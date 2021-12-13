You are here

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
  • The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “comprehensive counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela
AFP

NAIROBI: Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control.
The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa’s second most populous nation.
Tigrayan fighters “are in the town center, there’s no fighting,” said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon.
“Yes they came back. They are already here,” said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
“The population, most of the people are scared. Some are running away. Most of the people, they already left because there might be a revenge. We expressed our happiness before when the junta left.”
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group’s military leadership said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media they had launched “comprehensive counter-offensives” in numerous locations including along the road linking Gashena and Lalibela.
“Our forces first defended and then carried out counter-offensives against the huge force that was attacking on the Gashena front and surrounding areas and managed to achieve (a) glorious and astonishing victory,” it said.
On Sunday evening, the TPLF, added that “after destroying and dispersing the massive enemy force stationed in and around Gashena” it had “recaptured Gashena and its surrounding (area) and... has captured Lalibela airport and Lalibela town.”
The government did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests.
Lalibela, 645 kilometers (400 miles) north of Addis Ababa, is home to 11 medieval monolithic cave churches hewn into the red rock and is a key pilgrimage site for Ethiopian Christians.

Communications have been cut in the conflict zone and access for journalists is restricted, making it difficult to verify the claims.
But in a tweet late on Saturday, Abiy’s office said he had “headed to the front again” and forces under his leadership had captured several strategic locations in Afar and Amhara including the towns of Arjo, Fokisa and Boren.
The war broke out in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia’s northernmost region of Tigray to topple the TPLF after months of seething tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before he took office.
He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF, and vowed a swift victory.
But the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa prompted countries such as the United States, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although Abiy’s government said the city was secure.
The fighting has displaced more than two million and driven hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to UN estimates, with reports of massacres and mass rapes by both sides.
But intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a cease-fire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.
The more than 13 months of conflict have plunged 9.4 million people “into a critical situation of food assistance” in the regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, the United Nations says.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall

A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

Taxi for Vladimir: Putin says he drove cab after Soviet fall

A taxi driver wearing a face mask waits for a traffic light to turn green in downtown Moscow on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
  • Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the collapse of the Soviet Union spelled the end of “historical Russia,” revealing he drove a taxi to make ends meet following the USSR’s fall.
Putin, a former agent of the Soviet Union’s KGB security services, who has previously lamented the USSR’s fall, said the disintegration three decades ago remains a “tragedy” for “most citizens.”
The comments, reported by state-run news agency RIA Novosti Sunday, were excerpts from an upcoming film by broadcaster Channel One, dubbed “Russia. Recent History.”
“After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union? This is the collapse of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” the Russian leader was cited as saying.
A loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once calling the collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century.”
Putin is sensitive to the perceived expansion of Western military ambitions into ex-Soviet countries and Russia this week demanded that NATO formally scrap a 2008 decision to open its door to Georgia and Ukraine.
The end of the Union brought with it a period of intense economic instability that plunged many into poverty, as newly independent Russia transitioned from communism to capitalism.
RIA-Novosti, reporting from excerpts of the documentary, said Putin had revealed that he worked occasionally as a taxi driver to boost his income.
“Sometimes I had to earn extra money,” Putin said.
“I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It’s unpleasant to talk about to be honest but, unfortunately, that was the case.”
Russia was the center of the Soviet Union that grew to include 15 republics from the Baltics in the West to Central Asia.
In 1991, wracked by economic woes the Soviet Union disintegrated and Russia became an independent nation.

Topics: USSR President Vladimir Putin Soviet Union

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa positive for Covid-19
  • All responsibilities have been delegated to Deputy President David Mabuza
  • The highly mutated omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and was receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.
Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began feeling unwell after leaving a state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier in the day but was in good spirits and being monitored by doctors, it said.
The highly mutated omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month and sparked global panic over fears that it is more contagious than other variants.
Ramaphosa would remain in self-isolation in Cape Town for the time being and had delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.
On a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries, the statement said.
“The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.”
The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying his infection served as a warning of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.
“Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the statement said.
People who came in contact with the president were advised to watch for symptoms or get tested.
“I am very sorry to hear you tested positive for Covid-19, my brother Cyril Ramaphosa. I wish you a swift recovery. Stay strong! Together!,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.
Despite cases of omicron being found in countries worldwide, it has not yet become fully clear if it causes more severe illness or if, or to what it extent, it can evade vaccines.
In a tentative judgment, the EU Medicines Agency said on Thursday that omicron may cause milder disease after the WHO said earlier in the week that there was some evidence that omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.
Cases of coronavirus in Africa nearly doubled over a week as omicron spread, but hospitalizations in South Africa remain low, the UN added on Thursday.
In a weekly online press briefing, the WHO’s Africa branch said the continent had recorded 107,000 extra cases in the week to last Sunday, compared with 55,000 in the previous week.
omicron “is reaching more countries in Africa,” it said, adding that research was being stepped up to see whether the new variant was specifically behind the sharp rise.
The biggest surge in numbers — 140 percent on average — was in the south of the continent.
The agency reiterated its objections to travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and were overwhelmingly aimed at southern Africa, even though countries in the region had been “transparent with their data.”
It also called on countries to step up vaccinations — only 7.8 percent of the continent’s roughly 1.2 billion people have been jabbed.
The biggest laggards in immunization are Chad, Djibouti and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A new vaccine supply system is being set in place to help African countries distribute them more easily.

Topics: Coronavirus South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa omicron

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France

Macron hails N. Caledonia choice to stay with France
Updated 13 December 2021
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that “a period of transition” would begin for New Caledonia after voters overwhelmingly rejected independence, adding that “France is more beautiful” with the Pacific islands included.

