hospitalizations or deaths by 88 percent, so we are hoping for a similar level of (real world) effectiveness,” said Lim Sook-young, a senior official in the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is also reviewing whether to grant an emergency use authorization for Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 pills, Molnupiravir.
South Korea grappled in recent months with a devastating delta-driven surge that caused a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, but transmissions have slowed after officials imposed the country’s strictest-ever virus restrictions in mid-December. The rules include a ban on private social gatherings of five or more people nationwide and a requirement that restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and karaoke venues close by 9 p.m.
But officials say the virus could regain speed in the coming weeks due to the spread of the omicron variant, which is likely to become the country’s dominant strain by the end of this month. Son Youngrae, a senior Health Ministry official, said around 12 percent of infections confirmed last week were of the omicron strain, which he said could account for more than 50 percent of cases within one or two weeks.
Experts say omicron, which has already become dominant in many countries, spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant, and that vaccination and booster shots still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.
The KDCA reported 4,167 new cases of the virus on Thursday, including a record 391 cases linked to international passengers. Officials say nearly 90 percent of cases linked to international passengers were omicron cases.

Topics: South Korea Pfizer COVID-19 pills

Related

Pfizer’s new drug, Paxlovid, is a combination oral treatment for people with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. (Reuters/Illustration)
World
First generic version of new Pfizer COVID-19 pill enters Bangladeshi pharmacies

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden
  • The 50 Democrats in the 100-member Senate support the two bills but under the current supermajority requirement, 60 votes are needed to bring them to the floor
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules.
“We have a sitting president — a sitting president — invoking the Civil War, shouting about totalitarianism and labeling millions of Americans his domestic enemies?” McConnell said in an unusually vitriolic speech on the Senate floor. “Yesterday, he poured a giant can of gasoline on the fire.”
Biden, in a speech in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, called for a break in the Senate’s supermajority rule so Democrats can override Republican opposition to voting rights reforms that he called crucial to saving US democracy.
Biden said Republicans are passing local laws “designed to suppress your vote, to subvert our elections.”
“History has never been kind to those who sided with voter suppression over voter rights,” the Democratic president said. “I ask every elected official in America: how do you want to be remembered?“
Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
Biden will attend the Senate Democratic Caucus lunch to discuss the “urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote,” the White House said.
In his speech, Biden challenged Democrats in the Senate to back two bills already passed by the Democratic-majority House of Representatives that would expand access to the polls and prevent practices that he said are being used to suppress Black and other Democratic-leaning voters.
The 50 Democrats in the 100-member Senate support the two bills but under the current supermajority requirement, 60 votes are needed to bring them to the floor.
If Republicans don’t cooperate then the supermajority requirement, called the filibuster, should be tossed to get the voting rights acts through, Biden said.
“We have no option but to change the Senate rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” he said.
Biden’s speech drew a furious response from McConnell, the conservative senator from Kentucky who served as majority leader until Republicans lost control of the Senate in the 2020 election.
“The president’s rant yesterday was incorrect, incoherent and beneath his office,” McConnell said, calling it “pure demagoguery.”
Biden delivered a “deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart,” he said.
“To demonize Americans who disagree with him, he compared... a bipartisan majority of senators to literal traitors,” McConnell said. “How profoundly — profoundly — unpresidential.”
McConnell said he personally likes and respects Biden, who spent decades in the Senate, but “I did not recognize the man at the podium yesterday.”
Biden, asked about McConnell’s remarks, said “I like Mitch McConnell, he’s a friend.”
Shortly after, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki dismissed criticism of Biden’s Tuesday speech as “hilarious.”
“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise... who they want to elect,” she said.
Democrats accuse Republican state legislatures of enacting laws aimed at restricting the voting rights of minorities and curtailing early voting and mail-in voting in an effort to suppress Democratic support.
Republicans warn that a supposedly one-off maneuver could open the floodgates to lifting the filibuster on all sorts of issues, thereby ending any semblance of bipartisanship in the chamber.
The move needs unanimous Democratic support to happen — and that’s far from assured, with at least two of the more conservative Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — clearly skeptical.
Manchin and Sinema will be the two senators Biden will be seeking to persuade at Thursday’s Senate lunch.
The “Freedom to Vote Act” is designed to make it easier for Americans to cast their ballots by expanding mail-in voting and making Election Day an official holiday.
It also takes aim at voting restrictions imposed in several Republican-led states following Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
The other bill, named for civil rights icon John Lewis, would restore anti-discrimination clauses of the Voting Rights Act removed by the Supreme Court in 2013.
Fifteen Black elected officials emotionally urged the Senate Wednesday to pass the voting reform bills to protect minority rights.
“It’s the most fundamental, sacred thing I can think of,” Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, said.

Topics: US Republicans Mitch McConnell Joe Biden

Related

It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
World
It’s time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights speech
Republicans vow to not buy Twitter ads after McConnell account gets blocked
Media
Republicans vow to not buy Twitter ads after McConnell account gets blocked

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again

Heavy rains leave Brazil indigenous group homeless again
  • Some 50 indigenous people of the Pataxo-Hahahae tribe have taken shelter in a local school
Updated 13 January 2022
Reuters

SAO JOAQUIM DE BICAS: Three years ago, the collapse of the tailings dam at an iron ore mine forced them to move their homes to higher ground.
Now, the rain-swollen Paraopeba River has flooded their new village and left them homeless again.
Some 50 indigenous people of the Pataxo-Hahahae tribe have taken shelter in a local school, but their houses in the village of Nao Xoha have been contaminated by muddy tailings-filled waters of the river.
“We lost houses. We lost bathrooms. We lost our medical center. We lost furniture. Our community is all flooded,” Chief Sucupira Pataxó-Hahahae said on Wednesday. “It makes your heart bleed.”
“The water contaminated by ore flooded our homes and backyards. There’s no way we can live there anymore. We have a lot of kids,” he said.
Heavy rains have pounded the mining region of Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil relentlessly for the past two weeks, causing dams to overflow and flooding towns and roads. More than 20 people have died.
In January 2019, a dam collapsed at a mine near Brumadinho owned by giant miner Vale SA, releasing a mudflow that crashed through the mine’s cafeteria and buried houses and farms, killing 270 people.
No Pataxo-Hahahae died in the disaster. But miles downstream, their way of life became unsustainable on the banks of a polluted river where they had bathed, washed their clothes and fished for their main source of food.
The village had 80 residents at that time, who had to uproot their existence and move to safer ground 30 meters (98 ft)away from the river. Now even that new site is under water.
“It is so sad to see this happen again,” said Marina Pataxo-Hahahae, looking out at her flooded backyard.

Topics: Heavy Rains Brazil

Related

Seven killed in Brazil after cliff collapses onto boats in lake
World
Seven killed in Brazil after cliff collapses onto boats in lake
Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports
World
Brazil’s Bolsonaro urgently hospitalized: reports

Latest updates

Political consensus, elections needed to resolve Sudan crisis: El-Sisi
Political consensus, elections needed to resolve Sudan crisis: El-Sisi
China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
China Evergrande’s unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments
Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi to perform at Coachella 2022
Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi to perform at Coachella 2022
Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles
Record BMW sales in China fuelled by 70% surge in hybrid and electric vehicles
NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO
NEOM will help shift perceptions on mining, says megacity CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.