“A period of transition is beginning. Free from the binary choice of ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, we must now build a common project, while recognizing and respecting the dignity of everyone,” the head of state said in a recorded message.

He said that the country could be “proud” of the process designed to settle the status of the islands under which residents were asked in three separate referendums if they wished to break away from France.

“Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it,” Macron added.

With all ballots counted, 96.49 percent were against independence, while only 3.51 percent were in favor, with turnout a mere 43.90 percent, results from the islands’ high commission showed. Pro-independence campaigners boycotted the vote, saying they wanted it postponed to September because “a fair campaign” was impossible with high coronavirus infection numbers.

Observers say the result could exacerbate ethnic tensions, with the poorer indigenous Kanak community generally favoring independence over the wealthier white community.

Macron made no direct mention of the boycott, but he admitted that voters were “profoundly divided” and he expressed condolences to “all those who have lost a loved one.”

Topics: Macron France Caledonia

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Updated 13 December 2021

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada

Pakistani teenager rescues hundreds of animals, finds them homes in Canada
Updated 13 December 2021
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Run by a 19-year-old student, Project Save Animals has rescued more than 700 animals since 2018.

It was his first animal rescue attempt, and though unsuccessful, the decision changed the teenager’s life and the fates of the hundreds of animals he has since saved.

Animal cruelty was instated as a punishable offense in Pakistan last year, but rescue workers have warned that fines alone fail to deter abuse, which is widespread in the country where protection laws are long outdated and welfare groups lack the resources to treat and shelter abandoned and neglected pets.

Registered as a charity group in Canada, Syed Hassan’s Project Save Animals has four members, including a Canadian national. Since 2018, they have rescued more than 700 animals and relocated them to safe homes.

“In June 2018, at the age of 16, I started this animal rescue work,” Hassan told Arab News, as he recalled his attempt to save the malnourished cat from Tollinton Market.

“We took her to veterinary doctors, but could not save her. That incident ignited the spark and I decided to rescue as many animals as I can.”

The group rescues abused animals, mainly cats and dogs, and puts them in foster care at homes in Lahore. They also run neutering and vaccination programs for strays, as well as awareness campaigns.

Most of their rescue animals have been adopted in Canada, as there is “a very low ratio of adoption of street or non-breed animals,” Hassan said.

“We have rescued more than 721 animals, and all were adopted and are living good lives in their new homes.”

The adoption process is closely supervised, he added. “We keep doing follow-ups with adopters to ensure these animals are properly looked after. We get weekly and then monthly updates about their well-being.”

The main challenge for now is the cost of travel, for which Project Save Animals resorts to crowdfunding. And when the project lacks funds, its members contribute themselves.

Aside from his rescue efforts, Hassan is a first-year student of business administration.

“We have to contribute a lot from our own pockets,” he said. “It costs a great deal to send an animal to Canada.”

FASTFACTS

•Run by a 19-year-old student, Project Save Animals has rescued more than 700 animals since 2018.

•Animal cruelty was instated as a punishable offense in Pakistan last year, but rescue workers say fines alone fail to deter abuse.

The organization charges an adoption fee of about $800, but transporting a dog to Canada costs more than $1,700.

Being registered in Canada, Hassan said that the group hopes they will be able to receive grants from the Canadian government in the near future to support their cause.

At home, his struggle still focuses on basic animal rights.

“We, the animal rescuers, urge the government to introduce laws that protect and improve the lives of these innocent beings,” he said.

“The government of Pakistan needs to take animal rights seriously and make laws that protect the weakest of our society.”

Topics: Pakistan Animal Rescue

Related

Philippine central bank probes account hacks

Philippine central bank probes account hacks
Updated 13 December 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine central bank probes account hacks

Philippine central bank probes account hacks
  • Customers have reported losing thousands of pesos in major online banking fraud
Updated 13 December 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The central bank of the Philippines said on Sunday it was looking into a wave of complaints emerging on social media over the hacking of local bank accounts.

Customers of the country’s largest lender, BDO Unibank, have for the past few days been reporting unauthorized transactions to the Union Bank of the Philippines and abroad, as well as accounts being blocked. 

Central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas was working with the banks to address the issue and take remedial steps.

“The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week,” Diokno said in a statement.

“We are in close coordination with Banco De Oro (BDO) as well as Union Bank of the Philippines on this incident to ensure that remedial measures are being undertaken, including reimbursement of affected consumers.”

BDO said it was aware of a “sophisticated fraud technique” that has affected some of its clients.

FASTFACTS

•Customers of the country’s largest lender, BDO Unibank, have for the past few days been reporting unauthorized transactions to the Union Bank of the Philippines and abroad, as well as accounts being blocked. 

•The lenders have not yet estimated how much money was taken, but hundreds of users of a Facebook group created on Saturday to collect complaints over the illegal transactions have each been reporting losing thousands of pesos.

“We assure you that we have already implemented additional security controls to block further attempts and continue to protect bank credentials,” the bank said.

The lenders have not yet estimated how much money was taken, but hundreds of users of a Facebook group created on Saturday to collect complaints over the illegal transactions have each been reporting losing thousands of pesos.

Bankers Association of the Philippines President Jose Arnulfo Veloso urged the public to be more vigilant in light of the rising number of financial cybercrime incidents in the country.

“If you do not give your personal information to others, cybercriminals will never be able to steal your money,” he said. “It is not enough to just know how to avoid cybercriminals. You are our ally when it comes to stopping them from harming other people.”

Topics: Philippines hacks

Related

Philippines denies reports of secret plot to invade Malaysian territory
World
Philippines denies reports of secret plot to invade Malaysian territory
World Bank approves $600m funding for Philippine reforms
Business & Economy
World Bank approves $600m funding for Philippine reforms

